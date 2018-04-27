Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: NHL’s best meet as Predators host Jets in Game 1

By Sean LeahyApr 27, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Game 1: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. ET
Series preview
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Second round schedule, TV info
NBC's Stanley Cup Playoff Hub
PHT 2018 Stanley Cup Playoff Roundtable: Slowing the Sharks, X-factors

WWE’s Chris Jericho challenges Carrie Underwood to Jets-Predators bet

By James O'BrienApr 27, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
The 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs stoke some great rivalries.

Last night, we enjoyed the latest, twist-filled chapter in Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin. There was a Battle of Pennsylvania and a Battle of California.

So what about … Chris Jericho vs. Carrie Underwood? No, this isn’t the latest wrinkle on “The Mixed Match Challenge,” although it would be fascinating to find out what kind of gimmick Mike Fisher would run with. Instead, it turns out that Jericho (on behalf of the Winnipeg Jets) called out Underwood (Nashville Predators, of course) to put together a friendly, $10K wager. Here’s the Instagram post from the pro wrestler/sports entertainer/Fozzy singer:

All right @carrieunderwood…what should we wager? @nhljets @predsnhl #GoJetsGo #Y2Jets

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

As Global News notes, Jericho said that he’d donate that $10K to a charity devoted to treating Type 1 Diabetes.

So far, it doesn’t seem like Underwood has responded either way. Maybe Jericho needs to win the Intercontinental Title first? He’s certainly cutting a promo on Fisher to try to get more attention on the wager, stating that Underwood is “married to a fourth-line winger,” which you’d think would get Y2J on her list.

Both seem pretty busy, but here’s to this bet being honored.

Maybe Jericho needs to put his scarf on the line?

The Predators have seen their fair share of pro wrestlers show up at games, so maybe Jericho could shift his sights to Rusev? Hey, there’s still plenty of time to make another challenge …

Game 1 of Jets – Predators airs on NBCSN very soon. Click here for the livestream.

Hall, Kopitar, MacKinnon are 2018 Hart Trophy finalists

By Sean LeahyApr 27, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils, Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche have been named as the three finalists for the 2018 Hart Trophy, given to “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

The award, voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, will be handed out on June 20 at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas.

Hall and MacKinnon are also up for the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given to the “most outstanding player in the regular season” and voted on by members of the NHL Players’ Association.

The Hart Trophy race was an intriguing one this season and narrowing it down to a final three is certainly a tough task. Other than Hall, Kopitar and MacKinnon, you could have made cases for Claude Giroux, Nikita Kucherov, Evgeni Malkin, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin, and maybe even a few more depending on your definition of “value” to ones team.

The Case for Taylor Hall: The Devils forward finished seventh in goals (39) and sixth in points (93) while helping lead the team to a 27-point improvement and back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in six years. How valuable was Hall to his team? He finished 41 points ahead of teammate Nico Hischier. Among his season highlights included a streak that saw him record a point in 26 consecutive appearances, as well as a 19-game point streak. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Brian Boyle said earlier this month. “It just seems like you’re on the bench and thinking to yourself, ‘We need a play here,’ and he seems to make it every time.”

The Case for Anze Kopitar: Already a Selke Trophy finalist, the Kings forward had an incredible bounce-back season in 2017-18 with career highs in goals (35), assists (57) and points (92). In reaching the 90-point mark, Kopitar became the team’s first player to hit that total since Wayne Gretzky in 1993-94. Like Hall, Kopitar was a big offensive force for LA, finishing 31 points ahead of his next-closest teammate, Dustin Brown, who ended the year with 61 points.

The Case for Nathan MacKinnon: A career season ends with MVP consideration for MacKinnon, who led the Avs with 39 goals and 97 points as they posted a 47-point improvement that ended with a postseason return. Only McDavid (1.32) had a better points per game average than the 22-year-old forward (1.31), who recorded 13 three-point games this season.

Capitals believe they can rebound from ‘kick in the stomach’

Associated PressApr 27, 2018, 3:48 PM EDT
6 Comments

WASHINGTON (AP) A five-minute implosion made the Capitals look like the same old team in the playoffs.

