Penguins’ Malkin out for Game 2 at Capitals

Apr 29, 2018, 2:54 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) Injured star Evgeni Malkin will not play for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Washington Capitals.

Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed about two hours before Sunday’s puck drop that Malkin would miss his third consecutive game. Malkin appeared to injure his left leg in Game 5 of Pittsburgh’s first-round series against Philadelphia and has not played since.

Malkin had three goals and two assists in five first-round games. He practiced Saturday, and Sullivan said the 31-year-old Russian center could play in Game 3 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

With Malkin and winger Carl Hagelin out, Carter Rowney and Dominik Simon remain in the Penguins’ lineup. They lead the series 1-0.

Apr 29, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. ET (Penguins lead series 1-0)
Call: Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Game 2: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 7 p.m. ET (Jets lead series 1-0)
Call: Chris Cuthbert, AJ Mleczko, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Cup finalist Pens, Predators face different tests in round 2

Apr 29, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The road back to the Stanley Cup Final took two very different turns for the Penguins and Predators at the start of the second round.

Back-to-back defending champion Pittsburgh roared back from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat the Washington Capitals, while the Winnipeg Jets chased Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne in a convincing 4-1 victory in Game 1. As each team prepares for Game 2, two key pieces could be ready to help.

Penguins center Evgeni Malkin practiced Saturday and is on the verge of returning to the lineup after missing the past two games with an apparent leg injury. Coach Mike Sullivan called Malkin a game-time decision, though signs are pointing to the Russian star playing Sunday at Washington (3 p.m. EDT, NBC).

“If I’m playing, I’m ready to play,” Malkin said. “If you play, you need to show you can, you show you’re 100 percent. It’s not like the regular season. You can’t play slow the first period and be better in third. If I play, if I’m ready, I’m ready first shift.”

Predators winger Auston Watson skated just seven first-period shifts Friday night before leaving with an undisclosed injury. His teammates outshot the Jets 48-19 and still lost, though a healthy Watson for Game 2 back in Music City (7 p.m., NBCSN) could make a difference as the defending Western Conference champions try to even the series between the NHL’s top two teams.

“Getting this squared up before we go to Winnipeg is definitely important,” said Watson, who felt great and called it a good practice. “We’ll do our best to take care of business.”

The Penguins and Predators each took care of business in six games in the first round. Malkin had three goals and two assists in five games before being injured against Philadelphia, and the line of Colton Sissons, former Pittsburgh center Nick Bonino and Watson combined for 19 points in beating Colorado.

It’s impossible to overstate Malkin’s value to the Penguins. Top-line winger Jake Guentzel called Malkin’s potential return a “game-changer,” restoring one of their most dangerous options on the power play and at even strength after a season in which the 31-year-old forward put up 98 points.

Malkin skated on the fourth line between rookie Zack Aston-Reese and Tom Kuhnhackl at practice and on the first power-play unit. If he plays, it wouldn’t be in a limited role.

“Putting Geno on the fourth line? Probably not,” Sullivan said. “We’ll try to put him in a position where he can play to his strengths, be successful as an individual and help our team win.”

Just as the Penguins drew on two long playoff runs to come back against the Capitals, the Predators need only look up at their Western Conference champions banner in the rafters as they try to rebound.

“We just have to keep having that bounce-back mentality we’ve had since I’ve been here for two and a half years,” center Ryan Johansen said. “We’re looking forward to tomorrow night’s game because we know we’re going to get a great response from everybody in here.”

A FOR DISCIPLINE

Referees combined to call three penalties each in Game 1 of Penguins-Capitals and Jets-Predators. Nashville was the most-penalized team in the league during the regular season but hasn’t taken one its past two games.

“We’re trying to get better in a lot of different areas,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “And you hope that through the course of fixing some things, continuing to do things right that you like, fixing some things, staying out of the penalty box, whatever it may be that at the end of the night you’ll be able to move forward from that. There are some things that I guess are going in the right direction.”

The strength of the Washington and Pittsburgh power plays has those teams watching themselves and trying to avoid time in the sin bin.

“I think both teams go into the series trying to be disciplined for that reason,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “You don’t want to give the power plays an opportunity to have an impact in the game.

