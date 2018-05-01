PHT Morning Skate: McDavid to captain Canada at Worlds; Dubas should be next Leafs GM

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Jets defenseman Tyler Myers overcame a difficult year. Not only did he have to deal with a serious injury, he and his wife also had the premature birth of their young son weighing on them. (NHL.com)

• Oilers center Connor McDavid will serve as Team Canada’s captain at the upcoming World Hockey Championship. Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly and Blues forward Brayden Schenn will be the alternates. (Hockey Canada)

• ESPN.com breaks down the winners and losers of the 2018 Draft Lottery. Somehow, the Canucks found a way to lose in the lottery, too. (ESPN)

• One thing the Canucks have going for them is Elias Pettersson. The young Swede was named rookie of the year, forward of the year and MVP of SHL. Not bad for a 19-year-old. (Vancourier)

• Many NHL teams went after St. Cloud defenseman Jimmy Schuldt, but the 23-year-old has decided to return to school for his senior season. (SC Times)

• Alexander Wennberg isn’t the Blue Jackets’ most valuable player, but he’ll be one of the most important players on the roster next season. (The Cannon)

• Every team could use John Tavares including the New Jersey Devils, who didn’t have a ton of offensive options behind Taylor Hall. (All About the Jersey)

• Dan Girardi is skating on Tampa Bay’s top pairing and the Raw Charge blog is fine with that because of the way the coaches manage his minutes. (Raw Charge)

• Former Sabres defenseman Mike Weber had the opportunity to play with future Sabre Rasmus Dahlin in Sweden this year. Let’s just say that Weber was impressed with the teenage defenseman’s skating and puck-handling abilities. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• The Blues have some intriguing young pieces coming through their pipeline, but GM Doug Armstrong has a lot of work to do this offseason if he wants his team to get back into the playoffs next year. (St. Louis Game Time)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Bruins and Lightning.

• The Maple Leafs’ search for a new GM shouldn’t take long. They’ve been grooming Kyle Dubas for this position for years, so he’s the obvious candidate to replace Lou Lamoriello. (Sportsnet)

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.