Wild cut Jets series’ lead to 2-1; Tyler Myers injured

The Minnesota Wild are running away with Game 3, with much of the damage coming in the second period, including what must have been a dizzying sequence of events for the Winnipeg Jets.

14:40 into the second period: Eric Staal scored his first goal of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Just 20 seconds later (15 minutes into the second period): Jordan Greenway made it 5-2 for Minnesota, scoring his first career NHL goal.

About one minute after Staal’s 4-2 goal: Tyler Myers took an awkward fall into the boards thanks to a collision with Marcus Foligno. PHT will keep an eye out for updates on Myers’ condition beyond missing the remainder of Game 3; it looked scary at first, although Myers looked a bit better as he was leaving the ice.

Here’s video of Myers’ injury:

Myers scored his second goal of the series earlier in the second period, seemingly giving the Jets a real shot at tying things up. Instead, the game’s gotten away from Winnipeg being that Foligno scored a late goal in the middle frame to expand the lead to 6-2.

Post-game update:

The third period was quiet, as Minnesota ended up winning by that 6-2 score to reduce Winnipeg’s series lead to 2-1.

Much was made about how the Wild play better hockey at home in Minnesota, and tonight’s performance validated that notion. It has to be heartening to Bruce Boudreau’s crew that Devan Dubnyk allowed a goal or two that he’d like to have back – including to Winnipeg’s deadly power play – and yet the Wild took control of the game and won.

The Wild hope to tie the series (while Winnipeg aims for a 3-1 lead) in Game 4, which takes place on Tuesday. You can catch the contest on CNBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Golden Knights, Kings got key players back in Game 3

Game 3 of the Vegas Golden Knights – Los Angeles Kings series should have a different feel to it, and not just because the venue’s shifted to Los Angeles.

Both teams get key players back in their lineups, which has to be especially welcome after Game 2 almost made it to a third OT period before Erik Haula put Vegas up 2-0 in the series.

The Kings probably feel the most relief. After being severely out-shot in Game 2 with Drew Doughty suspended, they’re getting Doughty back, but that’s not all. Jake Muzzin is also returning from his injury absence, and Muzzin – Doughty served as the Kings’ top pairing to begin Game 3.

Vegas gets an important player back, too, as David Perron returns to their mix. Despite being limited to 70 regular-season games, Perron finished third in scoring for the Golden Knights, collecting 66 points (16 goals, 50 assists). Perron gives the Golden Knights a dangerous additional scorer beyond James Neal and the dangerous-looking trio of Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, and Reilly Smith.

So far, this has been a very low-scoring series, yet it’s also been thrilling and physical. It should be interesting to see how this influx of talent might change the flow of play, matchups, and other aspects of the series.

Penguins bounce back, take 2-1 series lead over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — Ask a goaltender what’s a key quality to have in order to become successful and one of the first things they’ll tell you the need for a short memory. Bad games can linger and affect players and teams; but those good teams are able to use that “Men in Black” neuralyzer and erase that negativity from their minds and move forward.

Through three games of their first-round series, both the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins have been able to do just that, with the Penguins parking a bad Game 2 to win Sunday afternoon and take a 2-1 series lead.

“I don’t know what it is. We’re just good at moving on. We just take it one game at a time in the playoffs,” said Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz, who scored the team’s third power play goal of the game. “You can’t dwell on anything or be too happy. You’ve just got to move on and try to get the next one.”

After a 7-0 drubbing in Game 1, some had already written off the Flyers’ chances in the series, but they flipped the script to even things Friday night. But the one aspect of Philadelphia’s game that’s been a thread throughout the series is their inability to stay out of the penalty box. The Penguins made them pay on Sunday afternoon, capitalizing on three of seven opportunities.

“We played a pretty solid game. It was nice as a power play to get a couple, get some confidence there,” Schultz said.

Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol lamented his team’s penalty problems after the game, noting that shorthanded time means players are expending energy trying to prevent goals, rather than scoring them.

“We’ve just got to do a better job of taking care of our sticks in those situations,” Hakstol said.

For all of the Flyers’ penalty issues, their power play had four chances in the first two periods, but could not solve Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, who finished with 26 saves. Going back to the “park and forget it” mentality talk, Murray’s calm demeanor aided him in Game 3, especially in the first period when Philadelphia came out strong and ended up outshooting Pittsburgh 11-4.

“He’s such a battle-tested guy, he has a real quiet confidence about him. He knows he’s good,” said Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan. “If a game doesn’t go the way he wants it to go, he always responds the right way. He’s shown that ability. It’s such a great attribute to have as a young athlete, especially a goaltender… We got a couple big saves from Matt at key times which gave us a chance to get into the game.”

Murray’s had a knack of bouncing back strong after bad games, but the Penguins know that success doesn’t lie solely on their goaltender’s performance.

“I don’t want to expect it. I want us to play the right way in front of him and make sure we don’t give too many quality chances,” said Letang. “But when he comes up big like this in the first, it’s a big help for our team.”

Malkin, Dumoulin help Penguins score twice in five seconds vs. Flyers (Video)

PHILADELPHIA — After a first period where they were outshot 11-4 but held a 1-0 lead, the Pittsburgh Penguins used the middle period to really separate themselves in Game 3 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Penguins would capitalize on two power play goals in the second period with Derick Brassard netting his first of the playoffs 2:48 in to make it 2-0. Four minutes later, with Pittsburgh on a 4-on-3 power play, Kris Letang set up Evgeni Malkin for a one-timer,  which resulted in goal number three on the afternoon.

As Flyers fans inside Wells Fargo Center were coming to grips with the three-goal deficit, the ensuing face-off following the Malkin goal quickly led to another Penguins scoring chance, with Sidney Crosby winning the draw and then finding Brian Dumoulin to make it 4-0.

According to the NHL, Pittsburgh’s two goals in five seconds matches a playoff record for two goals by one team. The feat did make Penguins franchise history in beating the previous playoff record of seven seconds set by Ron Stackhouse and Rick Kehoe in 1980.

Two goals in five seconds and a 4-1 lead after the second period is certainly a good way to respond to their ineffectiveness offensively on Friday night. The Penguins would hang on and take Game 3, 5-1, for a 2-1 series lead.

“It was big,” said Letang afterward, “I think our [special teams] were the reason we lost in Game 2. I think tonight they answered really well and those two goals were big for us.”

WATCH LIVE: Four-game slate for Sunday

Game 3: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 3 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1)
NBC
Call: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
Series preview 
Game 3: Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, 7 p.m. ET (Jets lead 2-0)
NBCSN
Call: Gord Miller, Joe Micheletti
Series preview 
Game 2: Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET (Blue Jackets lead 1-0)
CNBS
Call: Ken Daniels, Darren Pang
Series preview
Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET (Golden Knights lead 2-0)
NBCSN
Call: Chris Cuthbert, Ray Ferraro
Series preview
