PHT Morning Skate: Central Scouting final rankings; Ovechkin still believes

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Central Scouting released their final 2018 final draft rankings on Monday. No surprise, as Rasmus Dahlin is the top ranked European skater on the list. (NHL.com)

• Speaking of that list, Brady Tkachuk was ranked as the second best North American skater, but this FanSided story argues that he doesn’t belong there. (FanSided)

• Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Erik Haula have a very special bond that dates back to their days at the University of Minnesota. (SinBin.Vegas)

• The Flyers only find themselves down 2-1 against the Penguins, but the reality is that they might not be ready to compete with their rivals for a while. (Philly.com)

• The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell roasted Kings defenseman Drew Doughty‘s play and his attitude in the first-round series against the Golden Knights. A little harsh, but take a look for yourself. (The Hockey News)

• ESPN looks back at how Boston’s teams have dominated in over the last two decades and how Washington’s have come up empty. This isn’t a hockey-only story but it’s still pretty interesting to compare and contrast. (ESPN)

• Rasmus Ristolainen has been a a useful player for the Sabres over the last five years, but losing consistently has taken a toll on him. Being out of the playoff hunt by Christmas is starting to get old. (Buffalo News)

• Don Cherry was not a fan of David Pastrnak‘s celebration in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. A little “get off my lawn” from Cherry here. (Sportsnet)

• Despite being in an 0-2 hole against Columbus, Alex Ovechkin believes that his team will be able to win two straight games on the road. (NBC Sports Washington)

• Former NHLer Anson Carter discusses Taylor Hall‘s incredible performance in Monday’s Game 3 win over the Lightning:

