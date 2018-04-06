NHL on NBCSN: ‘Resilient’ Ducks look to extend win streak vs. Stars

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Friday, as the Anaheim Ducks host the Dallas Stars at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.
The Ducks are Stars are on two very different paths right now. Both squads have two regular season games remaining, but Anaheim’s season will continue into the playoffs, while Dallas will be entering golf season after this weekend.
It’s been a disappointing year for the Stars, who were supposed to be better after adding Alexander Radulov, Martin Hanzal and Ben Bishop in free agency. Unfortunately for them, that simply hasn’t worked out in 2017-18.
Stars captain Jamie Benn isn’t sure what went wrong this season, but he admitted that not finishing the season strong isn’t an option.
“I think we’ll probably dig deeper into it this week,” Benn said, per the Dallas News. “But it’s important for us to come here and be professionals and finish what we started.
[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]
“We’re definitely in a better place than when I first got here. We didn’t even have an owner back then. We’ve got a good owner, good GM, we’ve got the coaches …We’ll look into more after this week. We’ve got a long time to dissect this thing and figure some things out.”
As for the Ducks, they clinched their playoff berth on Wednesday night when they took down the Wild, 3-1.
“Our group has been very, very resilient all year,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said, per the OC Register. “When it looks like we’re down and out and people are questioning what’s going to happen with us, our group seems to find a way to find some inner strength and strength within and take the next step.
“It basically boils down to players getting the job done.”
Anaheim currently owns the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, but they could move up as high as second in the Pacific Division standings. They trail the Kings, who are in third, by one point and they’re three points behind the Sharks, who are in second. The Ducks have a game in hand on both their California rivals. Of course, they’d need the Sharks to lose their final game and they’d have to win their last two games to move up into second.
After tonight, Anaheim will head to Arizona to close out their regular season on Saturday against the Coyotes.
Only one game on the schedule Friday night has playoff implications, while the other three could have an affect on final seeds as we enter the last weekend of the regular season. Saturday is the big night when clinching scenarios come back into play.
The Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils earned playoff berths on Thursday, leaving the race between the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers to complete the Eastern Conference field. Philly holds a four-point advantage ahead of Saturday’s finale against the New York Rangers. The Panthers, meanwhile, have a tragic number of 1 with games against Buffalo and Boston remaining.
[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]
WEST
The Chicago Blackhawks get another opportunity to play spoil against their Central Division rivals in the St. Louis Blues. Following a come-from-behind 4-3 victory on Wednesday night, the Blackhawks — who announced on Thursday that Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman will be back next season — host Friday night’s meeting at United Center. The Blues, who have a tragic number of 3, have two games remaining and currently sit one point behind the Colorado Avalanche for the final wild card spot. The Avs have one game to play, which comes Saturday against the Blues where things could get real fun.
How about this: If the Blues beat the Blackhawks in regulation or OT tonight, they will only need 1 point against the Avalanche tomorrow to clinch a playoff berth. In that case, the Avalanche would have to pull their goalie late in the third period if the game is tied.
• Even though everyone was showing the Sedins love last night, there have been many times where they’ve been disrespected during their careers. (Spector’s Hockey)
• Minnesota Duluth reached the national title game thanks to two goals in the first three minutes of action against Ohio State. (USCHO)
• Canadiens prospect Jake Evans scored a last-second goal to push Notre Dame over Michigan in the other Frozen Four game. So it’ll be Minnesota Duluth vs. Notre Dame in the final. (College Hockey News)
• Another year, another surgery for Sens forward Marian Gaborik. This time he had to have a herniated disc repaired. (TSN.ca)
• The Hughes brothers could become the first American family to have all three siblings be selected in the first round of the NHL draft. Keep an eye on 16-year-old Jack, who’s the early favorite to be selected first overall in 2019. (ESPN)
• Former Oilers owner Peter Pocklington is in some hot water, as he’s been charged with securities fraud in California. (CBC.ca)
• The Stanley Cup made an appearance on the LA Valiant Campus:
It was a big night for Roberto Luongo and the Florida Panthers.
Playing in his 1,000th NHL game, Luongo helped the Panthers keep their slim playoff hope alive by stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced in a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins.
The final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is now down to just the Panthers and Philadelphia Flyers. Given what needs to happen the Panthers are still probably a long shot at this point, but they needed a win on Thursday and got exactly that. Now they need the Flyers to lose to the New York Rangers in regulation on Saturday afternoon while the Panthers need to win their remaining two games — at home against Buffalo on Saturday night and then at Boston on Sunday in a makeup of a game that was postponed earlier this season. Buffalo has already secured the worst record in the league, but the Bruins could still be playing for the Atlantic Division title in that game.
