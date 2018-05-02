Getty

The Buzzer: Passing tests with flying colors

By James O'BrienMay 2, 2018, 1:44 AM EDT
Tuesday’s playoff games

Jets 7, Predators 4 (Jets lead series 2-1)

At first, it looked like Nashville was going to spoil Winnipeg’s street party, silencing the home crowd by taking a 3-0 lead through the first period. By digging themselves such a hole, the Jets justified the hype that comes with sporting a deadly arsenal of offensive weapons. They absolutely took over the second period, and while Filip Forsberg made it 4-4 in the third, Winnipeg would not be denied. For even more on that game, click here.

Capitals 4, Penguins 3 (Capitals lead series 2-1)

After a slow first period, the scoring and hostility skyrocketed. Tom Wilson‘s hit on Zach Aston-Reese stole headlines while Alex Ovechkin grabbed a series lead for Washington with a goal very late in the final frame. Both teams built and lost leads in this one, each goalie had moments of triumph and goals they’d like to forget, but the Capitals stood tall in the end.

Three Stars

1. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets: OK, one of his goals was an empty-netter, so maybe you can quibble with Wheeler being the first star. Still, his other goal was the game-winner, and his assist was a primary one. It’s the peripheral stats that make the standout of Tuesday.

Wheeler had been threatening to score during much of Winnipeg’s rally, firing eight shots on goal in total during Game 3. He also delivered two hits and had a +1 rating. These are the types of performances that can make an underrated player like Wheeler become … properly rated?

2. Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin gets the glory as the guy who scored the game-winning goal for the Caps, but Backstrom is the player who set up that decisive tally. Overall, the Selke-quality Swede generated three assists.

It’s been quite the run so far for Backstrom. He has nine assists in as many playoff games while also generating three goals, giving him 12 points.

3. Dustin Byfuglien, Jets: Winnipeg has plenty of potential three stars candidates. Byfuglien makes the cut because of his Byfuglien-sized efforts. He scored two goals and one assist, tormenting the Predators even beyond showing off his dance moves.

Byfuglien did a little of everything in Game 3. He fired four shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots, and a +3 rating over 27:12 TOI. It’s not easy to stand out on a strong defense corps in Winnipeg, yet Byfuglien does just that.

Factoids

  • Tuesday was tough on goalies, with all four being well under a .900 save percentage. It’s not a great sign when Connor Hellebuyck‘s .867 mark leads the pack. That said, it wasn’t all on them. While each goalie probably wanted at least one goal back, all of them made some big stops as well. Honestly, when strong teams go toe to toe, sometimes netminders will see their numbers suffer.
  • Mark Scheifele might not sneak under casual fans’ radars much longer.

  • Your latest reminder that Alex Ovechkin is clutch.

Wednesday’s games

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, Game 3, 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, Game 4, 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Penguins coach on Wilson hit: ‘At some point we hope the league might do something’

By Adam GretzMay 2, 2018, 12:31 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH — Forget that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have been two of the best teams in the NHL over the past decade. Forget that they possess the two greatest players of this generation — heck, they are two of the greatest players in the history of the sport — in Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. Forget that the former scored his eighth goal of the playoffs on Tuesday, and that the latter continued what has been to this point a marvelous and dominant postseason performance with his eighth goal of the playoffs to complete a third period comeback and lift the Capitals to a 4-3 win, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series against their long-time nemesis.

This series, no matter who wins it or loses it, is no longer about any of that. It is no longer about the two superstars. It is no longer about Pittsburgh’s quest for a three-peat, or the Capitals’ quest to break through the second-round glass ceiling.

This series is, at least for now, the Tom Wilson series.

For the second time in as many games, and for the third time in these playoffs, another player had to leave a game with an injury — this one a significant injury — as a result of yet another controversial hit from the Capitals’ forward.

This time the unlucky recipient was Penguins rookie forward Zach Aston-Reese — joining Columbus’ Alexander Wennberg in the first round, and Brian Dumoulin, Aston-Reese’s teammate, in this round  — as he was crushed in front of the Capitals’ bench. He remained on the ice for several moments before finally bringing himself to his feet and slowly skating to the locker room. Just as there was on Sunday when Brian Dumoulin had to exit the game, there was no penalty called on the play.

All four officials had a lengthy discussion after the play.

Paul Devorski, the NHL’s on-site supervisor, spoke to a pool reporter after the game to explain what was going on there.

“When we have a big hit like that, and there’s a lot of stuff going on on the ice, our guys come together,” said Devorski. “Obviously both referees didn’t put their arm up, so obviously they didn’t think there was a penalty. So now they bring in the linesmen, who if they think it’s a major penalty, they’ll tell the referees. So they all got together and they said, ‘You know what, we’ve got a good, clean check here.”

