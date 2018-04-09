AP Images

Canada town’s arena focus of mourning after crash kills 15

Associated PressApr 9, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
3 Comments

HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (AP) — The people of this small town grieved at their hockey arena Sunday, laying flowers and jerseys in a makeshift memorial at the entrance and later gathering inside to mourn the deaths of 15 people when a semi-trailer slammed into the bus carrying the local youth hockey team.

The 14 others on the bus were injured, some critically, in Friday night’s collision, which has Canada, its national sport and the hockey-obsessed town of Humboldt reeling. Among the dead are Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz and radio announcer Tyler Bieber.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the injured at the hospital Sunday and then attended the vigil held in the town’s arena Sunday night. Trudeau sat among the crowd with his 11-year-old son, Xavier, a hockey player

Team President Kevin Garinger choked back tears as he read out the names of the 15 dead. People embraced each other, crying. Boxes of Kleenex were passed down rows.

Behind them, flowers ringed the team logo at center ice. In front of them, there were pictures of the dead and injured.

Humboldt pastor Sean Brandow, the team chaplain, said he was on his way to the Broncos game Friday and arrived at the scene right after the collision. He described hearing the cries and holding the hand of a lifeless body.

”I walked up and saw a scene I never want to see again, heard sounds I never want to hear again,” Brandow said.

Nick Shumlanski, an injured player who was released from the hospital, attended the vigil wearing his white, green and yellow team jersey, with a bruise under his left eye.

Residents of this town of less than 6,000 people earlier left flowers, jerseys and personal tributes on the steps of the arena’s entrance. One tribute included a Kraft macaroni and cheese dinner box, which was a favorite meal of deceased forward Evan Thomas. A bouquet of pink roses adorned the box, which read: ”to Evan, game day special, love your billet brother and sister Colten and Shelby.”

While most of the players were from elsewhere in western Canada, they were put up by families in the small town of Humboldt. Billeting families are a large part of junior hockey, with players spending years with host families.

Dennis Locke, his wife and three young children came to the arena to hang posters of forward Jaxon Joseph, who was the son of former NHL player Chris Joseph. The Locke family hosted Joseph and treated him like a son.

”Best person ever,” Locke said. ”Down to earth, loved playing with the kids.”

His wife wiped away tears from swollen eyes.

Forwards Jacob Leicht, Logan Hunter and Conner Lukan and defensemen Stephen Wack, Adam Herold, Logan Boulet and Xavier Labelle were also among the dead, according to family members and others. Assistant coach Mark Cross, bus driver Glen Doerksen and stats keeper Brody Hinz, who was 18, were also killed.

Herold, who would have turned 17 Thursday, played for the Regina Pat Canadians hockey team until just weeks ago, but was sent to join the Broncos for their playoff round when the Pat Canadians’ season wrapped up, said John Smith, the Pat Canadians’ manager.

As the names of the dead emerge, ”it’s getting harder and harder,” Humboldt Mayor�Rob Muench said. ”This is going to be a long haul for us.”

Norman Mattock, a longtime season ticket holder, said his neighbor housed player Morgan Gobeil. The defenseman was severely injured and remains in serious but stable condition, Mattock said.

He said players become part of the community fabric, doing volunteer work or serving in restaurants. Three players who stayed with the same family all died in the crash, he added.

”They lost them all,” Mattock said.

The Broncos were a close-knit team who dyed their hair blond for the playoffs. The bus was driving the team to a crucial playoff game Friday against the Nipawin Hawks. Garinger said the team will continue next year and won’t disband.

The home page of the team’s website was replaced with a silhouette of a man praying beneath the Broncos’ logo of a mustang.

The pews were full Sunday at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Humboldt, where the Rev. Joseph Salish told parishioners that if they felt like crying, they should cry.

Between Masses, streams of people – many of them red-eyed from crying – hugged each other.

”We’re devastated,” said hockey club Vice President Randolph MacLEAN. ”At the center of this, we have 15 souls who’ll never go home again. We have 29 lives that will never be the same.”

MacLEAN said the community comes together at the arena on game nights that draw 800 to 1,000 people to the stands.

”It’s an energy that spreads through the town with road signs saying ‘Game tonight,’ tickets for sale everywhere,” he said.

