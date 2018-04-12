Getty

Golden Knights beat Kings for first playoff win

By James O'BrienApr 12, 2018, 12:59 AM EDT
When Shea Theodore scored the first playoff goal in Vegas Golden Knights history, it seemed like it would be the start of a wild Game 1.

Instead, the Golden Knights and Kings played the sort of clamped-down contest that you’d expect to be Los Angeles’ preference. Maybe it was, but Vegas didn’t blink at this “playoff style,” blanking the Kings 1-0 to win Game 1.

With that, they take a 1-0 series lead for their first-ever playoff win. They’re one for one when it comes to passing playoff tests.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 30 shots on goal while Jonathan Quick was perfect after that Theodore tally, making 27 out of 28 saves. This was a physical, nasty contest, with the Kings being credited with 69 hits versus 58 from the Golden Knights.

One hit, in particular, drew controversy. William Carrier clearly drew the Kings’ ire in delivering 10 hits himself, but Drew Doughty‘s check on Carrier might have gone over the line:

The Golden Knights showed that they can win a grinding playoff game against Quick, not to mention battle-tested veterans including Doughty and Anze Kopitar. You wonder, though, if such play would behoove Los Angeles if that style carries through during the remainder of this fascinating first-round series.

Ultimately, that’s a question for Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant to answer, but they didn’t ever seem out-classed.

In fact, the Kings have to feel a little bit discouraged that they didn’t prove much of push during this contest, especially considering the fact that Vegas was nursing that 1-0 lead since early in the first period.

The deeper you dive, the better the Golden Knights look. Take, for instance, this evidence of strong all-around play via Natural Stat Trick:

So far, so very, very good for the Golden Knights. Once again, they look beyond their years as an expansion team for the ages.

Now, the next test: how will Vegas handling a 1-0 series lead? Game 2 airs on NBCSN on Friday, so we won’t need to wait long to find out.

The Buzzer: Historic first night of 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By James O'BrienApr 12, 2018, 1:18 AM EDT
Three games on the first night

Penguins 7, Flyers 0 (Penguins lead series 1-0)

Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin lit the scoreboard on fire in Game 1, while Matt Murray shut the door in a lopsided victory for Pittsburgh. The Flyers must do some soul-searching even beyond dealing with the question about who to go with in net. The Pens began their bid for a “threepeat” with style on Wednesday.

Jets 3, Wild 2 (Jets lead series 1-0)

Devan Dubnyk almost stole Game 1 for the Wild, as he kept Minnesota in the game despite a 40-20 shots on goal edge for Winnipeg. Ultimately, Joe Morrow ended up being the unlikely hero for the Jets, who won their first-ever playoff game in this incarnation of the franchise (since the Atlanta Thrashers days).

Golden Knights 1, Kings 0 (Golden Knights lead series 1-0)

Vegas, baby. Game 1 seemingly fell into the Kings’ hands as it was a nasty, grinding affair. It didn’t matter. The Golden Knights protected a 1-0 lead generated just minutes into the contest, and they seemed right at home with the physicality. The expansion Golden Knights won their first playoff game on their first try. Amazing stuff.

3 Stars

1. Jake Guentzel, Penguins: Sidney Crosby deserves a ton of credit for his hat trick, and he’ll likely draw most of the attention for Pittsburgh’s startlingly one-sided win over Philly. Guentzel actually scored more points, though, grabbing a goal and three assists. Guentzel also collected an assist on the game-winner, while Crosby’s hat trick fattened a lead from 4-0 to 7-0.

Nitpicky? Sure, but that’s how you split hairs when it comes to picking the three best players of the night. If you insist, consider Guentzel and Crosby 1a and 1b.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights: “MAF” stopped all 28 of the Kings’ shots in Game 1, and he had to, as Vegas won 1-0. This marks the 11th postseason shutout for “The Flower,” placing him in select company.

3. Matt Murray, Penguins: Matt Murray and Jake Guentzel are both generating reputations for turning things up a notch when the playoffs kick into gear. Things didn’t always go smoothly for Murray during the regular season, but he remains tough to beat in the postseason. He finished the 2017 Stanley Cup Final with two consecutive shutouts and kept his streak going through Game 1. Scroll down the page for more context on Murray’s rare run.

MISC.

  • Shea Theodore scored the first playoff goal in Vegas Golden Knights history, and he didn’t take long to do it, putting Vegas up 1-0 in Game 1 just 3:23 into the contest.

