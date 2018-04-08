Sedins, Sharp, Vrbata among NHL retirements

By James O'BrienApr 8, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Henrik and Daniel Sedin didn’t play their final NHL game in Vancouver, yet you could almost be fooled into thinking otherwise. That was the sort of reception the retiring twins received in Edmonton on Saturday, as Oilers fans treated the Canucks icons with a fantastic send-off from the NHL.

(You can see some of the great gestures in the video above this post’s headline.)

One can speculate about other NHL players who are mulling over retirement. Names like Jussi Jokinen float around, which makes particular sense when you consider how Jokinen bounced almost cruelly around the league this season.

Some players will probably need time to mull over retirement. Others might not really get to make that call, as they may find no takers in free agency. There could be quite a few who simply haven’t made the announcement yet.

This post focuses on four noteworthy names who’ve made it clear that their careers are over: Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Patrick Sharp, and Radim Vrbata. All four players enjoyed distinguished runs, and while they finished things up past their primes, they didn’t make the mistake of hanging around for several sad seasons, either.

Note: as we’ve seen with Mike Fisher, players can also change their minds about retirement. Still, it certainly looks like these players are winding things down.

Sedins

Henrik Sedin ended his career with two straight 50-point seasons in 82 games. In the case of his final campaign, he scored three goals and 47 assists. He also generated 55 points in 2015-16.

Henrik’s most recent standout season was 2014-15, when he generated 18 goals and 55 assists for 73 points in 82 games. The 37-year-old managed 1,070 points in 1,330 regular-season games.

Daniel Sedin (also 37, of course) scored two goals in his final home game with the Canucks, while neither Sedin twin generated a point on Saturday. Daniel generated 23 goals and 55 points in 81 games during this final season. He collected 44 in 2016-17 and 61 in 2015-16.

Daniel’s most recent standout season was also in 2014-15, when he scored 20 goals and 76 points. In fitting Sedins fashion, they deflected attention to Derek Dorsett upon retirement:

Read more about the Sedins hanging up the skates here. Also, you can see some fun stuff at #ThankYouSedins.

Patrick Sharp

Sharp’s descent was, er, sharper than that of the Sedins. He only managed 21 points this season and 18 in 2016-17, though last season he was limited to 48 games. That said, much like the Sedins, Sharp isn’t that far removed from a strong run, as he scored 20 goals and 55 points in 2015-16. The 36-year-old also scored 78 points in 2013-14, a career-high.

If this is truly it for Sharp – he did throw “probably” around at least once – he’d finish with 620 points in 939 regular-season games, serving as a significant contributor to three Stanley Cup wins for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Radim Vrbata

All four players fall into a similar age group, as Vrbata is 36 and will turn 37 in June. There seems to be little doubt that he’s done, at least in the NHL.

Vrbata finishes up with a 14-point season, a let down for a Panthers team that could have used the added punch. At the time of the signing, it seemed like a savvy, cheap addition, as he was coming off of a 20-goal, 55-point season with the Arizona Coyotes.

Then again, it was almost a meme that Vrbata was simply better in the desert. He’ll end up with 623 points in 1,057 career regular-season games (.59 points-per-game), with 343 of those points coming in 509 contests with Arizona/Phoenix (.67).

***

Will more veteran players decide to end their NHL careers?

Here’s hoping the answer is “No” in many cases, unless it’s best for everyone involved. Either way, we’ll likely hear more announcements soon.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

2018 NHL first-round playoff schedule with Atlantic undecided

Getty
By James O'BrienApr 8, 2018, 2:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers in the final game of the 2018-19 regular season tonight. The game will determine quite a bit:

  • If the Bruins win, they’ll win the Atlantic Division, grab the East’s first seed, and face the New Jersey Devils. In that case, the Lightning would slip to the second seed, so they’d face the Toronto Maple Leafs.
  • If the Panthers win, the Lightning would take the Atlantic, East top seed, and face the Devils. Meanwhile, the Bruins would face the Maple Leafs.

Six of the eight playoff series are already set in stone, so the NHL’s being proactive regarding planning and scheduling. The league released the 2018 first-round schedules, accounting for both scenarios.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

PHT will provide an update once the schedule is finalized. Still, if you need to make plans – whether it means traveling or merely getting some time off work to watch on NBC’s networks – this information could be very useful.

