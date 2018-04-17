AP Images

What direction will Flames go after firing Glen Gulutzan?

By Sean LeahyApr 17, 2018
The Calgary Flames are cleaning house and going with an entirely new coaching staff for the 2018-19 NHL season. On Tuesday, the team announced that head coach Glen Gulutzan and his assistants, Dave Cameron and Paul Jerrard, were all fired.

In two seasons with the Flames, Gulutzan led them to an 82-68-14 record, which featured a playoff appearance last season. But this year, with postseason expectations, a second half swoon did them in and saw them go from playing hockey in late April to worry about the draft lottery later this month.

That power play was not good at all and dipped 4.2 percent from last season and the Flames allowed 2.4 more shots per game, yet their possession numbers were improved by three percent. But as Ryan Pike of Flames Nation dove into recently, there were plenty of issues with Gultuzan’s player usage and the overall systems being employed.

Gulutzan’s time might in Calgary might best be remembered for his stick throw during a January practice. Really, that just might be their highlight of the season.

Now comes the question of where will the Flames go for a replacement. As we touched on Tuesday morning, Carolina Hurricanes Bill Peters has until Friday to exercise an opt-out clause in his contract, and he is from Alberta and worked with Treliving at the 2016 World Championships. Alain Vigneault might be an option as well. There is also Dave Tippett, who was head coach of the Arizona Coyotes while Treliving was assistant GM there.

Depending on how fast Treliving wants to move here, he’ll have plenty of options available to him if he’s going to take some time to fill the position. He may have to battle with the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers — and possibly others — but if he decided to move on from Gulutzan now, he may already have someone in mind.

Just as things were looking up for Wild, they lose Parise

By James O'BrienApr 17, 2018
Injuries have already been an issue for the Minnesota Wild early in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and health has been a regular concern for Zach Parise. The latest bit of news only makes things worse.

The Wild announced that Parise is “week-to-week” with a fractured sternum. Week-to-week sounds a little optimistic, so the Athletic’s Michael Russo provides a more specific timeline of six-to-eight weeks.

So, the Wild essentially lost Parise for most – if not all – of a possible playoff run.

Minnesota states that Parise suffered his injury during Game 3, but didn’t specify when, exactly, that happened. Russo believes that Parise was hurt during some of the late-game nastiness that’s typified much of the series, which the Winnipeg Jets leads 2-1 after the Wild showed fire in a Game 3 win.

TSN’s Michael Remis tracked down the collision(s) Russo referenced. Ouch:

The Wild were already dealing with a significant injury as Ryan Suter is sidelined with a fractured ankle suffered late in the regular season, an ailment that required surgery.

Parise already underwent back surgery in October, pushing his 2017-18 regular-season debut to early January. If that wasn’t enough of a shame for Parise, he has been playing well lately. The 33-year-old scored three goals in as many playoff games and generated nine points in his last nine games of the regular season.

It looks like Tyler Ennis will take Parise’s spot in Minnesota’s lineup alongside Mikko Koivu and Nino Niederreiter. In the likely event that sticks, it will be the first playoff appearance for Ennis since 2010-11 with the Buffalo Sabres. Ennis recently acknowledged his frustration with being a healthy scratch, so he’ll get a chance to prove himself starting tonight.

The Parise-less Wild host the Jets in Game 4 tonight on CNBC. Puck drops begins at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s the livestream link.

Coyotes’ Panik arrested for criminal trespassing

By James O'BrienApr 17, 2018
Arizona Coyotes forward Richard Panik was arrested for criminal trespassing on April 8 and then released with a citation, according to ABC 15.

Panik, 27, reportedly appeared to be intoxicated while refusing to leave the entrance of Scottsdale gastropub Bevvy. The incident reportedly took place around 8:50 p.m. local time.

The Coyotes released a statement to ABC 15 about Panik’s arrest, noting that they “are aware of the incident and still gathering information at this time.” Beyond that, the Coyotes didn’t provide a comment on the matter.

Panik is currently under contract with the Coyotes through the 2018-19 season. He was traded by the Blackhawks in the deal that sent Anthony Duclair to Chicago. He’s bounced around the NHL quite a bit during his NHL career (335 regular-season games, also 12 playoff contests), spending time with the Lightning, Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, and now Coyotes.

