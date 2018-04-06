Getty Images

Deep roster from savvy moves opens wide window for Predators

Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Predators coach Peter Laviolette’s biggest challenge adding Finnish scoring whiz Eeli Tolvanen has been finding a spot for the teenager in his lineup.

Yes, the Nashville Predators are that deep.

It’s why the defending Western Conference champions have turned in their best season yet with their sights set on finishing what they couldn’t a year ago. Savvy drafting, surprising trades and a handful of salary-cap friendly contract extensions have the Predators on the verge of what could be a dominant run in the NHL.

Boston, the Los Angeles Kings and the Chicago Blackhawks have run into salary cap issues or injuries that slammed the window shut on chasing the Stanley Cup. Dean Lombardi, who won two Stanley Cups with the Kings, said he thinks Nashville general manager David Poile has done the best job yet giving the Predators the chance to compete for the next five years.

”He’s still got to win it, but I think he’s certainly positioned for that,” Lombardi said. ”To put a team of this quality together, which is one heck of a team. They can beat you in so many ways. They don’t have a weakness, and to be flexible going forward, I think is a remarkable job.”

The Predators not only are in the playoffs for an 11th time in the franchise’s 20 years, they head into the postseason having clinched their first Central Division title and Western Conference regular-season title with a 4-3 win at Washington on Thursday night. Then a few minutes later, Boston’s 3-2 loss at Florida handed Nashville its first Presidents’ Trophy for good measure.

Veteran center Mike Fisher, who unexpectedly came out of retirement in February to rejoin the Predators, sees an even deeper roster than a season ago. Despite not having a single player among the NHL scoring leaders, eight Predators have at least 48 points apiece this season along with four different 20-goal scorers.

”No question it’s stronger than last year for sure, as strong as I’ve been a part of,” Fisher said. ”You look at last year, you lose a couple key guys, and it made it tough. We were still real close. You just never know. Hopefully, we stay healthy. But you just never know. It’s always great to have that.”

Poile didn’t stand pat with a team that lost the final to Pittsburgh in six games.

With Fisher taking until August to announce his retirement , Poile signed center Nick Bonino as a free agent. Poile also signed center Ryan Johansen to the longest and richest contract the Predators have ever given out on their own, signing the then 24-year-old center to an eight-year, $64 million deal in July a couple days after signing Viktor Arvidsson to a seven-year deal.

Those contracts, combined with a six-year deal in July 2016 for Filip Forsberg, tied up Nashville’s top line through the 2021-22 season for a tidy sum of $18.25 million per year.

Poile joined Ottawa and Colorado in a three-way trade in November, bringing center Kyle Turris to Nashville . Poile also signed Turris to a six-year, $36 million extension, keeping him under contract through 2023-24 like Johansen and Arvidsson. The Predators gave Fisher a one-year deal.

Poile still had enough money to land forward Ryan Hartman at the trade deadline from Chicago, a seller that will finish last in the Central Division.

One deal that could haunt Nashville depends on defenseman Shea Weber, the former captain traded to Montreal for defenseman P.K. Subban . That deal netted the Predators a younger and cheaper defenseman, but Nashville needs Weber to play until he’s 40 to finish the 14-year, $110 million deal first offered by Philadelphia or face a salary cap hit that would cost more in 2025-26 than the Predators’ current defense corps.

The Predators are focused on this postseason with Laviolette taking advantage of his depth not to rush anyone back from injury.

”Winning always solves a lot of problems, and we’ve been able to do that inside of this game plan,” Laviolette said.

To some critics, adding Tolvanen at the risk of needlessly burning a year on the forward’s entry-level contract seemed almost like too much.

Not to the Predators who remember forward Kevin Fiala breaking his leg in their second-round series with St. Louis last spring or Johansen needing emergency surgery for acute compartment syndrome suffered during the Western Conference finals against Anaheim. Johansen said depth matters most in the playoffs.

”We feel like we’re in a great spot right now going into this postseason,” Johansen said. ”We got a lot of bodies that can not only play certain roles, but versatile players that can step up and be great players in any area of the game. So for us, our team feels really confident in what our capabilities are.”

