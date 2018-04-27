PHT Morning Skate: Vegas continues to roll, Hischier’s hand injury, Jets coming of age

By Scott BilleckApr 27, 2018, 10:13 AM EDT
1 Comment

• Up top, check out the onslaught put on by the Vegas Golden Knights in their blowout win against the San Jose Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round matchup.

Evander Kane to have discipline hearing for cross-checking Bellemare in head

By Adam GretzApr 27, 2018, 12:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After getting blown out in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, it is looking like the San Jose Sharks might have to play Game 2 of the series without one of their top forwards.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Friday afternoon that forward Evander Kane will have a disciplinary hearing on Friday for a cross-checking incident that took place midway through the third period of Vegas’ 7-0 win.

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

 There are a lot of things that are going to be working against Kane here when it comes to potential discipline. Not only does he clearly and deliberately cross-check a guy in the head — it was the second cross-check Kane delivered to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during the exchange — but it came late in a game that had already turned into a blowout.

Kane was given a five-minute major for cross-checking and also ejected from the game.

It was just a bad play all around. The Sharks were already trailing 5-0 at the time and then gave up two power play goals on the ensuing power play. Now he might be leaving his team shorthanded in Game 2 with his team already trailing in the series.

If Kane gets suspended — and the fact he has a hearing is a pretty strong indication that he will — it will already be the fifth suspension handed out by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety this postseason. There was only suspension during the entire 2017 postseason.

Kane was one of the Sharks’ best forwards in their first-round series win over the Anaheim Ducks, scoring three goals and adding an assist in the four-game sweep.

————

PHT Second Round Preview: 10 things to know about Jets vs. Predators

NBC
By Scott BilleckApr 27, 2018, 11:02 AM EDT
1 Comment

Let’s not kid ourselves here, if you’re a fan of the game of hockey, the second round matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators is the crème de la crème.

This isn’t throwing any disrespect or shade on the three other series going on around the league. It’s just the truth.

This matchup was on the tongues of fans in both markets and across the league before the playoffs even began. People wanted it, and they knew if both teams took care of business in the first round, they’d get it.

Now it’s here. And it’s massive in every measurable way.

Simply put, you have the two best teams in the regular season facing off against one another.

Nashville finished with 117 points and the Presidents’ Trophy while the Jets slotted in three points back with 114. The hype begins there and runs rampant as each storyline branches out.

Both teams possess Vezina Trophy candidates this season.

Both teams have great offenses, stout defenses and excel in special teams.

And the hits just keep coming: Patrik Laine vs. Filip Forsberg. Mark Scheifele vs. P.K. Subban. Dustin Byfuglien vs. anyone brave enough.

Can Austin Watson and Colton Sissons keep it up? Will Nikolaj Ehlers find his scoring touch? What about Kyle Connor? Will injuries derail the Jets or will discipline issues spell doom for the Predators?

The list is endless and enthralling.

Schedule

Surging Players

Jets: On offense, Scheifele finished up the first round series with four goals and five points while Laine had two goals and two assists. Byfuglien had five assists as he chipped in from the point, but his biggest contribution outside of production was the hurt he put on the Minnesota Wild, physically.

But unquestionably, the Jet that is surging the most at the moment is Hellebuyck, who bounced back from a tough Game 3 outing to post back-to-back shutouts in Games 4 and 5 to close out Winnipeg’s first-round series against the Wild.

Predators: The first round was the Austin Watson coming out party. Watson had four goals and three assists to match linemate Colton Sissons’ three goals and four assists for the team lead at seven points. Add Nick Bonino‘s five points and the Predators third line made up three of the team’s top six scorers during their six-game series against Colorado.

Forsberg wasn’t far behind, scoring four and adding two helpers. Meanwhile, Mattias Ekholm had one goal and five assists.

Struggling players

Jets: Winnipeg works so well as a unit that even when there is a lull offensively from a player, they’re aren’t always immediately viewed as being stuck in rut.

That said, Nikolaj Ehlers, who scored 29 goals in the regular season and rookie Kyle Connor, who had 31 in his inaugural NHL campaign, have just two assists apiece thus far. This isn’t to say the sky is falling on those two, and you could probably chalk up their first-round offensive struggles to trying to sort playing in the playoffs in the big leagues.

Still, both will be looking for improvement in the goal-scoring department in the second round.

Predators: Ryan Hartman cost the Preds a first-round pick at the trade deadline on Feb. 26 and he was a healthy scratch for Game 6. Hartman already missed Game 5 due to suspension after throwing his own pity party and then trying to take Carl Soderberg‘s head clean off.

Hartman needs to be better, and so does the line of Kyle Turris, Craig Smith and Kevin Fiala.

Turris had no goals in the series, adding just two assists. Turris had 10 points in 19 games last year with the Ottawa Senators as they went on their run to the Eastern Conference Final. Fiala had a goal and an assist in the series and Smith had two markers. Turris’ line was solid during the regular season. That magic would be a welcomed addition to the second round.

Oh, and Mike Fisher could pitch in a goal or even a helper. He’s laid an egg through six games.

Goaltending

Jets: The backbone of the Jets, both in the regular season and through the first round.

Hellebuyck has been nothing short of sensational for the Jets this season. He posted a healthy 4-1 record with a .924 save percentage and two shutouts in the first round. Hellebuyck is able to string together solid start after solid start, and when he has an off night, like he did in Game 3, his ability to quickly forget it and move on is uncanny.

He’s a Vezina candidate for a reason and a problem the Predators must solve to move on.

Predators: Speaking of Vezina candidates, Rinne is likely the front-runner for the award this year, and his regular season was tremendous.

In the first round, however, Rinne looked fairly pedestrian, if not below average, with a .909 save percentage. Still, he backstopped the Predators to a 5-0 win in Game 5 with a 22-save shutout. And Nashville has all the ingredients in front of Rinne to make up for poor nights.

One area of concern for Rinne is his sub-.800 save percentage when facing high-danger scoring chances. It’s something to keep an eye on against a team that generates a lot of them.

This battle is paramount in the series. The Jets, even with their scoring prowess, have it all to do against Rinne if he’s on top of his game.

Special teams

Jets: Winnipeg’s penalty kill struggled in the first round, killing off infractions just 76.9 percent of the time. The Jets had the eighth best PK in the league during the regular season, so chalk this one up as an anomaly, but it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on.

The Jets were given just 13 power plays in the first round and converted on three of them for a healthy 23.1 percent success rate. Laine didn’t find the back of the net with the man-advantage as the Wild tried to take him out of the equation altogether. It didn’t help that they left Scheifele open twice, however. Winnipeg has a lot of weapons at their disposal on the PP. Nashville would do well to limit the number of times Winnipeg gets to deploy them.

Predators: The Preds were shorthanded 20 times during the first round but managed to kill off 90 percent of those. In theory, rinse and repeat should be on the menu, but the Jets are far more dangerous up a man than Colorado. Still, having Rinne in the crease and Subban, Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis to depend on in front of him is the envy of many.

Nashville’s power play was a bit of a bottom feeder during the first round, converting on just 15.8 percent of their 19 chances (three, for those who aren’t good at math, like me). That compares to their 21.2 percent during the regular season. If Winnipeg’s PK continues to struggle, Nashville could get back to that number.

Fancy stats

Jets: There’s not a better possession team in the playoffs thus far. The Jets are moving along with a 58.96 percent Corsi rating through five games, and showed their ability to dominate and hold teams in their defensive zone in some lopsided affairs against the Wild. Winnipeg’s expected goals-for percentage (xGF%) was highest at 61.9%.

Predators: The Jets might lead playoff teams in terms of possession, but right behind them is the Predators at 54.89%. The Predators had the edge between the two teams in medium-danger save percentage at .986 compared to Winnipeg’s .939. Nashvilles xGF% was third at 55.9%.

We’re splitting hairs here. Both teams are good in many analytical categories. According to TSN’s Travis Yost, “Winnipeg actually outchanced Nashville (53.5 per cent of scoring chances in their favor) over the five-game series, but Nashville did end up winning three of five games.”

Injuries

Jets: Laine missed Wednesday’s practice and Ehlers missed Game 5, both with “malaise” as Jets coach Paul Maurice preferred to put it. Maurice said he expects both to be ready for Game 1.

The Jets are without Mathieu Perreault, who has been out of action since picking up an injury in Game 1. Dmitry Kulikov (back) still remains sidelined. Backup netminder Steve Mason is nursing another lower-body injury but has been skating. Toby Enstrom, meanwhile, is finally back to practice after missing time with an ankle injury. His return could be a big boost for the Jets. Enstrom’s a solid puck-moving defender who is great at breakouts and works well beside Byfuglien.

Predators: The Preds emerged from the first round relatively unscathed. Watson missed team skates on Wednesday and Thursday but is expected to play. Otherwise, it appears all cylinders are firing for the Predators at the moment.

X-Factor for Jets

Some might say health, but the Jets have proved they can not only handle the injury bug, but spite it all together with impressive results. The Jets seem to click no matter who’s in the lineup. That said, they face a Predators team that can punish lesser players. But the x-factor here is goaltending. If Hellebuyck is on his game, the Jets are near-unstoppable.

X-Factor for Predators

Discipline. The Predators simply need to control their sticks and their extremities and take fewer minors. Nashville took 29 minor penalties (second most) in the first round and was shorthanded 20 times. They’re playing against the power play that clipped along at 23.1 percent in the first round and have Laine and Scheifele who can be devastating if given the opportunity with the man advantage. Nashville’s penalty kill was an even 90 percent against the Avalanche, but they can’t rest on that against Laine and Co.

Prediction

Predators in 7: I’m sticking to my pre-playoff pick, but it’s getting increasingly hard. The Jets were simply too good in the first round not to take notice and the Predators were largely pedestrian against the Avalanche to make this one a coin flip on paper.  The Predators gained a ton of experience last year, and they will have to lean on that in this series. The edge is razor thin, but the Predators are slightly ahead of the curve. I expect Nashville to tighten up defensively and not give Winnipeg’s stars the kind of space Nathan MacKinnon was afforded in the first round.

Torts: Plenty of blame to go around in playoff collapse

AP Images
Associated PressApr 27, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) The Columbus Blue Jackets played one more playoff game this season than last, but it’s all the same to general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and coach John Tortorella. Not good enough.

And apparently there’s plenty of blame to go around.

“Everybody has to give skin here, from the coaches right on through, as far as what happened,” Tortorella said in his exit interview with reporters Thursday.

The Blue Jackets promising season fizzled out in the end. They overcame injuries to key players and finished the regular season strong, making the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second season in a row. They won the first two in the first-round playoff series on the road against the Washington Capitals, only to drop the next four straight.

It ended with a thud in a 6-3 loss in Game 6 on home ice Monday night.

Despite how all that sounds, the team didn’t implode, Tortorella said.

“We were a good enough team to beat Washington this year,” he said. “We just did not make that big play and or get that big save at key times, and they did.

“I like our team, I like our personnel,” he said. “The biggest thing is we need to change our mindset here, (so) that we feel we belong in the playoffs. We need to think stronger in how to find a way. I want us to be more aggressive in our thinking and expect some more.”

The Blue Jackets undoubtedly will have some different faces next season. Just how many remains to be seen. Kekalainen was coy when asked if the team needs more talented players to get deeper into the playoffs.

“We’re always looking to upgrade, one way or another,” he said. “I think we’re going to get better again from inside. It’s going to be the same approach.”

Kekalainen cited the surprise trade last summer that brought star winger Artemi Panarin to town and the swift emergence of rookie center Pierre-Luc Dubois. But he won’t talk strategy.

One the goals likely will be to sign Panarin and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky – the team’s biggest stars – to contract extensions. Both will be unrestricted free agents in 2019, and the team would like to lock them up before that.

Defenseman Jack Johnson and forward Matt Calvert will be unrestricted free agents on July 1, so the Blue Jackets will have to make a decision on whether to sign them to new contracts. The 28-year-old Calvert, the longest tenured Blue Jacket at eight seasons but never more than a bottom six player, tied his career-high season point total with 24 and had three playoff goals.

The Blue Jackets also will have to decide whether to re-sign forwards Thomas Vanek and Mark Letestu and defensemen Ian Cole, all of whom were added at the trade deadline.

Columbus finished with 97 points, second most in franchise history after last season’s 108, and qualified for the playoffs as a wildcard. The team punctuated a furious comeback down the stretch with a 10-game winning streak in March.

But the playoffs were a bust. Again.

“We expected more out of ourselves this year,” defenseman Zach Werenski said on his way out this week. “Go up 2-0 on the road, come back home we don’t get a win. I just think we have higher expectations, and we should. We are a good hockey team and we fell short of our goals this year. At the end of the day, if you are not holding the Stanley Cup, it’s kind of a failed season. This one definitely stings.”

The Buzzer: Penguins rally, Golden Knights dominate again

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 27, 2018, 1:34 AM EDT
5 Comments

Two games to open the second-round on Thursday night

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Washington Capitals 2 (Penguins lead series 1-0)

The Pittsburgh Penguins trailed by two goals with 16 minutes to play in regulation and then scored three consecutive goals to take Game 1 against the Washington Capitals. They did this without Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin.

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel helped provide the offense while Matt Murray made some huge saves all night in net to keep the game close and help protect the lead in the closing minutes. This is already the third game the Capitals have lost this postseason when leading by two goals. They have only played in seven postseason games to this point.

The Penguins could be getting Malkin back for Game 2.

Vegas Golden Knights 7, San Jose Sharks 0 (Golden Knights lead series 1-0)

They have played in five playoff games so far, they have won five playoff games. After sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in the first-round the Vegas Golden Knights opened the second-round on Thursday night with a systematic dismantling of the San Jose Sharks, scoring four goals in the first period on their way to a 7-0 win. Everything about this team remains incredible. The speed the play with. How relentless they are on the attack. How great Marc-Andre Fleury is playing in net. The way they just overwhelm every opponent they face.

Vegas scored more goals against San Jose on Thursday (three more goals to be exact) than the Anaheim Ducks did in their entire four-game series in the first round. In five playoff games Vegas is now outscoring its opponents by a 14-3 margin. They had seven different players score goals on Thursday while 11 different players recorded at least one point. Seven of them recorded at least two points..

Making matters worse for the Sharks is that they may have to play Game 2 without one of their top forwards, Evander Kane, after he was ejected in the third period for a cross-check to the head.

This game was such a laugher by the end that Fleury was doing the wave in the third period with the fans.

[NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff Hub]

Three Stars

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights. It will get lost in the fact Vegas won the game 7-0, but Fleury is just playing out of his mind this postseason. He already has three shutouts in five games and has allowed just three goals total. He has a .981 save percentage in the playoffs. When he was healthy the 2017-18 season was one of the best of his career and he is continuing that in the playoffs. With a goaltender playing this well and a deep, balanced offense that can score the way they can this Vegas team is looking like a team that really could win the whole thing this year.

2. Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins. He has simply been incredible for the Penguins in the playoffs. He has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) so far this postseason and over the past two years is now up to 20 goals and 17 assists, including seven game-winning goals.

3. Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins. He did not play great in the Penguins’ first-round series clinching win against the Philadelphia Flyers, giving up five goals including a couple of clunkers. He was outstanding on Thursday and was one of the difference-makers in the game for the Penguins. He stopped 32 of 34 shots including 17 out of 18 in the third period.

Factoid of the Night

Another Marc-Andre Fleury fact for you.

Friday’s schedule

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.