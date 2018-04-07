Ovechkin has shot at 50 after early goal

By scoring the opening goal of the Washington Capitals’ game against the New Jersey Devils tonight, Alex Ovechkin has a chance to hit 50 once again.

Granted, it won’t be easy. He’s now at 48 goals, giving him a strong chance to maintain a lead over Patrik Laine and the rest of the Maurice Richard pack, but Ovechkin will need two more against the Devils to reach the five-oh.

Ovechkin collected that goal from “his office,” as you might expect. That said, this goal is actually a pretty strong reminder that his peerless shot only partially explains why Ovechkin is so tough to stop.

Take a look at that incredible pass by Evgeny Kuznetsov in the goal video above.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

For much of his career, Ovechkin’s enjoyed the luxury of receiving beautiful passes to set up his one-timer, whether those passes come from Kuznetsov, or most frequently, Nicklas Backstrom. (The Capitals have also deployed a handful of defensemen that can put Ovechkin in an advantageous situation, although those playmakers have been the biggest factors.)

You can’t “cheat” too much to cover Ovechkin, particularly on the power play, because there are other deadly options. You also can only do so much when Kuznetsov and/or Backstrom can place the puck so perfectly, and in so little time.

Can Ovechkin do it? Maybe the odds are long, but if anyone can, it’s him. Stay tuned.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.