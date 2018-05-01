The Buzzer: Point is on point, Karlsson, Fleury combine for overtime magic

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Boston Bruins 2 (series tied 1-1): Tampa’s prospects of moving on in the series if they trailed it 2-0 heading to Boston would have been very poor. Instead, the Lightning rallied after a rough outing in a 6-2 loss on Saturday. Brayden Point, whose name you will read a few times here, was stellar putting up four points after throwing up a dud with a minus-5 on Saturday. Point’s line with Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat combined for seven points in the game as Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak struggled to find the same form they displayed in a combined 11-point Game 1.
Vegas Golden Knights 4, San Jose Sharks 3 OT (Vegas leads series 2-1): A third-third period comeback from the San Jose Sharks seemed to have them in the driver’s seat heading into overtime as they sought a second-straight victory in the free hockey periods. But it was a combination of Marc-Andre Fleury‘s brilliance in goal and William Karlsson‘s theatrics on offense that thwarted San Jose’s momentum and gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 series lead.
Three stars
Brayden Point, Lightning: A bit of a no-brainer here. Point was on fire on Monday, redeeming a particularly unsightly effort on Saturday with a four-point game. Point assisted on each of Tampa’s first three goals in the game and then plunged the final dagger in the Bruins with an empty-net goal late to cap off an impressive outing.
Marc Andre-Fleury, Golden Knights: Shelled once again on Monday night, Fleury was simply sensational, including a ridiculous save in overtime to keep the Golden Knights in the game. Fleury has yet to see fewer than 30 shots in a playoff game this year yet he holds a 6-1 record with a .960 save percentage.
William Karlsson, Golden Knights: What can you say about Wild Bill that hasn’t been said this season? No one expected him to do what he’s doing yet there he is, producing highlight after highlight, as was the case on Monday’s overtime winner. Karlsson’s goal to end overtime was unstoppable, a perfectly placed shot as he rushed down his off-wing and nestled the puck on the opposite side of Martin Jones, who had no chance.
In a wild overtime period that was sans defense and where both teams seem to feed off each other’s chances, it was only fitting that the man affectionately known as Wild Bill would put the finishing touch on it.
Yes, William Karlsson ended the game on the filthiest of filthy shots at 8:17 of the extra frame to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 series lead on the San Jose Sharks in a 4-3 overtime win.
The shot had to be perfect, and it was, beating Sharks goalie Martin Jones on his far side as it nestled nicely into the top corner before hitting the ice behind the goal line.
The game wouldn’t have made it this far if Marc-Andre Fleury didn’t produce a vintage performance in the crease.
Fluery, who was shelled with 47 shots in a 4-3 double-overtime loss on Saturday, was pelted yet again on Monday night. Fluery faced 16 shots in each of the first and second periods and finished the game with 39 saves.
MAF has yet to see fewer than 30 shots in a game in these playoffs, yet he owns a .960 save percentage and three shutouts in seven starts.
And he’s not just making routine saves.
The save he made in overtime off the stick of Logan Couture was unadulterated robbery. Fleury, unfazed by what he had just done, was seen smiling behind his mask.
Nerves: Fleury doesn’t appear to have them.
This series has been a joy to watch (outside of Game 1, of course) and it continues with Game 4, which is slated for a 10 p.m. ET start time on Wednesday.
You’d have a tough time arguing against the sophomore’s assessment. He finished with a minus-5 in a 6-2 loss, and despite having decent possession numbers in the game (52.94% CF%) against the top line of the Boston Bruins, there was no denying that Point and the rest of his line with Ondrej Palat (minus-4) and Tyler Johnson (minus-3) struggled mightily in the blowout.
Point’s line combined for seven points in a 4-2 win against the Bruins to even the best-of-7 series 1-1 and Point was the focal point of the offensive surge, grabbing a goal and three assists for the first four-point night of his young NHL career.
Palat chipped in with a goal and an assist and Johnson added the line’s third marker.
The Lightning had answers 48 hours later, limiting Boston’s best line to four assists on the team’s two goals.
Torey Krug‘s third of the postseason in the third period to pull Boston to 3-2 kept things interesting momentarily, but Point put his final touch on the game with an empty-net goal with 24 seconds left, ensuring the split as the series shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4.
For the second time this postseason Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been fortunate enough to avoid discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety for a hit to the head that injured an opponent.
In the first-round it was Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexander Wennberg, who went on to miss three games after he was hit in the head early in their series. Wilson was given a two-minute penalty for charging on the play, but the hit did not warrant a disciplinary hearing, let alone a fine from the DoPS.
On Sunday, it was Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin who was knocked out of the Capitals’ 4-1 Game 2 win. Dumoulin was back on the ice at practice for the Penguins on Monday and seems like he will be available for Game 3 of the series on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Wilson once again avoided a disciplinary hearing and a suspension for what could probably be best described as a borderline and controversial hit.
He avoided a suspension on this one because, in the NHL’s view (via ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski), head contact was unavoidable because Dumoulin, in bracing for contact from an oncoming Alex Ovechkin, changed the position of his head just prior to contact. There did not seem to be any word on the changing position of Wilson’s shoulder, which seemed to play just as big of a role in the contact as Dumoulin changing the position of his head.
He avoided a suspension in the first-round on the Wennberg hit because the DoPS could not determine if the head was the main point of contact given the available camera angles.
Viewed in a vacuum and as isolated incidents those explanations might hold up. They might make sense. They might even be justified.
