Which team is most likely to come back from 2-1 deficit?

By Joey AlfieriApr 18, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
We’re midway through the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and although the Vegas Golden Knights have already punched their ticket to the second round, there are still other spots that are up for grabs.

The Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild are on the brink of elimination. That’s not to say that they can’t overcome their current deficits, but they have a steep hill to climb. So let’s look at the teams that are down 2-1 in their respective series.

The Devils, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Capitals and Avalanche are all in that predicament. Every one of those teams, except Philadelphia, came away with a huge Game 3 victory, so there’s a sense of optimism surrounding those clubs. They aren’t in an ideal spot, but they aren’t dead either.

Who has the best chance of coming back to win the series? Let’s rank them from least likely to most likely.

• New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall was sensational in New Jersey’s Game 3 victory, as he recorded a goal and two primary assists. Hall has played at least 20 minutes in each of the first three games of the series. He’s a matchup problem for any of Tampa’s skaters, but getting Brayden Point on the ice against him is clearly the preference for head coach Jon Cooper. But will Devils bench boss John Hynes be able to get the desired matchups when the series shifts back to Tampa? Hall will produce no matter what, but there’s no denying that winning on the road and winning at home are two different things, especially for a team with quite a few youngsters.

The wild card in all of this is Cory Schneider, who picked up his first win of 2018 in Game 3. Schneider looked as confident as he’s looked in quite some time, so stealing a game or two would go a long way in helping New Jersey come back. Again, that might be a lot to ask from a guy that lost his starting job to Keith Kinkaid for a few weeks.

“Still a lot of work to go. One win is a starting points, so we have to make sure we come back with the same intensity (Wednesday) night,” Schneider said, per NJ.com. “But yeah, 2-1 and 3-0 are a big difference. It was an important game for us to win just to get into the series and make it a series. Hopefully we can continue to make it more difficult as it goes on here.”

It’ll also be interesting to see how the bad blood at the end of Game 3 affects this series. Can the Devils use Mikhail Sergachev‘s hit on Blake Coleman as motivation? Does the rough stuff help Tampa Bay focus on getting back to business? There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered heading into Game 4.

• Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have been overwhelmed by the Penguins in two of the first three games, but here they are trailing to just one game heading into Game 4. Discipline has been a big problem for them through three contests. Even in the game that they won, they still took silly penalties, but managed to kill them off. If that doesn’t change, this series will be over faster than you can say “Philly cheese steak with no onions and extra cheese whiz”.

As if the 2-1 deficit to the Penguins wasn’t enough, it now looks like they might be without Sean Couturier, who was injured during a collision in practice with Radko Gudas. Missing him for any amount of time would be a huge loss for the Flyers.

Whether Couturier plays or not, Philadelphia will need more from Claude Giroux, Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek.

“There’s a lot of guys in here that can pick up slack, guys that are itching to get more time too,” Flyers goalie Brian Elliott said, per NHL.com. “If he’s not available, if he is available, I think our guys are ready for that.”

The Flyers proved that they could beat the Penguins, now they just have to show that they can do it three more times.

• Colorado Avalanche

The Avs have surprisingly dominated the opening period of each of these first three games. Unfortunately for them, they only have one win to show for it, but they can pull positives from the fact that they weren’t skated out of the building on the road against the Presidents’ Trophy winners.

Nathan MacKinnon and Hall are in similar situations, meaning that they’ll have to shoulder most of the offensive burden, but the Avs forward definitely has more help up front. Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog can also be difference-makers for Colorado.

You have to wonder how injuries have affected this series. How much do things change if Colorado has a healthy Erik Johnson, Samuel Girard and Semyon Varlamov. Missing Varlamov seems to be the biggest loss, as Jonathan Bernier has had his share of tough moments in the series. Is he capable of stealing a game in Nashville? That’s what it’s going to take for Colorado to move on to the second round.

Nothing is impossible, but it seems like the Avs are a year away from taking the next step. Overcoming this 2-1 deficit would be a huge surprise.

• Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs are an interesting case. They played a relatively strong home game in Game 3, as they managed to keep the Bruins’ top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak off the scoresheet. The thing is, they haven’t looked too good on Boston ice, where the desired matchups are a lot harder to come by. Deadline acquisition Tomas Plekanec along with Morgan Rielly and Ron Hainsey did what they had to do to keep that line in check in Game 3. Can they do it again? Even at home, that’s not a sure thing.

Boston’s first line had their share of opportunities, especially when the Bruins were pressing in the third period. You just get the feeling like the Leafs will have to do an impeccable job defensively and they’ll have to pray that the opposing trio doesn’t bury one, or two, or three.

Goalie Frederik Andersen is also an interesting case. He’s let in some bad goals during this series, including in Game 3, but he’s also managed to come up with some impressive saves at times. The Leafs are going to need a little more consistency from their number one netminder, or this thing could get away from them in a hurry.

