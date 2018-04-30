WATCH LIVE: Lightning look to even up; Sharks, Golden Knights play Game 3

For the second time this postseason Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been fortunate enough to avoid discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety for a hit to the head that injured an opponent.
In the first-round it was Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexander Wennberg, who went on to miss three games after he was hit in the head early in their series. Wilson was given a two-minute penalty for charging on the play, but the hit did not warrant a disciplinary hearing, let alone a fine from the DoPS.
On Sunday, it was Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin who was knocked out of the Capitals’ 4-1 Game 2 win. Dumoulin was back on the ice at practice for the Penguins on Monday and seems like he will be available for Game 3 of the series on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Wilson once again avoided a disciplinary hearing and a suspension for what could probably be best described as a borderline and controversial hit.
He avoided a suspension on this one because, in the NHL’s view (via ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski), head contact was unavoidable because Dumoulin, in bracing for contact from an oncoming Alex Ovechkin, changed the position of his head just prior to contact. There did not seem to be any word on the changing position of Wilson’s shoulder, which seemed to play just as big of a role in the contact as Dumoulin changing the position of his head.
He avoided a suspension in the first-round on the Wennberg hit because the DoPS could not determine if the head was the main point of contact given the available camera angles.
Viewed in a vacuum and as isolated incidents those explanations might hold up. They might make sense. They might even be justified.
Here is the problem with that: This same thing keeps happening with Tom Wilson.
He always seems to find himself in these positions. He always seems to find himself at the center of the controversial play where “there is nothing else he could have done,” or “the contact could not be avoided,” or “there was not a clear view of what happened.” No matter the situation, no matter the hit, no matter the result, there is an always an excuse for why it was okay or why it shouldn’t have been elevated to the level of supplemental discipline. The story of his career to this point can probably be summed up as: Hey, that was probably a bad hit with an unfortunate result for the guy on the receiving end of it but there just wasn’t enough evidence to suspend him … this time.
Since entering the NHL at the start of the 2013-14 season no player in the NHL has been penalized more than Wilson. His 806 penalty minutes in the regular season are 85 more than the next closest player, and he is one of just three players in the league to be assessed more than even 600 penalty minutes during that stretch (Antoine Roussel at 721 and Cody McLeod at 707) are the only others.
He is third when it comes to penalty minutes in the playoffs (only seven behind the leader, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin) even though he has only played in 46 playoff games during that stretch. The two players ahead of him — Malkin and P.K. Subban — have played in 71 and 59, respectively, during that same stretch.
His career to this point is littered with borderline plays that leave plenty of room for debate as to whether or not they are clean, dirty, or something in between.
A brief sampling:
In 2015, he was given a match penalty for a hit on Ottawa Senators forward Curtis Lazar (play here) that was later rescinded, allowing him to avoid the mandatory suspension that comes with a match penalty.
During the 2015-16 he was ejected for boarding Florida Panthers defenseman Brian Campbell (play here), a play that he was not suspended for.
Later that season he obliterated Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov on a hit that left Zadorov concussed (play here). There was no suspension.
During the 2013-14 season Wilson had a phone hearing for a violent hit on Philadelphia Flyers Brayden Schenn. He was not only not suspended — something that is extremely rare when a player has a hearing with the DoPS — the DoPS released a nearly four-minute video (seen here) explaining why he was not suspended (the DoPS rarely goes on the record for why a player was not suspended, let alone singling out a specific play for this sort of in-depth description).
Those are just some of the borderline plays that didn’t result in punishment. Amazingly, for all of the penalty minutes he has received, the times he has been ejected, and all of the plays that create arguments he has only been fined or suspended three times in his career.
During the 2015-16 playoffs (also against the Penguins) he was given a $2,900 fine for kneeing Conor Sheary on a play where he deliberately went out of his way en route to the bench during a line change to deliver a hit away from the play.
He was suspended twice for incidents this preseason. The first was a slap on the wrist that kept him out of two preseason games for this hit on St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas.
Then, just one week later in another preseason game against the very same Blues team, he was given a four-game suspension for boarding Samuel Blais.
When the NHL DoPS reviews a play for suspension the first thing they do is eliminate the players involved and simply look at the hit itself as an isolated incident. Past transgressions do not matter. Reputations do not matter. Repeat offender status does not matter. It is simply the play itself they are looking at. The discussion at that point is centered entirely around “does this play warrant discipline on our part?”
If the answer to that question is yes, then — and only then — does a player’s past come into play when determining the length and severity of the punishment.
This, of course, is done in an effort to be fair and to not let any bias play into the ruling. That is entirely understandable. In most cases it probably works in handing out punishments.
It can lead to some issues.
