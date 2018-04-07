Flyers score two goals in six seconds against Rangers (Video)

By Adam GretzApr 7, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
The Philadelphia Flyers entered play on Saturday needing just one point against the New York Rangers to officially clinch a playoff spot.

Through two periods they are well on their way to doing that by jumping out to a 4-0 lead.

Claude Giroux scored a pair of goals in the early onslaught to become the third player in the league to hit the 100-point mark this season, joining Conor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov as he continues to make a pretty strong push for the Hart Trophy as the league MVP.

His second goal came during one particularly dominant stretch late in the second period when the Flyers scored two goals in just six seconds.

With the Flyers already leading 2-0, Michal Raffl scored his 13th goal of the season.

That was following by Giroux scoring his second of the game, and 33rd of the season, just six seconds later. You can see both goals in the video above.

Through two periods it has been a laughably one-sided game as the Flyers are not only up 4-0 on the scoreboard, they own a 31-12 edge in shots on goal.

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

By Adam GretzApr 7, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
[WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers]

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards

Claude GirouxSean CouturierMichael Raffl

Oskar LindblomNolan Patrick – Jake Voracek

Travis KonecnyValtteri FilppulaWayne Simmonds

Scott LaughtonJori LehteraMatt Read

Defense

Ivan ProvorovShayne Gostisbehere

Travis SanheimAndrew MacDonald

Brandon ManningRadko Gudas

Starting Goalie: Brian Elliott

[NHL On NBCSN: Flyers look to clinch playoff spot against Rangers]

New York Rangers

Forwards

Chris KreiderMika ZibanejadRyan Spooner

Jimmy VeseyFilip ChytilMats Zuccarello

Vladislav NamestnikovKevin HayesPavel Buchnevich

Paul Carey –  Lias AnderssonPeter Holland

Defense

Marc StaalNeal Pionk

BradySkjei – Ryan Sproul

John Gilmour – Rob O’Gara

Starting Goalie: Henrik Lundqvist

NHL Playoff Push: Blues, Avalanche meet for last spot in West

By Adam GretzApr 7, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
The 2017-18 regular season will conclude for 29 teams on Saturday (Boston and Florida play a makeup game on Sunday) which means we could have the entire playoff field and all of the first-round matchups set when the day concludes.

There are still two playoff spots up for grabs and four teams fighting for them.

Here is how everything looks heading into the day.

Let’s start with the Eastern Conference where the eighth and final spot could be wrapped up by the early evening.

Any point by the Flyers on Saturday afternoon against the New York Rangers puts them in the playoffs and sets the Eastern Conference field, leaving the Florida Panthers on the outside and officially eliminating them. A Flyers regulation loss leaves the door open for Florida to sneak in if they can win two in a row. A Flyers loss by exactly two goals leaves open the possibility of chaos unfolding with a potential tiebreaker game (we outline all of that here) on Tuesday.

If the Flyers do lose on Saturday afternoon the Panthers are going to have to do some work without their best player, center Aleksander Barkov, who will not be available for either game this weekend (against Buffalo on Saturday night and at Boston on Sunday) due to an upper-body injury. Coach Bob Boughner said Barkov is officially listed as day-to-day and that it is not expected to be a long-term thing, but it is bad enough to keep him out of what could potentially be a pair of must-win games. That is not great for the Panthers.

The rest of the Eastern Conference playoff picture comes down to seeding.

In the Atlantic Division, the Tampa Bay Lightning can wrap up the division and the top overall seed in the East if they beat the Carolina Hurricanes in regulation or in overtime, or if they lose in overtime and the Bruins lose to the Senators, or just simply if the Bruins lose.

A Tampa Bay loss still leaves the door open for Boston to win the Atlantic if they win their two games this weekend.

Whichever team does not win the Atlantic has a first-round date with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Metropolitan Division is where things get a little interesting in the East.

Washington is locked into the top spot there and will play the top wild card team, while Pittsburgh secured the No. 2 spot and home-ice advantage in the first-round with its 4-0 win over the Senators on Friday night.

Who those two teams play is still up for grabs.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, the team currently in the No. 3 spot, are in Nashville on Saturday night and are sitting several of the regulars including Artemi Panarin, Zach Werenski, and Sergei Bobrovsky.

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella insists that is not being done to potentially avoid a first-round matchup with the Penguins.

The Devils are also sitting several players for their regular season finale against the Washington Capitals, including MVP front-runner Taylor Hall.

Any of Columbus, New Jersey or Philadelphia could wind up in that first-round matchup against the Penguins.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference…

The big game here is in Colorado where the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche are literally playing for a playoff spot. If the Blues simply get one point they claim the second wild card spot and get a first-round date with the Nashville Predators.

If the Avalanche win in regulation they jump over the Blues and take that spot. That could lead to a pretty interesting late-game situation if things are tied late in the third period and Colorado would have to pull its goalie in an effort to get the regulation win.

The No. 2 vs. 3 matchup in the Central Division is already set in stone with the Winnipeg Jets playing the Minnesota Wild.

The only other things up for grabs are seeding and home-ice in the Pacific Division.

