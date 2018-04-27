Getty

Hellebuyck torments Predators; Jets take Game 1

By James O'BrienApr 27, 2018, 10:55 PM EDT
Instead of being a back-and-forth goaltending duel, the opening battle of Connor Hellebuyck against Pekka Rinne felt like a country remix of “Hamilton.” The Winnipeg Jets embraced the role of Aaron Burr, beating the Predators 4-1 in Nashville to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Predators probably felt like they were throwing away their shots against Hellebuyck on Friday. A lot of them.

Hellebuyck turned away all 36 shots on goal through the first two lopsided periods, silencing what’s frequently a raucous crowd at Bridgestone Arena. Kevin Fiala eventually got to him, but by then Pekka Rinne was already on the bench for the night. Hellebuyck made 47 out of 48 saves overall. Winnipeg only mustered 19 shots on goal in this win.

As you might expect, some of the more eye-popping stats related to the Jets firing a lot of pucks at Hellebuyck and the American-born goalie stopping almost all of them. The Minnesota Wild likely feel the Predators’ pain, as Hellebuyck’s shutout streak extended to the previous series:

Sure, you could argue that there might be some “quantity over quality” involved, but when the numbers are this lopsided, you take notice (and Rinne looks worse by comparison).

While it’s frustrating – if “extremely playoff hockey” – for the Predators to dominate the shot clock so thoroughly but fall behind 1-0 in the series, it wasn’t all bad news. Nashville looked impressive for several stretches after an up-and-down series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Also, it seems like Ryan Ellis is OK after a scary moment when he took Ben Chiarot‘s skate to his face:

(Note: “OK” in relative hockey terms. His face probably really hurts right now.)

While the Predators feel snakebitten, the Jets’ swagger has to be taking off. Winnipeg is a scary opponent for a plethora of reasons; in the case of Game 1, hockey fans saw evidence that their top-end scorers can turn the tide even when they’re being outplayed.

It’s likely too early to drum up a goalie controversy between Pekka Rinne and his outstanding backup Juuse Saros (who was barely tested as the Jets merely protected their lead in the third period). Still, plenty of people will wonder about Rinne’s confidence, or perhaps the Predators’ confidence in Rinne.

At least, there might be some doubts about Rinne against an opponent of the Jets’ caliber. Simply put, there could be a very small margin of error against a series that arguably pits the two most complete teams in the NHL against each other.

The Predators don’t need to panic just yet, but they need to find answers, whether the questions revolving around beating Hellebuyck in the Jets’ net or maintaining the composure of the guy in their own net.

Game 2 airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Sunday. Here’s the livestream link.

Rinne doesn’t make it through Game 1 of Jets – Predators

By James O'BrienApr 27, 2018, 10:11 PM EDT
The Winnipeg Jets – Nashville Predators series boasts a bucket of great potential storylines; that’s what happens when two titans clash in the second round. One of the more fascinating ones involves a battle of two Vezina Trophy finalists in Connor Hellebuyck and Pekka Rinne.

Through the first 40 minutes of Game 1, it was a one-sided battle.

Despite a torrent of shots from the Predators, Hellebuyck kept Nashville off the board for the first two periods of the contest. Rinne wasn’t nearly as lucky, allowing three goals on just 16 shots and seeing his night end early.

While Mark Scheifele‘s sneaky release tends to befuddle most goalies, the third tally was likely the last straw:

Simply put, Hellebuyck was standing on his head while Rinne wasn’t making those key saves for the Predators. When the third period began, Peter Laviolette decided to give Rinne the hook in favor of Juuse Saros.

Despite a great season and mostly strong work in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Rinne’s had his low moments in the NHL (as, honestly, most goalies not named Henrik Lundqvist tend to suffer if they get to hang around long enough). This seems to just be one of those nights for the Vezina frontrunner.

The Predators broke Hellebuyck’s shutout streak about 90 seconds into the third period to make it 3-1, so there’s some hope for a big comeback. Click here to stream Game 1 live.

NHL suspends Sharks’ Evander Kane for Game 2

By James O'BrienApr 27, 2018, 9:25 PM EDT
The San Jose Sharks will need to find a way to solve the riddle that is the Vegas Golden Knights without Evander Kane in Game 2.

Kane received a one-game suspension for cross-checking Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the head during the Golden Knights’ stunning 7-0 win in Game 1. You can see footage of that hit and some commentary in the video above this post’s headline.

If you want a little more insight on the decision, here’s the official explanation video from the NHL:

Kane has been a great asset for the Sharks since being traded from the Buffalo Sabres. He scored 14 points in 17 regular-season games and was productive in the first round. While he was blanked in Game 1 against Vegas, the 26-year-old generated three goals and one assists for four points through his first five career postseason games. Now he’ll face his first playoff suspension.

Game 2 airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can stream it live here.

WWE’s Chris Jericho challenges Carrie Underwood to Jets-Predators bet

By James O'BrienApr 27, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
The 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs stoke some great rivalries.

Last night, we enjoyed the latest, twist-filled chapter in Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin. There was a Battle of Pennsylvania and a Battle of California in the first round.

So what about … Chris Jericho vs. Carrie Underwood? No, this isn’t the latest wrinkle on “The Mixed Match Challenge,” although it would be fascinating to find out what kind of gimmick Mike Fisher would run with. Instead, it turns out that Jericho (on behalf of the Winnipeg Jets) called out Underwood (Nashville Predators, of course) to put together a friendly, $10K wager. Here’s the Instagram post from the pro wrestler/sports entertainer/Fozzy singer:

All right @carrieunderwood…what should we wager? @nhljets @predsnhl #GoJetsGo #Y2Jets

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

As Global News notes, Jericho said that he’d donate that $10K to a charity devoted to treating Type 1 Diabetes.

So far, it doesn’t seem like Underwood has responded either way. Maybe Jericho needs to win the Intercontinental Title first? He’s certainly cutting a promo on Fisher to try to get more attention on the wager, stating that Underwood is “married to a fourth-line winger,” which you’d think would get Y2J on her list.

Both seem pretty busy, but here’s to this bet being honored.

Maybe Jericho needs to put his scarf on the line?

The Predators have seen their fair share of pro wrestlers show up at games, so maybe Jericho could shift his sights to Rusev? Hey, there’s still plenty of time to make another challenge …

Game 1 of Jets – Predators airs on NBCSN very soon. Click here for the livestream.

Hall, Kopitar, MacKinnon are 2018 Hart Trophy finalists

By Sean LeahyApr 27, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils, Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche have been named as the three finalists for the 2018 Hart Trophy, given to “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

The award, voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, will be handed out on June 20 at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas.

Hall and MacKinnon are also up for the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given to the “most outstanding player in the regular season” and voted on by members of the NHL Players’ Association.

The Hart Trophy race was an intriguing one this season and narrowing it down to a final three is certainly a tough task. Other than Hall, Kopitar and MacKinnon, you could have made cases for Claude Giroux, Nikita Kucherov, Evgeni Malkin, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin, and maybe even a few more depending on your definition of “value” to ones team.

The Case for Taylor Hall: The Devils forward finished seventh in goals (39) and sixth in points (93) while helping lead the team to a 27-point improvement and back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in six years. How valuable was Hall to his team? He finished 41 points ahead of teammate Nico Hischier. Among his season highlights included a streak that saw him record a point in 26 consecutive appearances, as well as a 19-game point streak. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Brian Boyle said earlier this month. “It just seems like you’re on the bench and thinking to yourself, ‘We need a play here,’ and he seems to make it every time.”

The Case for Anze Kopitar: Already a Selke Trophy finalist, the Kings forward had an incredible bounce-back season in 2017-18 with career highs in goals (35), assists (57) and points (92). In reaching the 90-point mark, Kopitar became the team’s first player to hit that total since Wayne Gretzky in 1993-94. Like Hall, Kopitar was a big offensive force for LA, finishing 31 points ahead of his next-closest teammate, Dustin Brown, who ended the year with 61 points.

The Case for Nathan MacKinnon: A career season ends with MVP consideration for MacKinnon, who led the Avs with 39 goals and 97 points as they posted a 47-point improvement that ended with a postseason return. Only McDavid (1.32) had a better points per game average than the 22-year-old forward (1.31), who recorded 13 three-point games this season.

