WATCH LIVE: Blue Jackets, Jets go for win No. 3; LA tries to avoid sweep

By Sean LeahyApr 17, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Game 3: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. ET (Blue Jackets lead 2-0)
Call: Ken Daniels, Darren Pang
Series preview
Game 4: Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. ET (Jets lead 2-1)
Call: Gord Miller, Joe Micheletti
Series preview 
Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET (Golden Knights lead 3-0)
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Ray Ferraro
Series preview
Three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Sharp will serve as a guest analyst on NHL Live tonight and Wednesday during NBC Sports’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoff coverage. Coverage begins on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Hellebuyck, Rinne and Vasilevskiy are 2018 Vezina Trophy Finalists

By Adam GretzApr 17, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
NHL Awards season is upon us and on Tuesday night the league announced the first group of finalists, revealing the top-three vote-getters for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL’s top goalie.

The NHL’s 31 general managers are responsible for voting for the Vezina, and this year their top-three includes Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators, Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.

None of them have won the award before, but this will be Rinne’s fourth time as a finalist.

Now let’s take a look at the case for each goalie to win it.

The Case For Pekka Rinne: The case for Rinne is a pretty simple one — he has probably been the best goalie in the league this season and has done it for the league’s best team.

It is not like he was just along for the ride, either. He was a key part of that success.

Among goalies that played in at least 40 games this season his .927 save percentage was tied for the second best in the league (with Marc-Andre Fleury) and behind only Antti Raanta.

His .939 even-strength save percentage was the best in the NHL (again among goalies with at least 40 games played) while eight shutouts were also tied for the league lead.

As noted above this is his fourth time as a finalist after finishing second in 2010-11 and 2014-15 and third in 2011-12.

Given what he did for the Predators this season this might be his year to win it.

The Case For Connor Hellebuyck: After years of the the position being a black hole that consumed the franchise, the Winnipeg Jets finally received a great goaltending performance.

When combined with one of the league’s best offenses the result was a Jets team that finished the regular season with the NHL’s second-best record. Like Rinne, Hellebuyck was near the top of pretty much every key goaltending category.

His overall save percentage of .924 was fifth best in the league, as was his .929 even-strength mark. His .901 mark on the penalty kill was sixth best and highest among the three finalists.

His six shutouts were second in the league, while his 44 wins were the most among American-born goalies and tied for the league lead.

The Case For Andrei Vasilevskiy: For the first half of the season it seemed as if Vasilevskiy was going to run away with the award as he was pretty much unbeatable through the end of December.

After that his production regressed a bit — perhaps some fatigue in his first year as a full-time starter? — bu the still finished with a really strong season, finishing tied for the league lead in wins, tied for the league lead in shutouts, was sixth in even-strength save percentage and ninth in overall save percentage. Given how he slowed down in the second half it is a testament to how dominant he was over the first three months that he was able to finish so high in so many categories at the end of the year.

Out of the three Vasilveskiy probably has the weakest case but it was still a great showing for Vasilevskiy this season and a clear sign that the team has its long-term goalie in place.

What direction will Flames go after firing Glen Gulutzan?

By Sean LeahyApr 17, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
The Calgary Flames are cleaning house and going with an entirely new coaching staff for the 2018-19 NHL season. On Tuesday, the team announced that head coach Glen Gulutzan and his assistants, Dave Cameron and Paul Jerrard, were all fired.

In two seasons with the Flames, Gulutzan led them to an 82-68-14 record, which featured a playoff appearance last season. But this year, with postseason expectations, a second half swoon did them in and saw them go from playing hockey in late April to worry about the draft lottery later this month.

That power play was not good at all and dipped 4.2 percent from last season and the Flames allowed 2.4 more shots per game, yet their possession numbers were improved by three percent. But as Ryan Pike of Flames Nation dove into recently, there were plenty of issues with Gultuzan’s player usage and the overall systems being employed.

Gulutzan’s time might in Calgary might best be remembered for his stick throw during a January practice. Really, that just might be their highlight of the season.

Now comes the question of where will the Flames go for a replacement. As we touched on Tuesday morning, Carolina Hurricanes Bill Peters has until Friday to exercise an opt-out clause in his contract, and he is from Alberta and worked with Treliving at the 2016 World Championships. Alain Vigneault might be an option as well. There is also Dave Tippett, who was head coach of the Arizona Coyotes while Treliving was assistant GM there.

Depending on how fast Treliving wants to move here, he’ll have plenty of options available to him if he’s going to take some time to fill the position. He may have to battle with the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers — and possibly others — but if he decided to move on from Gulutzan now, he may already have someone in mind.

Just as things were looking up for Wild, they lose Parise

By James O'BrienApr 17, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
Injuries have already been an issue for the Minnesota Wild early in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and health has been a regular concern for Zach Parise. The latest bit of news only makes things worse.

The Wild announced that Parise is “week-to-week” with a fractured sternum. Week-to-week sounds a little optimistic, so the Athletic’s Michael Russo provides a more specific timeline of six-to-eight weeks.

So, the Wild essentially lost Parise for most – if not all – of a possible playoff run.

Minnesota states that Parise suffered his injury during Game 3, but didn’t specify when, exactly, that happened. Russo believes that Parise was hurt during some of the late-game nastiness that’s typified much of the series, which the Winnipeg Jets leads 2-1 after the Wild showed fire in a Game 3 win.

TSN’s Michael Remis tracked down the collision(s) Russo referenced. Ouch:

The Wild were already dealing with a significant injury as Ryan Suter is sidelined with a fractured ankle suffered late in the regular season, an ailment that required surgery.

Parise already underwent back surgery in October, pushing his 2017-18 regular-season debut to early January. If that wasn’t enough of a shame for Parise, he has been playing well lately. The 33-year-old scored three goals in as many playoff games and generated nine points in his last nine games of the regular season.

It looks like Tyler Ennis will take Parise’s spot in Minnesota’s lineup alongside Mikko Koivu and Nino Niederreiter. In the likely event that sticks, it will be the first playoff appearance for Ennis since 2010-11 with the Buffalo Sabres. Ennis recently acknowledged his frustration with being a healthy scratch, so he’ll get a chance to prove himself starting tonight.

The Parise-less Wild host the Jets in Game 4 tonight on CNBC. Puck drops begins at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s the livestream link.

Coyotes’ Panik arrested for criminal trespassing

By James O'BrienApr 17, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
Arizona Coyotes forward Richard Panik was arrested for criminal trespassing on April 8 and then released with a citation, according to ABC 15.

Panik, 27, reportedly appeared to be intoxicated while refusing to leave the entrance of Scottsdale gastropub Bevvy. The incident reportedly took place around 8:50 p.m. local time.

The Coyotes released a statement to ABC 15 about Panik’s arrest, noting that they “are aware of the incident and still gathering information at this time.” Beyond that, the Coyotes didn’t provide a comment on the matter.

Panik is currently under contract with the Coyotes through the 2018-19 season. He was traded by the Blackhawks in the deal that sent Anthony Duclair to Chicago. He’s bounced around the NHL quite a bit during his NHL career (335 regular-season games, also 12 playoff contests), spending time with the Lightning, Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, and now Coyotes.

