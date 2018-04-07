Getty

Ovechkin has shot at 50 after early goal

By James O'BrienApr 7, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

By scoring the opening goal of the Washington Capitals’ game against the New Jersey Devils tonight, Alex Ovechkin has a chance to hit 50 once again.

Granted, it won’t be easy. He’s now at 48 goals, giving him a strong chance to maintain a lead over Patrik Laine and the rest of the Maurice Richard pack, but Ovechkin will need two more against the Devils to reach the five-oh.

Ovechkin collected that goal from “his office,” as you might expect. That said, this goal is actually a pretty strong reminder that his peerless shot only partially explains why Ovechkin is so tough to stop.

Take a look at that incredible pass by Evgeny Kuznetsov in the goal video above.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

For much of his career, Ovechkin’s enjoyed the luxury of receiving beautiful passes to set up his one-timer, whether those passes come from Kuznetsov, or most frequently, Nicklas Backstrom. (The Capitals have also deployed a handful of defensemen that can put Ovechkin in an advantageous situation, although those playmakers have been the biggest factors.)

You can’t “cheat” too much to cover Ovechkin, particularly on the power play, because there are other deadly options. You also can only do so much when Kuznetsov and/or Backstrom can place the puck so perfectly, and in so little time.

Can Ovechkin do it? Maybe the odds are long, but if anyone can, it’s him. Stay tuned.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Giroux’s hat trick helps Flyers rout Rangers, clinch playoff spot

By Adam GretzApr 7, 2018, 5:54 PM EDT
7 Comments

So much for the potential tiebreaker game on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Flyers secured the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference on Saturday afternoon by absolutely demolishing the New York Rangers, 5-0, in their regular season finale.

The Flyers win on Saturday officially eliminates the Florida Panthers from playoff contention and finalizes the playoff field in the conference.

The only thing that remains to be settled now is the seeding and all of the matchups.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

When it comes to Saturday’s game it was the Claude Giroux show as he made a pretty big MVP statement by recording a hat trick and topped the 100-point mark for the first time in his career.

He finishes the regular season with 34 goals and 102 points, both of which are career highs, and will be one of the top-three scorers in the league. He is also one of three players in the NHL this season to hit the 100-point mark, joining Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov.

One of his goals on Saturday came during a second period stretch where the Flyers scored two goals in six seconds. He completed the hat trick midway through the third period when he beat Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist on a breakaway.

This game was never really a contest as the Flyers just completely controlled it from the opening faceoff and finished with a 40-17 edge on the shot chart.

Flyers goalie Brian Elliott stopped all 17 shots he faced for the shutout and was never really challenged.

Now that the Flyers are in they will have to wait for the remainder of Saturday’s games to conclude to see who they will face in the opening round.

After winning on Saturday afternoon the Flyers jumped ahead of the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets to take over the third spot in the Metropolitan Division, which would give them a first-round series against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. It is possible though that Columbus (who plays against Nashville) or New Jersey (playing at Washington) could pass them. Both of those teams though are sitting several key players in their games.

The Flyers’ potential first-round matchups include Pittsburgh, Washington, Boston, or Tampa Bay.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Flyers score two goals in six seconds against Rangers (Video)

By Adam GretzApr 7, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Philadelphia Flyers entered play on Saturday needing just one point against the New York Rangers to officially clinch a playoff spot.

Through two periods they are well on their way to doing that by jumping out to a 4-0 lead.

Claude Giroux scored a pair of goals in the early onslaught to become the third player in the league to hit the 100-point mark this season, joining Conor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov as he continues to make a pretty strong push for the Hart Trophy as the league MVP.

His second goal came during one particularly dominant stretch late in the second period when the Flyers scored two goals in just six seconds.

With the Flyers already leading 2-0, Michal Raffl scored his 13th goal of the season.

That was following by Giroux scoring his second of the game, and 33rd of the season, just six seconds later. You can see both goals in the video above.

