The Buzzer: Penguins rally, Golden Knights dominate again

Two games to open the second-round on Thursday night

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Washington Capitals 2 (Penguins lead series 1-0)

The Pittsburgh Penguins trailed by two goals with 16 minutes to play in regulation and then scored three consecutive goals to take Game 1 against the Washington Capitals. They did this without Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin.

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel helped provide the offense while Matt Murray made some huge saves all night in net to keep the game close and help protect the lead in the closing minutes. This is already the third game the Capitals have lost this postseason when leading by two goals. They have only played in seven postseason games to this point.

The Penguins could be getting Malkin back for Game 2.

Vegas Golden Knights 7, San Jose Sharks 0 (Golden Knights lead series 1-0)

They have played in five playoff games so far, they have won five playoff games. After sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in the first-round the Vegas Golden Knights opened the second-round on Thursday night with a systematic dismantling of the San Jose Sharks, scoring four goals in the first period on their way to a 7-0 win. Everything about this team remains incredible. The speed the play with. How relentless they are on the attack. How great Marc-Andre Fleury is playing in net. The way they just overwhelm every opponent they face.

Vegas scored more goals against San Jose on Thursday (three more goals to be exact) than the Anaheim Ducks did in their entire four-game series in the first round. In five playoff games Vegas is now outscoring its opponents by a 14-3 margin. They had seven different players score goals on Thursday while 11 different players recorded at least one point. Seven of them recorded at least two points..

Making matters worse for the Sharks is that they may have to play Game 2 without one of their top forwards, Evander Kane, after he was ejected in the third period for a cross-check to the head.

This game was such a laugher by the end that Fleury was doing the wave in the third period with the fans.

Does everyone hate the wave less now that 🌸 loves it? pic.twitter.com/oyhnCL03CS — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 27, 2018

Three Stars

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights. It will get lost in the fact Vegas won the game 7-0, but Fleury is just playing out of his mind this postseason. He already has three shutouts in five games and has allowed just three goals total. He has a .981 save percentage in the playoffs. When he was healthy the 2017-18 season was one of the best of his career and he is continuing that in the playoffs. With a goaltender playing this well and a deep, balanced offense that can score the way they can this Vegas team is looking like a team that really could win the whole thing this year.

2. Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins. He has simply been incredible for the Penguins in the playoffs. He has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) so far this postseason and over the past two years is now up to 20 goals and 17 assists, including seven game-winning goals.

3. Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins. He did not play great in the Penguins’ first-round series clinching win against the Philadelphia Flyers, giving up five goals including a couple of clunkers. He was outstanding on Thursday and was one of the difference-makers in the game for the Penguins. He stopped 32 of 34 shots including 17 out of 18 in the third period.

Factoid of the Night

Another Marc-Andre Fleury fact for you.

Marc-Andre Fleury of the @GoldenKnights is the first goaltender to record three shutouts through his team’s first five games of a playoff year since 2004, when Nikolai Khabibulin (TBL) and Ed Belfour (TOR) did so. #NHLStats #SJSvsVGK #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/q82cw66xP9 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 27, 2018

Friday’s schedule

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

