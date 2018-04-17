AP Images

‘Bread’ is the man in playoff surge for the Blue Jackets

Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 10:35 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Artemi Panarin turned out to be everything the Columbus Blue Jackets were looking for when they traded for him last summer: A dead-eye sniper and deft puck distributor who can get game-breaking goals and make everyone around him better.

And, the Blue Jackets hope, a guy who can get them deeper into the playoffs.

So far, so good. Columbus heads home to Nationwide Arena after taking a 2-0 lead over Washington in their first-round series on Sunday night, a come-from-behind 5-4 overtime win in which Panarin contributed a pair of key assists.

That came three nights after Panarin won the series opener in overtime. With two assists already in regulation, he drove down the left side, slipped past Capitals defenseman Dimitry Orlov and snapped a shot over goalie Philipp Grubauer‘s shoulder.

”There’s very few people who can make that shot,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said.

”He can make a play from nothing,” Orlov said. ”He’s so smooth.”

The Blue Jackets probably wouldn’t be playing in the postseason without the 26-year-old Russian they call the ”Bread Man.” He was a steady presence and consistent scorer through a bumpy season of slumps and injuries to other key players.

Panarin led Columbus with 27 goals and 55 assists, and his 82 points were the most in a single season in franchise history. His plus/minus of 23 and average of just over 20 minutes on the ice per game were career highs.

Panarin – sounds like Panera Bread, hence the hockey nickname of ”Bread Man” or just ”Bread” – has embraced being a featured star after playing in the large shadow of Patrick Kane in Chicago in his first two years in the league.

”In Chicago, I played with Kane and got a lot of assists from him,” Panarin said. ”But I always wanted something more, to put more of the game on myself and be more accountable for the result. Here, I got that, what I wanted.”

Panarin, who won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the NHL in 2015-16, was acquired from the Black Hawks last June along with forward Tyler Motte for forward Brandon Saad and goalie Anton Forsberg. Saad was a reliable player for Columbus for two seasons.

”Bread is a different type player because he can make a special play to win a game,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. ”I just think for you to get through and find your way and try to be a better playoff team, you have to have some players that are dynamic. You’re not coaching it, they just see something, they seize a moment and they win you a game. Or they make a huge play to get you back in the game in another way.”

With the Blue Jackets on a power play and down 3-2 in the second period on Sunday, Panarin dribbled the puck and patiently waited for a lane to open up before delivering a pinpoint circle-to-circle pass to Cam Atkinson , who scored the tying goal.

Panarin’s line mates, veteran winger Atkinson and 19-year-old rookie center Pierre-Luc Dubois, have benefited from his skills. Atkinson – who had two goals on Sunday – has come on strong after missing time with injuries, finishing the regular season with 14 goals and 14 assists in February and March. Dubois had 20 goals and 28 assists in the regular season, making him the most productive rookie in Blue Jackets history.

Panarin makes $6 million a year on a contract that runs through next season. He’ll be due a sizeable salary bump if the Blue Jackets decide to keep him around after that.

So far, he’s been an ideal fit.

”When they first traded me, of course for a couple days, I worried,” he said. ”But then I calmed down and understood that this is all good for me. I understood that here I would progress as a player first and foremost. What’s most important to me isn’t money, but the whole game.”

Bill Peters’ future with Hurricanes still an unanswered question

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 17, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes are already looking for a new general manager, but come Friday they could also be in need of a new head coach.

Per a clause in his contract, Bill Peters has three more days to activate his ‘out,’ freeing him of his deal which is for one more season at $1.6 million.

Peters has failed to guide the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and a finish better than sixth in the Metropolitan Division in each of his four seasons behind the bench. New owner Tom Dundon is promising further changes, which began with moving Ron Francis from the role of GM to president of hockey operations.

According to the News and Observer, other NHL teams have called the Hurricanes for permission to speak to the head coach. One of those teams that may have given Don Waddell, the Hurricanes’ president and interim GM, a ring is Calgary, where head coach Glen Gulutzan’s future is also up in the air.

“I’m not too worried about where I stand. I’ve never been too worried about where I stand,” Gulutzan said last week after the team’s exit interviews.

The Flames have been linked with Peters for his ties to the area and Calgary GM Brad Treliving, who tabbed him to lead Canada’s entry at the 2016 World Championships. Peters will coach Canada again this spring, no matter how things develop over the next few weeks. Then there’s the newly-opened position with the Dallas Stars. Peters was an assistant with the Detroit Red Wings when Stars GM Jim Nill worked there.

So, connections, Peters has a few. The question now becomes does he want to continue working under Dundon or are potential opportunities in Calgary, Dallas or elsewhere more desirable than the situation in Carolina?

————

Where do the Anaheim Ducks go from here?

By Joey AlfieriApr 17, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Most hockey fans expected the first-round series between the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks to be tight. Through three games, that hasn’t necessarily been the case.

Sure, Game 2 was decided by one goal and Game 1 wasn’t a blow out, but the Sharks still found themselves up 2-0 heading into last night’s clash. Unfortunately, Anaheim saved their worst performance for Game 3, as they were annihilated 8-1 on the road. They’re now officially in must-win mode. One more loss and they’re going to be packing their bags for the summer.

So where do they go from here?

Overcoming a 3-0 deficit is daunting, especially when you’re playing a team that’s performing as well as San Jose has lately.

“We know what happened,” Anaheim defenseman Josh Manson said, per NHL.com. “It’s embarrassing. It’s not good enough. Now it’s do or die, so if you dwell on a game like this, it gets you nowhere.”

