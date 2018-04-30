Getty

Conn Smythe Power Rankings: Pastrnak the early leader

By Adam Gretz Apr 30, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
The second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs may only be a few days old but it is never too early to start keeping track of the front-runners for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Throughout the remainder of the playoffs we will be taking a regular look at who is rising and falling in that race.

With still eight teams playing — all of them with a legitimate shot to win the whole thing, nobody is out of place here — there are no shortage of worthy contenders so far with some incredibly dominant individual performances, both from skaters and goaltenders.

So let’s take a look at the early list.

1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins. The Bruins’ top-line has been the story for this team all season and at any given time it can be either Pastrnak, Brad Marchand or Patrice Bergeron carrying the play and dominating the scoresheet. At the moment it is Pastrnak, entering the week as the league’s top scorer this postseason with 17 points in eight games. He already has a three-point game, a four-point game, and a six-point game this postseason. That six-point game is the first one in a Stanley Cup Playoff game since Jamie Benn back in 2013. It is only the third since 2010.

2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins. The winner of the past two Conn Smythe Trophies, Crosby is scoring at a significantly higher pace than he did in either of those two playoff runs. Just consider: Through his first eight playoff games in 2016 he had three goals and eight points. Through his first eight games in the 2017 playoffs he had four goals and 11 total points. Through his first eight games in the 2018 playoffs he already has seven goals and 15 points. He was the most dominant player on the ice in their first-round series win against the Philadelphia Flyers, scoring at least two goals against each of the three different Flyers goalies.

3. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals. The Washington Capitals are still trying to get over the second-round hump in the the Ovechkin era, but don’t blame him for it not happening yet. All the guy does is produce, and he is doing it again this year for the Capitals. He already has seven goals in their first eight games and has recorded five multi-point games. He is a machine.

4. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights. Remember when this guy was a playoff punchline? After being benched for Tomas Vokoun in the first-round of the 2013 playoffs Fleury has been one of the league’s best postseason goalies, owning the third highest playoff save percentage in the NHL since then. He has been outstanding so far for Vegas with a .967 save percentage and already three shutouts entering play on Monday.

5. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets. Scheifele has become one of the centerpieces of the Jets’ dynamic offense and been one of the league’s most productive players over the past three years without much fanfare. He is on an absolute tear right now with goals in four consecutive games, including three two-goal games.

 6. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. Since entering the NHL Kucherov has been one of the most dominant playoff scorers in the league. He is quite literally the league’s point-per-game playoff leader over that stretch. He is producing again this year with five goals and 10 total points through the Lightning’s first six games entering play on Monday. He already has a pair of three-point games.

7. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators. He probably has the two best goals of the playoffs after making a mockery of the Colorado Avalanche defense in the first-round. He is also Nashville’s leading scorer and had a huge three-assist performance in their Game 2 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets to even that series.

8. Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks. He was lit up in the first game of the second-round against Vegas, but that game was a pretty colossal failure on the part of everyone in San Jose. Before that, however, Jones was probably the biggest reason the Sharks were able to sweep the Anaheim Ducks in the first round, allowing just four goals in the four-game series. He has been money for the Sharks in the playoffs during his time with the team.

9. Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins. You could make the argument that Guentzel should maybe be higher on this list given his production. He is one of the top scorers in the league (both in terms of goals and total points). He already has a pair of game-winning goals. He now has 20 goals in the first 33 playoff games of his career. It is also a situation where it is difficult to separate him from Crosby because they are both playing on the same line and doing their damage together. Only one of them could potentially win the award, and for as good as Guentzel is — and he is legitimately good — Crosby is probably the one driving the bus on this one. And when I say probably, I mean that he definitely is.

10. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins. Like Guentzel he could probably be a little higher, but you are again stuck with trying to separate players on the same line, and in this case I think Pastrnak is just a little bit ahead of Marchand in terms of driving things for the Bruins. That should not take away from Marchand’s performance because he has been incredible all over the ice and in all situations. Just wish he would stop doing that extra nonsense away from the play and after the whistles because it overshadows and takes away from just how good and productive he is.

Lou Lamoriello not returning as Maple Leafs GM; time for Dubas or Hunter?