Through two periods it has been a laughably one-sided game as the Flyers are not only up 4-0 on the scoreboard, they own a 31-12 edge in shots on goal.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 7, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

[WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers]

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards

Claude GirouxSean CouturierMichael Raffl

Oskar LindblomNolan Patrick – Jake Voracek

Travis KonecnyValtteri FilppulaWayne Simmonds

Scott LaughtonJori LehteraMatt Read

Defense

Ivan ProvorovShayne Gostisbehere

Travis SanheimAndrew MacDonald

Brandon ManningRadko Gudas

Starting Goalie: Brian Elliott

[NHL On NBCSN: Flyers look to clinch playoff spot against Rangers]

New York Rangers

Forwards

Chris KreiderMika ZibanejadRyan Spooner

Jimmy VeseyFilip ChytilMats Zuccarello

Vladislav NamestnikovKevin HayesPavel Buchnevich

Paul Carey –  Lias AnderssonPeter Holland

Defense

Marc StaalNeal Pionk

BradySkjei – Ryan Sproul

John Gilmour – Rob O’Gara

Starting Goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL Playoff Push: Blues, Avalanche meet for last spot in West

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 7, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
2 Comments

The 2017-18 regular season will conclude for 29 teams on Saturday (Boston and Florida play a makeup game on Sunday) which means we could have the entire playoff field and all of the first-round matchups set when the day concludes.

There are still two playoff spots up for grabs and four teams fighting for them.

Here is how everything looks heading into the day.

Let’s start with the Eastern Conference where the eighth and final spot could be wrapped up by the early evening.

 

With their 5-0 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Flyers are in and the Florida Panthers are officially eliminated.

The rest of the Eastern Conference playoff picture comes down to seeding.

In the Atlantic Division, the Tampa Bay Lightning can wrap up the division and the top overall seed in the East if they beat the Carolina Hurricanes in regulation or in overtime, or if they lose in overtime and the Bruins lose to the Senators, or just simply if the Bruins lose.

A Tampa Bay loss still leaves the door open for Boston to win the Atlantic if they win their two games this weekend.

Whichever team does not win the Atlantic has a first-round date with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Metropolitan Division is where things get a little interesting in the East.

Washington is locked into the top spot there and will play the top wild card team, while Pittsburgh secured the No. 2 spot and home-ice advantage in the first-round with its 4-0 win over the Senators on Friday night.

Who those two teams play is still up for grabs.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, the team currently in the No. 3 spot, are in Nashville on Saturday night and are sitting several of the regulars including Artemi Panarin, Zach Werenski, and Sergei Bobrovsky.

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella insists that is not being done to potentially avoid a first-round matchup with the Penguins.

The Devils are also sitting several players for their regular season finale against the Washington Capitals, including MVP front-runner Taylor Hall.

Any of Columbus, New Jersey or Philadelphia could wind up in that first-round matchup against the Penguins.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference…

The big game here is in Colorado where the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche are literally playing for a playoff spot. If the Blues simply get one point they claim the second wild card spot and get a first-round date with the Nashville Predators.

If the Avalanche win in regulation they jump over the Blues and take that spot. That could lead to a pretty interesting late-game situation if things are tied late in the third period and Colorado would have to pull its goalie in an effort to get the regulation win.

The No. 2 vs. 3 matchup in the Central Division is already set in stone with the Winnipeg Jets playing the Minnesota Wild.

The only other things up for grabs are seeding and home-ice in the Pacific Division.

Thanks to their 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night the Ducks are still in a position to grab home-ice if they can jump over the San Jose Sharks (the enter the day separated by just a single point). The Los Angeles Kings, currently in the first wild card spot, are also still in a position to potentially claim home-ice in the first-round as they own the tiebreaker over both the Sharks and Ducks.

The Kings host the Stars, while the Ducks are in Arizona. The Sharks host Minnesota.

If The Playoffs Started Today

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings
Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild
San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Saturday’s Important Games

Philadelphia Flyers 5, New York Rangers 0
Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET
Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. ET
Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes, 9 p.m. ET
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET
Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.