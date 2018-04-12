Blue Jackets’ Alexander Wennberg forced from game after hit to head (video)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are only in their second day and The Department of Player Safety already has its hands full.

After suspending Drew Doughty for one game for a hit to the head on Wednesday night, the department will have at least two more plays to look at on Thursday night.

First, you had Josh Anderson getting ejected for boarding Michal Kempny in Washington. Then midway through the third period of the Boston Bruins-Toronto Maple Leafs game we had what might be one of the dirtiest plays of the NHL season when Nazem Kadri was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for charging Boston’s Tommy Wingels.

As Wingels was down on his hands and knees along the boards, Kadri took a deliberate run at him and launched himself into the vulnerable Bruins forward.

You can see it in the video above.

Kadri had been skating a fine line for most of the night with his physical play. Just four minutes before he was ejected he was penalized for boarding, and was also involved in a knee-on-knee collision with Rick Nash. It was an eventful night for him, needless to say.

This one, though, will probably be the one that gets him a phone call from the league on Friday and might keep him out of the lineup for at least part of the series.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.