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Follow Teresa M. Walker at http://www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

Rangers’ off-season plan can quickly shift from ‘the process’ to winning

By Sean Leahy
Call it a “rebuild,” a “re-tooling” or a “reshaping,” but what the New York Rangers are going through as they prepare for the future won’t last very long. The pain will be temporary.

When general manager Jeff Gorton sent that February letter to season-ticket holders about turning the page on this season and getting assets for veterans while incorporating youngsters, it was a welcomed sign. The brass knew the roster they had likely wouldn’t find success in the postseason, if they even found a way in, so might as well cash-in and turn the page.

But benefiting the Rangers is that they’re an organization that will spend, and with Henrik Lundqvist still solid in goal and with three more years left on his contract, now’s not the time to tear it completely down. The goaltender himself is adamant he wants a return to contender status next season.

“Next year has to be about winning and nothing else,” Lundqvist told Larry Brooks of the New York Post this week. “I understand that the end now has been about the young guys getting used to the league and getting confidence, but next year is not about the process. It’s about winning games.”

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Gorton has a busy summer ahead of him. The Rangers have seven picks in the first three rounds of the June entry draft and $24 million in cap space, per Cap Friendly, to play with this summer — and that’s before the expected rise of the ceiling, which could go up between $3-5 million. Some of that money will go towards new contracts for the likes of restricted free agents Ryan Spooner, Kevin Hayes, Vladislav Namestnikov, Jimmy Vesey and Brady Skjei. 

The leftover cap room? Well, those Ilya Kovalchuk rumors will begin to heat up once his season ends in the KHL and who knows, maybe Rick Nash and Michael Grabner make a return to New York? Plus some of those seven early round picks and maybe one or two of their RFAs could be dangled as trade bait in exchange for impact players for next season. Add in the experience that Lias Andersson, Filip Chytil, John Gilmour, Rob O’Gara and Neal Pionk have been getting these last few weeks and the wait for a playoff return may not be very long.

“When you see the progress of the group, especially the young players,” said Lundqvist last month, “that gives you hope for what’s ahead of us.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Coyotes commit to Antti Raanta with three-year extension

By Sean Leahy
After four seasons of playing the backup role in Chicago and New York, Antti Raanta came to Arizona with the goal of owning the No. 1 goalie job for the Coyotes. He’s done just that and has been rewarded with a three-year extension, as 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station’s John Gambadoro reported Thursday night. The deal carries a $4.25 million cap hit, per TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

When the Coyotes decided against trading Raanta before the February trade deadline, which could have brought back assets to build on for the future, it was a clear sign they wanted to retain him going forward. In 45 starts this season, the 28-year-old netminder has posted a .935 even strength save percentage, and while the team has playing better of late, he’s put up a .952 in his last 25 starts.

While he was bothered by an early-season injury and banged up from a car accident, Raanta, who was acquired along with Derek Stepan via trade during the 2017 NHL draft, has managed to reach career highs in minutes and wins this season. With a young core that’s been gelling and productive since March 1, locking up the goaltending position is an important move for the franchise as the off-season arrives in the desert.

This summer could also see some answers develop in what the future holds for Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He’s eligible to sign an extension on July 1 as he enters the final year of his deal and the Swedish blue liner continues to express his happiness in Arizona.

“It’s just money. It’s not going to make you happier. It might make your life a little bit easier but it’s not going to make you happier,” Ekman-Larsson said last month when asked how big of a factor the dollar amount will be in his next contract. “I feel if you’re around good people, that’s what makes you happy. I feel like I have that here. This is where I want to be.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Playoff Push: Blues look to leapfrog Avs before Saturday matchup

By Sean Leahy
Only one game on the schedule Friday night has playoff implications, while the other three could have an affect on final seeds as we enter the last weekend of the regular season. Saturday is the big night when clinching scenarios come back into play.