As is the case with small town hockey across Canada, he said, the arena is not just a recreation facility, but a focus of community life with the hockey team at its center.

With players staying with local families, working in city businesses and attending local schools, the tragedy touches every corner of Humboldt, MacLEAN said.

Canadian police said the truck driver, who was not hurt, was initially detained but later released and provided with mental health assistance. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said it was too early to state a cause for the crash. Police have not said whether or not the driver was impaired.

Photographs of the wreckage showed the twisted trailer with most of its wheels in the air and the bus on its side with a portion destroyed. The force of the crash sent both vehicles into the ditch at the northwest corner of the intersection.

Police said a lot of issues remained to be investigated in the bus crash, including weather conditions at the time and any mechanical issues with the vehicles.

Associated Press writer Jeremy Hainsworth reported this story in Humboldt and AP writer Rob Gillies reported from Toronto.

Home crowd can help fuel long playoff run for Jets

Getty
By Joey AlfieriApr 9, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
4 Comments

The city of Winnipeg hasn’t been very kind to opposing teams throughout the 2017-18 season. The main reason for that is because the Jets have built an incredibly dynamic roster with players like Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, Dustin Byfuglien and several others, but that’s not the only reason for the team’s success on home ice.

Going into Bell MTS Place is also challenging because of the crowd. Fans in Winnipeg are loud, passionate, knowledgeable and relentless. When opponents step onto the ice, they’re not only playing a really good hockey team, they’re also going up against 16,000 fans that support their team no matter what.

This season, the Jets lost just seven games in regulation on home ice and two more in overtime/shootouts. That’s nine total defeats in 41 games at Bell MTS Place. Surprise, surprise, no team lost fewer games at home than Winnipeg. Minnesota may have dropped fewer games in regulation (6), but they also lost eight times in overtime/shootouts at home.

The Wild will now have the unenviable task of having to face the Jets at least twice at their home rink during the opening round of the playoffs.

“If I can remember from the last time we were in the playoffs, it was loud in there like something I’ve never experienced before,”Jets forward Mathieu Perreault told PHT prior to his team’s game in Montreal last Tuesday. “It drives us. We love playing at home in front of our fans. We have some of the greatest fans in the league, so I think home ice advantage is going to be key for us.

“The little extra energy boost that you get from (playing at home), it’s hard to explain, really,” added Perreault. “It’s just something you kind of feel when you step on the ice at home with the fans cheering for you. It’s different when you go on the road and the crowd is going for the other team, you can feel that. It’s hard to put words to it, but it’s something you can kind of feel on the inside. It gives you that drive.”

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

The last time the Jets were in the playoffs was in 2014-15. That time, their home crowd couldn’t help prevent them from getting swept by the Anaheim Ducks in the opening round. After all, a home crowd can’t lace up the skates and play for the team they’re cheering for, but there’s a decent chance that things may go differently for Winnipeg this time around. The Jets have a better team with more skill and more youth and they’ll be the favorites heading into Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Some of the current Jets are so young that they’ve never experienced playoff hockey in Winnipeg. Players like Laine, Ehlers, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck weren’t part of the team that lost to Anaheim in 2014-15, so playoff hockey in their city will be something new to them.

“My opinion is we have the best fans in the league,” Laine told PHT last week. “We don’t have the biggest rink in the league, but the atmosphere is the best in the league, in my opinion. I have no idea what it’s going to be like in the playoffs, but I can just imagine because it’s pretty unreal during the regular season. I think everyone is just excited.”

PHT Morning Skate: Jagr’s not done; 10 storylines heading into playoffs

Getty
By Joey AlfieriApr 9, 2018, 9:35 AM EDT
3 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• After going through some struggles during the regular season, Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky is looking forward to getting a fresh start in the playoffs. (Columbus Dispatch)

• Stanley Cup of Chowder looks at four reasons why the Bruins should be feeling optimistic heading into the postseason. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• The New Jersey Devils had to go through five years worth of struggles before getting back to the playoffs. Here’s a look back at everything they went through leading up to this point. (All About the Jersey)

• The Leafs and Jets are the only Canadian teams to make it to this year’s playoffs, but is either one of them really Canada’s team? (Pension Plan Puppets)

