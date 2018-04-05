Predators top Capitals, win first ever Presidents’ Trophy

After reaching the Stanley Cup Final a year ago the Nashville Predators have come back in 2017-18 and will finish the regular season as the NHL’s top team.

The Predators officially clinched their first ever Presidents’ Trophy on Thursday night thanks to their 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins’ loss to the Florida Panthers.

That also means the Predators will be the top seed in the Western Conference and will have home-ice advantage throughout the entire playoffs.

The Predators were able to win on Thursday night thanks to a Ryan Johansen goal with just under six minutes remaining in the third period. They needed a third-period rally after Jusse Saros gave up a tough goal to Evgeny Kuznetsov early in the period to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead. But a Roman Josi power play goal at the 8:19 mark of the period brought things even again, setting the stage for Johansen’s goal to secure the win.

Craig Smith also scored a pair of goals in the win for the Predators.

Obviously the Presidents’ Trophy isn’t the trophy teams are playing for, but anytime you can bring home hardware of any kind it is a big moment for a team, and there is an awful lot to be said for being the best team in the league at the end of the regular season.

Looking at the Predators on paper and on the ice and it is difficult to find a weakness anywhere on the roster. Center depth was a big problem for them in the Stanley Cup Final a year ago when Johansen and Mike Fisher were injured. The Predators addressed that by signing Nick Bonino in free agency, trading for Kyle Turris, then bringing Fisher back out of retirement. They added to the rest of their forward depth by signing Scott Hartnell in free agency, trading for Ryan Hartman, and then bringing Eeli Tolvanen over from the KHL a couple of weeks ago.

They still have the best defense in the NHL and their goalie, Pekka Rinne, might be the leading front-runner for the Vezina Trophy thanks to what has been a career year in the crease.

They are almost certainly going to enter the playoffs as the top favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

The NHL has been giving out the Presidents’ Trophy since the 1985-86 season. The winner has gone on to win the Stanley Cup eight times. Three other times the winner has at least reached the Stanley Cup Final. The last team to win both in the same season was the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks. Before them you have to go back to the 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings.

Predators fan sends catfish to NHL after disallowed goal

The latest goalie interference call that had a lot of people up in arms came earlier this week when the Nashville Predators thought they had scored a game-tying goal in the closing seconds against the Florida Panthers. The goal would have sent the game to overtime and at the very least helped the Predators get one point closer to the Central Division crown and their first ever Presidents’ Trophy.

Instead, a replay review of the goal resulted in the call being overturned after it was determined that Viktor Arvidsson had interfered with Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, allowing Filip Forsberg to put the puck in the net with less than a second to play.

This decision resulted in another round of criticism for the league’s goalie interference rules. That criticism was not just coming from players or coaches, either, as Carrie Underwood was “livid” and Kiefer Sutherland was Tweeting that the Predators were robbed.

Just another night in the NHL, you know?

Honestly, as far as the league’s controversial goaltender interference reviews have gone this season this one seemed to be at least pretty understandable as Arvidsson clearly used his stick to jam into Luongo’s pads and push him, knocking the puck loose.

Either way, the Predators and their fans were pretty angry about the whole thing and one fan by the name of Briley Meeks decided to send a message to the NHL by shipping a catfish to the league offices in Toronto.

Justin Bradford at Penalty Box radio had the story and you can read the whole thing here.

An excerpt:

“I went to Little’s Fish Company in Germantown because I knew they had catfish,” Meeks said. “I went there and bought two catfish. I called UPS asking if you can send fish through the mail. They knew what I was doing. So, I went down there and this man, the manager of the UPS Store, helped me. He said it would have to go through customs, and didn’t want me to spend all this money and it be returned. He called customs for me and made sure that it was okay that I send a dead catfish to a business. They said it was fine. We’re hoping it gets there.”

The total shipping cost for a dead catfish to Toronto: $134.50. “Worth every penny” according to Meeks.

What’s the message Meeks hopes the NHL gets with this package?

“I just want them to get it, open it and realize it stinks because what they did stinks to us,” Meeks said. “Maybe they’ll think about it harder before they go and rob people of a game.”

Predators fans have been throwing catfish on the ice at games — usually during the playoffs — since as far back as 2003, drawing inspiration from the Red Wings’ octopus tradition.

And now, apparently, there was one this week on the doorsteps at the NHL offices.

 

WATCH LIVE: Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals

Nashville Predators

Forwards

Filip ForsbergRyan JohansenViktor Arvidsson

Kevin FialaKyle TurrisCraig Smith

Colton SissonsNick BoninoRyan Hartman

Miikka SalomakiMike FisherAustin Watson

Defense

Roman JosiRyan Ellis

Mattias EkholmP.K. Subban

Alexei EmelinAnthony Bitetto / Matt Irwin

Goaltender: Juuse Saros

NHL On NBCSN: Predators can clinch Central Division, Western Conference

Washington Capitals

Forwards

Alex OvechkinEvgeny KuznetsovTom Wilson

Andre BurakovskyNick BackstromTJ Oshie

Brett ConnollyLars EllerDevante Smith-Pelly

Chandler Stephenson-Travis Boyd- Alex Chiasson

Defense

Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson

Brooks OrpikChristian Djoos

Goalie: Philip Grubauer

Devils facing ‘big challenge’ trying to clinch playoff spot vs. Maple Leafs

NEWARK — The New Jersey Devils saw all of your preseason predictions placing them in last place (*raises hand*). That helped fuel this season’s mantra — New Jersey Devils vs. Everybody — that they continue to carry into Game 81 — a game where they can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While you’d think the “Us Against the World” mentality would have subsided a bit as the Devils played their way into the Eastern Conference playoff picture and Taylor Hall played his way into the MVP conversation, but it’s business as usual as they look to extend their season beyond this weekend.