AP Images
By Sean Leahy Apr 30, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a new general manager next season as Lou Lamoriello will not return in that role for the 2018-19 NHL season.

When Lamoriello was hired in 2o15, the deal was that he would be the GM for three seasons and then move to an advisor position. Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement on Monday that he wouldn’t be altering from that original plan. “I will now focus all of my attention towards making a decision regarding our next general manager,” he wrote.

It’s been quite a turnaround in the last three years for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews sure helps, but Lamoriello also dealt for goaltender Frederik Andersen (2016) and signed Patrick Marleau (2017), both of whom played big parts in helping the team return to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. (Pension Plan Puppets has a great breakdown of all of his moves as Toronto’s GM.)

Now comes the two-headed speculation monster: Who takes over for Lamoriello and will Lamoriello remain as an advisor with the Maple Leafs?

First things first, ever since Lamoriello was installed as GM in 2015, the thought was that next in line would be Kyle Dubas or Mark Hunter, the team’s assistant GMs. Both are still with the club with the Maple Leafs blocking Dubas from taking the job of running the entire hockey operations department of the Colorado Avalanche when they came calling last year. One issue that might stem from Shanahan choosing one over the other is what will happen to the one who doesn’t get the job? Will he stay or leave for a bigger opportunity elsewhere? Both are highly thought of in the organization.

The GM decision needs to happen fast as there are some big off-season decisions to make for the Maple Leafs. James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak are their big-name unrestricted free agents, while William Nylander, set to become a restricted free agent, needs a new contract. They could have around $28 million in cap space should the ceiling go up at least $3 million like it’s expected, so how would extensions, plus any other free agent signings fit into their plans for next season? Big decisions ahead.

Finally, the hot rumor of the week has Lamoriello leaving the Maple Leafs to join the New York Islanders and replacing Garth Snow as GM. Lamoriello’s son, Chris, is the team’s assistant GM. Would Lou head to Long Island, run the show for a few years and hand the reins to his son? Co-owner Jon Ledecky said last month that he will be “evaluating all aspects” of the organization this off-season. Could that mean “waiting for the right name(s) to come available” in regards to the futures of Snow and head coach Doug Weight?

Capitals' Tom Wilson avoids suspension for hit on Brian Dumoulin

By Sean Leahy Apr 30, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
Tom Wilson will not be punished for his hit on Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin during the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 victory in Game 2.

The hit occurred in the second period when Dumoulin got sandwiched between Wilson and Alex Ovechkin. After being tended to on the ice, Dumoulin left the game and did not return. Wilson was not penalized.

After reviewing the hit, the NHL Department of Player Safety determined that the play did not warrant a fine or suspension.

Here is their reasoning via Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com:

“[T]he NHL Department of Player Safety determined that Wilson’s contact with Dumoulin was not considered an illegal check to the head. It felt that contact with the head was unavoidable on the play, and Dumoulin bracing himself for the Ovechkin hit materially changed the position of his head prior to Wilson making contact with him.”

The NHL’s Rule 48 states that when determining whether a check to the head is illegal, the body position of the player being hit is taken into consideration, especially if that player moves their body or head “immediately prior to or simultaneously with the hit in a way that significantly contributed to the head contact.” The DoPS also felt that Wilson’s positioning behind Dumoulin would not have allowed him to target the head.

“I’m at no point trying to target the head at all,” Wilson said afterward via the Washington Post. “Unfortunately there’s a collision there. You know what, I’ve watched it briefly, and I don’t realize what I can really do any different. At the last second, I see [Ovechkin] coming in and you can see me bracing, as well, and I end up getting kind of taken out as well.”

As you might imagine, the Penguins, who were already playing without Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin because of injury, were not happy with the play.

“Yeah I saw it, it looked like it was a high hit, but they didn’t see it that way,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told NBC’s Pierre McGuire during the game.

“We all know who he is and what he does on the ice, so I don’t really have a comment,” said Penguins defenseman Kris Letang via the Tribune-Review. “We expect that from him.”

Dumoulin, who went through concussion protocol, participated in practice on Monday and will be a game-time decision for Game 3 (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), according to Sullivan.

