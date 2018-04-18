PHT Morning Skate: McDavid, O’Reilly visit Humboldt; Schneider’s play gives Devils hope

• Connor McDavid and Ryan O'Reilly went to put smiles on the faces of those affected by the Humboldt bus crash. (Leader-Post)
• Predators fan “Catfish Jake” was at it again on Monday, as he tossed a catfish on the ice during Game 3 in Colorado. He was eventually ejected from the building, but not before fans poured beer on him. Some Avs supporters even wanted to fight him. (Tennessean)
• The Flyers’ top six offensive producers during the regular season haven’t exactly been lighting it up through three games against the Penguins. (Broad Street Hockey)
• The New Jersey Devils find themselves down 2-1 in their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they have to be encouraged by Cory Schneider‘s performance in Game 3. (NJ.com)
• The Maple Leafs haven’t totally shut down Boston’s top line, but they’ve managed to get a few scoring chances of their own against the that trio. (Sportsnet)
• TSN’s Travis Yost takes a deeper look at how teams change their approach in the regular season and the playoffs when they’re either up or down in a game. (TSN.ca)
• The penalty box has seen its share of crazy things over the course of time. Sports Illustrated uncovers some interesting anecdotes from the sin bin. (Sports Illustrated)
• It sounds like the Islanders are looking to hire a top NHL executive to serve as their GM. Current general manager Garth Snow would become the team’s president. (SNY.TV)
• Check out six of the more outrageous NHL award snubs over the last 35 years. How on earth did Mario Lemieux not win the Hart Trophy back in 1988-89? (Sporting News)
• John Amirante, who sang the national anthem at New York Rangers games, passed away at the age of 83. He was a legend in New York. (New York Post)
• After being hit in the face with a puck during Saturday’s game between the Devils and Lightning, this fan wants to see more netting installed at Amalie Arena. (Bay News 9)
• Up top, check out the highlights from the Capitals’ double-overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