“It hasn’t changed. It’s just keep doing the same thing,” head coach John Hynes said after Thursday’s morning skate. “It’s not about that. We have to make sure that we’re ready to play a game tonight and get to our identity and really test ourselves against a real good team.”

[NHL Playoff Push: East field could be set; Predators eyeing Presidents’ Trophy]

As the Devils began to exceed expectations, the tenseness of the playoff race saw them slip up in January where they went 3-6-2 as the calendar turned to 2018. The team had a talk, and the overriding message to the players was to start having fun and not allow the pressure to get to them.

“It just seemed to be from the start of training camp we we’re all in on what we had to do,” said Hall. “Last year was a bit of an eye opener for all of us here at the organization, not just the players, but the coaching staff. We all kind of took a step back and figured out what we had to do better.”

Things began to change in the middle of February, as did Hall’s season, which went from strong to Hart Trophy-worthy.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

The 26-year-old Hall has never played postseason hockey, and following years of disappointment in Edmonton, Thursday night that can all change.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s what we wanted at the start of the season,” said Hall. “Coming into the season, if you were to tell me that Game 81 we’d be playing in a clinching game, I would have taken that in a heartbeat. It’s really exciting for our group, for our organization and for our fanbase. It’s been a fun ride so far this year and the improvements that we’ve made as a team, and you’re seeing individuals improve over the course of a year as well, it’s really exciting for our franchise.”

From Hall to the rookie campaigns of Will Butcher and Nico Hischier to Keith Kinkaid saving the season after Cory Schneider’s injury to Brian Boyle’s come back from an early-season cancer diagnosis, there are many different stories to pick from the 2017-18 Devils season. Now, for the first time since they went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2012, they’re on the verge of being back in the playoffs, a place they feel they deserve to be.

“We’ve worked hard. We’ve earned our spot so far,” said Boyle. “But nothing’s done yet. We’ve got a really good team that’s coming in here and we have a big challenge tonight.”

NHL Playoff Push: East field could be set; Predators eyeing Presidents’ Trophy

A quiet three-game night on Wednesday is followed by a busy Thursday evening that could see three teams clinch playoff spots and complete the Eastern Conference field and the Presidents’ Trophy get a new address for 2018. And in non-playoff news, tonight will also see Daniel and Henrik Sedin play their final home game as members of the Vancouver Canucks.

Let’s see how the East is shaping up with a couple of days left to go:

The Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers could all punch their tickets to the dance Thursday night. For the Blue Jackets, they need at least one point against the Pittsburgh Penguins or they need the Florida Panthers to lose to the Boston Bruins.

In New Jersey, a win for the Devils against the Toronto Maple Leafs and they’re in. They can also get an “x” next to their name in the standings if they manage one point against Toronto and the Panthers lose to the Bruins or if Florida suffers a regulation loss to Boston.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

The Flyers need some help tonight for a postseason berth. They need to beat the Carolina Hurricanes and have the Panthers lose to the Bruins or they can take one point against Carolina and Florida drops their game against Boston in regulation.

Only one spot left in the West and the Colorado Avalanche could really take advantage of the Chicago Blackhawks’ stunning defeat of the St. Louis Blues by topping the San Jose Sharks tonight. There are no clinching scenarios on Thursday, but an Avs win would put them on the brink of a playoff berth. St. Louis visits Chicago on Friday night before meeting Colorado on Saturday, which could be a winner-take-all game.

The only other meaningful game in the West tonight is the Nashville Predators taking on the Washington Capitals (Watch live at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN or our live stream). The Preds could clinch the Presidents’ Trophy, Western Conference and Central Division title. Here are their scenarios:

Presidents’ Trophy
• Beat the Capitals and the Bruins lose to the Panthers in regulation

Western Conference
• Beat the Capitals
OR
• Get one point vs. Washington and the Winnipeg Jets lose to the Calgary Flames
OR
• Jets lose to the Flames in regulation and Vegas Golden Knights fall to the Edmonton Oilers

Central Division
• Beat the Capitals
OR
• Manage one point against the Capitals and Winnipeg loses to Calgary
OR
• Jets lose to the Flames in regulation

If The Playoffs Started Today

Thursday’s Key Games
Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET
Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET
Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET
Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET
Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Tank Watch!
The Buffalo Sabres made history on Wednesday becoming the first NHL team to clinch 31st place. That also meant they earned the best odds in the 2018 Draft Lottery for the third time in five years.

1 – Sabres (18.5 percent), 62 points, 80 games, 24 ROW
2 – Senators (13.5), 67 points, 80 GP, 26 ROW
3 – Canadiens (11.5) 69 points, 80 GP, 26 ROW
4 – Coyotes (9.5), 69 points, 80 GP, 27 ROW
5 – Canucks (8.5), 70 points, 80 GP, 30 ROW
6 – Red Wings (7.5) 72 points, 80 GP, 25 ROW
7 – Oilers (6.5) 74 points, 80 GP, 30 ROW
8 – Islanders (6.0) 76 points, 80 GP, 30 ROW
9 – Blackhawks (5.0) 76 points, 80 GP, 32 ROW
10 – Rangers (3.5), 77 points, 80 GP, 31 ROW
11 – Hurricanes (3.0) 81 points, 80 GP, 32 ROW
12 – Flames (2.5) 82 points, 80 GP, 34 ROW (*Pick owned by NYI)
13 – Stars (2.0) 90 points, 80 GP, 37 ROW
14 – Panthers (1.5) 90 points, 79 GP, 38 ROW
15 – Blues (1.0) 92 points, 80 GP, 40 ROW