Devorski’s brother, Greg Devorski, was one of the linesman in the game. Ryan Gibbons was the other. The referees were Kevin Pollock and Francois St. Laurent.

After the game an obviously irritated Mike Sullivan revealed the extent of Aston-Reese’s injury, perhaps in an effort to grab the attention of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. After all, the result of the hit often times seems to play a role in what punishment is handed out.

“Well, we just have to stay focussed,” said Sullivan, when asked how the team has to try and maintain its composure in the wake of that play.

“We lose a guy to a broken jaw that is going to require surgery and a concussion because of another high hit to the head. At some point we would hope that the league might do something. But as far as we’re concerned, all we can control is what is within our power and that is our focus on the game. That is where our focus will be.”

Sullivan really didn’t need to call attention to any of it, though.

Not only does the league review everything, but the head of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, former long-time enforcer George Parros, was in attendance in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. He had a front row seat for all of it. What he and his staff decide to do in the wake of this one will be anybody’s guess, though recent history probably gives us a good indication of where they might go.

Just as was the case with the Wennberg hit in the first-round, and just as their was with the Dumoulin hit on Sunday, and just as there has been with pretty much every controversial, borderline hit that Wilson has delivered in his career, there is again enough gray area here — or unclear views on replay, or anything else that seems to happen when these hits get delivered — to leave everything open to debate.

Mike Sullivan simply called it a high hit.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz also weighed in, not only on the hit, but Wilson in general.

“Tom is obviously a big body, he is tremendously strong and he hits hard,” said Trotz. “My first look at the hit, both guys are bracing for it, it is shoulder to shoulder and he just blew through him. There are very passionate fan bases, we have a passionate fan base. Pitt does, too. You can’t be neutral. That’s why there is a neutral party that looks at it. We just say all along whatever the league decides, we are good with it. To me it was a hard hockey hit. If you want my opinion that is what I saw. It was shoulder to shoulder.”

When Trotz was asked a follow-up that included the update on Aston-Reese’s status, he declined further comment and said he didn’t care about what Sullivan said.

“I already said what I am going to say about the hit, I don’t think I need to comment anymore, and I really don’t care what Sully said,” said Trotz. “I’m not on their medical team, so I couldn’t tell you. All I can say is I saw the hit, both guys braced for it, shoulder on shoulder, and I don’t know the extent of their player so I don’t think I should comment on it.”

The Penguins were also not happy that Wilson was seen laughing on the bench after the play.

“I get the physical game. I get the physical play. I’ve been on the wrong side of it,” said Penguins defenseman Kris Letang. “At the end of the day I respect what kind of game he plays. But you don’t laugh at somebody getting hurt. You don’t do that.”

Justin Schultz called it “disrespectful.”

The Capitals did not make Wilson available to the media after the game.

Now we play the waiting game on Wednesday to see if Wilson is summoned for a disciplinary hearing.

Given that he was actually penalized during the game for the Wennberg hit and still did not receive a suspension, and did not have a hearing for the Dumoulin hit, it would be awfully hard to believe the league would draw the line here on this.

That means Wilson will probably be back on the ice for Game 4 on Thursday where he will no doubt end up being the center of attention, whether it be before the game when both sides are asked about him or his play, or something he does during the game.

Sure, Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby might score some more goals.

Might even be a great game with another fantastic finish.

But make no mistake, this is now the Tom Wilson series.

Jets shake off slow start, beat Predators in Game 3

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2018, 11:30 PM EDT
Maybe it took seeing their crowd get silenced after the Nashville Predators went up 3-0 through the first period. Maybe Paul Maurice tore paint off the walls during a locker room speech. Maybe it was just a matter of time before we saw the full might of the Winnipeg Jets.

Whatever fueled that outburst, the Jets’ second period effort was a sight to behold. They turned a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 lead and transformed a quiet audience into the raucous atmosphere people expected. Ultimately, Winnipeg beat Nashville 7-4 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

That margin of victory was enhanced by two empty-net goals, and the score was close even when the ice seemed titled in the Jets’ favor.

Blake Wheeler had been knocking on the door for much of Tuesday night, and he was finally rewarded with the game-winner on the power play with about five minutes remaining in the third period. Tabbing a best Jet might come down to preference. Wheeler scored two goals and one assist. Dustin Byfuglien was a catalyst for that second-period surge, dancing his way to two goals and an assist of his own. Jacob Trouba, Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele, and Patrik Laine all made big plays to spark Winnipeg’s rally.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck also showed that he can shake off a tough stretch. After giving up three goals on 12 shots during that rocky first period, Hellebuyck only allowed a Filip Forsberg rocket the rest of the way.

He’s not the only goalie who will need a short memory in this series.

