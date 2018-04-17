MacKinnon, Avalanche continue home success in Game 3 win

In Game 2, the Colorado Avalanche looked like they could compete with the Nashville Predators.

Game 1 was a bit of a wash after initially taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. But with some time to get to know their first-round foes, the Avs appeared to start to sort out the puzzle in their second meeting of the best-of-7 series.

Better goaltending would help and a sprinkling of improved team defense would certainly go a long way to getting the Avs back into a series they trailed 2-0 coming into Monday’s action.

And, of course, a return to Pepsi Center, where the Avs were far more Jekyll than they were Hyde during the regular season, something that PHT’s James O’Brien pointed out on Monday and something that rang true when the final buzzer sounded in a 5-3 win for Colorado.

Indeed, the Avs were simply very good at home during the regular season with a record of 28-11-2, compared to their unappealing 15-19-7 spread on the road. Their road woes were evident in Games 1 and 2, just as their success at home was apparent on Monday.

Nathan MacKinnon, who scored 67 points in 39 home games during the regular season, was back at it with two goals in the win. The home/away disparity existed with MacKinnon as well, as he had 30 points in 35 away games this season.

But through three games, MacKinnon is sitting at a healthy five points. His first goal was a lesson in not allowing him in on a breakaway. His second was a tale of what happens when you give the man a second in the slot.

For Pekka Rinne, that second goal spelled the end of his night.

Game 3 has proven to be kryptonite for a few teams that came into them with a 2-0 series lead. The Winnipeg Jets dropped a 6-2 decision to the Wild after going up 2-0. The Bruins and Lightning followed along on Monday, each missing an opportunity to put a stranglehold on their respective series with losses.

The biggest question remaining for Colorado is if they can replicate their quick start and hold onto it in Game 4. And then, can they win two more against the Presidents’ Trophy winners?

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck