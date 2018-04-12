Getty

Crucial Ducks goalie Gibson back vs. Sharks for Game 1

By James O'BrienApr 12, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Heading into the first round, it was tough to get a bead on the Anaheim Ducks because of injuries.

That’s not just the case because of all the games Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler (among others) missed during the regular season. Goalie John Gibson missed Anaheim’s final three games with an upper-body injury, and there were worries that he would be sidelined for Game 1 against the San Jose Sharks tonight.

NHL.com’s Dan Arritt reports that Gibson will indeed be in, backing up speculation from reporters including the Orange County Register’s Eric Stephens.

If healthy, Gibson could be a huge difference-maker for the Ducks.

The 24-year-old netminder stood as such in 2017-18, holding down the fort when the Ducks were especially besieged by injuries early in the season. The American-born goalie set career-highs despite some excellent under-the-radar work earlier in his career, winning 31 games and sporting a fantastic .926 save percentage.

On paper, he boasts just about as much potential to swing a series as any goalie in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Of course, there’s the concern that he won’t be at 100 percent.

Randy Carlyle is justified in rolling the dice because of how excellent Gibson is. That said, he also has the luxury to deploy one of the most proven backups of this postseason if Gibson does suffer a setback. Ryan Miller is an experienced goalie at 37, and despite that advanced age, he’s enjoyed one of his best seasons in quite some time, generating an outstanding .928 save percentage in 28 appearances.

Miller also heads into the postseason with his head held high, as he generated a 31-save shutout in his most recent appearance and is riding a four-game winning streak.

This “Battle of California” between the Sharks and Ducks is very tough to call. For all we know, Gibson could be the deciding factor in the series.

Click here for a preview of Sharks – Ducks.

Kings’ Drew Doughty suspended one game for illegal check to head

By Adam GretzApr 12, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Kings are already down a game in their first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, and if they are going to even the series on Friday night they are going to have to do so without their top defenseman.

The NHL department of player safety announced on Thursday evening that Drew Doughty has been suspended one game for an illegal check to the head of Golden Knights forward William Carrier in Game 1.

The incident took place midway through the third period. Carrier briefly exited the game but quickly returned. Doughty was not penalized for the hit during the game.

Here is a look at the play, as well as the NHL’s explanation for the suspension.

Doughty’s absence for Game 2 is going to be significant for two reasons. First, he is probably the best shutdown, defensive defenseman in the NHL and is coming off another regular season that will get him plenty of Norris Trophy attention.

The other reason is the Kings are already dealing with an injury to defenseman Jake Muzzin as he missed the first game of the series and has not played since March 26. A depleted defense against a fast Vegas team that finished the regular season fourth in the NHL in goals scored is not a great situation to be in.

 

————

Boucher, Chiarelli, and a year of strange NHL decisions

Getty/AP
By James O'BrienApr 12, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
This has been a tough year for those who want NHL teams to hold people accountable for baffling, terrible decisions.

Jim Benning is still the GM for the Vancouver Canucks. The Detroit Red Wings are bloated with hideous contracts, yet Ken Holland just received a contract extension. Marc Bergevin continues to learn the wrong lessons with the Montreal Canadiens as P.K. Subban aims for another deep playoff run for Nashville. There was some logic to the Carolina Hurricanes essentially firing Ron Francis, but after seeing this string of decisions, it makes that choice seem awfully arbitrary.

Thursday provided the latest slew of head-scratchers.

In maybe the worst call of all, the Edmonton Oilers announced that Peter Chiarelli will remain GM despite a parade of cringe-inducing trades.

Oilers CEO Bob Nicholson addressed the future in a puzzling press conference on Thursday. You can watch the full deal in this clip:

Oilers Nation transcribed it by way of fans feelings and emoticons:

Yep, just about right. The early indications are that the Oilers will stick with Todd McLellan as head coach, that they might not trade Ryan-Nugent Hopkins, and that off-season changes might lean toward the incremental rather than the monumental.

It’s a tough pill to swallow for those who seek a meritocracy, and for Oilers fans who’ve endured jokes about Taylor Hall, Mathew Barzal, Jordan Eberle, and other traded players who’ve flourished outside of Edmonton. There’s always the possibility that Chiarelli & Co. will learn from their mistakes, yet we’ve also seen many examples of NHL GMs “doubling down” on previous errors by handing out faulty extensions, refusing to cut their losses with waning talent, and maintaining a wrong-minded vision of what it takes to succeed.

More than a few people (raises hand) believe that the Oilers largely squandered Connor McDavid‘s entry-level contract. Instead of finding a GM with higher odds of surrounding a generational, spellbinding talent with the supporting cast he needs, the Oilers seem content to cross their fingers that Chiarelli will … suddenly figure things out.