East if the Lightning win the Atlantic Division/East first seed …

Tampa Bay Lightning (A1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC2)

Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Devils @ Lightning

Saturday, April 14, 3pm: Devils @ Lightning

Monday, April 16, 7:30pm: Lightning @ Devils

Wednesday, April 18, 7:30pm: Lightning @ Devils

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Devils @ Lightning

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Lightning @ Devils

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Devils @ Lightning

Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Maple Leafs @ Bruins

Saturday, April 14, 8pm: Maple Leafs @ Bruins

Monday, April 16, 7pm: Bruins @ Maple Leafs

Thursday, April 19, 7pm: Bruins @ Maple Leafs

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Bruins

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Bruins @ Maple Leafs

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Bruins

Washington Capitals (M1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC1)

Thursday, April 12, 7:30pm: Blue Jackets @ Capitals

Sunday, April 15, 7:30pm: Blue Jackets @ Capitals

Tuesday, April 17, 7:30pm: Capitals @ Blue Jackets

Thursday, April 19, 7:30pm: Capitals @ Blue Jackets

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Capitals

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Capitals @ Blue Jackets

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Capitals

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Flyers @ Penguins

Friday, April 13, 7pm: Flyers @ Penguins

Sunday, April 15, 3pm: Penguins @ Flyers

Wednesday, April 18, 7pm: Penguins @ Flyers

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Penguins @ Flyers

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins

West schedule if the Lightning win the Atlantic:

Nashville Predators (C1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC2)

Thursday, April 12, 9:30pm: Avalanche @ Predators

Saturday, April 14, 3pm: Avalanche @ Predators

Monday, April 16, 10pm: Predators @ Avalanche

Wednesday, April 18, 10pm Predators @ Avalanche

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Avalanche @ Predators

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Predators @ Avalanche

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Avalanche @ Predators

Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Wild @ Jets

Friday, April 13, 7:30pm: Wild @ Jets

Sunday, April 15, 7pm: Jets @ Wild

Tuesday, April 17, 8pm: Jets @ Wild

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Wild @ Jets

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Jets @ Wild

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Wild @ Jets

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC1)

Wednesday, April 11, 10pm: Kings @ Golden Knights

Friday, April 13, 10pm: Kings @ Golden Knights

Sunday, April 15, 10:30pm: Golden Knights @ Kings

Tuesday, April 17, 10:30pm: Golden Knights @ Kings

*Thursday, April 19, 10pm: Kings @ Golden Knights

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Golden Knights @ Kings

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Kings @ Golden Knights

Anaheim Ducks (P2) vs. San Jose Sharks (P3)

Thursday, April 12, 10:30pm: Sharks @ Ducks

Saturday, April 14, 10:30pm: Sharks @ Ducks

Monday, April 16, 10:30pm: Ducks @ Sharks

Wednesday, April 18, 10:30pm: Ducks @ Sharks

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Sharks @ Ducks

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Ducks @ Sharks

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Sharks @ Ducks

* if necessary
TBD – To Be Determined

East if the Bruins win the Atlantic Division/East first seed …

Boston Bruins (A1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC2)

Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Devils @ Bruins

Saturday, April 14, 3pm: Devils @ Bruins

Monday, April 16, 7:30pm: Bruins @ Devils

Wednesday, April 18, 7:30pm: Bruins @ Devils

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Devils @ Bruins

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Bruins @ Devils

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Devils @ Bruins

Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Maple Leafs @ Lightning

Saturday, April 14, 7pm: Maple Leafs @ Lightning

Tuesday, April 17, 7pm: Lightning @ Maple Leafs

Thursday, April 19, 7pm: Lightning @ Maple Leafs

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Lightning

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Lightning @ Maple Leafs

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Lightning

Washington Capitals (M1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC1)

Thursday, April 12, 7:30pm: Blue Jackets @ Capitals

Sunday, April 15, 3pm: Blue Jackets @ Capitals

Tuesday, April 17, 7pm: Capitals @ Blue Jackets

Thursday, April 19, 7:30pm: Capitals @ Blue Jackets

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Capitals

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Capitals @ Blue Jackets

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Capitals

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Flyers @ Penguins

Saturday, April 14, 8pm: Flyers @ Penguins

Monday, April 16, 7pm: Penguins @ Flyers

Wednesday, April 18, 7pm: Penguins @ Flyers

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Penguins @ Flyers

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Flyers @ Penguins

West if the Bruins win the Atlantic …

Nashville Predators (C1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC2)

Thursday, April 12, 9:30pm: Avalanche @ Predators

Saturday, April 14, 3pm: Avalanche @ Predators

Monday, April 16, 10pm: Predators @ Avalanche

Wednesday, April 18, 10pm Predators @ Avalanche

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Avalanche @ Predators

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Predators @ Avalanche

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Avalanche @ Predators

Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Wild @ Jets

Friday, April 13, 7:30pm: Wild @ Jets

Sunday, April 15, 7:30pm: Jets @ Wild

Wednesday, April 18, 8pm: Jets @ Wild

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Wild @ Jets

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Jets @ Wild

*Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Wild @ Jets

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC1)