  • The Flyers’ in-net implosion stole the attention from a weird moment from Game 1, as the puck split apart:
  • There’s some concern for the Winnipeg Jets, as Mathieu Perreault left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return. No word yet on how serious the issue might be. Not good for a player who helps them make such a deep, scary team.
  • Ilya Bryzgalov kindly offered his services to a Flyers team with some goalie headaches.

Factoid of the Night

Thursday’s schedule

Lightning vs. Devils, 7 p.m. ET – NHL Network
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA
Predators vs. Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Ducks vs. Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET – USA

Should the Flyers stick with Brian Elliott for Game 2?

By Adam GretzApr 11, 2018, 11:25 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH — Well that was emphatic.

The Pittsburgh Penguins sent quite a message in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night with a 7-0 win that featured a Sidney Crosby hat trick, a highlight reel goal from Evgeni Malkin, a four-point night from Jake Guentzel, and, completely sliding under the radar in the midst of the offensive onslaught, a third consecutive playoff shutout for starting goalie Matt Murray.

While the Penguins were lighting up the scoreboard, the Flyers were searching for answers.

One of the questions they have to find answer for before Game 2 on Friday is a familiar one for anyone that has followed Flyers hockey for the better part of the past three decades: Just what in the heck are they going to do in goal?

It would be unfair to pin all of the blame for the Game 1 loss on goalies Brian Elliott and Petr Mrazek because the Flyers … well … they weren’t good.

Captain Claude Giroux called it “one of the worst games” he had ever been a part of.

Still, goaltending was a big part of the story and Elliott was not sharp on Wednesday, resulting in coach Dave Hakstol pulling him after giving up five goals on 19 shots. Some of the goals were a bit out of his control.

On one, Carl Hagelin was left alone in front of the net to perfectly redirect a Patric Hornqvist shot into the net.

On another, Crosby scored on a no-look mid-air swat that is just one of those things that happens when Sidney Crosby is on the ice. Not much a goalie can do about that stuff.

But the first goal was the result of a juicy rebound Elliott left for Bryan Rust in the middle of the ice, and while Malkin cut through the Flyers’ defense for the third goal in spectacular fashion, the shot itself was one that Elliott should probably stop.

The reason it is such a debate is because the Flyers are once again in a position without a clear-cut No. 1 starter with Elliott, Michael Neurvith, and Mrazek all splitting the time this season, and all providing equal levels of mediocre play.

It is a vicious cycle that keeps repeating itself every single year. The names change. The story stays the same.

For Elliott, it was an up-and-down season when he was healthy. A brutal month of October was followed by him being one of the bright spots for the team in November and December, before his play dropped off significantly in January and early February. Then an injury sidelined him for 25 games only to have him return to the lineup for the final two games against teams well out of the playoffs to close out the season.

Then he had to face Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Quite a change in competition.

Elliott was not interested in using that layoff as an excuse and didn’t want to chalk his Game 1 struggles up to still trying to get up to speed.

“It’s always hard when you miss a lot of time,” said Elliott after the game. “But everybody is dealing with stuff this time of year so there’s no excuses in the playoffs.”

But it still leaves Hakstol with a big decision for Friday’s game.

[Related: Penguins, Crosby blow out Flyers, Elliott in Game 1]

Does he go back to Elliott after benching him just 30 minutes into Game 1, or does he make a change and go with Petr Mrazek who gave up two goals on the 14 shots he faced in relief?

Hakstol was asked about a potential change after the game and seemed to have confidence in going back to Elliott.

“Right now my first instinct is yeah,” Hakstol said. “It’s always different as you get into the playoffs, things are elevated a little bit. But coming back with Moose when he was coming off the injury, he’s our guy. He’s a huge reason why our team was able to put ourselves in a  position to be in the playoffs. In terms of his presence in our dressing room and the trust we all have him in that’s a pretty big factor. Like everything else we’ll look hard at it, but right now my first gut instinct is he that he is our guy and I don’t see a reason why we would go away from him.”

The other reason to potentially stick with Elliott: The alternative may not be any better.

Neuvirth is still listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury and has played just 28 minutes of hockey since Feb. 18.

That leaves Mrazek as the only other potential option for the time being. Since being acquired in a trade from the Detroit Red Wings (entirely due to injuries to Elliott and Neuvirth) Mrazek has had a .891 save percentage as a member of the Flyers. Since the start of the 2016-17 season is at .901 in 89 games. Not exactly the level of goaltending you want against one of the best offensive teams in hockey and one that just put a seven-spot on the scoreboard.

Not exactly a great spot to be in, and with everything being as it is, he may not have much of a choice but to stick with Elliott.

Then again, if the Penguins play like they did on Wednesday night it may not even matter who the goalie is.