Here’s an updated look at the standings:

EAST

The Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils earned playoff berths on Thursday, leaving the race between the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers to complete the Eastern Conference field. Philly holds a four-point advantage ahead of Saturday’s finale against the New York Rangers. The Panthers, meanwhile, have a tragic number of 1 with games against Buffalo and Boston remaining.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

WEST

The Chicago Blackhawks get another opportunity to play spoiler against their Central Division rivals in the St. Louis Blues. Following a come-from-behind 4-3 victory on Wednesday night, the Blackhawks — who announced on Thursday that Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman will be back next season — host Friday night’s meeting at United Center. The Blues, who have a tragic number of 3, have two games remaining and currently sit one point behind the Colorado Avalanche for the final wild card spot. The Avs have one game to play, which comes Saturday against the Blues where things could get real fun.

If The Playoffs Started Today

Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Western Conference
Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche
Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks
San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Friday’s Key Game
St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Tank Watch
1 – Sabres (18.5 percent), 62 points, 80 games, 24 ROW
2 – Senators (13.5), 67 points, 80 GP, 26 ROW*
3 – Coyotes (11.5), 70 points, 81 GP, 27 ROW
4 – Canadiens (9.5) 71 points, 81 GP, 27 ROW
5 – Red Wings (8.5) 72 points, 81 GP, 25 ROW
6 – Canucks (7.5), 72 points, 81 GP, 31 ROW
7 – Oilers (6.5) 76 points, 81 GP, 31 ROW
8 – Blackhawks (6.0) 76 points, 80 GP, 32 ROW
9 – Rangers (5.0), 77 points, 81 GP, 31 ROW
10 – Islanders (3.5) 78 points, 81 GP, 31 ROW
11 – Hurricanes (3.0) 81 points, 81 GP, 32 ROW
12 – Flames (2.5) 82 points, 81 GP, 34 ROW (*Pick owned by NYI)
13 – Stars (2.0) 90 points, 80 GP, 37 ROW
14 – Panthers (1.5) 92 points, 80 GP, 39 ROW
15 – Blues (1.0) 92 points, 80 GP, 40 ROW*

• Senators can keep their 2018 first-round pick and give the Avalanche their 2019 first-round pick as part of the Matt Duchene trade.

• Following the Brayden Schenn trade, St. Louis can move their 2018 first-round pick to 2019 if it falls in the Top 10.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: ‘Resilient’ Ducks look to extend win streak vs. Stars

By Joey Alfieri
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Friday, as the Anaheim Ducks host the Dallas Stars at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

The Ducks are Stars are on two very different paths right now. Both squads have two regular season games remaining, but Anaheim’s season will continue into the playoffs, while Dallas will be entering golf season after this weekend.

It’s been a disappointing year for the Stars, who were supposed to be better after adding Alexander Radulov, Martin Hanzal and Ben Bishop in free agency. Unfortunately for them, that simply hasn’t worked out in 2017-18.

Stars captain Jamie Benn isn’t sure what went wrong this season, but he admitted that not finishing the season strong isn’t an option.

“I think we’ll probably dig deeper into it this week,” Benn said, per the Dallas News. “But it’s important for us to come here and be professionals and finish what we started.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

“We’re definitely in a better place than when I first got here. We didn’t even have an owner back then. We’ve got a good owner, good GM, we’ve got the coaches …We’ll look into more after this week. We’ve got a long time to dissect this thing and figure some things out.”

As for the Ducks, they clinched their playoff berth on Wednesday night when they took down the Wild, 3-1.

“Our group has been very, very resilient all year,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said, per the OC Register. “When it looks like we’re down and out and people are questioning what’s going to happen with us, our group seems to find a way to find some inner strength and strength within and take the next step.

“It basically boils down to players getting the job done.”

Anaheim currently owns the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, but they could move up as high as second in the Pacific Division standings. They trail the Kings, who are in third, by one point and they’re three points behind the Sharks, who are in second. The Ducks have a game in hand on both their California rivals. Of course, they’d need the Sharks to lose their final game and they’d have to win their last two games to move up into second.

After tonight, Anaheim will head to Arizona to close out their regular season on Saturday against the Coyotes.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.