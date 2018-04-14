Getty

Capitals sticking with Philipp Grubauer for Game 2

By Adam GretzApr 14, 2018, 1:29 PM EDT
After losing Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz announced on Saturday that he is sticking with goalie Philipp Grubauer for Game 2 of the series on Sunday night.

Grubauer’s rise to the top goaltending spot in Washington is one of the more interesting first-round developments, simply because he has managed to unseat one of the best goalies in the league over the past few years in Braden Holtby.

On one hand, it’s somewhat understandable.

Holtby had a down year by his standards and Grubauer has been excellent down the stretch.

But Holtby isn’t just some guy or some random goalie that we’re talking about here. He has been in the top-five in Vezina Trophy voting three years in a row and in the top-two in each of the past two, winning it in 2015-16. Even more, he’s been mostly pretty great in the playoffs during his career, entering the season with a .932 save percentage in 59 postseason games. That is the second highest save percentage in NHL history among goalies that have played in at least 50 postseason games (he is just .001 behind Tim Thomas’ mark of .933).

Still, the Capitals are sticking with guy that is probably “the hot hand” at the moment.

“I thought he was fine, there was nothing in that game that would make you say, why don’t you make a change,” Trotz said on Saturday (via Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Washington).

“Philip was really was good. I thought in that game we had the game, we kept letting off the floor. They got back into that game, then in the third period we took a couple of penalties that were unnecessary and they got back in the game. Then going into overtime you’re a shot away. All that being said it was a special play by Panarin, and there are very few people that can make that shot. He made that shot. We’ve got some guys that can do the same thing. We’re going back with Gruby, we have a lot of confidence in him, and he’ll be ready.”

Two things are very true there: It was a special play by Panarin (watch it here!), and penalties did get the Capitals in trouble in the third period. Tom Wilson‘s hit on Alexander Wennberg resulted in Thomas Vanek‘s power play goal to tie the game at two, erasing the two-goal advantage Washington had built earlier in the game on an extended power play of their own. Then, after regaining the lead, Evgeny Kuznetsov took a terrible tripping penalty that sent Columbus back to the power play allowing Seth Jones to tie the game.

Since Dec. 1, the Capitals are 14-5-2 when Grubauer starts while he has a .936 save percentage, second best among goalies with at least 20 starts during that stretch.



Punishment for hits to head prevalent early in NHL playoffs

AP Images
Associated PressApr 14, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
George Parros is a busy man early in the Stanley Cup playoffs thanks to a rash of questionable hits around the NHL.

The vice president of player safety’s department suspended Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri three games for boarding Boston forward Tommy Wingels in what the league called a hit made in the name of retribution and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty one game for an illegal check to the head on Vegas forward William Carrier.

With two suspensions, two misconduct ejections for boarding that resulted in injuries, plus Capitals winger Tom Wilson‘s hit to the head that knocked Columbus center Alexander Wennberg out of the game, it has been a rough start to the playoffs – and there have only been eight games played. In 1,271 regular-season games, there were a total of 37 game misconducts and 22 suspensions.

The NHL has made a concerted effort to rid its game of fighting and questionable hits, wanting to keep skilled players on the ice and boost scoring. In the postseason, goals are usually harder to come by and the adrenaline of the moment brings hard hits that cross the line; a year ago, Penguins star Sidney Crosby missed a game with a concussion after a cross-check to the head from the Capitals’ Matt Niskanen.

Kadri was tossed from Toronto’s Game 1 loss at Boston for boarding Wingels, and Blue Jackets winger Josh Anderson was thrown out of their overtime victory at Washington for a hit from behind that injured Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny.

A game misconduct will likely suffice for Anderson, but Kadri wasn’t as fortunate and will miss Games 2, 3 and 4.

”I certainly wasn’t trying to hit him when he was down like that,” Kadri said after Thursday night’s game. ”Obviously, if he’s still standing up, I think there’s nothing wrong with that, but he ended up falling and reaching for the puck, and I’m not sure what happened after that.”

What happened was another Bruins goal on the ensuing power play that made it 5-1 in the first game between the bitter rivals. Down the East Coast, Wilson’s hit on Wennberg allowed the Blue Jackets to tie the score in a game they won in overtime. Wilson blamed himself for costing Washington Game 1 by taking a bad penalty at a critical moment.

”I’ve got to be better and maybe pass up on that hit,” Wilson said. ”We’ve got the lead there so maybe a big hit’s not needed. It’s the playoffs. Trying to finish your checks, and unfortunately I took a penalty.”

Wilson was suspended two preseason games for interference and then for the first four regular-season games for boarding but had cleaned up his game since. Part of that stemmed from meeting with Parros in Calgary in the fall and educating himself on what’s acceptable and what the NHL looks for.

”We had a meeting, me, him and Parros, and went over videos and just what they were looking at when he was being considered for suspensions and fines and other examples throughout the league,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said.

Parros spent almost a decade as an NHL enforcer and finished his career with 159 fights and 1,127 penalty minutes. When he took over the league’s player safety department last September, he said he intended to crack down on ”non-hockey plays” that have nothing to do with affecting the course of the game.

Some of the hits may alter series because of the resulting injuries.

