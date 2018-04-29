The Buzzer: Couture the OT hero for Sharks; Bruins’ top line keeps scoring

Boston Bruins 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (Bruins lead series 1-0)
The Bruins’ top line continued scoring as Boston took Game 1, 6-2 over Tampa. The line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak ran all over the Lightning, combining for three goals and 11 points. Rick Nash also chipped in with a pair of goals. Tuukka Rask finished with 34 saves. He would have had a 35th, but his skate blade fell off, preventing him from stopping Mikhail Sergachev’s goal in the second period.
San Jose Sharks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 – 2OT (Series tied 1-1)
Logan Couture‘s second goal of the game in double overtime helped the Sharks even their series with the Golden Knights. Vegas took a 2-0 lead early in the second period thanks to a pair of William Karlsson goals, but San Jose roared back with three in the span of 12:07. Nate Schmidt would score in the third to force overtime and the Golden Knights thought they had the game won following Jonathan Marchessault‘s goal in overtime, but the NHL Situation Room overturned the call due to goaltender interference.
Three Stars
1. Logan Couture – For obvious reasons. The goal was the second OT winner of his playoff career and he now has 12 career postseason game-winning goals, third all-time in Sharks history.
2. David Pastrnak – He didn’t score but he did help set up four Bruins goals, including Nash’s second of the game that would stand as the game winner. Pastrnak is now tied for third with five goals and leads all NHL players with 17 points.
3. Brent Burns – The Sharks defenseman scored twice during San Jose’s busy second period and would later grab an assist on Couture’s winner. He also ended up logging 36:48 of ice time through double OT.
Factoid of the Night
Sunday’s Schedule
Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. ET, NBC, live stream (Pens lead series 1-0)
Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream (Jets lead series 1-0)
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.