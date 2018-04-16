Cory Schneider posts first win in 2018 as Devils claw back into series

By Scott BilleckApr 16, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
After allowing 10 goals in the first two games to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the New Jersey Devils needed another look between the pipes.

Enter an old friend.

Cory Schneider‘s season can best be summed up as forgettable.

His less than stellar 2016-17 campaign tagged along into the current season and Schneider eventually lost his starting role to Keith Kinkaid. Schneider missed the whole month of February due to a groin injury and before Monday, hadn’t won a start since Dec. 27, 2017, a span of 12 starts without a W.

But after Keith Kinkaid was pulled 33 minutes into a 5-3 defeat on Saturday, Schneider settled in and stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief. With the Devils needing a spark after falling down 2-0 in the series as it was shifting back to Jersey, Schneider was given his chance to assume to the reigns he previously held.

Some timely extra saves were helpful — Schneider made 34 of them — as the Devils tightened up defensively in 5-2 win to pull themselves back into the series, which sits at 2-1 in favor of the Lightning.

Taylor Hall helped out on offense, scoring his second of the playoffs and adding two assists in the win.

The Devils also got a boost with the return of Marcus Johansson, who missed 37 games with a concussion after an elbow from Brad Marchand.

Leafs blank Bruins’ top line, cut series deficit to 2-1

By Joey AlfieriApr 16, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
Well, we’ve got ourselves a series.

The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to get themselves on the board in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

The biggest question coming into the game was how the Leafs were going to shut down the Bruins’ top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. Now that they were at home, they managed to get the matchup they wanted against that dynamic trio. Head coach Mike Babcock tried to get Tomas Plekanec‘s line out against them with Morgan Rielly and Ron Hainsey on defense.

Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak got their scoring chances and shot attempts, but they didn’t get on the board in Game 3. The line combined to go minus-7 on the evening. Still, all three players finished the game with a CF% of 50 percent or more.

Meanwhile, Plekanec’s CF% was below 40 percent. That’s not great, but you have to expect that Boston’s top line will get their looks. If you’re matching up against them, you just have to pray that they don’t convert, and that’s exactly what happened in Game 3.

James van Riemsdyk opened the scoring in the first period, after the Leafs got a controversial power play opportunity when Riley Nash was given a penalty for putting the puck over the glass (it deflected before going out of play, but the officials missed it).

Adam McQuaid tied the game at one early in the second frame when he beat Frederik Andersen with a shot from the point. Andersen made a number of key saves in this game, but there’s no doubt that he’s going to want to have this one back.

Even though he gave up at least one questionable goal in this one, the Maple Leafs netminder did what he had to do to keep his team ahead down the stretch. When it was all said and done, he turned aside 40 of 42 shots in Game 3, including this spectacular one on David Pastrnak late in the game.

Patrick Marleau restored Toronto’s one-goal lead just 55 seconds later. Again though, Zdeno Chara scored this goal from a ridiculous angle:

But before the end of the frame, Auston Matthews found the back of the net for the first time in the series, and he was pretty fired up about it.

His goal proved to be the game-winner.

Marleau’s second tally of the game extended Toronto’s lead to 4-2 in the third.

These two teams will get an extra day between this game and the next season, as the Leafs will host Game 4 on Thursday night.

Frederik Andersen produces save of playoffs against Bruins

By Scott BilleckApr 16, 2018, 10:04 PM EDT
Paddle saves are the best. Paddle saves in the playoffs? Even better.

Much has been said about Frederik Andersen and his start to the playoffs through the first two games in Boston. The Dane just wasn’t good enough. And although the two goals he allowed on Monday in Game 3 against the Bruins in weren’t much better, Andersen came through in the clutch to produce the save of the playoffs so far.

Leading 4-2 late in the third period, David Pastrnak looked poised to pull the Bruins to within one. Looked, of course, is the key word here.

The save was vital down the stretch with the Bruins pressing, and the Maple Leafs are back in the series on the heels of Andersen’s 40 saves.

Leafs open scoring thanks to controversial penalty call in Game 3 (video)

By Joey AlfieriApr 16, 2018, 8:09 PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs have their first lead of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and they owe part of it to a controversial call that went their way in the first period of Game 3.

At the 16:58 mark of the opening frame, the officials called a “delay of game” penalty on Riley Nash, after he seemingly flipped the puck straight over the glass in his own end. But after further review, it’s pretty clear that the puck went off the glass before going over.

The referees talked about it, but decided to give Nash the penalty anyway. Have a look for yourself:

And just seven seconds later, Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk found the back of the net to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Former NHL referee Kerry Fraser weighed in on the call too:

WATCH LIVE: Vital Game 3s for Leafs, Devils, Avs, Ducks

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 16, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Game 3: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (Bruins lead series 2-0)
NBCSN
Call: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
Series preview
Stream

Game 3: New Jersey Devils vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET (Lightning lead series 2-0)
CNBC
Call: John Walton, Darren Pang
Series preview
Stream

Game 3: Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators, 10 p.m. ET (Predators lead series 2-0)
NBCSN
Call: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher
Series preview
Stream

Game 3: Anaheim Ducks vs San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET (Sharks lead series 2-0)
CNBC
Call: Brendan Burke, Mike Johnson
Series preview
Stream

————