And, of course, Toronto has to hope that Auston Matthews‘ game-winning goal in Game 3 will help give him the spark he needs to continue producing regularly. Monday’s goal was his first point of the playoffs.

“People find it hard to believe, but it’s easy to lose your confidence very quickly at playoff time,” head coach Mike Babcock said, per the Toronto Sun. “I think we’re in a great spot to get it back, and I really felt it helped Freddie (Monday) night, it helped Auston (Monday) night. A lot of guys are feeling better about themselves.”

•Washington Capitals

This is arguably the most interesting one of the lot. Sure, they’re the most likely team to come back from a 2-1 deficit, but they could easily be down 3-0 if Lars Eller doesn’t get that lucky bounce in double overtime on Tuesday night.

The Capitals have all the firepower they need to make a deep run, they just haven’t ever been able to do it. As the Caps have found out, the Blue Jackets are no joke, so they’ll have to be at their best to advance to the second round. Bowing out in the first round would probably bring about more changes in Washington, so they’ve got to come through if they want to stick together going forward.

Braden Holtby made some big saves during Game 3, but he also let in an incredibly weak goal to Pierre-Luc Dubois to tie the game at one in the second period. Holtby has been off for most of the year, but if there was ever a time for him to emerge as a hero, it’s right now.

“It puts us right back in the series,” Holtby said, per NHL.com. “I thought we held our composure really well in the overtimes. We didn’t cheat. We stuck to our systems and got a gritty goal to win it. It’s a good sign.”

Of the five teams trailing 2-1, there’s no denying that the Capitals are the most talented team. On the flip side, they also have the most playoff baggage of all the teams, too. It’ll be interesting to see if they can overcome these mental hurdles, but that lucky bounce in OT may have saved their season.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Josh Morrissey to have discipline hearing for cross-checking Eric Staal

By Adam GretzApr 18, 2018, 12:07 PM EDT
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey escaped punishment during the game on Tuesday night when he blatantly cross-checked Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal in the side of the head.

It seems he will probably not be lucky enough to escape a suspension.

The NHL’s Department Of Player Safety announced on Wednesday morning that Morrissey will have a hearing on Wednesday as a result of the incident. It seems quite likely that will result in a suspension that would keep him out of the lineup for at least Game 5. That could be a big problem for the Jets who are already without Tyler Myers on their blue line as they look to wrap up the first-round series.

Morrissey’s cross-check and the missed call that went along with it turned out to be a pretty big moment in the game. The Wild were already on the power play at the time and had it been called would have given them an extended 5-on-3 advantage. That did not happen, and the Wild not only failed to score on the power play but Morrissey helped to set up the game-winning goal just a couple of minutes later.

That sequence prompted Wild coach Bruce Boudreau to argue after the game that the missed call cost his team the game.

Morrissey also made a fine defensive play on Nino Neidereitter in the second period to break up a potential breakaway.

There have already been two suspensions handed out this postseason.

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty was suspended one game for an illegal check to the head, while Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri was suspended three games for boarding Tommy Wingels.

Morrissey will most likely be the third.

Related: Josh Morrissey cross-checks Eric Staal in the head

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: McDavid, O’Reilly visit Humboldt; Schneider’s play gives Devils hope

By Joey AlfieriApr 18, 2018, 9:15 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

Connor McDavid and Ryan O'Reilly went to put smiles on the faces of those affected by the Humboldt bus crash. (Leader-Post)

• Predators fan “Catfish Jake” was at it again on Monday, as he tossed a catfish on the ice during Game 3 in Colorado. He was eventually ejected from the building, but not before fans poured beer on him. Some Avs supporters even wanted to fight him. (Tennessean)

• The Flyers’ top six offensive producers during the regular season haven’t exactly been lighting it up through three games against the Penguins. (Broad Street Hockey)

• The New Jersey Devils find themselves down 2-1 in their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they have to be encouraged by Cory Schneider‘s performance in Game 3. (NJ.com)

• The Maple Leafs haven’t totally shut down Boston’s top line, but they’ve managed to get a few scoring chances of their own against the that trio. (Sportsnet)

• TSN’s Travis Yost takes a deeper look at how teams change their approach in the regular season and the playoffs when they’re either up or down in a game. (TSN.ca)

• The penalty box has seen its share of crazy things over the course of time. Sports Illustrated uncovers some interesting anecdotes from the sin bin. (Sports Illustrated)

• It sounds like the Islanders are looking to hire a top NHL executive to serve as their GM. Current general manager Garth Snow would become the team’s president. (SNY.TV)

• Check out six of the more outrageous NHL award snubs over the last 35 years. How on earth did Mario Lemieux not win the Hart Trophy back in 1988-89? (Sporting News)

• John Amirante, who sang the national anthem at New York Rangers games, passed away at the age of 83. He was a legend in New York. (New York Post)