• Special teams, goaltending and depth will all play a factor in the series between the Flyers and Penguins. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

• The Golden Knights have one opening up front for four players. Who will head coach Gerard Gallant use for Game 1 against the Kings? He’ll have to chose between Ryan Reaves, Oscar Lindberg, William Carrier and Ryan Carpenter. (Sinbin.Vegas)

Connor Hellebuyck‘s 44 wins proved to be a record for an American goaltender playing in the NHL. (Jets Nation)

• Craig Morgan breaks down 10 intriguing story lines heading into the playoffs, including whether or not the Pens have another cup run in them. (FanRag Sports)

• The Arizona Coyotes have three players from Saskatchewan. So Friday’s bus accident that took the lives of 15 junior hockey players and staff in the province really hit close to home for Luke Schenn, Josh Archibald and Darcy Kuemper. (AZ Central)

• Even though he was waived by the Flames and was forced to continue his career in Europe, Jaromir Jagr hasn’t thrown in the towel on playing in the NHL next season. (New York Times)

Sabres, Senators own top odds in 2018 NHL Draft Lottery

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 9, 2018, 12:15 AM EDT
8 Comments

Now that the 2017-18 NHL regular season has officially come to an end and we know the 16 teams who will vie for the Stanley Cup, we also know the 15 teams who will be hoping ping pong balls fall in their favor in order to win the No. 1 selection in June’s entry draft.

The Buffalo Sabres locked up the top odds earlier this week, and here’s how the rest of the teams look heading into the April 28 (NBC, CBC, TVAS) lottery.

Buffalo Sabres: 18.5%
Ottawa Senators*: 13.5%
Arizona Coyotes: 11.5%
Montreal Canadiens: 9.5%
Detroit Red Wings: 8.5%
Vancouver Canucks: 7.5%
Chicago Blackhawks: 6.5%
New York Rangers: 6.0%
Edmonton Oilers: 5.0%
New York Islanders: 3.5%
Carolina Hurricanes: 3.0%
New York Islanders (from CGY): 2.5%
Dallas Stars: 2.0%
St. Louis Blues**: 1.5%
Florida Panthers: 1.0%

• The Senators, via the Matt Duchene trade, have the option to keep their pick and send the Colorado Avalanche their 2019 first-rounder.

• As per the terms of the Brayden Schenn trade, if the Blues’ pick ends up being in the top 10, they have the choice to keep it and send the Philadelphia Flyers their 2019 first-rounder. If not, Philadelphia will get St. Louis’ first-round choice this year.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Via the NHL, the 2018 Draft Lottery will consist of three drawings: the first Lottery Draw will determine the team selecting first overall, the second Lottery Draw will determine the team selecting second overall and the third Lottery Draw will determine the team selecting third overall.

The odds for the remaining clubs will increase on a proportionate basis for the second Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the first Lottery Draw, and again for the third Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the second Lottery Draw.

The 12 teams not selected in the 2018 Draft Lottery will be assigned 2018 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.

Rasmus Dahlin, Andrei Svechnikov, Filip Zadina, Oliver Wahlstrom, Quinn Hughes and Brady Tkachuk are among the top prizes in this year’s entry draft. This is the third time in five years that the Sabres have owned the top odds. Will the third time finally be the charm?

More: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1 schedule, TV info

————

Boston Bruins fail in opportunity to win Atlantic Division

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckApr 8, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
10 Comments

The Boston Bruins had their opportunity.

A win on Sunday night in a make-up game against the Florida Panthers had no bearing on the already-eliminated Cats. But for the Bruins, it represented a chance to dethrone the Tampa Bay Lightning from the top spot in the Atlantic Division one and for all.

Instead, the Bruins wasted the chance, falling 4-2 to the Panthers, who finished the season on a five-game winning streak.

The loss for the Bruins — and their second-place finish — was the gain for hockey fans everywhere.

Boston will now play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, with the Leafs finishing the season in third place. Two Original Six teams locking horns once more.

Pure hockey bliss.

The win also finalized the playoff matchups in the Eastern Conference.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New Jersey Devils, with the Pittsburgh Penguins renewing their rivalry with the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets and Metropolitan Division winning Washington Capitals.