Here is the problem with that: This same thing keeps happening with Tom Wilson.
He always seems to find himself in these positions. He always seems to find himself at the center of the controversial play where “there is nothing else he could have done,” or “the contact could not be avoided,” or “there was not a clear view of what happened.” No matter the situation, no matter the hit, no matter the result, there is an always an excuse for why it was okay or why it shouldn’t have been elevated to the level of supplemental discipline. The story of his career to this point can probably be summed up as: Hey, that was probably a bad hit with an unfortunate result for the guy on the receiving end of it but there just wasn’t enough evidence to suspend him … this time.
Since entering the NHL at the start of the 2013-14 season no player in the NHL has been penalized more than Wilson. His 806 penalty minutes in the regular season are 85 more than the next closest player, and he is one of just three players in the league to be assessed more than even 600 penalty minutes during that stretch (Antoine Roussel at 721 and Cody McLeod at 707) are the only others.
He is third when it comes to penalty minutes in the playoffs (only seven behind the leader, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin) even though he has only played in 46 playoff games during that stretch. The two players ahead of him — Malkin and P.K. Subban — have played in 71 and 59, respectively, during that same stretch.
His career to this point is littered with borderline plays that leave plenty of room for debate as to whether or not they are clean, dirty, or something in between.
A brief sampling:
In 2015, he was given a match penalty for a hit on Ottawa Senators forward Curtis Lazar (play here) that was later rescinded, allowing him to avoid the mandatory suspension that comes with a match penalty.
During the 2015-16 he was ejected for boarding Florida Panthers defenseman Brian Campbell (play here), a play that he was not suspended for.
Later that season he obliterated Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov on a hit that left Zadorov concussed (play here). There was no suspension.
During the 2013-14 season Wilson had a phone hearing for a violent hit on Philadelphia Flyers Brayden Schenn. He was not only not suspended — something that is extremely rare when a player has a hearing with the DoPS — the DoPS released a nearly four-minute video (seen here) explaining why he was not suspended (the DoPS rarely goes on the record for why a player was not suspended, let alone singling out a specific play for this sort of in-depth description).
Those are just some of the borderline plays that didn’t result in punishment. Amazingly, for all of the penalty minutes he has received, the times he has been ejected, and all of the plays that create arguments he has only been fined or suspended three times in his career.
During the 2015-16 playoffs (also against the Penguins) he was given a $2,900 fine for kneeing Conor Sheary on a play where he deliberately went out of his way en route to the bench during a line change to deliver a hit away from the play.
He was suspended twice for incidents this preseason. The first was a slap on the wrist that kept him out of two preseason games for this hit on St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas.
Then, just one week later in another preseason game against the very same Blues team, he was given a four-game suspension for boarding Samuel Blais.
When the NHL DoPS reviews a play for suspension the first thing they do is eliminate the players involved and simply look at the hit itself as an isolated incident. Past transgressions do not matter. Reputations do not matter. Repeat offender status does not matter. It is simply the play itself they are looking at. The discussion at that point is centered entirely around “does this play warrant discipline on our part?”
If the answer to that question is yes, then — and only then — does a player’s past come into play when determining the length and severity of the punishment.
This, of course, is done in an effort to be fair and to not let any bias play into the ruling. That is entirely understandable. In most cases it probably works in handing out punishments.
It can lead to some issues.
When it comes to Wilson and the plays he has been involved in throughout his career there is always some amount of gray area in them. The Lazar play could be written off as accidental. Same as the Dumoulin play. Maybe the head wasn’t the main point of contact or targeted on Wennberg or Zadorov. On any one of them you can look at them and come to the conclusion that it wasn’t the intended result, or that isn’t what he was going for, or that there was some other extenuating circumstance that made the play what it was.
At what point, though, does this no longer become an accident?
If a player — in this case, Wilson — keeps finding himself in these situations when does it stop becoming an unfortunate series of events and start becoming a trend? At what point does it simply become about the player that is the common denominator in all of these situations?
At any given time there are more than 700 players on NHL rosters and there are only a small handful of them that we keep having these discussions about when it comes to their style of play and the incidents they are involved in. Matt Cooke used to be one of those players. Raffi Torres used to be one of those players. Brad Marchand, quite famously, is still one of them. And like Wilson, Marchand always seems to leave enough gray area for debate on a lot of his incidents (the old, accidentally on purpose type of play). Even though he has been suspended and fined more than any other player in the league during the DoPS era, there are countless other plays that seem to toe that line.
Even though the NHL’s DoPS won’t handle it this way, all of those players should lost the benefit of the doubt when it comes to this stuff. Wilson should be right there with them.
Wilson and the Capitals will argue that all of this is because of his reputation and the fact he has a target on his back.
“It’s something that you try to grow out of. He’s grown as a player. He’s gone from being a fourth-line energy guy to first-line power forward, and sometimes those reputations stay with you a little bit and you have to outgrow that, if you will, or it takes a little time. I think he’s doing a really good job. He studies it, he looks at it, he’s trying to get better all the time. It’s something he has to battle a little bit.”
Maybe he does have a reputation to overcome. Maybe he does have a target. But it is a target he has more than earned given his chosen style of play throughout his career. A style of play that carefully toes the line, always leaving just enough room for debate as to whether or not he intended to do the thing that he did that resulted in the unfortunate result for the opponent to avoid a suspension. After all, there was probably just nothing else he can do that situation.