When it comes to Wilson and the plays he has been involved in throughout his career there is always some amount of gray area in them. The Lazar play could be written off as accidental. Same as the Dumoulin play. Maybe the head wasn’t the main point of contact or targeted on Wennberg or Zadorov. On any one of them you can look at them and come to the conclusion that it wasn’t the intended result, or that isn’t what he was going for, or that there was some other extenuating circumstance that made the play what it was.
At what point, though, does this no longer become an accident?
If a player — in this case, Wilson — keeps finding himself in these situations when does it stop becoming an unfortunate series of events and start becoming a trend? At what point does it simply become about the player that is the common denominator in all of these situations?
At any given time there are more than 700 players on NHL rosters and there are only a small handful of them that we keep having these discussions about when it comes to their style of play and the incidents they are involved in. Matt Cooke used to be one of those players. Raffi Torres used to be one of those players. Brad Marchand, quite famously, is still one of them. And like Wilson, Marchand always seems to leave enough gray area for debate on a lot of his incidents (the old, accidentally on purpose type of play). Even though he has been suspended and fined more than any other player in the league during the DoPS era, there are countless other plays that seem to toe that line.
Even though the NHL’s DoPS won’t handle it this way, all of those players should lost the benefit of the doubt when it comes to this stuff. Wilson should be right there with them.
Wilson and the Capitals will argue that all of this is because of his reputation and the fact he has a target on his back.
“It’s something that you try to grow out of. He’s grown as a player. He’s gone from being a fourth-line energy guy to first-line power forward, and sometimes those reputations stay with you a little bit and you have to outgrow that, if you will, or it takes a little time. I think he’s doing a really good job. He studies it, he looks at it, he’s trying to get better all the time. It’s something he has to battle a little bit.”
Maybe he does have a reputation to overcome. Maybe he does have a target. But it is a target he has more than earned given his chosen style of play throughout his career. A style of play that carefully toes the line, always leaving just enough room for debate as to whether or not he intended to do the thing that he did that resulted in the unfortunate result for the opponent to avoid a suspension. After all, there was probably just nothing else he can do that situation.
The team made the official announcement of Francis’s termination on Monday afternoon.
Francis, a legendary player with the organization during its days in both Hartford and Carolina, served as the team’s vice president and general manager from 2014 until his reassignment this past month. During his time as the team’s general manager the Hurricanes never qualified for the postseason, largely due to their inability to find consistent goaltending. Francis also took a slow, methodical and relatively risk-free approach to building the roster, never making an NHL player for NHL player trade in his four years on the job. The result has been a young, talented team that always seems to have a ton of upside but has not been able to take the next step.
That approach did not seem to sit well with new owner Thomas Dundon, who seems to be taking a very hands-on approach to his ownership of the team.
This day seemed like it has been inevitable ever since Dundon took over the team, and it sounds like the entire process with Francis has been extremely messy. Francis’s new role as President of Hockey Operations almost completely removed him from the decision making process when it came to building the team, and according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in his latest 31 Thoughts column the team had asked Francis to start working from home.
At the moment the Hurricanes do not have a full-time general manager. Don Waddell is currently filling that role on an interim-basis and the team does not appear to be close to adding anyone on a permanent basis.
Along with the Francis news, the Hurricanes also announced on Monday that Joe Nieuwendyk has resigned his position as a pro scout and advisor.
Assuming the Hurricanes ever add a new general manager this could be an intriguing job given the young talent the team has — especially on the blue line — and the fact they just won the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Assuming there is a GM candidate willing to work for an owner that — at least from the outside — seems to want a pretty significant role in the construction of the roster and how the GM does their job.
The second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs may only be a few days old but it is never too early to start keeping track of the front-runners for the Conn Smythe Trophy.
Throughout the remainder of the playoffs we will be taking a regular look at who is rising and falling in that race.
With still eight teams playing — all of them with a legitimate shot to win the whole thing, nobody is out of place here — there are no shortage of worthy contenders so far with some incredibly dominant individual performances, both from skaters and goaltenders.
So let’s take a look at the early list.
1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins. The Bruins’ top-line has been the story for this team all season and at any given time it can be either Pastrnak, Brad Marchand or Patrice Bergeron carrying the play and dominating the scoresheet. At the moment it is Pastrnak, entering the week as the league’s top scorer this postseason with 17 points in eight games. He already has a three-point game, a four-point game, and a six-point game this postseason. That six-point game is the first one in a Stanley Cup Playoff game since Jamie Benn back in 2013. It is only the third since 2010.
