Logan Couture plays savior as Sharks even series vs. Golden Knights

By Sean LeahyApr 29, 2018, 12:49 AM EDT
They needed double overtime, but the San Jose Sharks evened their series with the Vegas Golden Knights after a 4-3 victory in Game 2.

Logan Couture’s fourth goal of the playoffs, and San Jose’s third of the game following an offensive zone face-off win, was the difference 5:13 into the second overtime.

What allowed the Sharks that extra time and space was the fact that Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill was sitting in the penalty box serving a hooking minor. Couture’s goal was San Jose’s second power play tally of the game coming on their seventh man advantage of Game 2. 

That lack of discipline caused an early Vegas lead to slip away, and eventually cost them the game.

Twenty-six seconds into the second period, William Karlsson scored his second goal of the game and it was looking like another Golden Knights rout over Sharks following their 7-0 Game 1 win. But then Vegas got sloppy and undisciplined, and San Jose used it to slow them down.

Ninety seconds after Karlsson’s second goal, the Knights’ second-period penalty parade began with a David Perron holding the stick call. Four seconds later, the Sharks comeback began with the first of Brent Burns’ two goals to cut the lead to 2-1. Nine minutes later Couture would record his first of the night and Burns followed that up minutes later to flip the score to 3-2 in San Jose’s favor.

Vegas would give San Jose four power plays in the second period, stunting any positive momentum they were building throughout that middle 20 minutes. The Sharks would only capitalize once with the extra man in the second period — Burns’ first goal — but the Golden Knights’ inability to be careful with their sticks would be their downfall in Game 2.

It almost turned out differently for Vegas, however. The Golden Knights believed they had earned a 2-0 series lead after Jonathan Marchessault‘s goal late in the first overtime, but the NHL Situation Room determined that he had interfered with Sharks netminder Martin Jones before pouncing on a rebound in front.

“Win or lose, midnight is a new day,” he said afterward. “We all have to reset.”

Game 3 is Monday night in San Jose (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Buffalo Sabres to select No. 1 overall after winning 2018 NHL Draft Lottery

By Sean LeahyApr 28, 2018, 10:29 PM EDT
Congratulations, Buffalo Sabres, you’ve won the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery and will have the opportunity to select defenseman Rasmus Dahlin first overall in June’s entry draft.

The Sabres entered Saturday night’s lottery with an 18.5 percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick, the third time in five years they’ve held that honor. After NHL Commissioner Bill Daly revealed the top 12 picks prior to Game 2 of the San Jose Sharks-Vegas Golden Knights series, the top three were announced following the second intermission — quite a while for Marc Bergevin, Don Waddell and Jason Botterill to nervously sit around.

But for Botterill and the Sabres, it was clearly worth the wait.

Here’s the order of the top 15 picks:

1. Buffalo Sabres
2. Carolina Hurricanes
3. Montreal Canadiens
4. Ottawa Senators
5. Arizona Coyotes
6. Detroit Red Wings
7. Vancouver Canucks
8. Chicago Blackhawks
9. New York Rangers
10. Edmonton Oilers
11. New York Islanders
12. New York Islanders (From Calgary)
13. Dallas Stars
14. Philadelphia Flyers (From St. Louis)
15. Florida Panthers

Better luck next time, Sens fan.

Finally, here are the final NHL Central Scouting rankings of the top prospects in this year’s entry draft, which will be held June 22-23 in Dallas.

North American Skaters
1. Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Barrie (OHL)
2. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Boston University (NCAA)
3. Filip Zadina, RW, Halifax (QMJHL)
4. Evan Bouchard, D, London (OHL)
5. Noah Dobson, D, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)
6. Quintin Hughes, D, Michigan (NCAA)
7. Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, U.S. NTDP
8. Joseph Veleno, C, Drummondville (QMJHL)
9. Barrett Hayton, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
10. Serron Noel, RW, Oshawa (OHL)

International Skaters
1. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Frolunda (Sweden)
2. Adam Boqvist, D, Brynas Jr., (Sweden)
3. Vitali Kravtsov, RW, Chelyabinsk (Russia)
4. Martin Kaut, RW, Pardubice (Czech)
5. Adam Ginning, D, Linkoping (Sweden)
6. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Assat (Finland)
7. Grigori Denisenko, LW, Yaroslavl 2 (Russia)
8. Isac Lundestrom, C, Lulea (Sweden)
9. Jacob Olofsson, C, Timra (Sweden)
10. Filip Johansson, D, Leksand Jr. (Sweden)

North American Goalies
1. Olivier Rodrigue, Drummondville (QMJHL)
2. Kevin Mandolese, Cape Breton (QMJHL)
3. Alexis Gravel, Halifax (QMJHL)
4. Matthew Thiessen, Steinbach (MJHL)
5. Keegan Karki, Muskegon (USHL)

International Goalies
1. Lukas Dostal, Trebic (Czech-2)
2. Jakub Skarek, Jihlava (Czech)
3. Amir Miftakhov, Irbis Kazan (Russia Jr.)
4. Justus Annunen, Karpat Jr (Finland Jr.)
5. Olof Lindbom, Djurgarden Jr. (Sweden Jr.)

