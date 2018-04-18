Capitals finally get playoff bounce as Lars Eller saves their season

By Adam GretzApr 18, 2018, 12:21 AM EDT
Nobody would blame you if expected the worst for the Washington Capitals as Game 3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets went to overtime on Tuesday, the third time in as many games the teams needed sudden death to decide a winner.

After all, this is the Capitals. This is the playoffs. This is a team that over the past two games seemed to invent new ways to crush the spirit of both themselves and their fans.

It seemed inevitable that something, somehow, was going to go wrong in overtime, especially as Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin turned into a one-man highlight reel every time he touched the ice. The Capitals had no answer for him, and he seemed destined to destroy the Capitals’ hopes and dreams on Tuesday.

Then, halfway through the second overtime period, something unexpected happened.

 A bounce — several of them, actually — went the Capitals’ way in a playoff game to help them pick up a 3-2 double overtime win.

After Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was unable to cleanly snag an innocent looking shot off the rush, Zach Werenski attempted to clear the rebound away from the front of the net only to have it bounce directly to Capitals forward Lars Eller.

Eller then simultaneously swatted it back off of Werenski’s leg, where it then bounced off of Eller’s skate and into the wide open net to give the Capitals their first win of the series.

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

With that, we now have a series.

Even with everything that has happened through the first three games to put the Capitals in the 2-1 deficit they are facing they should be feeling pretty good about themselves. They did enough to build a two-goal lead in each of the two games they lost before stupid mistakes helped things unravel.

Braden Holtby, their No. 1 goalie, is back in net and has looked pretty good since replacing Phillipp Grubauer, stopping 40 of the 43 shots he has faced (that is a .930 save percentage) over the past six periods of hockey.

Do they have enough to come back and win three of the next four games? That remains to be seen. But the fact they were able to get one on Tuesday night and avoid falling into what would have likely been an insurmountable 3-0 hole is a huge start.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Boudreau says missed cross-check call cost Wild game

By Adam GretzApr 17, 2018, 11:43 PM EDT
With their 2-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night the Minnesota Wild are now facing elimination and are without two of their top players — Zach Parise and Ryan Suter — for the remainder of the series. It is not a great position to be in as the series shifts back to Winnipeg later this week where the Jets can end it on home ice.

Adding insult to the loss on Tuesday is the fact the Wild feel they were robbed by the way the on-ice officials allowed Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey to get away with a vicious cross-check to the head of forward Eric Staal late in the first period.

Morrissey was not only allowed to stay in the game, he was not even penalized and then recorded an assist on the eventual game-winning goal in the final minute of the first period.

With the Jets clinging to a 1-0 lead late in the third period, they added an empty net goal to put the game away. An empty-net goal that never would have been scored had the game still been scoreless, as the Wild thought it should have been had the on-ice officials correctly called the cross-check.

“My take is the same take as everybody in the building that saw it,” said Wild coach Bruce Boudreau after the game (video here). “The refs looked at it and they decided not to call it because we were already on the power play. Cost us the game.”

It wasn’t just the fact that it cost the Wild an extended two-man advantage or that Morrissey helped set up the winner that had Boudreau fuming after the game, but also the fact that Morrissey broke up a breakaway by Wild forward Nino Neiderreiter in the second period.

“We had chances in the second period,” said Boudreau. “Dumba had a great chance and Hellebuyck made great some save on a couple. Nino has a breakaway and it’s Morrissey that breaks it up. He should be out of the game. I can’t believe … still a little heated about it. Got to watch what I say. They were looking right at it and they told us they didn’t see it.”

Morrissey said after the game he never intended to get his stick up that high and it was simply a “complete accident as he was trying to box out on the penalty kill.

Staal was not buying it, or, more accurately, simply did not care about the excuse.

“He cross-check me,” said Staal. “I’m the tallest guy on the ice, he cross-checked me in the neck. There’s not much more you can say. Everyone saw it. I don’t know no one with straws saw it, but that’s beside itself. It is what it is. We go from possibly, should be a 5-on-3 to a goal against eventually and that’s the game-winner.”

The Wild are absolutely correct to to argue that Morrissey should have been thrown out of the game (and he should be suspended) and that the missed call played a huge role in the outcome. Morrissey not only assisted on the game-winning goal, he also played a strong game defensively.

Did that cost them the game, as Boudreau argued? Well, it would also be correct to argue that they had 58 minutes the rest of the game to make something happen or get on the scoreboard and they did not do it.

“It’s pretty obvious that somebody has to step up,” added Boudreau later in his press conference. “This was a 1-0 game that should have been a 0-0 game going to overtime at this stage. Our guys worked their butts off and they didn’t get rewarded for it. Winnipeg played well and they got a goal.”

Josh Morrissey cross-checks Eric Staal in the head; should he be suspended?

By Adam GretzApr 17, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
Late in the first period of Tuesday’s Winnipeg-Minnesota game, Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey decided to cross-check Eric Staal in the side of the head because, well, he was standing in his general vicinity.

Somehow, referees Steve Kozari and Brian Pochmara missed the stick work and did not penalize him.

It turned out to be a big non-call. With the Wild already on the power play (hey, maybe that’s why Morrissey got away with it?) it would have given them an extended 5-on-3 advantage in what was, at the time, a scoreless game. Not only did the Wild miss out on that opportunity, Morrissey ended up staying in the game and assisted on Mark Schiefele’s late first period goal to give the Jets a 1-0 lead.

Already playing without Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, the Wild probably could have used the break.

That said, there are obviously a lot of problems with what Morrissey did here.

Not only did he cross-check a player in the side of the head (we can not make this point enough), the player he cross-checked in the head was not anywhere near the puck and there was not anything that preceded the incident that would have warranted such a response. Not that there is ever a good justification for cross-checking a player in the head.

It is almost certain to be reviewed by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, which has been fairly busy so far in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The question now becomes whether or not Morrissey will sit a game or two for his actions.

What do you say? Will he? should he? Vote.

Hellebuyck, Rinne and Vasilevskiy are 2018 Vezina Trophy Finalists

By Adam GretzApr 17, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
NHL Awards season is upon us and on Tuesday night the league announced the first group of finalists, revealing the top-three vote-getters for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL’s top goalie.

The NHL’s 31 general managers are responsible for voting for the Vezina, and this year their top-three includes Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators, Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.

None of them have won the award before, but this will be Rinne’s fourth time as a finalist.

Now let’s take a look at the case for each goalie to win it.

The Case For Pekka Rinne: The case for Rinne is a pretty simple one — he has probably been the best goalie in the league this season and has done it for the league’s best team.

It is not like he was just along for the ride, either. He was a key part of that success.

Among goalies that played in at least 40 games this season his .927 save percentage was tied for the second best in the league (with Marc-Andre Fleury) and behind only Antti Raanta.

His .939 even-strength save percentage was the best in the NHL (again among goalies with at least 40 games played) while eight shutouts were also tied for the league lead.

As noted above this is his fourth time as a finalist after finishing second in 2010-11 and 2014-15 and third in 2011-12.

Given what he did for the Predators this season this might be his year to win it.

The Case For Connor Hellebuyck: After years of the the position being a black hole that consumed the franchise, the Winnipeg Jets finally received a great goaltending performance.

When combined with one of the league’s best offenses the result was a Jets team that finished the regular season with the NHL’s second-best record. Like Rinne, Hellebuyck was near the top of pretty much every key goaltending category.

His overall save percentage of .924 was fifth best in the league, as was his .929 even-strength mark. His .901 mark on the penalty kill was sixth best and highest among the three finalists.

His six shutouts were second in the league, while his 44 wins were the most among American-born goalies and tied for the league lead.

The Case For Andrei Vasilevskiy: For the first half of the season it seemed as if Vasilevskiy was going to run away with the award as he was pretty much unbeatable through the end of December.

After that his production regressed a bit — perhaps some fatigue in his first year as a full-time starter? — bu the still finished with a really strong season, finishing tied for the league lead in wins, tied for the league lead in shutouts, was sixth in even-strength save percentage and ninth in overall save percentage. Given how he slowed down in the second half it is a testament to how dominant he was over the first three months that he was able to finish so high in so many categories at the end of the year.

Out of the three Vasilveskiy probably has the weakest case but it was still a great showing for Vasilevskiy this season and a clear sign that the team has its long-term goalie in place.

WATCH LIVE: Blue Jackets, Jets go for win No. 3; LA tries to avoid sweep

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 17, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Game 3: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. ET (Blue Jackets lead 2-0)
NBCSN
Call: Ken Daniels, Darren Pang
Series preview
Stream

Game 4: Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. ET (Jets lead 2-1)
CNBC
Call: Gord Miller, Joe Micheletti
Series preview 
Stream here

Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET (Golden Knights lead 3-0)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Ray Ferraro
Series preview
Stream here

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Sharp will serve as a guest analyst on NHL Live tonight and Wednesday during NBC Sports’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoff coverage. Coverage begins on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.