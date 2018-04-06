Getty

Sedins provide dramatic ending in Canucks’ home finale

By Adam GretzApr 6, 2018, 12:50 AM EDT
2 Comments

After announcing their retirement earlier this week Henrik and Daniel Sedin, the greatest and most productive players to ever play for the Vancouver Canucks, said goodbye to the only NHL city they have known on Thursday night in the final home game of their careers.

It turned out to be a fitting goodbye and an amazing night that could not have possibly been scripted any better.

The Canucks overcame a two-goal third period deficit to pick up a 4-3 overtime win thanks to a game-winning goal from Daniel, set up by Henrik.

You could not have drawn that up any better.

It was Daniel’s second goal of the game after also scoring a second period goal to tie the game at one.

It was a vintage Sedin play.

The atmosphere in the building seemed absolutely electric all night. Every time the twins hit the ice the Vancouver crowd roared and spent the night chanting “Hall of Fame,” and “Go Sedins Go.”

It all started with this.

After the game every member of the Coyotes, as well as all four officials, shook the Sedin’s hands at center ice, an event that is usually only reserved for the end of a playoff series. They were also the named the only stars of the game instead of the traditional three stars.

They took a final skate around the ice.

On Thursday the NHL put together an incredible package of numbers and accomplishments from their careers.

Among them..

  • Since they made their NHL debut during the 2000-01 season all 1,463 Canucks games during that time (regular season and playoffs) have featured at least one of the Sedin twins.
  • They will retire as the owners of seven franchise records. Daniel is the Canucks’ all-time leader in goals, game-winning goals, overtime goals, and power play goals. Henrik is the Canucks’ all-time leader in assists, total points, and games played.
  • They each won an NHL scoring title.
  • They are the only sibling duo in league history to each record 1,000 career points, while only three other sibling groupings have combine for more total points. The only brothers with more career points are the Sutter’s (five of them — Brent, Brian, Ron, Duane, Rich and Daryl), the Gretzky’s (Wayne and Brent), and the Stastny’s (Peter, Anton, and Marian). Obviously only one of those sibling groups is a duo, and almost all of that (all but four points) belong to Wayne Gretzky.
  • During their careers 36 percent of the Canucks total goals scored have featured at least one of them factoring into the scoring.

On a team level the Canucks made the playoffs 11 times, won back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies in 2010-11 and 2011-12, and reached the Stanley Cup Final once.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

The Buzzer: Panthers stay alive, Jackets and Devils clinch, Brown scores 4

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 6, 2018, 1:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Player of the Night: Roberto Luongo, Florida Panthers

It was a big night for Roberto Luongo and the Florida Panthers.

Playing in his 1,000th NHL game, Luongo helped the Panthers keep their slim playoff hope alive by stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced in a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

The final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is now down to just the Panthers and Philadelphia Flyers. Given what needs to happen the Panthers are still probably a long shot at this point, but they needed a win on Thursday and got exactly that. Now they need the Flyers to lose to the New York Rangers in regulation on Saturday afternoon while the Panthers need to win their remaining two games — at home against Buffalo on Saturday night and then at Boston on Sunday in a makeup of a game that was postponed earlier this season. Buffalo has already secured the worst record in the league, but the Bruins could still be playing for the Atlantic Division title in that game.

Player of the Night Part Two: Dustin Brown, Los Angeles Kings

For the past few years Dustin Brown looked like he was finished being a productive player, at least offensively. He has had a huge bounce back year in 2017-18 and will end up finishing with a career high in points after failing to record more than 36 points in each of the past five years. He played one of the best games of his career on Thursday by scoring four goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime, to help lead the Kings to a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild. He will not set a new career high in goals (33 is out of reach at this point) but the 28 he currently has would be tied for the second most in his career.

Players of the Night Part Three: Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin, Vancouver Canucks

Just because you could not have scripted that game any better. Daniel scored two goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime, in their final home game with the Canucks. Read about it and see the goals here.

