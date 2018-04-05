PHT Morning Skate: Emotional final drive for Sedins; Hall loving life in New Jersey

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Taylor Hall has really appreciated playing in front of the hockey fans in New Jersey. “It feels like they’ve really embraced me as a player and it’s a great feeling. That’s something you’ll remember all your life. Being on the bench after a goal and hearing MVP chants. It’s really cool.” (NJ.com)

• Flames GM Brad Treliving admitted that his team needs to be more emotionally engaged if they want to have success in the future. (Calgary Sun)

• In a league that puts an emphasis on youth and speed, Zdeno Chara has had to work extremely hard to stay productive. The lengths he’s gone to stay in shape are nothing short of incredible. (SI.com)

• Steven Stamkos hasn’t been as productive offensively lately, but he’s still trying to lead by example on the ice by doing little things to help his team win. (Trentonian)

• Adam Gaudette should be the one to take home the Hobey Baker Award this year because he led the nation in scoring and because he helped a limited Northeastern team reach the NCAA tournament. (College Hockey News)

• Henrik and Daniel Sedin will be driving to Rogers Arena for the final time in their careers. There’s a good chance that it’ll be an emotional car ride. (Sportsnet)

• What should the Oilers do with all their restricted free agents? Ryan Strome needs a new deal. (Oilers Nation)

• More scoring from their youngsters and an improved penalty kill are the reason for San Jose’s success this season. (NBC Bay Area)

• Brandon Davidson, Ales Hemsky and Mark Streit weren’t important pieces of the Canadiens roster this season, but they affected the team in a meaningful way. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• Check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues. What a crushing ending for the Blues. (Top)