Yikes.

The feeling that teams are acting irrationally only increases when you consider Guy Boucher’s predicament with the Ottawa Senators.

One can quibble with Boucher – there’s a sentiment that, while he can bring out early returns, his style might wear thin quickly – yet he’s not even a full 12 months removed from helping a flawed Senators team come within an overtime goal of landing in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Boucher isn’t the one who handed out bad contracts like the Bobby Ryan deal, yet Senators GM Pierre Dorion admits that he hasn’t decided if he’ll bring the bench boss back for 2018-19.

Even if Dorion brings Boucher back, he seems to hand out an ultimatum:

Wow. That’s really something considering that, while Dorion has the excuse of the Senators working under a budget, there are genuine questions about whether he deserves to be back.

A lot of this seems unfair and irrational, but maybe that’s just life and sports.

(At least we can enjoy the second night of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a time when we celebrate teams that tend to make more smart decisions than foolish ones. If nothing else, this is all good news for those teams.)

Bruins’ Donato, Predators’ Tolvanen begin playoffs as scratches

Getty
By James O'BrienApr 12, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
Hype won’t always protect you from being a healthy scratch.

When it comes to some prominent late-season additions to potential Stanley Cup contenders, a spot in the lineup isn’t guaranteed. That’s something Ryan Donato is experiencing with the Boston Bruins, and the same can be said of prized Nashville Predators prospect Eeli Tolvanen. While NHL coaches are prone to throwing fastballs, it sure looks like those two young scorers will sit out Game 1 for their respective teams.

Donato the bigger surprise?

NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty reports that Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Donato won’t be in the lineup, with Brian Gionta and Nick Holden also being out.

Donato probably has more reason to be irritated by the snub than Tolvanen. For one thing, Donato’s a little older at 22 (Tolvanen is just 18, he’s turning 19 on April 22). Donato’s already shown serious potential by scoring nine points in 12 games despite sometimes-limited ice time.

Also, Riley Nash is unable to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, so one might argue that the Bruins could find a spot for Donato. Take a look at the B’s projected bottom two lines, via Haggerty:

Danton Heinen / Noel Acciari / David Backes
Tim Schaller / Sean Kuraly / Tommy Wingels

Overall, the Bruins deserve a lot of credit for diving in feet-first with young players. They didn’t hesitate to put Charlie McAvoy in a prominent role right off the bat during last season’s playoffs, and guys like Heinen have been given opportunities to prove themselves.

Maybe this is a bit of a correction in that area, especially since the Bruins will face a team that can really exploit mistakes in the high-powered Maple Leafs. (Of course, the natural counterpoint is that you’d want more firepower on the ice to out-gun Toronto, in which case Donato would make a ton of sense).

For what it’s worth, Donato seemed to take a healthy attitude toward a healthy scratch, according to what he told Rich Thompson of the Boston Herald.

“I’m just going to keep working hard, and whenever they need me and my number is called, I’ll be ready to go,” Donato said. “I don’t really take it as an insult. I’ll just take it that the team has been good all year.”

Tolvanen a work in progress

While Donato’s been scoring at an impressive rate, things haven’t “clicked” yet for Tolvanen in the NHL.

The young Finn failed to score a goal or an assist through three regular-season games before getting scratched during the final two contests. Tolvanen’s only logged 36:20 of ice time so far at this level, generating his three shots on goal in his third game. In his first two contests, he didn’t even get a puck on net. To little surprise, his possession stats have been putrid over that tiny sample.

Tolvanen has only been with the Predators since late March, and this Nashville team was loaded without him. Consider that Scott Hartnell and a Calle Jarnkrok joined Tolvanen as potential scratches for Game 1 (though it’s worth noting that it seems like Jarnkrok is a little banged-up). Do note that, while Donato’s confirmed to be out, there’s an outside chance Tolvanen does play. It just seems improbable.

In an ideal world, Tolvanen would have been able to gain more traction before the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs began, but considering the fact that they lost Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala during last year’s run, Nashville can attest that injuries could open the door for the 30th pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen in the playoffs,” Peter Laviolette said, according to the Tennessean’s Adam Vignan. “If anything, last year proves that more than ever. … We’re probably going to need everybody.”

These aren’t the easiest calls regarding Donato and Tolvanen. These aren’t just rookies vying for time; these are players who haven’t been with the Bruins and Predators for very long.

Still, the fears of them making mistakes against attacking opponents like the Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche could be countered by the perks of getting more talent on the ice. Ultimately, their coaches will probably end up deploying them, especially if each squad enjoys deep playoff runs.

Thursday’s schedule

Lightning vs. Devils, 7 p.m. ET – NHL Network
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA
Predators vs. Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Ducks vs. Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET – USA