Blue Jackets, Devils are in

The reason the Eastern Conference playoff race is down to just two teams is because the Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils officially clinched their spots in the playoffs on Thursday night.

Even though the Blue Jackets were on the losing end of a 5-4 overtime game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the point they gained was enough to get them in.

The Devils, meanwhile, clinched their first playoff berth since the 2011-12 season thanks to their 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The seeding remains up for grabs. The Penguins currently occupy the second spot in the Metropolitan Division with 98 points, while the Blue Jackets and Devils are just behind them at 97 points. That leaves a number of different potential first-round matchups still on the table.

We do know one first-round matchup

With the Nashville Predators officially wrapping up the Presidents’ Trophy, top spot in the Western Conference, and the Central Division we officially know at least one first-round matchup, and it will be the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in the Central Division where the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Minnesota Wild. That series will begin in Winnipeg.

Blues get some help

The St. Louis Blues had the night off but they were still big winners on Thursday night because the team they are chasing for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche, ended up losing to the San Jose Sharks, 4-2. The Blues remain just one point back of that spot while the two teams close out the regular season playing each other in Colorado. The win for the Sharks gave them 100 points in a season for the eighth time in franchise history.

Highlight of the Night

Phil Kessel scored two goals for the Penguins on Thursday night helping him to hit the 90-point mark for the first time in his career. Both goals were absolute lasers and the type of on-the-rush goals that few players in the league are capable of. His second of the game, which was also the game-winning goal in overtime, was the best of the bunch.

Highlight of the Night Part Two

The Sedins stole the show in Vancouver on Thursday night but this Brandon Leipsic goal to tie the game at three in the third period deserves some attention. Without this goal we do not get overtime for the Sedins to have their storybook ending on home ice.

Factoid of the Night

It has been an amazing season for the Winnipeg Jets, and finally getting some quality goaltending is a big reason why. Connor Hellebuyck won his 43rd game of the season in the Jets’ 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, tying him with Tom Barrasso for most wins in a season by an American-born goalie. Of course it is in the shootout era so all asterisks that you want to use for goalie win totals in this era are in play, but it is still an incredible season for him.

Scores

New Jersey Devils 2, Toronto Maple Leafs 1

New York Islanders 2, New York Rangers 1

Philadelphia Flyer 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3

Nashville Predators 4, Washington Capitals 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 4

Montreal Canadiens 4, Detroit Red Wings 3

Florida Panthers 3, Boston Bruins 2

Winnipeg Jets 2, Calgary Flames 1

Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3

Vancouver Canucks 4, Arizona Coyotes 3

San Jose Sharks 4, Colorado Avalanche 2

Los Angeles Kings 5, Minnesota Wild 4

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Predators top Capitals, win first ever Presidents’ Trophy

By Adam GretzApr 5, 2018, 10:32 PM EDT
3 Comments

After reaching the Stanley Cup Final a year ago the Nashville Predators have come back in 2017-18 and will finish the regular season as the NHL’s top team.

The Predators officially clinched their first ever Presidents’ Trophy on Thursday night thanks to their 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins’ loss to the Florida Panthers.

That also means the Predators will be the top seed in the Western Conference and will have home-ice advantage throughout the entire playoffs.

The Predators were able to win on Thursday night thanks to a Ryan Johansen goal with just under six minutes remaining in the third period. They needed a third-period rally after Jusse Saros gave up a tough goal to Evgeny Kuznetsov early in the period to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead. But a Roman Josi power play goal at the 8:19 mark of the period brought things even again, setting the stage for Johansen’s goal to secure the win.

Craig Smith also scored a pair of goals in the win for the Predators.

Obviously the Presidents’ Trophy isn’t the trophy teams are playing for, but anytime you can bring home hardware of any kind it is a big moment for a team, and there is an awful lot to be said for being the best team in the league at the end of the regular season.

