NHL On NBC: Flyers look to clinch playoff spot against Rangers

By Adam GretzApr 7, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Saturday afternoon when the Philadelphia Flyers host the New York Rangers with a playoff spot on the line. You can catch all of the action on NBC at 3 p.m. ET or on our Live Stream.

For the Philadelphia Flyers it is all very simple: Gain at least one point against the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon and go to the playoffs.

Fail to gain a point? Well, then they have to wait and hope that the Florida Panthers lose two games in a row on Saturday and Sunday. Lose by exactly two goals? Then you leave open the possibility of chaos happening and a potential play-in game tiebreaker on Tuesday if the Panthers win two games in a shootout.

The latter situation seems highly unlikely, but the Flyers should at least feel pretty good about the opportunity in front of them on Saturday afternoon, especially when you consider where they were earlier this season. After missing the playoffs a year ago the Flyers stumbled early this season and at point dropped 10 games in a row in late November and early December. Usually a 10-game losing streak is enough to completely sabotage a season.

Not the case with the Flyers.

Since snapping that losing streak on Dec. 4 the Flyers have put together one of the best records in the league, going 33-15-7 (sixth most points in the league) in the 55 games since to climb back into playoff contention. They enter play on Saturday having gained a point in nine of their past 10 games.

The biggest factor in the Flyers’ turnaround has been the play of their top trio of forwards — Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek, and Sean Couturier. All three are among the NHL’s top-30 scorers, while Giroux has played his way into the Hart Trophy discussion with a career year offensively.

He enters play on Saturday just two points shy of what would be his first 100-point season in the NHL.

Couturier, always one of the league’s top defensive forwards, has had a breakout year offensively that has seen him nearly double all of his personal career highs to become one of the top two-way centers in the league.

Now all they have to do on Saturday is get one point against a Rangers team that has won just two of its past 10 games.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

The Buzzer: Kucherov hits 100, Berglund scores 3, another crazy Crosby goal

By Adam GretzApr 7, 2018, 1:29 AM EDT
Player of the Night: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

It was a big night for Kucherov and the Lightning. Their 7-5 win over the Buffalo Sabres helped them get one step closer to winning the Atlantic Division and claiming the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference, and with a pair of points Kucherov became the second player in the NHL this season to hit the 100-point mark. The 100-point scorer had pretty much disappeared from the league in recent years but with offense seeing a slight increase in the league this season Kucherov and Connor McDavid were both able to hit the century mark this season.

Since the start of the 2011-12 season there have only been seven 100-point seasons in the NHL: Two for McDavid, one for Patrick Kane, one for Sidney Crosby, one for Evgeni Malkin, one for Daniel Sedin, and now one for Kucherov.

This is the first time since the 2009-10 season that the NHL has had more than one 100-point scorer in a season.

The Lightning now have 112 points on the season heading into the regular season finale on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

If the Lightning win, they will win the division and get the top seed in the East. If they lose they will need to get some help and hope the Bruins (who play twice this weekend) do not pass them in the standings.

Player of the Night Part 2: Patrik Berglund, St. Louis Blues

Thanks to their 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night all the St. Louis Blues have to do on Saturday is collect one point against the Colorado Avalanche in order to clinch a playoff spot. A regulation loss knocks them out. The fact they are even in that position is remarkable when you think back to the NHL trade deadline when they were stuck in a terrible losing streak and had traded one of their top players, veteran forward Paul Stastny.

The star of the night for the Blues on Friday was Patrik Berglund for scoring three goals, including the game-winner just 12 seconds after the Blackhawks had tied the game at one.

It was a pretty slick goal, too.

Highlight of the Night

Sidney Crosby doesn’t score normal goals anymore. After scoring a couple of goals where he batted the puck out of mid-air, he was back to scoring goals from his office on Friday night. By office, I mean from four feet behind the goal line. Here he is intentionally shooting the puck off of Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson for his 29th goal of the season. Crosby does this at least two or three times a year. It is 100 percent intentional.

The Penguins were 4-0 winners on Friday night and secured the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division which means home-ice advantage in the first-round. They now await their first-round opponent which could be either the Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, or New Jersey Devils. By finishing in second place in the division it is guaranteed they will not play the Washington Capitals in the first round.

Ducks inch closer to home ice

The Anaheim Ducks kept rolling on Friday night with a 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars and are now just one point back of the San Jose Sharks for second place in the Pacific Division. You can read about their win on Friday night here.

Factoid of the Night

It is another tough year for the Buffalo Sabres, but at least their 7-5 loss on Friday night had a bright spot.