Penguins rule Hornqvist out for Game 4; Can Simon step up?

By James O'BrienApr 17, 2018
Patric Hornqvist won’t be in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup for Game 4 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike Sullivan revealed as much after Hornqvist missed practice today, when Dominik Simon joined Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel on the first line. If that stands, Simon would makes his first career NHL postseason appearance.

That wouldn’t be the only adjustment for the Penguins’ forward lines according to practice combos, as Phil Kessel was back with Evgeni Malkin (and Carl Hagelin) on Pittsburgh’s second line.

No doubt about it, losing Hornqvist hurts, as Sullivan discussed.

“Hornqvist’s not an easy guy to replace,” Sullivan said. “He’s a unique player for us. He brings a lot. By committee, we’re going to have to pick up the pieces … We believe we have the personnel to do it. We have depth at the forward position.”

Hornqvist, 31, is basically always an agitating presence who can chip in plenty of points. The Swede has really been on fire lately, though. Hornqvist scored a point in the Penguins’ three playoff games so far (one goal, two assists). He ended the regular season on a seven-game point streak (six goals, three assists), scoring a goal in five consecutive games. So, overall, he had generated at least one point in 10 straight games.

It’s not clear what might have caused Hornqvist’s upper-body injury, as the hard-nosed forward takes (and dishes out) a ton of punishment, particularly during his frequent trips to the front of the net. It’s difficult not to think of Hornqvist’s Game 2 tumble into the boards, which drew a polarizing embellishment call:

Simon, 23, last suited up for the Penguins on March 25. So far this season, Simon generated four goals and 12 points in 33 games. Maybe rust will be a slight factor there, but it’s promising for Pittsburgh that Simon already developed some chemistry skating with Crosby in 2017-18.

Kris Letang could be another Penguin worth monitoring. The talented defenseman did not practice on Tuesday, and while Sullivan labeled it a “maintenance day,” there was that scary collision with Claude Giroux from Game 2.

The Philadelphia Flyers could see some changes of their own in Game 4, particularly if an injury scare for Sean Couturier translates to him actually sitting out the game.

Game 4 airs on NBCSN on Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Penguins lead the series 2-1.

Flyers hoping new lines can get offense going vs. Penguins

By Sean LeahyApr 17, 2018
Of the Philadelphia Flyers’ six goals in their three games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, three have come from defensemen and one has come from a rookie forward. Zero have come from three of their top-five goal scorers from the regular season — Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds.

In an effort to inject some life into his offense, head coach Dave Hakstol mixed up his lines during Tuesday’s practice, one day before Game 4 (Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN) with the Flyers trailing their first-round series 2-1.

Boosting his top line, Hakstol reunited Giroux, Voracek and Sean Couturier for the first time since December, and Wayne Simmonds and Travis Konecny were moved to a line with Nolan Patrick centering. The hope is that some magic can be rekindled.

“At the time we went away from it that [Giroux] line had been outstanding. We weren’t playing well as a team at the time, so we wanted to try and build a little bit more depth into our forward group,” Hakstol said on Wednesday. “We feel a little bit differently about our group of forwards now, so we wanted to get a look at that group back together again and how the trickle down affects the other lines as well.”

One issue that could drastically alter that new look is the condition of Sean Couturier, who limped to the dressing room following a collision with Radko Gudas.

The Flyers had no update on the 25-year-old forward, and one likely won’t come until after Wednesday’s morning skate. Should a change be needed, Haksol could move Patrick to the top line or put Giroux at center, but the head coach said that thought hadn’t crossed his mind yet.

Losing Couturier would be a huge blow for a Flyers team looking to even the series. He played 27:15 in Game 2 and 26:18 in Game 3, with a lot of that on special teams (12:12 PP, 11:03 SH). He’s an invaluable player and one of their main sources of offense so far with a goal and three points.

The Penguins will be without Patric Hornqvist, who was ruled out of Game 4 with an upper-body injury. His absence, however, won’t hurt them as much as the Flyers being without Couturier.

