WWE’s Chris Jericho challenges Carrie Underwood to Jets-Predators bet

The 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs stoke some great rivalries.
Last night, we enjoyed the latest, twist-filled chapter in Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin. There was a Battle of Pennsylvania and a Battle of California.
So what about … Chris Jericho vs. Carrie Underwood? No, this isn’t the latest wrinkle on “The Mixed Match Challenge,” although it would be fascinating to find out what kind of gimmick Mike Fisher would run with. Instead, it turns out that Jericho (on behalf of the Winnipeg Jets) called out Underwood (Nashville Predators, of course) to put together a friendly, $10K wager. Here’s the Instagram post from the pro wrestler/sports entertainer/Fozzy singer:
As Global News notes, Jericho said that he’d donate that $10K to a charity devoted to treating Type 1 Diabetes.
So far, it doesn’t seem like Underwood has responded either way. Maybe Jericho needs to win the Intercontinental Title first? He’s certainly cutting a promo on Fisher to try to get more attention on the wager, stating that Underwood is “married to a fourth-line winger,” which you’d think would get Y2J on her list.
Both seem pretty busy, but here’s to this bet being honored.
Maybe Jericho needs to put his scarf on the line?
The Predators have seen their fair share of pro wrestlers show up at games, so maybe Jericho could shift his sights to Rusev? Hey, there’s still plenty of time to make another challenge …
Game 1 of Jets – Predators airs on NBCSN very soon. Click here for the livestream.
—
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.