Jets overcome Dubnyk for first playoff win

By James O'BrienApr 11, 2018, 10:18 PM EDT
For the first time in Atlanta Thrashers – Winnipeg Jets history, this team won a playoff game. Doing so was as hard as that previous sentence made it seem.

Devan Dubnyk was truly fantastic for the Minnesota Wild in Game 1, keeping them in the game despite Winnipeg generating a 40-20 shots on goal advantage. Ultimately, a game-winning goal by unlikely hero Joe Morrow helped the Jets grind out a 3-2 win to take a 1-0 series lead.

That Morrow goal might have been a rare moment Dubnyk would want back:

Technically, the previous incarnation of the Winnipeg Jets won playoff games, but this is a special accomplishment for a team many expect to be one of the best teams of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

While Dubnyk had a great night, you could see how Minnesota might struggle to steal wins from the high-octane Jets in this series, as the Wild didn’t put much pressure on Connor Hellebuyck despite emptying their net with far more than two minutes remaining in the third period.

That said, it’s worth noting that the Wild actually briefly took the lead. After entering the final frame down 1-0, Matt Cullen and Zach Parise made it 2-1 during a dizzying span four minutes into the third. Less than a minute later, Patrik Laine reminded hockey fans why he’s such a difference-maker, tying things up 2-2 in his first playoff appearance. Morrow then got that game-winner late in regulation.

***

With Ryan Suter on the shelf, the Wild are heavy underdogs. To that extent, they might not be too shaken by being down 1-0 in this series.

That said, these are the types of games an underdog might steal. Dubnyk nearly did that, while Matt Dumba also saw a great effort come up short, as the young defenseman logged a whopping 30:03 of ice time, easily the most of any skater in Game 1.

Bruce Boudreau will probably need to ask them to churn out similar work in Game 2 and beyond, which could be quite the ask. In a weird way, a close 3-2 loss for Wild might actually sting more than the Flyers getting decimated 7-0 by the Penguins in their own Game 1, even if Philly will be far more embarrassed.

Ultimately, Minnesota most hope that Game 1 is how this series looks, only with the Wild coming out on top going forward. If Winnipeg’s work tonight is any indication, that won’t be easy to accomplish.

Game 2 will take place on Friday on USA Network.

Penguins, Crosby blow out Flyers, Elliott in Game 1

By James O'BrienApr 11, 2018, 8:28 PM EDT
So far, Adam Gretz’s PHT preview is correct: the Pittsburgh Penguins definitely have an advantage over the Philadelphia Flyers when it comes to goaltending.

Many believed that the Flyers would give Brian Elliott the hook after he allowed three goals in the first period. That didn’t happen, nor did Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol make the call after Jake Guentzel made it 4-0. It wasn’t until Sidney Crosby scored another baseball-style goal to make it 5-0 that Elliott finally was pulled/taken out of his misery.

Check out Crosby’s hat trick, which includes that baseball-style goal:

Elliott ended up allowing five goals on 19 shots before Petr Mrazek replaced him. The Penguins ultimately won Game 1 by the humiliating final score of 7-0.

Game 2 takes place on Friday, airing on NBCSN. Check out the series schedule below.

A tough start in the first period

Just 2:38 into the contest, Bryan Rust beat Brian Elliott to score the first goal of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Flyers had an opportunity to make it 1-1, but perhaps because of a brief whiff on a one-timer, Matt Murray was able to get over and generate one of the best early stops of the playoffs. If you’re taking out your “Jump to Conclusions” mat, then maybe you’d say that this is as painful a reminder of the Penguins’ edge in net as any of the goals Elliott gave up:

Carl Hagelin made it 2-0 midway through the first period, but it was Evgeni Malkin who provided that “Oh no” moment for Flyers fans. Shortly after exiting the penalty box, Malkin got the puck, lowered his shoulder, tore through Philly’s defense, and scored the sort of sheer-will goal that typifies “beast mode Malkin.”

Check out the first three goals in this clip:

That third goal came with almost six minutes remaining in the opening frame, yet it almost felt like it was the final nail in the coffin for Elliott’s Game 1. Hakstol obviously disagreed.

You wonder how healthy Elliott really is, and whether or not he’s rusty. The veteran goalie only played in two games after being sidelined since Feb. 10, and Elliott faced two non-playoff teams in the Hurricanes and Rangers.

***

This can be a “burn the tape” game for the Flyers, as the bottom line is that they’re merely down 1-0 in this series. Still, there are plenty of questions, including “How will Philly bounce back?” and “Who will start in Game 2 for the Flyers.”

The Penguins certainly didn’t welcome their cross-state rivals back to the playoffs in a friendly way.