Carrier, Kempny, Wennberg and Wingels are all day-to-day with ”upper-body” injuries – the customarily vague description in the NHL – with their statuses legitimately uncertain moving forward. Columbus general manager Jermo Kekalainen called Wennberg ”doubtful” for Game 2 Sunday at Washington and considered it a ”dangerous hit” by Wilson that the league deemed wasn’t worthy of further punishment.

Doughty, a Norris Trophy contender and Los Angeles’ top defender, was suspended for Friday night’s Game 2 against Vegas for what the league called an avoidable hit to Carrier’s head. Kadri’s hit came after Wingels crushed Toronto forward Mitch Marner, but the timing and force of the hit made it worse.

”The bottom line is, you always have to be disciplined at all times and emotions are a part of the game, but it’s got to be controlled,” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said.

Kekalainen disagreed with officials giving Anderson a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Kempny, which was definitely a minor penalty but seemed less egregious than Wilson’s later. That didn’t stop Capitals coach Barry Trotz from voicing his displeasure with Anderson’s play.

”I thought there’s clearly numbers there,” Trotz said. ”Trying to get that out of the game.”

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

The Buzzer: Vegas never sleeps, even in double OT

By James O'BrienApr 14, 2018, 2:33 AM EDT
Friday’s games

Flyers 5, Penguins 1 (Series tied 1-1)

What a difference a game makes. After getting throttled 7-0 in Game 1, the Flyers responded, tying the series via an impressive 5-1 effort. Philly’s top line responded, and Brian Elliott went from goat to great. The best news for the Penguins might be that Kris Letang‘s potential injury might not be as bad as it looked.

Jets 4, Wild 1 (Jets lead series 2-0)

For a while, it seemed like Game 2 would be a carbon copy of Game 1: Devan Dubnyk almost steals it, but Winnipeg wills its way to a close win. Instead, the Jets flew by in the third period. They dominated the game by just about every measure, leaving Minnesota despondent.

Golden Knights 2, Kings 1 [double OT] (Golden Knights lead series 2-0)

It really looked like Jonathan Quick would drag Los Angeles into triple-overtime against Vegas. The Golden Knights dominated play, generating a gaudy 56-30 shots on goal advantage (and it only gets more disproportionate as you dig deeper), yet Quick was incredibly sharp. Erik Haula finally scored the overtime game-winner with less than five minutes remaining in the second OT.

Three Stars

1. Jonathan Quick, Kings: This wasn’t just the longest game in Golden Knights history (duh), it was also the longest for the Kings. Quick was ridiculous, making 54 out of 56 saves, a mix of quality chances and volume shots. He was incredible, and was on task in Game 1, carrying over one of his best-ever regular season runs to the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Kings have scored a solitary goal in two games (and, the real-time equivalent of almost three), so Quick remains winless so far during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

2. Sean Couturier, Flyers: Elliott deserves all of that praise, but the Flyers’ breakthrough forward was excellent in Game 2. He scored a goal and two assists, with his helper on Nolan Patrick‘s first-career postseason goal standing out as borderline obscene:

Game 2 ended in regulation, yet Couturier – a forward – logged a ridiculous 27:15 of ice time on Friday, including a bit more than five minutes shorthanded.

3. Brian Elliott, Flyers: It’s not like the Penguins took it easy in Game 2 because of their Game 1 output. And it’s not just that the Penguins warped the stats when the score was getting out of hand. Pittsburgh generated 11 shots on goal in the first period and then 12 in each of the second and third, yet only Patric Hornqvist scored against Elliott, who ultimately made 34 out of 35 saves.

There were some really tough ones, including stopping Crosby on about as clean a breakaway as you’ll enjoy in a playoff game:

Quite a rebound game, indeed.

MISC.

Some comic relief from Connor Hellebuyck:

Marc-Andre Fleury‘s had it easy compared to Jonathan Quick, but this has been quite the start to the postseason for a goalie piling up accolades:

People said it was “only a game,” but you really do need to give the Flyers credit for bouncing back from such a beating.

Patrik Laine is a treat … unless he’s beating you.

Take a look at that Haula game-winner for Vegas, a nice reminder of how impressive the Golden Knights were in transition essentially all night long.

Factoid of the Night

Matt Murray‘s shutout streak ended with less than a minute remaining in the first period, and then things really began to crumble for the goalie and the Penguins. Still, what a run it was …

Saturday’s schedule

New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, 3 p.m. ET (CNBC/NBC)
Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, 3 p.m. ET (CNBC/NBC)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, 10:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Golden Knights overwhelm Kings in double OT

By James O'BrienApr 14, 2018, 1:37 AM EDT
Welcome to the dance, Golden Knights.

Vegas made history in Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, nabbing their first postseason goal, win, and shutout. The Los Angeles Kings present them with the purest, most terrifying playoff experience in Game 2, however, as this 1-1 contest is headed to double overtime.

Update: Now another first: they won their first overtime game, edging the Kings 2-1 in double OT. James Neal set the table for Erik Haula, who followed up a 29-goal campaign with this enormous tally:

***

The Golden Knights are also getting a taste of a cruel postseason experience: dominating long stretches of play but failing to beat a keyed-in goaltender. In this case, Jonathan Quick is showing why he’s one of the NHL’s most accomplished playoff netminders, nullifying a Vegas attack that’s occasionally racking up twice as many chances.

You might as well get your favorite nervous GIFs and emoticons ready.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.