Wednesday, April 11, 10pm: Kings @ Golden Knights

Friday, April 13, 10:30pm: Kings @ Golden Knights

Sunday, April 15, 10:30pm: Golden Knights @ Kings

Tuesday, April 17, 10pm: Golden Knights @ Kings

*Thursday, April 19, 10:30pm: Kings @ Golden Knights

*Saturday, April 21, TBD: Golden Knights @ Kings

*Monday, April 23, TBD: Kings @ Golden Knights

Anaheim Ducks (P2) vs. San Jose Sharks (P3)

Thursday, April 12, 10:30pm: Sharks @ Ducks

Saturday, April 14, 10:30pm: Sharks @ Ducks

Monday, April 16, 10:30pm: Ducks @ Sharks

Wednesday, April 18, 10:30pm: Ducks @ Sharks

*Friday, April 20, TBD: Sharks @ Ducks

*Sunday, April 22, TBD: Ducks @ Sharks

*Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Sharks @ Ducks

* if necessary
TBD – To Be Determined

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

The Buzzer: Final Hart pushes, glory in garbage time

Getty
By James O'BrienApr 8, 2018, 2:04 AM EDT
9 Comments

Six of eight playoff matchups resolved, all 16 teams determined

During the afternoon, the Flyers finalized the East’s eight by beating the Rangers, pulling the plug on Florida’s surge. Late on Saturday, the Avalanche swiped the final West spot by beating the Blues. Get the lowdown on the matchups that have been determined here and learn how Panthers – Bruins will impact the rest of the East situation in this post.

#FiredAV

Not long after the Rangers’ regular season ended, they announced that Alain Vigneault has been fired.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Final Hart pushes

  • Heading into the 2018-19 season, Claude Giroux crossed the 90-point mark once (93 in 2011-12) and never reached 30 goals in a campaign. Giroux collected his first career hat trick in clinching a playoff spot for the Flyers on Saturday, pushing him to career-highs in goals (34), assists (68), points (102), and even plus/minus (+28). Giroux finished the regular season with a 10-game point streak, generating a ridiculous eight goals (all in the last five contests) and 11 assists for 19 points.

Giroux already courted some Hart buzz, but with this finish, he might just check all the boxes as far as being vital to his team’s success, getting the big numbers as one of the season’s 100-point scorers, and also coming up huge in key situations.

  • With two assists in Edmonton’s shootout victory, Connor McDavid finishes the season with 108 points. In this era, it’s pretty mind-blowing to see a player generate consecutive Art Ross victories and consecutive 100-point seasons. He won the Art Ross by a healthy margin, but the Oilers’ incompetence could very well cost him another Hart Trophy. That shouldn’t diminish another great season for number 97, even though he’s sure to be unhappy with the team results.

  • Nathan MacKinnon slowed down the stretch, so he probably won’t beat out a fierce group of Hart bidders. Still, he’s at least orbiting the discussion, and came through with a strong performance. MacKinnon collected the game-winning goal and an assist, finishing this season with 97 points. Remarkable stuff, especially since injuries limited him to 74 games played.
  • Alex Ovechkin fell just short of 50 goals in 2018-19, collecting two goals in Washington’s win to finish with 49. He’ll settle for yet another Maurice Richard Trophy, and a decent argument to be a Hart Trophy finalist.

Garbage time glory

(Yes, McDavid could fit in this category, too.)

  • With teams either punting on the season or, in many cases, resting players for the postseason, there were some weird results. The Flames bombarded the Golden Knights 7-1, and Mark Jankowski probably made someone big money in DFS, generating a random four-goal game. Wow.

  • Jamie Benn hasn’t had the greatest season, yet he finished it in a way that inspires hope for 2018-19. His natural hat trick helped the Stars spoil the Kings’ bid at improved seeding, and it’s the second hat trick in Benn’s past three games. Benn generated eight goals and two assists for 10 points in his last five games.
  • The Predators already locked up the Presidents’ Trophy, so they didn’t really need Filip Forsberg to generate a hat trick. Still, with nine points in his last five games, maybe he’ll come into the postseason on a high note after a solid but somewhat streaky season?

Highlights

If this is John Tavares‘ last goal and game with the Islanders, at least he’d be going out with style:

Too bad the Panthers didn’t roll with Nick Bjugstad alongside Aleksander Barkov and Evgenii Dadonov a little sooner:

More factoids

Connor Hellebuyck‘s mark slips under the radar a bit, but might come in handy at the negotiating table (he’s a pending RFA):

Should they re-name it the Ovi Trophy?

Squandering Mathew Barzal‘s sensational rookie season has to sting.