Bruins’ top line (and Rick Nash!) deliver in Game 1 win

By Adam GretzApr 28, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
The 2017-18 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been a familiar story for Boston Bruins forward Rick Nash. It is one we recite pretty much every year around this time. He is doing a lot of things well but for whatever reason is just completely unable to, you know, score goals. That finally changed for him on Saturday afternoon in the Bruin’s 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their second-round series when Nash scored a pair of goals, including the goal that would go on to be the eventual game-winner.

After he scored just one goal in the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins had to be happy to see Nash come through with two big goals on Saturday.

His other goal opened the scoring for the Bruins when he smoothly deflected a David Pastrnak shot behind Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilveskiy.

While getting actual production from Nash was probably something of a surprise at this point for the Bruins, the rest of the Bruins’ offense came from the usual suspects and the top-line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak.

That trio has been arguably the best line in hockey all season and all three of them were great on Saturday.

Their final lines on the day:

  • Patrice Bergeron: two goals, one assist, five shots on goal and a plus-four rating
  • David Pastrnak: four assists, two shots on goal and a plus-four rating
  • Brad Marchand: one goal, three assists, a plus-four rating

Marchand thought he had a second goal when he beat Vasilevskiy with a one-timer only to have the goal immediately disallowed because of a cross-checking penalty that was being called on Pastrnak.

It is just an absolutely dominant line that nobody has been able to stop. Through the first eight games of the playoffs Bergeron now has three goals and eight assists, Marchand has four goals and nine assists, while Pastrnak has five goals and 12(!) assists. That 17 points puts him into the league lead for the time being.

Jake DeBrusk wrapped up the scoring for the Bruins on Saturday when he scored his sixth goal of the playoffs, scoring on an empty-net with just under seven minutes to play in regulation. With the Lightning already trailing 5-2, coach Jon Cooper opted to go for the early goalie pull with his team on the power play as a desperation move to try and get back into the game. It did not work.

While the Bruins were lighting up the scoreboard again, Tuukka Rask played a really strong game in net and stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced. The only two goals he allowed came on a long distance shot from Dan Girardi through a screen that Rask probably never saw, and a bizarre play where he lost a skate blade and was unable to move in his crease. The latter play resulted in him angrily throwing his skate blade across the ice in protest of not getting a whistle. Not getting a whistle, of course, was the correct call according to NHL rules. The goalie losing his mask is the only equipment issue that can lead to play being stopped.

Game 2 of the series is in Tampa Bay on Monday night.

Tuukka Rask loses it, throws broken skate blade after giving up goal (Video)

By Adam GretzApr 28, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
A truly bizarre sequence of events unfolded late in the second period of the Tampa Bay Lightning-Boston Bruins game on Saturday afternoon, ending with an enraged Tuukka Rask chucking a broken skate blade across the ice.

Here is the situation: With the Bruins on the penalty kill and holding on to a 3-1 lead, Rask lost one of his skate blades due to a Yanni Gourde shot and was unable to move around his crease the way he normally would if he had two functioning skates.

He pleaded with the officials for a whistle and ultimately did not get one. During this time a Mikhail Sergachev shot from the point ended up beating Rask — partly because he could not move normally, and also because he was too busy looking for a whistle instead of paying attention to the game — to bring the Lightning to within a goal.

At that point Rask picked up his dislodged skate blade, showed it to the official, presumably yelled some things, and then threw it across the ice. That is not safe!

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

As angry as Rask was, the officials seemed to have followed the rule correctly here.

Rule 14.1 under “Adjustment to clothing or equipment” states the following:

“Play shall not be stopped nor the game delayed by reasons of adjustments to clothing, equipment, skates, or sticks.

The onus of maintaining clothing and equipment in proper condition shall be upon the player. If adjustments are required, the player shall leave the ice and play shall continue with a substitute.

No delay shall be permitted for the repair or adjustment of goalkeeper’s equipment. If adjustments are required, the goalkeeper shall leave the ice and his place shall be taken by the substitute goalkeeper immediately.”

Tough break, but nothing anybody can really do about it. Skate blades fall out for skaters on occasion and they struggle to get off the ice as play continues around them.  No different for a goalie.

The only time play gets stopped for an equipment issue is if a goalie loses his mask.

If he wanted a whistle his only options would have been to either dislodge his mask or taken a page from the Henrik Lundqvist/David Leggio playbook and knocked the net over.

This is not the first time Rask has become angry and resorted to throwing things during his professional career. He also had that moment in the American Hockey League when he flipped out after a game and threw a milk crate on the ice.

UPDATE: Here’s the official explanation from the NHL Situation Room:

At 13:22 of the second period in the Bruins/Lightning game, Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask’s left skate blade fell out prior to Mikhail Sergachev’s goal. There is no rule for Referees to stop play for a broken piece of equipment, regardless of whether the equipment belongs to a goaltender or a skater. The lone exception is when Referees may stop play after a goaltender has lost his helmet (as outlined in Rule 9.6).

WATCH LIVE: Bruins-Lightning Game 1; Vegas eyes 2-0 series lead

By Sean LeahyApr 28, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Game 1: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, 3 p.m. ET
NBC
Call: Gord Miller, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream here

Game 2: San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET (Vegas leads series 1-0)
NBC
Call: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Joe Micheletti, Jeremy Roenick
Series preview
Stream here

