Brad Marchand was the center of attention as Bruins rout Leafs

By Adam GretzApr 13, 2018, 12:12 AM EDT
For a large portion of the 2017-18 season there was an MVP push coming out of the city of Boston for one of their top forwards, and it was very justified.

It was just being directed at the wrong player.

While Patrice Bergeron is looked at as the centerpiece of the Bruins — not only their dominant top line, but the team itself — and a player that should have received some MVP love this season, the best and most valuable player on the team is Brad Marchand. He just is. For as great as Bergeron has been for as long as he has been, Marchand has become the guy in Boston.

He is one of the best offensive players in the league. He is as dominant a two-way player as there is in the NHL. He is usually doing something that is either going to impress you or infuriate you.

All of that was on display on Thursday night in the Bruins’ 5-1 blowout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs where he did pretty much everything that makes Marchand the player that he is.

He opened the scoring in the first period by blowing past Roman Polak to score a power play goal (replays show he was probably offside by about an inch, but the Maple Leafs elected not to challenge).

Later in the game he set up with David Pastrnak to extend the lead. It’s not just the pass or the ability to find the open man, check out what he does to the Toronto defender to completely fake him out to get himself in a position to make the play.

When he was not scoring goals or setting them up, he was working to keep the Maple Leafs pinned in their own zone. When he was on the ice during 5-on-5 play the total shot attempts were 22-5 in favor of the Bruins, and the goals were 1-0.

That is the sort of stuff that has made Marchand one of the game’s elite offensive players. Since the start of the 2015-16 season his 110 goals are the third most in the NHL. His 231 points are the eighth most. He has done that despite missing more than 20 games during that stretch. His 1.03 points per game are sixth most.

But when you’re talking about Brad Marchand you’re not just talking about a dominant offensive player.

You’re also talking about the pest. The player that toes the line and often times finds himself in hot water for the way he plays and the things he does.

That, too, was on display on Thursday night when he did this to Leo Komarov.

That is … well … that is not something you should not be doing, and shockingly is it is not even the first time Marchand has done something like that to Komarov, having already given him a kiss on the cheek during a game back in November.

With the exception of some sort of a controversial hit that might warrant a fine or a suspension, we pretty much received the entire Brad Marchand experience on Thursday night. Dynamic offense. Dominant two-way play. A little bit of weirdness as he tried to get under the skin of an opponent.

If the Maple Leafs do not find an answer for him — and his entire line — this could be a very short series.

Adam Gretz

Nazem Kadri to have hearing for dangerous hit on Tommy Wingels (Video)

By Adam GretzApr 13, 2018, 12:30 AM EDT
14 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are only in their second day and The Department of Player Safety already has its hands full.

After suspending Drew Doughty for one game for a hit to the head on Wednesday night, all heck broke loose around the league on Thursday night.

In the Washington-Columbus game you had Josh Anderson getting ejected for boarding Michal Kempny and Tom Wilson knocking Alexander Wennberg out of the game. Then midway through the third period of the Boston Bruins-Toronto Maple Leafs game we had what might be one of the dirtiest plays of the NHL season when Nazem Kadri was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for charging Boston’s Tommy Wingels.

The DoPS has already announced that Kadri will have a disciplinary hearing on Friday for boarding/charging.

 

As Wingels was down on his hands and knees along the boards, Kadri took a deliberate run at him and launched himself into the vulnerable Bruins forward.

You can see it in the video above.

Kadri had been skating a fine line for most of the night with his physical play. Just four minutes before he was ejected he was penalized for boarding, and was also involved in a knee-on-knee collision with Rick Nash. It was an eventful night for him, needless to say.

This one, though, will be the one that gets him a phone call from the league on Friday and will probably keep him out of the lineup for at least part of the series.

Adam Gretz

Artemi Panarin completes Blue Jackets comeback with incredible OT goal (Video)

By Adam GretzApr 12, 2018, 11:07 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Columbus Blue Jackets needed a forward that could take over a game.

They got one in Artemi Panarin and after making a huge impact during the regular season, he helped lift the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 overtime win on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

After Seth Jones scored on a power play late in the third period to send the game to overtime, Panarin scored the game-winner by completing an incredible rush where he blew past Dmitry Orlov and then casually roofed a shot under the crossbar, beating Capitals goalie Phillip Grubauer from a sharp angle.

You can see it in the video above.

Columbus’ acquisition of Panarin was one of the great moves of the offseason.

For as good as the Blue Jackets offense was a season ago (they finished sixth in the NHL in goals scored) they still lacked a go-to-forward that could be a difference-maker. A player that other teams had to constantly worry about every time he was on the ice.

Panarin has been all of that and so much more.

In his first season with the Blue Jackets he showed that his production the past two years in Chicago was not simply the result of playing alongside Patrick Kane (if anything, it seems now that Panarin seemed to help elevate Kane). He set career highs in assists (55) and total points (82) and was one of the most dominant possession-driving forwards in the NHL, finishing the regular season with a 57 percent Corsi rating (also the best mark of his career).

In his first playoff game with his new team he scored a goal (the game-winner), picked up an assist, and was a 63 percent Corsi player (26 shot attempts for; only 15 against for the Blue Jackets with him on the ice during 5-on-5 play).

In other words, another dominant night.

The Blue Jackets had to overcome an early two-goal deficit, and then another deficit late in the third period, to get the win.

Adam Gretz

Blue Jackets’ Alexander Wennberg forced from game after hit to head (video)

By Scott BilleckApr 12, 2018, 10:12 PM EDT
5 Comments

The bad hits keep coming on the second night of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

First, Josh Anderson was ejected from the Columbus Blue Jackets game against the Washington Capitals after a boarding major on Michal Kempny. Then, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri was sent for an early shower for a dirty hit on Tommy Wingels of the Boston Bruins.

Now, Capitals forward Tom Wilson drilled Alexander Wennberg with a hit to the head, forcing the later from the game.

With Anderson’s ejection and Wennberg’s injury, the Blue Jackets are down to 10 forwards. Still, they managed to tie the game 3-3 late in the third period off the stick of Seth Jones.

George Parros at the NHL Department of Player Safety is going to have himself a busy day on Friday.

Scott Billeck

Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson tossed from Game 1 after hit from behind (video)

By Scott BilleckApr 12, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
6 Comments

We have our first ejection of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And, man, has it ever been costly for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Late in the first period of Game 1 between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals, Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson drilled Caps defensemen Michal Kempny from behind on the end boards in Washington’s zone.

Kempny had a towel pressed to his face and left the game after the hit. He did not return for the second period. Anderson, for his efforts, was handed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct.

Washington didn’t waste any time on the ensuing power play.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 29 seconds into the power play and then double the Caps lead to 2-0 with his second power-play goal of the game 29 seconds after that.

Scott Billeck