Scores

Flyers 5, Rangers 0
Jets 4, Blackhawks 1
Bruins 5, Senators 2
Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 2
Islanders 4, Red Wings 3 (OT)
Panthers 4, Sabres 3
Capitals 5, Devils 3
Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2 (OT)
Predators 4, Blue Jackets 2
Ducks 3, Coyotes 0
Avalanche 5, Blues 2
Flames 7, Golden Knights 1
Oilers 3, Canucks 2 (SO)
Stars 4, Kings 2
Wild 6, Sharks 3

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

West playoffs set after Avs beat Blues

By James O'BrienApr 8, 2018, 1:07 AM EDT
6 Comments

While two Eastern Conference matchups are still up in the air, the West is settled after the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Colorado.

More on that decisive game in a moment. First, take a look at how it shakes out:

(Central 1) Nashville Predators vs. (Second wild) Colorado Avalanche

(Central 2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (Central 3) Minnesota Wild

(Pacific 1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (First wild) Los Angeles Kings

(Pacific 2) Anaheim Ducks vs. (Pacific 3) San Jose Sharks

Nashville won the Presidents’ Trophy, so the Predators will hold home-ice advantage as long as they are in the playoffs. The Jets – Wild matchup seemed to be in the cards for some time, while there was plenty of turbulence below Vegas in the Pacific. The Ducks won their last game of the season while the Kings and Sharks fell on Saturday.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Out East, two intriguing playoff matchups are set. The Metropolitan Division-winning Washington Capitals will take on Columbus, the first wild card. Meanwhile, the in-state rivalry will continue for the Penguins and Flyers in the Metro’s two versus three matchup.

The Bruins and Lightning continue to vie for the Atlantic Division – and thus, the East’s eighth seed – so the Maple Leafs and Devils must wait to see who they’ll face. More on that here.

Play-in game

The Avalanche ended up winning 5-2 following a flurry of late goals (two for Colorado, one for St. Louis) with the Blues’ net empty. It ended up being closer than that score seemed, and there’s some controversy.

St. Louis has some reason to complain about Colorado’s second goal, as Tyson Barrie‘s power-play tally survived an offside review that’s more than a little bit polarizing:

The league ultimately determined that replays were inconclusive. Alex Pietrangelo was not happy after the game, as the Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford reports.

“Maybe they need some glasses in Toronto,” Pietrangelo said. ” … Maybe they’re guessing, or maybe they didn’t want us to get in the playoffs.”

With that, the Avalanche went up 2-0 6:11 into the second period, and the decision could have been even more controversial if the Blues would have failed to kill the delay of game penalty. St. Louis managed to kill it off, though.

Regardless, the game could have been very different if Colorado’s lead stayed at 1-0. Alongside Duncan Keith‘s last-second goal to cost the Blues a win, that Barrie goal stands as a painful “What if?” question for St. Louis.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Rangers fire Alain Vigneault

Getty
By James O'BrienApr 7, 2018, 11:32 PM EDT
11 Comments

New York Rangers fans got their wish with #FireAV, as the team parted ways with head coach Alain Vigneault. The news was first reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

After the Philadelphia Flyers clinched a playoff spot against the Rangers in a 5-0 drubbing, Vigneault told reporters that he expected to be back with the team.

“Yes, yes, without a doubt. I think my staff is the right staff for this job,” Vigneault said, according to the New York Post’s Brett Cyrgalis. “I think one of the strongest assets of this organization is its coaching staff and their experience.”

The Rangers concluded their fifth season under Vigneault with a 34-39-9 record. This was the first time the Rangers failed to make the playoffs with AV behind the bench. His first season (2013-14) ended up being his best in New York, as the Rangers fell to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. The Rangers also made it to the 2015 Eastern Conference Final under Vigneault.

Despite some significant regular-season successes and some playoff triumphs, fans quibbled with many of his lineup decisions. Many were irritated that Vigneault often turned to Tanner Glass, and beyond that, he drew plenty of critiques for his reluctance to trust young players.

Vigneault appeared to be on the hot seat after a terrible start to 2017-18, yet the Rangers rallied for a portion of the season, delaying the seemingly inevitable.

The team also sent out a letter essentially acknowledging a coming rebuild, which cemented the notion that AV’s time might have been limited. It turns out that Vigneault will not be around to help the Rangers rebuild, whether that means a quick fix-up or something that takes a little longer.

[How the Rangers rebuild could pick up steam.]

This brings about plenty of questions. What happens with assistant Lindy Ruff? Will another NHL team be interested in bringing in Vigneault or would AV decide to take some paid time off?

There are plenty of interesting factors here, but we won’t need to wonder another moment about Vigneault’s future in New York.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.