Player of the Night Part Two:Dustin Brown, Los Angeles Kings
For the past few years Dustin Brown looked like he was finished being a productive player, at least offensively. He has had a huge bounce back year in 2017-18 and will end up finishing with a career high in points after failing to record more than 36 points in each of the past five years. He played one of the best games of his career on Thursday by scoring four goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime, to help lead the Kings to a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild. He will not set a new career high in goals (33 is out of reach at this point) but the 28 he currently has would be tied for the second most in his career.
Just because you could not have scripted that game any better. Daniel scored two goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime, in their final home game with the Canucks. Read about it and see the goals here.
Blue Jackets, Devils are in
The reason the Eastern Conference playoff race is down to just two teams is because the Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils officially clinched their spots in the playoffs on Thursday night.
Even though the Blue Jackets were on the losing end of a 5-4 overtime game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the point they gained was enough to get them in.
The Devils, meanwhile, clinched their first playoff berth since the 2011-12 season thanks to their 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The seeding remains up for grabs. The Penguins currently occupy the second spot in the Metropolitan Division with 98 points, while the Blue Jackets and Devils are just behind them at 97 points. That leaves a number of different potential first-round matchups still on the table.
We do know one first-round matchup
With the Nashville Predators officially wrapping up the Presidents’ Trophy, top spot in the Western Conference, and the Central Division we officially know at least one first-round matchup, and it will be the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in the Central Division where the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Minnesota Wild. That series will begin in Winnipeg.
Blues get some help
The St. Louis Blues had the night off but they were still big winners on Thursday night because the team they are chasing for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche, ended up losing to the San Jose Sharks, 4-2. The Blues remain just one point back of that spot while the two teams close out the regular season playing each other in Colorado. The win for the Sharks gave them 100 points in a season for the eighth time in franchise history.
Highlight of the Night
Phil Kessel scored two goals for the Penguins on Thursday night helping him to hit the 90-point mark for the first time in his career. Both goals were absolute lasers and the type of on-the-rush goals that few players in the league are capable of. His second of the game, which was also the game-winning goal in overtime, was the best of the bunch.
The Sedins stole the show in Vancouver on Thursday night but this Brandon Leipsic goal to tie the game at three in the third period deserves some attention. Without this goal we do not get overtime for the Sedins to have their storybook ending on home ice.
Factoid of the Night
It has been an amazing season for the Winnipeg Jets, and finally getting some quality goaltending is a big reason why. Connor Hellebuyck won his 43rd game of the season in the Jets’ 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, tying him with Tom Barrasso for most wins in a season by an American-born goalie. Of course it is in the shootout era so all asterisks that you want to use for goalie win totals in this era are in play, but it is still an incredible season for him.
With tonight's win, Connor Hellebuyck ties Tom Barrasso for most wins (43) in a season by a US born goalie…
After announcing their retirement earlier this week Henrik and Daniel Sedin, the greatest and most productive players to ever play for the Vancouver Canucks, said goodbye to the only NHL city they have known on Thursday night in the final home game of their careers.
It turned out to be a fitting goodbye and an amazing night that could not have possibly been scripted any better.
The Canucks overcame a two-goal third period deficit to pick up a 4-3 overtime win thanks to a game-winning goal from Daniel, set up by Henrik.
You could not have drawn that up any better.
It was Daniel’s second goal of the game after also scoring a second period goal to tie the game at one.
It was a vintage Sedin play.
The atmosphere in the building seemed absolutely electric all night. Every time the twins hit the ice the Vancouver crowd roared and spent the night chanting “Hall of Fame,” and “Go Sedins Go.”
After the game every member of the Coyotes, as well as all four officials, shook the Sedin’s hands at center ice, an event that is usually only reserved for the end of a playoff series. They were also the named the only stars of the game instead of the traditional three stars.
On Thursday the NHL put together an incredible package of numbers and accomplishments from their careers.
Among them..
Since they made their NHL debut during the 2000-01 season all 1,463 Canucks games during that time (regular season and playoffs) have featured at least one of the Sedin twins.
They will retire as the owners of seven franchise records. Daniel is the Canucks’ all-time leader in goals, game-winning goals, overtime goals, and power play goals. Henrik is the Canucks’ all-time leader in assists, total points, and games played.
They each won an NHL scoring title.
They are the only sibling duo in league history to each record 1,000 career points, while only three other sibling groupings have combine for more total points. The only brothers with more career points are the Sutter’s (five of them — Brent, Brian, Ron, Duane, Rich and Daryl), the Gretzky’s (Wayne and Brent), and the Stastny’s (Peter, Anton, and Marian). Obviously only one of those sibling groups is a duo, and almost all of that (all but four points) belong to Wayne Gretzky.
During their careers 36 percent of the Canucks total goals scored have featured at least one of them factoring into the scoring.
On a team level the Canucks made the playoffs 11 times, won back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies in 2010-11 and 2011-12, and reached the Stanley Cup Final once.