Penalties were a huge issue for the Ducks in Game 3, as they gave San Jose eight power play opportunities. The Sharks managed to convert on four of them. Also, the fact that they’ve only found the back of the net three times in three games in less than ideal. That’s not exactly a recipe for success.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf has two assists in three games, Rickard Rakell, who led the team in scoring during the regular season, has one goal in three games, Corey Perry has a minus-3 rating, eight penalty minutes and seven shots on goal and Ryan Kesler has one helper and four shots. It’s not good enough from top to bottom with this team right now.

The embarrassment of losing a game of that magnitude by seven goals can affect the team in one of two ways. Either they fold the tent and move on to next season, or they roll up their sleeves and use this brutal loss as motivation to climb back into the series.

Does this series end in four games? Who knows. But it would be surprising to see the Ducks pack it in during Game 4. One victory is just a small start, but it would allow them to head back home, where they were 26-10-5 during the season.

It’s not over, but things have to change in a hurry.

PHT Morning Skate: Central Scouting final rankings; Ovechkin still believes

Getty
By Joey AlfieriApr 17, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Central Scouting released their final 2018 final draft rankings on Monday. No surprise, as Rasmus Dahlin is the top ranked European skater on the list. (NHL.com)

• Speaking of that list, Brady Tkachuk was ranked as the second best North American skater, but this FanSided story argues that he doesn’t belong there. (FanSided)

• Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Erik Haula have a very special bond that dates back to their days at the University of Minnesota. (SinBin.Vegas)

• The Flyers only find themselves down 2-1 against the Penguins, but the reality is that they might not be ready to compete with their rivals for a while. (Philly.com)

• The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell roasted Kings defenseman Drew Doughty‘s play and his attitude in the first-round series against the Golden Knights. A little harsh, but take a look for yourself. (The Hockey News)

• ESPN looks back at how Boston’s teams have dominated in over the last two decades and how Washington’s have come up empty. This isn’t a hockey-only story but it’s still pretty interesting to compare and contrast. (ESPN)

Rasmus Ristolainen has been a a useful player for the Sabres over the last five years, but losing consistently has taken a toll on him. Being out of the playoff hunt by Christmas is starting to get old. (Buffalo News)

• Don Cherry was not a fan of David Pastrnak‘s celebration in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. A little “get off my lawn” from Cherry here. (Sportsnet)

• Despite being in an 0-2 hole against Columbus, Alex Ovechkin believes that his team will be able to win two straight games on the road. (NBC Sports Washington)

• Former NHLer Anson Carter discusses Taylor Hall‘s incredible performance in Monday’s Game 3 win over the Lightning:

The Buzzer: Maple Leafs, Devils, Avalanche record important wins; Ducks embarrassed

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckApr 17, 2018, 1:31 AM EDT
Monday’s results

Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 2 (Bruins lead series 2-1): Patrick Marleau scored a pair and Frederik Andersen made 40 saves in a must-win for the Maple Leafs. Boston had dominated both outings at TD Garden, with the Leafs giving up 12 goals over both games and forcing Mike Babcock to pull Anderson in the first period in Game 2 after allowing four goals on seven shots. Andersen was back between the pipes on Monday, and although he allowed two gifts early on, he settled in to aid in the win. Auston Matthews scored his first of the series and David Pastrnak was held pointless after his six-point outing on Saturday. In fact, the line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Pastrnak failed to record a point after putting up a whopping 20 over Games 1 and 2.

Devils 5, Lightning 2 (Lightning lead series 2-1): Speaking of teams needing a win and better goaltending… The Devils found themselves down 2-0 after allowing five goals in each of Game 1 and Game 2 in Florida. John Hynes elected to make a switch in net after Devils playoff starter Keith Kinkaid was yanked after 33 minutes in Game 2. Cory Schneider stopped 34-of-36 en route to his first win in 2018. Taylor Hall had a goal and two assists in the game.

Avalanche 5, Predators 3 (Predators lead series 2-1):  Take a team that plays very well at home and a player who scores a lot of his points at home and you get a Colorado Avalanche win thanks to two goals by Nathan MacKinnon on Monday. The Avs scored three times in the first period. MacKinnon’s second of the game early in the second period stood as the game-winner.

Sharks 8, Ducks 1 (Sharks lead series 3-0): The Anaheim Ducks need a miracle after Monday’s embarrassment. After losing both games at home to the San Jose Sharks, the Ducks put up a stinker in Monday’s loss. John Gibson didn’t get any help and then he was pulled after allowing five on 24 shots. The Ducks looked disinterested after a while and the Sharks feasted as a result. Joonas Donskoi had a goal and two assists to lead the way. Martin Jones was stellar when called upon, stopping 45 of 46.

Three stars

Patrick Marleau, Maple Leafs: Toronto needed someone to step up and it came through their elder statesman in Marleau, who notched a pair as the Maple Leafs rode to victory to help stave off a 3-0 deficit.

Taylor Hall, Devils: Hall scored unassisted to tie the game in 1-1 in the first period and then was the primary assist on Will Butcher‘s game-tying goal in the second and Stefan Noesen‘s eventual game-winner later in the period. A solid outing from the Hart Trophy candidate.

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: There’s a strong case to be made here for Martin Jones, who set a franchise record for a playoff game with 45 saves, but MacKinnon’s two goals propelled the Avs to a much-needed victory after coming into Monday’s action down 2-0 in their first-round series against the Predators. MacKinnon and the Avs have been money at Pepsi Center this season and that held true in their win on Monday. Sorry, Martin.

Highlights of the Night

First and foremost, this:

Them moves:

Eric Fehr scored. Yes, your eyes don’t deceive you:

Nice feed, nice goal:

Factoids of the Night

Old-man Marleau turning back the clock:

Also, old-man Chara:

Look who made the trip!

Tuesday’s schedule

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN) – Blue Jackets lead 2-0
Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. ET (CNBC) – Jets lead 2-1
Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN) – Golden Knights lead 3-0

