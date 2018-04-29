Capitals strike early, hold on to even series in chaotic game

By Adam GretzApr 29, 2018, 6:54 PM EDT
After allowing three different two-goal leads to disappear on home ice this postseason, the Washington Capitals were able to hold on to one on Sunday afternoon, picking up a 4-1 win to tie their second-round series with the Pittsburgh Penguins at one game apiece.

It was another fast start for the Capitals as they were able to jump all over a sloppy Penguins team in the first period.

Alex Ovechkin started the scoring just 1:26 into the game when he pounced on a Patric Hornqvist turnover at the blue line and wired a shot into the top corner behind Matt Murray to give the Capitals an early lead. Later in the period Jakub Vrana scored on the power play to give the Capitals what has become — for them — a dreaded two-goal lead. But unlike in Games 1 and 2 of the first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and also in Game 1 of this series against Pittsburgh, the Capitals were able to build on that lead and hold on for the win.

They were able to add to it when Brett Connolly scored on a breakaway early in the second period, again capitalizing on another sloppy Penguins turnover, this time by Dominik Simon.

With all of that important details taken care of, it was a pretty chaotic path to get us to the end result.

You want replay controversy? We had that!

Vrana’s goal in the first period had to withstand a goaltender interference review after the Penguins challenged it due to Brett Connolly taking a whack at Murray’s pad.

Connolly clearly knocked Murray off balance, but in the eyes of the league he had enough time to reset himself and get back into position to continue to play his position.

The call on the ice was upheld and the Capitals had their two-goal lead.

The Penguins were not happy with it, but that seems to be fairly consistent with how these reviews have been handled. Murray had time to recover after the contact from Connolly while that contact did not really alter his ability to stop the puck. There is a lot of griping about how interference reviews have been handled this season — and in many cases the griping is justified — but not all of them are completely arbitrary and inconsistent. If the goalie has time to get back into position, they usually let it go.

That would not be the only review in the game.

Midway through the third period, with the Penguins now trailing 3-1, they thought they had scored to pull within one on a Patric Hornqvist rebound attempt on the doorstep. It was unclear whether or not Capitals goalie Braden Holtby was able to keep the puck out of the net or if it had entirely crossed the goal line.

The call on the ice was no-goal and after a lengthy review it was determined that there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the call.

Holtby’s leg blocked the overhead and in-net cameras from determining whether or not the puck was entirely across the line.

This was the only angle that clearly showed the puck.

The team you want to win — or the team you are playing for — will determine what you want to see here.

This was a play that no matter what the call on the ice was they were going to stick with it given the replay angles they had to work with.

Then there was Tom Wilson!

Wilson was involved in another controversial play when he knocked Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin out of the game with a hit to the head.

There was no penalty called on the play but it will almost certainly be reviewed by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Wilson avoided a suspension in the first-round when he knocked Columbus’ Alex Wennberg out of the series for a few games with a high hit.

Losing Dumoulin was a big blow to the Penguins because it not only forced them to play with only five defensemen for the rest of the game — not a great spot for a team that is already lacking blue line depth to be in — but because Dumoulin has been great for them this postseason. If he can not go in Game 3 they would have to turn to Matt Hunwick.

The Penguins are already dealing with some significant injury issues as forwards Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin have yet to play in this series due to injuries they sustained in their first-round series win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Malkin’s absence has been glaring on the power play, while he and Hagelin make up two-thirds of what has been the team’s second line this postseason. That is a major dent in their forward depth.  That said, they have still won two of the three games they have played this postseason without Malkin, managed to split in Washington without him and Hagelin, and head home on Tuesday night for Game 3 tied in the series.

There also needs to be some attention given to the game Holtby played in net for the Capitals on Sunday because he was outstanding, stopping 32 of the 33 shots he faced.

The only goal he allowed, a long distance shot from Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, was one that beat him through traffic that he probably did not get a clear view of. He made a couple of highlight reel saves — including two on Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel that really stood out — to help slow down the Penguins’ offense.

Penguins' Dumoulin injured by hit to head from Tom Wilson

By Adam GretzApr 29, 2018, 5:21 PM EDT
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson avoided a suspension in their first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets when he delivered a high hit to Alexander Wennberg that sidelined him for several games.

Will he be that lucky this time around?

Wilson was at the center of another borderline play in the second period of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins when he caught Brian Dumoulin with a head to the head.

The incident happened with Wilson in pursuit of Dumoulin behind the Penguins net. With Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin closing in from the front, Dumoulin made a play on the puck and was in a position to be sandwiched by the two Capitals forwards. It was at that point that Wilson’s shoulder caught Dumoulin square in the side of the head.

You can see the play in the video above.

Dumoulin remained on the ice before slowly making his way to the locker room and exiting the game.

If Dumoulin is sidelined for any extended period of time it could be a huge blow to the Penguins. They are already lacking in depth on the blue line and Dumoulin has been one of the their best players defensively this postseason.

There was no penalty called on the play.