2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins. The winner of the past two Conn Smythe Trophies, Crosby is scoring at a significantly higher pace than he did in either of those two playoff runs. Just consider: Through his first eight playoff games in 2016 he had three goals and eight points. Through his first eight games in the 2017 playoffs he had four goals and 11 total points. Through his first eight games in the 2018 playoffs he already has seven goals and 15 points. He was the most dominant player on the ice in their first-round series win against the Philadelphia Flyers, scoring at least two goals against each of the three different Flyers goalies.
3. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals. The Washington Capitals are still trying to get over the second-round hump in the the Ovechkin era, but don’t blame him for it not happening yet. All the guy does is produce, and he is doing it again this year for the Capitals. He already has seven goals in their first eight games and has recorded five multi-point games. He is a machine.
4. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights. Remember when this guy was a playoff punchline? After being benched for Tomas Vokoun in the first-round of the 2013 playoffs Fleury has been one of the league’s best postseason goalies, owning the third highest playoff save percentage in the NHL since then. He has been outstanding so far for Vegas with a .967 save percentage and already three shutouts entering play on Monday.
5. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets. Scheifele has become one of the centerpieces of the Jets’ dynamic offense and been one of the league’s most productive players over the past three years without much fanfare. He is on an absolute tear right now with goals in four consecutive games, including three two-goal games.
6. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. Since entering the NHL Kucherov has been one of the most dominant playoff scorers in the league. He is quite literally the league’s point-per-game playoff leader over that stretch. He is producing again this year with five goals and 10 total points through the Lightning’s first six games entering play on Monday. He already has a pair of three-point games.
7. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators. He probably has the two best goals of the playoffs after making a mockery of the Colorado Avalanche defense in the first-round. He is also Nashville’s leading scorer and had a huge three-assist performance in their Game 2 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets to even that series.
8. Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks. He was lit up in the first game of the second-round against Vegas, but that game was a pretty colossal failure on the part of everyone in San Jose. Before that, however, Jones was probably the biggest reason the Sharks were able to sweep the Anaheim Ducks in the first round, allowing just four goals in the four-game series. He has been money for the Sharks in the playoffs during his time with the team.
9. Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins. You could make the argument that Guentzel should maybe be higher on this list given his production. He is one of the top scorers in the league (both in terms of goals and total points). He already has a pair of game-winning goals. He now has 20 goals in the first 33 playoff games of his career. It is also a situation where it is difficult to separate him from Crosby because they are both playing on the same line and doing their damage together. Only one of them could potentially win the award, and for as good as Guentzel is — and he is legitimately good — Crosby is probably the one driving the bus on this one. And when I say probably, I mean that he definitely is.
10. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins. Like Guentzel he could probably be a little higher, but you are again stuck with trying to separate players on the same line, and in this case I think Pastrnak is just a little bit ahead of Marchand in terms of driving things for the Bruins. That should not take away from Marchand’s performance because he has been incredible all over the ice and in all situations. Just wish he would stop doing that extra nonsense away from the play and after the whistles because it overshadows and takes away from just how good and productive he is.
The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a new general manager next season as Lou Lamoriello will not return in that role for the 2018-19 NHL season.
When Lamoriello was hired in 2o15, the deal was that he would be the GM for three seasons and then move to an advisor position. Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement on Monday that he wouldn’t be altering from that original plan. “I will now focus all of my attention towards making a decision regarding our next general manager,” he wrote.
Now comes the two-headed speculation monster: Who takes over for Lamoriello and will Lamoriello remain as an advisor with the Maple Leafs?
First things first, ever since Lamoriello was installed as GM in 2015, the thought was that next in line would be Kyle Dubas or Mark Hunter, the team’s assistant GMs. Both are still with the club with the Maple Leafs blocking Dubas from taking the job of running the entire hockey operations department of the Colorado Avalanche when they came calling last year. One issue that might stem from Shanahan choosing one over the other is what will happen to the one who doesn’t get the job? Will he stay or leave for a bigger opportunity elsewhere? Both are highly thought of in the organization.
The GM decision needs to happen fast as there are some big off-season decisions to make for the Maple Leafs. James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak are their big-name unrestricted free agents, while William Nylander, set to become a restricted free agent, needs a new contract. They could have around $28 million in cap space should the ceiling go up at least $3 million like it’s expected, so how would extensions, plus any other free agent signings fit into their plans for next season? Big decisions ahead.
Finally, the hot rumorof the week has Lamoriello leaving the Maple Leafs to join the New York Islanders and replacing Garth Snow as GM. Lamoriello’s son, Chris, is the team’s assistant GM. Would Lou head to Long Island, run the show for a few years and hand the reins to his son? Co-owner Jon Ledecky said last month that he will be “evaluating all aspects” of the organization this off-season. Could that mean “waiting for the right name(s) to come available” in regards to the futures of Snow and head coach Doug Weight?