“I knew Wilson was coming from behind. I saw Ovi come and braced for Ovechkin,” Dumoulin said. “I wasn’t ready for Wilson at all. I got caught in that.”

Habs have interesting decision to make with third overall pick

Getty
By Joey Alfieri Apr 30, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
The 2017-18 season was a huge disappointment for the Montreal Canadiens, but they finally got some positive news on Saturday night, as they jumped up one spot in the draft. In June, GM Marc Bergevin will have an interesting decision to make with the third overall selection in the NHL Entry Draft.

Not winning the lottery after being one of the final three teams in the hunt for the top pick must have been deflating for the Habs, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that they’ll have the opportunity to come away with a talented teenager. Rasmus Dahlin playing on a pairing with Shea Weber would have been nice, but that’s not going to happen.

So, now that Dahlin is out of the picture, where should the Canadiens go with their pick?

For a team like Montreal, trading the selection should almost be out of the question. Of course, they can always listen to offers from rival general managers, but unless there’s a can’t-miss deal on the table, they need to hold on to the pick. As tempting as it might be to get immediate help in the form of a proven NHLer, teams have to consider the value of “cheap” entry-level contracts on their roster.

The consensus top four players available in the upcoming draft are: Dahlin, Russian right winger Andre Svechnikov, Czech right winger Filip Zadina and Boston University left winger Brady Tkachuk.

Getting a talented winger isn’t a problem, but it doesn’t solve one of the Canadiens’ two biggest needs. First, they have two major holes down the middle. They don’t have a legitimate first or second line center on their roster. They drafted Ryan Poehling in the first round last year, but he’ll be heading back to St. Cloud State next season. When it comes to centers, Finnish prospect Jesperi Kontkaniemi is considered by many to be the best one available. Even though he’s been pegged as a top 10 pick by many, no one seems to have him as a top three selection.

Both Svechnikov and Zadina have shown an ability to find the back of the net. This season, Svechnikov scored 40 goals in 44 games with the Barrie Colts of the OHL, while Zadina 44 goals in 57 games with the Halifax Mooseheads. Tkachuk’s offensive numbers don’t stand out as much (eight goals in 40 games), but he’s a big power forward that has a good combination of size and skill. You know Bergevin will appreciate those attributes.

The other pressing need is a left-handed defenseman. Finding someone talented enough to play top-pairing minutes with Weber has been a problem. Again, there’s no one in the system that can fill that void right away.

There’s a plethora of young defensemen like Evan Bouchard, Quinn Hughes, Noah Dobson and Adam Boqvist worthy of being selected in the top 10. Of those four blue liners, only Hughes shoots left. Bouchard, Dobson and Boqvist are all right-side shooters.

But finding a true number one center has been a 30-year problem for this organization. Should they stick to taking the best player available, or should they reach a little for a potential top-line center with size? Many people would suggest simply taking the best player and theres’ nothing wrong with that, but there are examples of teams going against the grain to select a position of need.

The most recent example near the top of the draft occurred two summers ago, when the Columbus Blue Jackets, who had the third pick, selected center Pierre-Luc Dubois over winger Jesse Puljujarvi. Leading up to the 2016 draft, almost every draft expert had Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine and Puljujarvi as their top three selections. The fact that the Jackets opted for Dubois was a bit of a surprise. It wasn’t an “off-the-board” selection because Dubois was still considered to be a high-end prospect, but very few people envisioned him going in the top three. Fast-forward two years an that selection has worked out pretty well for Columbus.

With Kotkaniemi making a push up most draft boards, it’ll be interesting to see how much he pops up on the Canadiens’ radar. He had a solid year at the Finnish league as a teenager, as he racked up 10 goals and 29 points in 57 games. In his latest mock draft, TSN scout Craig Button said that Kotkaniemi “plays the game in a similar fashion to Anze Kopitar and to Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews.

If the young Finn comes anywhere close to being Kopitar or Toews, it won’t matter how good the other draft-eligible players turn out to be.

Now, the Canadiens just have to decide whether or not that’s the direction they want to go in with this pick that they absolutely can’t afford to miss on.

A lot of front-office jobs are depending on it.

