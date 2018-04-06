Sedins provide dramatic ending in Canucks’ home finale

After announcing their retirement earlier this week Henrik and Daniel Sedin, the greatest and most productive players to ever play for the Vancouver Canucks, said goodbye to the only NHL city they have known on Thursday night in the final home game of their careers.
It turned out to be a fitting goodbye and an amazing night that could not have possibly been scripted any better.
The Canucks overcame a two-goal third period deficit to pick up a 4-3 overtime win thanks to a game-winning goal from Daniel, set up by Henrik.
You could not have drawn that up any better.
It was Daniel’s second goal of the game after also scoring a second period goal to tie the game at one.
It was a vintage Sedin play.
The atmosphere in the building seemed absolutely electric all night. Every time the twins hit the ice the Vancouver crowd roared and spent the night chanting “Hall of Fame,” and “Go Sedins Go.”
It all started with this.
After the game every member of the Coyotes, as well as all four officials, shook the Sedin’s hands at center ice, an event that is usually only reserved for the end of a playoff series. They were also the named the only stars of the game instead of the traditional three stars.
They took a final skate around the ice.
On Thursday the NHL put together an incredible package of numbers and accomplishments from their careers.
Among them..
- Since they made their NHL debut during the 2000-01 season all 1,463 Canucks games during that time (regular season and playoffs) have featured at least one of the Sedin twins.
- They will retire as the owners of seven franchise records. Daniel is the Canucks’ all-time leader in goals, game-winning goals, overtime goals, and power play goals. Henrik is the Canucks’ all-time leader in assists, total points, and games played.
- They each won an NHL scoring title.
- They are the only sibling duo in league history to each record 1,000 career points, while only three other sibling groupings have combine for more total points. The only brothers with more career points are the Sutter’s (five of them — Brent, Brian, Ron, Duane, Rich and Daryl), the Gretzky’s (Wayne and Brent), and the Stastny’s (Peter, Anton, and Marian). Obviously only one of those sibling groups is a duo, and almost all of that (all but four points) belong to Wayne Gretzky.
- During their careers 36 percent of the Canucks total goals scored have featured at least one of them factoring into the scoring.
On a team level the Canucks made the playoffs 11 times, won back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies in 2010-11 and 2011-12, and reached the Stanley Cup Final once.