They blew a two-goal lead for the fourth time in seven games to ruin an otherwise solid performance in a Game 1 loss to the back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Penguins. That Pittsburgh stormed back to win 3-2 seemed to suggest this would be yet another chapter in the long, miserable history for the Capitals against their nemesis; the Penguins have won nine of 10 postseason meetings between the two teams.

But with fresh memories of digging out of a 2-0 series hole against Columbus in the first round, Washington doesn’t sound like a team thinking, “Here we go again.”

Players were quick to say they played a well and almost glossed over that ugly span of 4:49.

“We played a pretty good game,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said. “They scored on (Sidney) Crosby’s three shifts in a row in the third period to win the game. Otherwise we played pretty good, so I don’t think you need to overanalyze that.”

Overanalyzing is exactly what will happen given the Capitals’ recent and franchise-long playoff history. But maybe the Capitals are better off focusing on the positives, and coach Barry Trotz expects things to click back into place for Game 2 on Sunday.

“It was a little bit of a kick in the stomach,” Trotz said Friday. “We had a couple kicks in the stomach in the first round with Columbus and you saw the response that we had. I know our group, I know the strength of our group, I know the resiliency. This group will battle back.”

It’s not so easy to guarantee the Capitals will go shift-for-shift with the Penguins like they did most of Game 1, especially with the potential return of Pittsburgh star Evgeni Malkin. Washington did get as many quality scoring chances, if not more, than Pittsburgh, but those third-period goals by the top line of Patric Hornqvist , Crosby and Jake Guentzel tipped the balance.

Ideally, Trotz wants the Capitals to play with the lead the same way they do to get it: Move the puck quickly, make good decisions, defend hard and maintain solid positioning. Those things didn’t happen on the three shifts against Crosby and Co., including mistakes like Dmitry Orlov not tying up Hornqvist’s stick, Alex Ovechkin tipping the puck right to Crosby, and Braden Holtby giving the puck away behind his own net.

“One mistake, one bad bounce and they’re back in the game,” Ovechkin said. “It hit my stick and goes right to Crosby’s stick. Move forward.”

Moving forward for the Capitals means cleaning up the little plays that can make a big difference this time of year. Trotz acknowledged the Penguins’ comeback “happened very quickly,” and it was enough to overshadow two competitive periods where his team arguably out-chanced and out-played its opponent.

“That’s the tough part of this game is that those inches and those swings of momentum are so huge and you try to get them back,” Trotz said. “You have some control of it, and you just want to make sure that you execute at the highest level.”

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Brian Burke stepping away from Flames organization

By Adam GretzApr 27, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
5 Comments

After serving as the Calgary Flames’ President of Hockey Operations since the 2013 season the team announced on Friday that Brian Burke is stepping back from the organization on May 1.

Flames President and CEO Ken King said in a statement that when Burke took over the job they had discussed a four-to-five year timeline for his role, and that both sides determined this year that they would move on.

“When Brian came to us in September 2013 we discussed a structure and timeline of four to five years for his new role. Each year we review our mandate going forward and determined together that we would move on,” said King in the statement.

“Brian’s leadership and guidance of our hockey operations and work with General Manager Brad Treliving have been exemplary and we are grateful for his contributions. His charity work and organizational representation in our community are legendary as he has touched so many with his generosity.”

Shortly after the announcement by the Flames Burke told Sportsnet’s Eric Francis that it was a “sensible” time for him and the Flames management to part ways as friends, and that when Treliving’s contract was extended he knew he would become redundant within the front office.

During Burke’s time in the front office the Flames qualified for the playoffs just two times, losing in the second-round in 2014-15 and in the first round last season. The Flames followed up last year’s exit by making a couple of huge splashes over the summer, acquiring starting goalie Mike Smith from the Arizona Coyotes and defenseman Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders in an effort to build what looked on paper to be one of the best blue lines in the Western Conference. With a talented young core led by Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sean Monahan expectations were extremely high heading into the season.

The team on the ice failed to reach them, finishing with 10 fewer points than it did a season ago and missing the playoffs entirely. Making matters worse, because they traded their first-round pick to the Islanders in the Hamonic deal they do not even have a shot to land the top pick — expected to be Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin — in the draft lottery.

So what is next for Burke?

Sportsnet in Canada announced on Friday that he will be providing insights, commentary and analysis on all of their media platforms — television, radio, digital — for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He will make his first appearance this weekend.