Tough loss for the Predators

Pekka Rinne made some big stops to keep Nashville within striking distance for much of this game, yet he’s also allowed nine goals during the past two games and 13 goals so far in this series. Rinne has his fair share of critics, so expect at least some rumblings about his psyche.

Rinne’s issues in Game 3 weren’t limited to goals allowed.

Less than 30 seconds after Wheeler’s 5-4 goal (the eventual game-winner), Rinne was whistled for slashing Adam Lowry. It was in retaliation to a swat by Lowry, but Rinne’s windup was the sort that was likely to draw an official’s eye:

This subplot combines two concerns for the Predators, depending upon whom you ask. The first is Rinne’s perceived up-and-down play, which is debatable. The more black-and-white worry was about Nashville’s discipline, and the Predators were on the wrong end of the whistles late in Game 3.

The Predators received the final three penalties of the contest, and four of the final five. That Rinne penalty happened after the Jets went up in the third period, making Nashville’s task of tying the contest up that much tougher. Overall, special teams worked out reasonably well for the Predators (Nashville went 2-for-4 on the power play while Winnipeg went 1-for-5), but that’s an area that Peter Laviolette really needs to monitor.

(The Predators were the NHL’s most penalized team during the regular season.)

In tonight’s case, the Jets showed that they can roll with the punches under the microscope of playoff competition. The Predators have done that before, but they’ll face a steep challenge in doing so against a team as talented, versatile, and mean as the Jets.

If the rest of this series follows the trend of the first three games, it should be fun to watch and very difficult to predict.

Game 4 of this entertaining, feisty series takes place on NBCSN on Thursday, with puck drop slated for 9:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the livestream here.

Ovechkin’s heroics put Capitals up 2-1 in series vs. Penguins

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2018, 10:41 PM EDT
Alex Ovechkin has long been an underrated playoff performer. Perhaps he’ll silence a few critics by carrying a less-impressive-than-usual Washington Capitals team during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

That thought had to occur to plenty of hockey fans – including maybe those of the Pittsburgh Penguins? – after Ovechkin’s late goal secured a 4-3 win in Game 3 for Washington, giving the Capitals a 2-1 series lead.

It was a stunner for the Penguins, as Ovechkin’s game-winner came with just 1:07 remaining in the third period. Nicklas Backstrom provided a fantastic dish, too, while Ovechkin actually swatted in the winner, echoing Sidney Crosby‘s baseball-inspired hand-eye coordination:

This performance is the latest reminder that, despite rumblings about Ovechkin being past his prime at 32, the world-class sniper has been on another level lately. That marker was his eighth goal and 13th point of the postseason, and it came in just his ninth game of this playoff run.

Again, this isn’t new, even if Ovechkin’s critics will probably try to snip in that way. With a goal and an assist in this game, Ovechkin now has an impressive 103 points in 106 career playoff games.

More than a few people have joked that this could be the Capitals’ year because it would spotlight just how fickle playoff success can be in the NHL. This team is no slouch – they did win the Metropolitan Division, after all – yet they also didn’t cruise to a Presidents’ Trophy this time around. They simply need Ovechkin to create a ton of chances, and he’s done just that, with three goals and two assists in just the first three games of this series.

To some degree, Tom Wilson‘s controversial hits have taken some of the spotlight from Ovechkin’s heroics (more on that here, and even more on Wilson to come). Still, you merely need to look at the box scores to see Ovechkin’s impact.

He’s really given the Penguins all they can handle so far in this series, and he’s a big reason why the Capitals currently hold a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 of the series airs on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here’s the livestream link.

Tom Wilson enrages Penguins with another controversial hit

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
Another game, another controversial hit by Tom Wilson.

Whether you thought Wilson deserved to be suspended for his hit from Game 2 on Brian Dumoulin or not, you would be foolish to expect the Washington Capitals agitator to be a wallflower in Game 3. Instead, he’s at the center of another controversy during what’s become a heated, nasty, and entertaining second period between the Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Wilson delivered a hard but unpenalized hit on Zach Aston-Reese this time around, bloodying the Penguins forward. Aston-Reese appeared to throw his glove at the Capitals bench on his way off the ice. (Check out footage of that collision in the video above this post’s headline.)

Update: The Penguins announced that Aston-Reese was diagnosed with a concussion and broken jaw.

During the moment of Wilson’s hit, the Penguins shook off John Carlson‘s opening goal to rattle off a 2-1 lead. Less than a minute after that big collision, Chandler Stephenson tied the game up 2-2 to a chorus of boos.

The middle frame fireworks continued when Jake Guentzel made a fantastic play to set up Sidney Crosby for a 3-2 goal. You can watch the game live here.

In case you want to see it again, here’s that Wilson-Ovechkin hit on Dumoulin.

The Capitals ended up beating the Penguins 4-3 to take a 2-1 series lead. More on that here.

