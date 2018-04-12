NHL

Kings’ Drew Doughty suspended one game for illegal check to head

By Adam GretzApr 12, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Kings are already down a game in their first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, and if they are going to even the series on Friday night they are going to have to do so without their top defenseman.

The NHL department of player safety announced on Thursday evening that Drew Doughty has been suspended one game for an illegal check to the head of Golden Knights forward William Carrier in Game 1.

The incident took place midway through the third period. Carrier briefly exited the game but quickly returned. Doughty was not penalized for the hit during the game.

Here is a look at the play, as well as the NHL’s explanation for the suspension.

Doughty’s absence for Game 2 is going to be significant for two reasons. First, he is probably the best shutdown, defensive defenseman in the NHL and is coming off another regular season that will get him plenty of Norris Trophy attention.

The other reason is the Kings are already dealing with an injury to defenseman Jake Muzzin as he missed the first game of the series and has not played since March 26. A depleted defense against a fast Vegas team that finished the regular season fourth in the NHL in goals scored when you are already down in the series is not a great situation to be in.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson tossed from Game 1 after hit from behind (video)

By Scott BilleckApr 12, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
We have our first ejection of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And, man, has it ever been costly for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Late in the first period of Game 1 between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals, Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson drilled Caps defensemen Michal Kempny from behind on the end boards in Washington’s zone.

Kempny had a towel pressed to his face and left the game after the hit. He did not return for the second period. Anderson, for his efforts, was handed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct.

Washington didn’t waste any time on the ensuing power play.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 29 seconds into the power play and then double the Caps lead to 2-0 with his second power-play goal of the game 29 seconds after that.

Crucial Ducks goalie Gibson back vs. Sharks for Game 1

Getty
By James O'BrienApr 12, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Heading into the first round, it was tough to get a bead on the Anaheim Ducks because of injuries.

That’s not just the case because of all the games Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler (among others) missed during the regular season. Goalie John Gibson missed Anaheim’s final three games with an upper-body injury, and there were worries that he would be sidelined for Game 1 against the San Jose Sharks tonight.

NHL.com’s Dan Arritt reports that Gibson will indeed be in, backing up speculation from reporters including the Orange County Register’s Eric Stephens.

If healthy, Gibson could be a huge difference-maker for the Ducks.

The 24-year-old netminder stood as such in 2017-18, holding down the fort when the Ducks were especially besieged by injuries early in the season. The American-born goalie set career-highs despite some excellent under-the-radar work earlier in his career, winning 31 games and sporting a fantastic .926 save percentage.

On paper, he boasts just about as much potential to swing a series as any goalie in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Of course, there’s the concern that he won’t be at 100 percent.

Randy Carlyle is justified in rolling the dice because of how excellent Gibson is. That said, he also has the luxury to deploy one of the most proven backups of this postseason if Gibson does suffer a setback. Ryan Miller is an experienced goalie at 37, and despite that advanced age, he’s enjoyed one of his best seasons in quite some time, generating an outstanding .928 save percentage in 28 appearances.

Miller also heads into the postseason with his head held high, as he generated a 31-save shutout in his most recent appearance and is riding a four-game winning streak.

This “Battle of California” between the Sharks and Ducks is very tough to call. For all we know, Gibson could be the deciding factor in the series.

Click here for a preview of Sharks – Ducks.

Boucher, Chiarelli, and a year of strange NHL decisions

Getty/AP
By James O'BrienApr 12, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
This has been a tough year for those who want NHL teams to hold people accountable for baffling, terrible decisions.

Jim Benning is still the GM for the Vancouver Canucks. The Detroit Red Wings are bloated with hideous contracts, yet Ken Holland just received a contract extension. Marc Bergevin continues to learn the wrong lessons with the Montreal Canadiens as P.K. Subban aims for another deep playoff run for Nashville. There was some logic to the Carolina Hurricanes essentially firing Ron Francis, but after seeing this string of decisions, it makes that choice seem awfully arbitrary.

Thursday provided the latest slew of head-scratchers.

In maybe the worst call of all, the Edmonton Oilers announced that Peter Chiarelli will remain GM despite a parade of cringe-inducing trades.

Oilers CEO Bob Nicholson addressed the future in a puzzling press conference on Thursday. You can watch the full deal in this clip:

Oilers Nation transcribed it by way of fans feelings and emoticons:

Yep, just about right. The early indications are that the Oilers will stick with Todd McLellan as head coach, that they might not trade Ryan-Nugent Hopkins, and that off-season changes might lean toward the incremental rather than the monumental.

It’s a tough pill to swallow for those who seek a meritocracy, and for Oilers fans who’ve endured jokes about Taylor Hall, Mathew Barzal, Jordan Eberle, and other traded players who’ve flourished outside of Edmonton. There’s always the possibility that Chiarelli & Co. will learn from their mistakes, yet we’ve also seen many examples of NHL GMs “doubling down” on previous errors by handing out faulty extensions, refusing to cut their losses with waning talent, and maintaining a wrong-minded vision of what it takes to succeed.

More than a few people (raises hand) believe that the Oilers largely squandered Connor McDavid‘s entry-level contract. Instead of finding a GM with higher odds of surrounding a generational, spellbinding talent with the supporting cast he needs, the Oilers seem content to cross their fingers that Chiarelli will … suddenly figure things out.

Yikes.

The feeling that teams are acting irrationally only increases when you consider Guy Boucher’s predicament with the Ottawa Senators.

One can quibble with Boucher – there’s a sentiment that, while he can bring out early returns, his style might wear thin quickly – yet he’s not even a full 12 months removed from helping a flawed Senators team come within an overtime goal of landing in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Boucher isn’t the one who handed out bad contracts like the Bobby Ryan deal, yet Senators GM Pierre Dorion admits that he hasn’t decided if he’ll bring the bench boss back for 2018-19.

Even if Dorion brings Boucher back, he seems to hand out an ultimatum:

Wow. That’s really something considering that, while Dorion has the excuse of the Senators working under a budget, there are genuine questions about whether he deserves to be back.

A lot of this seems unfair and irrational, but maybe that’s just life and sports.

(At least we can enjoy the second night of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a time when we celebrate teams that tend to make more smart decisions than foolish ones. If nothing else, this is all good news for those teams.)