Looking at the Predators on paper and on the ice and it is difficult to find a weakness anywhere on the roster. Center depth was a big problem for them in the Stanley Cup Final a year ago when Johansen and Mike Fisher were injured. The Predators addressed that by signing Nick Bonino in free agency, trading for Kyle Turris, then bringing Fisher back out of retirement. They added to the rest of their forward depth by signing Scott Hartnell in free agency, trading for Ryan Hartman, and then bringing Eeli Tolvanen over from the KHL a couple of weeks ago.

They still have the best defense in the NHL and their goalie, Pekka Rinne, might be the front-runner for the Vezina Trophy thanks to what has been a career year in the crease.

They are almost certainly going to enter the playoffs as the  favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

The NHL has been giving out the Presidents’ Trophy since the 1985-86 season. The winner has gone on to win the Stanley Cup eight times. Three other times the winner has at least reached the Stanley Cup Final. The last team to win both in the same season was the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks. Before them you have to go back to the 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Predators fan sends catfish to NHL after disallowed goal

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 5, 2018, 8:23 PM EDT
8 Comments

The latest goalie interference call that had a lot of people up in arms came earlier this week when the Nashville Predators thought they had scored a game-tying goal in the closing seconds against the Florida Panthers. The goal would have sent the game to overtime and at the very least helped the Predators get one point closer to the Central Division crown and their first ever Presidents’ Trophy.

Instead, a replay review of the goal resulted in the call being overturned after it was determined that Viktor Arvidsson had interfered with Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, allowing Filip Forsberg to put the puck in the net with less than a second to play.

This decision resulted in another round of criticism for the league’s goalie interference rules. That criticism was not just coming from players or coaches, either, as Carrie Underwood was “livid” and Kiefer Sutherland was Tweeting that the Predators were robbed.

Just another night in the NHL, you know?

Honestly, as far as the league’s controversial goaltender interference reviews have gone this season this one seemed to be at least pretty understandable as Arvidsson clearly used his stick to jam into Luongo’s pads and push him, knocking the puck loose.

Either way, the Predators and their fans were pretty angry about the whole thing and one fan by the name of Briley Meeks decided to send a message to the NHL by shipping a catfish to the league offices in Toronto.

Justin Bradford at Penalty Box radio had the story and you can read the whole thing here.

An excerpt:

“I went to Little’s Fish Company in Germantown because I knew they had catfish,” Meeks said. “I went there and bought two catfish. I called UPS asking if you can send fish through the mail. They knew what I was doing. So, I went down there and this man, the manager of the UPS Store, helped me. He said it would have to go through customs, and didn’t want me to spend all this money and it be returned. He called customs for me and made sure that it was okay that I send a dead catfish to a business. They said it was fine. We’re hoping it gets there.”

The total shipping cost for a dead catfish to Toronto: $134.50. “Worth every penny” according to Meeks.

What’s the message Meeks hopes the NHL gets with this package?

“I just want them to get it, open it and realize it stinks because what they did stinks to us,” Meeks said. “Maybe they’ll think about it harder before they go and rob people of a game.”

Predators fans have been throwing catfish on the ice at games — usually during the playoffs — since as far back as 2003, drawing inspiration from the Red Wings’ octopus tradition.

And now, apparently, there was one this week on the doorsteps at the NHL offices.

 

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 5, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Watch Live On NBCSN

Nashville Predators

Forwards

Filip ForsbergRyan JohansenViktor Arvidsson

Kevin FialaKyle TurrisCraig Smith

Colton SissonsNick BoninoRyan Hartman

Miikka SalomakiMike FisherAustin Watson

Defense

Roman JosiRyan Ellis

Mattias EkholmP.K. Subban

Alexei EmelinAnthony Bitetto / Matt Irwin

Goaltender: Juuse Saros

NHL On NBCSN: Predators can clinch Central Division, Western Conference

Washington Capitals

Forwards

Alex OvechkinEvgeny KuznetsovTom Wilson

Andre BurakovskyNick BackstromTJ Oshie

Brett ConnollyLars EllerDevante Smith-Pelly

Chandler Stephenson-Travis Boyd- Alex Chiasson

Defense

Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson

Brooks OrpikChristian Djoos

Goalie: Philip Grubauer

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.