HELLEBUYCK SHINES

Connor Hellebuyck, a Vezina Trophy finalist as the NHL’s top goaltender, starred for the Jets in making 47 saves in Game 1. In a breakout year for the 24-year-old, it was the kind of game that showed Winnipeg it has someone ready to take on the best in the West.

“There’s great difficulty in a lot of the saves and finding the puck in those scrums, but he’s built for that,” coach Paul Maurice said. “He’s a big man that moves well and tracks well in traffic – especially close traffic. So he’s capable of that kind of game in that kind of environment.”

AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed.

The Buzzer: Couture the OT hero for Sharks; Bruins’ top line keeps scoring

Apr 29, 2018, 1:08 AM EDT
5 Comments

Boston Bruins 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (Bruins lead series 1-0)

The Bruins’ top line continued scoring as Boston took Game 1, 6-2 over Tampa. The line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak ran all over the Lightning, combining for three goals and 11 points. Rick Nash also chipped in with a pair of goals. Tuukka Rask finished with 34 saves. He would have had a 35th, but his skate blade fell off, preventing him from stopping Mikhail Sergachev’s goal in the second period.

San Jose Sharks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 – 2OT (Series tied 1-1)

Logan Couture‘s second goal of the game in double overtime helped the Sharks even their series with the Golden Knights. Vegas took a 2-0 lead early in the second period thanks to a pair of William Karlsson goals, but San Jose roared back with three in the span of 12:07. Nate Schmidt would score in the third to force overtime and the Golden Knights thought they had the game won following Jonathan Marchessault‘s goal in overtime, but the NHL Situation Room overturned the call due to goaltender interference.

1. Logan Couture – For obvious reasons. The goal was the second OT winner of his playoff career and he now has 12 career postseason game-winning goals, third all-time in Sharks history.

2. David Pastrnak – He didn’t score but he did help set up four Bruins goals, including Nash’s second of the game that would stand as the game winner. Pastrnak is now tied for third with five goals and leads all NHL players with 17 points.

3. Brent Burns – The Sharks defenseman scored twice during San Jose’s busy second period and would later grab an assist on Couture’s winner. He also ended up logging 36:48 of ice time through double OT.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. ET, NBC, live stream (Pens lead series 1-0)
Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, live stream (Jets lead series 1-0)

Logan Couture plays savior as Sharks even series vs. Golden Knights

Apr 29, 2018, 12:49 AM EDT
11 Comments

They needed double overtime, but the San Jose Sharks evened their series with the Vegas Golden Knights after a 4-3 victory in Game 2.

Logan Couture’s fourth goal of the playoffs, and San Jose’s third of the game following an offensive zone face-off win, was the difference 5:13 into the second overtime.

What allowed the Sharks that extra time and space was the fact that Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill was sitting in the penalty box serving a hooking minor. Couture’s goal was San Jose’s second power play tally of the game coming on their seventh man advantage of Game 2. 

That lack of discipline caused an early Vegas lead to slip away, and eventually cost them the game.

Twenty-six seconds into the second period, William Karlsson scored his second goal of the game and it was looking like another Golden Knights rout over Sharks following their 7-0 Game 1 win. But then Vegas got sloppy and undisciplined, and San Jose used it to slow them down.

Ninety seconds after Karlsson’s second goal, the Knights’ second-period penalty parade began with a David Perron holding the stick call. Four seconds later, the Sharks comeback began with the first of Brent Burns’ two goals to cut the lead to 2-1. Nine minutes later Couture would record his first of the night and Burns followed that up minutes later to flip the score to 3-2 in San Jose’s favor.

Vegas would give San Jose four power plays in the second period, stunting any positive momentum they were building throughout that middle 20 minutes. The Sharks would only capitalize once with the extra man in the second period — Burns’ first goal — but the Golden Knights’ inability to be careful with their sticks would be their downfall in Game 2.

It almost turned out differently for Vegas, however. The Golden Knights believed they had earned a 2-0 series lead after Jonathan Marchessault‘s goal late in the first overtime, but the NHL Situation Room determined that he had interfered with Sharks netminder Martin Jones before pouncing on a rebound in front.

“Win or lose, midnight is a new day,” he said afterward. “We all have to reset.”

Game 3 is Monday night in San Jose (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