• After being hit in the face with a puck during Saturday’s game between the Devils and Lightning, this fan wants to see more netting installed at Amalie Arena. (Bay News 9)

• Up top, check out the highlights from the Capitals’ double-overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Fleury dominates again, Caps get huge win, Jets push Wild to brink

By Adam GretzApr 18, 2018, 1:59 AM EDT
Three games on Tuesday night

Winnipeg Jets 2, Minnesota Wild 0 (Jets lead series 3-1)

Well things certainly escalated here, didn’t they? Josh Morrissey might be looking at a suspension for his cross-check to the neck of Eric Staal, while Wild coach Bruce Boudreau argued that the non-call on that play cost the Wild the game. It certainly did not help as it would have given them an extended two-man advantage, while Morrissey stayed in the game to set up the game-winning goal and help make a great defensive play to break up a potential breakaway chance for Nino Niederreiter.

Washington Capitals 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (Blue Jackets lead series 2-1)

Artemi Panarin was the best player on the ice — by a wide margin — with another multiple-point game and some sort of highlight reel play nearly every time he touched the ice. It was not enough for the Columbus Blue Jackets as the Washington Capitals were able to pick up the Game 3 win. It was Lar Eller’s double overtime goal that lifted the Capitals as they finally had a bounce go their way in a playoff game

Vegas Golden Knights 1,  Los Angeles Kings 0 (Golden Knights win series 4-0)

The first team advancing to the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs is the Vegas Golden Knights after completing their four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win in Game 4 of their series. If someone had told you that sentence would be possible at the start of the season you would have laughed at them, and rightfully so. Brayden McNabb, the player Los Angeles gave up to Vegas in the expansion draft, scored the only goal on Tuesday night.

Three Stars

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights. It was, once again, the Marc-Andre Fleury show on Tuesday night. He stopped all 30 shots he faced to record his second shutout of the series, both of them by a 1-0 margin. He was unbelievable in the series, allowing just three goals in the four games. Some of his saves on Tuesday were highlight reel stops, including this late third period save on Anze Kopitar to preserve the one-goal lead.

Then he did it again in the final minute, just getting enough of this Dustin Brown shot.

Remember when Fleury was a concern in the playoffs? Seems like an eternity ago. Since the start of the playoffs a year ago Fleury now has a .935 save percentage in 19 games with four shutouts.

2. Lars Eller, Washington Capitals. Facing the prospect of a 3-0 series hole the Capitals needed somebody to step up in a big situation and Eller just happened to be in the right place at the right time to help them get on the board in their series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Was he the best player on the ice? No. Was he the Capitals’ best player? Probably not. He did score the biggest goal of the season for the Capitals — to this point — so that is good enough.

3. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets. On the same day that it was announced he is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie, Hellebuyck recorded his first career playoff shutout, stopping all 30 shots he faced in the Jets’ 2-0 win to move them one game closer to winning their first ever Stanley Cup playoff series.

Factoid Of The Night

It has to be all about the Vegas Golden Knights. What they are doing this season is nothing short of amazing.

Wednesday’s Schedule

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. ET
Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET
Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights sweep Kings, are first team to advance to second round

By Adam GretzApr 18, 2018, 1:25 AM EDT
The Vegas Golden Knights magical debut season is not stopping.

Thanks to their 1-0 win on Tuesday night, the Golden Knights are the first team in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs to advance to the second round after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in four straight games.

Vegas will now await the winner of the San Jose Sharks-Anaheim Ducks matchup, where the Sharks hold a 3-0 series lead and can complete a sweep of their own on Wednesday night.

For Vegas, well, this was impressive.

At this point nothing about this team should surprise us but the way they completely shut down the Kings was really something to behold. They limited the Kings to just three goals in the entire series, with starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury recording a pair of shutouts and stopping 127 of the 130 shots he faced in the four games.

For those of you keeping score at home, that is a .976 save percentage. If it didn’t become clear a year ago during his run with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the days of Fleury being a concern in the playoffs are long gone.

 The Golden Knights needed that great goaltending and shutdown defense because they didn’t really light up the scoreboard themselves in the series, scoring just seven goals in the four games and winning two of the games by a 1-0 margin. That includes Tuesday’s series-clinching game in Los Angeles. But that is still four more goals than the Kings managed. That is all they needed.

On Tuesday, the lone Vegas goal came from defenseman Brayden McNabb.

Why is that noteworthy? Well … McNabb was the player the Golden Knights selected from the Kings in the expansion draft back in June.

While Vegas gets ready for the second round, the Kings have to now get ready for an offseason full of questions as they figure out a way to fix a team that has not advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs since 2014, has won just a single playoff game (1-8 record) since then, and just has the look of an organization that has become completely stagnant. They need changes. Many changes.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.