Scores

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Ottawa Senators 0

Tampa Bay Lightning 7, Buffalo Sabres 5

St. Louis Blues 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Anaheim Ducks 5, Dallas Stars 3

Ducks keep rolling, inch closer to home ice in first round

By Adam GretzApr 7, 2018, 12:55 AM EDT
The Anaheim Ducks are starting to get on a roll at just the right time of year.

Thanks to their 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night, the Ducks continued their recent run of great play and moved into the third playoff spot in the Pacific Division, jumping ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

The Ducks are now 9-1-1 in their past 11 games and find themselves just one point back of the San Jose Sharks for the second spot in the division.

If they can overtake the Sharks on Saturday (the Ducks play Arizona; the Sharks play Minnesota) that would give them home-ice advantage in the first-round of the Western Conference playoffs. Given how great Anaheim has been at home this season, where they are now 26-10-5 on the season, that would be a huge deal.

Even though the Ducks are dealing with a couple of pretty significant injuries right now with John Gibson and Cam Fowler currently sidelined they are starting to look like one of those teams that nobody really wants to play in the playoffs.

Ryan Miller started in Gibson’s absence on Friday and stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced. He has been excellent in his role as the Ducks’ backup goalie this year and gives them an extremely solid option if Gibson misses an extended period of time.

Along with Miller’s strong play on Friday the Ducks also received goals from five different players, including Rickard Rakell who scored his team-leading 33rd goal of the season.

The Ducks have been hammered by injuries at different times this season but have still managed to clinch a playoff spot and could top the 100-point mark for the fifth year in a row with a point on Saturday. They may not be the favorites in the Western Conference going into the playoffs, but with the way they are playing right now they are not going to be an easy team to beat.

Canadian junior hockey team involved in fatal bus crash

Associated PressApr 7, 2018, 12:47 AM EDT
NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) — A crash between a transport truck and a bus carrying a junior hockey team in Western Canada left multiple people dead and others seriously injured, Canadian police said late Friday.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game. It collided with a transport truck.

”There have been multiple fatalities – our whole community is in shock,” said Kevin Garinger, president of the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have not released how many people died or were injured in the crash. Garinger said parents from across Western Canada are rushing to the scene as they struggle to cope with the tragedy.

”It’s a horrible accident, my God,” said Darren Opp, president of the Nipawin Hawks hockey team. ”It’s very, very bad.”

Opp said a semi T-boned the players’ bus, adding that the coaching staff and players from the Hawks are waiting to help.

”They are sitting in the church just waiting to hear any good news,” he said. ”There’s uncles and moms and dads waiting to hear whether their sons and nephews are OK.”

Pastor Jordan Gadsby at the Apostolic Church in Nipawin said more than a hundred people gathered at the church. ”Some of them are waiting to hear if their kids are alive.”

Gadsby said they know there are multiple fatalities, but they haven’t heard how many.

Garinger, who has one of the players living in his home, said they still don’t know his fate.

”We don’t know who has passed and we don’t expect to know right away,” he said. ”We know that the coroner and their office need to do their work and let families know.”

Kevin Henry, a coach who runs a hockey school in Prince Albert, said people are in shock. ”It is sort of every parent’s worst nightmare.”

”This is I would think one of the darkest days in the history of Saskatchewan, especially because hockey is so ingrained in how we grow up here,” Henry said.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League is a Junior ‘A’ hockey league under Hockey Canada, which is part of the Canadian Junior Hockey League. It’s open to North American-born players between the ages of 16 and 20.

RCMP said the collision occurred late Friday afternoon.

”I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

WATCH LIVE: Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks

By Sean LeahyApr 6, 2018, 9:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Friday, as the Anaheim Ducks host the Dallas Stars at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

PROJECTED LINEUPS

STARS
Jamie BennTyler SeguinBrett Ritchie
Remi ElieRadek FaksaAlexander Radulov
Antoine RousselJason SpezzaMattias Janmark
Gemel SmithDevin ShoreTyler Pitlick

Esa LindellJohn Klingberg
Marc MethotGreg Pateryn
Dan HamhuisJulius Honka

Starting goalie: Mike McKenna

DUCKS
Rickard RakellRyan GetzlafCorey Perry
Andrew CoglianoRyan KeslerJakob Silfverberg
Nick RitchieAdam HenriqueOndrej Kase
Jason ChimeraDerek GrantJ.T. Brown

Hampus LindholmJosh Manson
Francois BeaucheminBrandon Montour
Marcus PetterssonAndy Welinski

Starting goalie: Ryan Miller