Thanks to their 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night the Ducks are still in a position to grab home-ice if they can jump over the San Jose Sharks (the enter the day separated by just a single point). The Los Angeles Kings, currently in the first wild card spot, are also still in a position to potentially claim home-ice in the first-round as they own the tiebreaker over both the Sharks and Ducks.

The Kings host the Stars, while the Ducks are in Arizona. The Sharks host Minnesota.

If The Playoffs Started Today

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings
Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild
San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Saturday’s Important Games

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers, 3 p.m. ET
Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET
Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. ET
Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes, 9 p.m. ET
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET
Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

NHL On NBC: Flyers look to clinch playoff spot against Rangers

By Adam GretzApr 7, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Saturday afternoon when the Philadelphia Flyers host the New York Rangers with a playoff spot on the line. You can catch all of the action on NBC at 3 p.m. ET or on our Live Stream.

For the Philadelphia Flyers it is all very simple: Gain at least one point against the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon and go to the playoffs.

Fail to gain a point? Well, then they have to wait and hope that the Florida Panthers don’t win two games in a row on Saturday and Sunday. Lose by exactly two goals? Then you leave open the possibility of chaos happening and a potential play-in game tiebreaker on Tuesday if the Panthers win two games in a shootout.

[Related: NHL announces potential for tiebreaker game between Flyers, Panthers]

The latter situation seems highly unlikely, but the Flyers should at least feel pretty good about the opportunity in front of them on Saturday afternoon, especially when you consider where they were earlier this season. After missing the playoffs a year ago the Flyers stumbled early this season and at point dropped 10 games in a row in late November and early December. Usually a 10-game losing streak is enough to completely sabotage a season.

Not the case with the Flyers.

Since snapping that losing streak on Dec. 4 the Flyers have put together one of the best records in the league, going 33-15-7 (sixth most points in the league) in the 55 games since to climb back into playoff contention. They enter play on Saturday having gained a point in nine of their past 10 games.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

The biggest factor in the Flyers’ turnaround has been the play of their top trio of forwards — Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek, and Sean Couturier. All three are among the NHL’s top-30 scorers, while Giroux has played his way into the Hart Trophy discussion with a career year offensively.

He enters play on Saturday just one point shy of what would be his first 100-point season in the NHL.

Couturier, always one of the league’s top defensive forwards, has had a breakout year offensively that has seen him nearly double all of his personal career highs to become one of the top two-way centers in the league.

Now all they have to do on Saturday is get one point against a Rangers team that has won just two of its past 10 games.

The Buzzer: Kucherov hits 100, Berglund scores 3, another crazy Crosby goal

By Adam GretzApr 7, 2018, 1:29 AM EDT
Player of the Night: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

It was a big night for Kucherov and the Lightning. Their 7-5 win over the Buffalo Sabres helped them get one step closer to winning the Atlantic Division and claiming the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference, and with a pair of points Kucherov became the second player in the NHL this season to hit the 100-point mark. The 100-point scorer had pretty much disappeared from the league in recent years but with offense seeing a slight increase in the league this season Kucherov and Connor McDavid were both able to hit the century mark this season.

Since the start of the 2011-12 season there have only been seven 100-point seasons in the NHL: Two for McDavid, one for Patrick Kane, one for Sidney Crosby, one for Evgeni Malkin, one for Daniel Sedin, and now one for Kucherov.

This is the first time since the 2009-10 season that the NHL has had more than one 100-point scorer in a season.

The Lightning now have 112 points on the season heading into the regular season finale on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

If the Lightning win, they will win the division and get the top seed in the East. If they lose they will need to get some help and hope the Bruins (who play twice this weekend) do not pass them in the standings.

Player of the Night Part 2: Patrik Berglund, St. Louis Blues

Thanks to their 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night all the St. Louis Blues have to do on Saturday is collect one point against the Colorado Avalanche in order to clinch a playoff spot. A regulation loss knocks them out. The fact they are even in that position is remarkable when you think back to the NHL trade deadline when they were stuck in a terrible losing streak and had traded one of their top players, veteran forward Paul Stastny.

The star of the night for the Blues on Friday was Patrik Berglund for scoring three goals, including the game-winner just 12 seconds after the Blackhawks had tied the game at one.

It was a pretty slick goal, too.

Highlight of the Night

Sidney Crosby doesn’t score normal goals anymore. After scoring a couple of goals where he batted the puck out of mid-air, he was back to scoring goals from his office on Friday night. By office, I mean from four feet behind the goal line. Here he is intentionally shooting the puck off of Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson for his 29th goal of the season. Crosby does this at least two or three times a year. It is 100 percent intentional.

The Penguins were 4-0 winners on Friday night and secured the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division which means home-ice advantage in the first-round. They now await their first-round opponent which could be either the Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, or New Jersey Devils. By finishing in second place in the division it is guaranteed they will not play the Washington Capitals in the first round.

Ducks inch closer to home ice

The Anaheim Ducks kept rolling on Friday night with a 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars and are now just one point back of the San Jose Sharks for second place in the Pacific Division. You can read about their win on Friday night here.

Factoid of the Night

It is another tough year for the Buffalo Sabres, but at least their 7-5 loss on Friday night had a bright spot.

Scores

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Ottawa Senators 0

Tampa Bay Lightning 7, Buffalo Sabres 5

St. Louis Blues 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Anaheim Ducks 5, Dallas Stars 3