The question now becomes whether or not Wilson will be disciplined by the NHL.

There is no question that Wilson hit Dumoulin in the head. The decision the Department of Player Safety will have to make is if he intended to do it and whether or not it was avoidable.

There have already been five suspensions in the playoffs this year.

Penguins’ Malkin out for Game 2 at Capitals

Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 2:54 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) Injured star Evgeni Malkin will not play for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Washington Capitals.

Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed about two hours before Sunday’s puck drop that Malkin would miss his third consecutive game. Malkin appeared to injure his left leg in Game 5 of Pittsburgh’s first-round series against Philadelphia and has not played since.

Malkin had three goals and two assists in five first-round games. He practiced Saturday, and Sullivan said the 31-year-old Russian center could play in Game 3 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

With Malkin and winger Carl Hagelin out, Carter Rowney and Dominik Simon remain in the Penguins’ lineup. They lead the series 1-0.

WATCH LIVE: Capitals, Predators try to even up

By Sean LeahyApr 29, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. ET (Penguins lead series 1-0)
Game 2: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 7 p.m. ET (Jets lead series 1-0)
Cup finalist Pens, Predators face different tests in round 2

Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The road back to the Stanley Cup Final took two very different turns for the Penguins and Predators at the start of the second round.

Back-to-back defending champion Pittsburgh roared back from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat the Washington Capitals, while the Winnipeg Jets chased Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne in a convincing 4-1 victory in Game 1. As each team prepares for Game 2, two key pieces could be ready to help.

Penguins center Evgeni Malkin practiced Saturday and is on the verge of returning to the lineup after missing the past two games with an apparent leg injury. Coach Mike Sullivan called Malkin a game-time decision, though signs are pointing to the Russian star playing Sunday at Washington (3 p.m. EDT, NBC).

“If I’m playing, I’m ready to play,” Malkin said. “If you play, you need to show you can, you show you’re 100 percent. It’s not like the regular season. You can’t play slow the first period and be better in third. If I play, if I’m ready, I’m ready first shift.”

Predators winger Auston Watson skated just seven first-period shifts Friday night before leaving with an undisclosed injury. His teammates outshot the Jets 48-19 and still lost, though a healthy Watson for Game 2 back in Music City (7 p.m., NBCSN) could make a difference as the defending Western Conference champions try to even the series between the NHL’s top two teams.

“Getting this squared up before we go to Winnipeg is definitely important,” said Watson, who felt great and called it a good practice. “We’ll do our best to take care of business.”

The Penguins and Predators each took care of business in six games in the first round. Malkin had three goals and two assists in five games before being injured against Philadelphia, and the line of Colton Sissons, former Pittsburgh center Nick Bonino and Watson combined for 19 points in beating Colorado.

It’s impossible to overstate Malkin’s value to the Penguins. Top-line winger Jake Guentzel called Malkin’s potential return a “game-changer,” restoring one of their most dangerous options on the power play and at even strength after a season in which the 31-year-old forward put up 98 points.

Malkin skated on the fourth line between rookie Zack Aston-Reese and Tom Kuhnhackl at practice and on the first power-play unit. If he plays, it wouldn’t be in a limited role.

“Putting Geno on the fourth line? Probably not,” Sullivan said. “We’ll try to put him in a position where he can play to his strengths, be successful as an individual and help our team win.”

Just as the Penguins drew on two long playoff runs to come back against the Capitals, the Predators need only look up at their Western Conference champions banner in the rafters as they try to rebound.

“We just have to keep having that bounce-back mentality we’ve had since I’ve been here for two and a half years,” center Ryan Johansen said. “We’re looking forward to tomorrow night’s game because we know we’re going to get a great response from everybody in here.”

A FOR DISCIPLINE

Referees combined to call three penalties each in Game 1 of Penguins-Capitals and Jets-Predators. Nashville was the most-penalized team in the league during the regular season but hasn’t taken one its past two games.

“We’re trying to get better in a lot of different areas,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “And you hope that through the course of fixing some things, continuing to do things right that you like, fixing some things, staying out of the penalty box, whatever it may be that at the end of the night you’ll be able to move forward from that. There are some things that I guess are going in the right direction.”

The strength of the Washington and Pittsburgh power plays has those teams watching themselves and trying to avoid time in the sin bin.

“I think both teams go into the series trying to be disciplined for that reason,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “You don’t want to give the power plays an opportunity to have an impact in the game.

HELLEBUYCK SHINES

Connor Hellebuyck, a Vezina Trophy finalist as the NHL’s top goaltender, starred for the Jets in making 47 saves in Game 1. In a breakout year for the 24-year-old, it was the kind of game that showed Winnipeg it has someone ready to take on the best in the West.

“There’s great difficulty in a lot of the saves and finding the puck in those scrums, but he’s built for that,” coach Paul Maurice said. “He’s a big man that moves well and tracks well in traffic – especially close traffic. So he’s capable of that kind of game in that kind of environment.”

AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed.

