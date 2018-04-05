Getty

NHL on NBCSN: Preds look to clinch division, conference against Capitals

By Joey AlfieriApr 5, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
3 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Thursday, as the Washington Capitals host the Nashville Predators at 7:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

The Predators locked up their playoff spot a long time ago, but they can lock up the Central Division and the Western Conference with a win against the Capitals tonight. A Jets loss would also lock up the division, while a Golden Knights loss would do the same for the conference.

Nashville thought they’d have a chance to clinch their division when they scored a late goal against the Panthers, but after review, the goal was called back because of goaltender interference. A lot of Preds fans, including Carrie Underwood, disagreed with the call.

The non-goal scorer, Filip Forsberg, was also pretty upset by the NHL’s decision.

“It’s a goal,” Forsberg said after the game, per Sportsnet. “It’s got to be a goal. … I don’t know what’s going on. It’s so inconsistent that we don’t even know when it’s a goal or not, but this one was clearly a goal. The puck was never covered. The goalie had no clue where it (was), and it ends up on my tape and it’s in. And they somehow don’t think so. I disagree 100 per cent.”

This will be the final game of the Preds’ three-game road trip that started with a win in Tampa and a loss in Florida. Only the Lightning (25) have more wins away from home than the Predators (24) in 2017-18.

As for the Capitals, they locked up their division with a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, but they’re already out of the running for the conference. So these final two games of the regular season don’t mean anything for Washington.

The one thing they could do over these last two games is figure out which goalie gives them the best chance to win. But it sounds like head coach Barry Trotz is content with the way things are going with Philipp Grubauer and Braden Holtby right now.

“We feel we can get both guys going,” Trotz said, per the Washington Post. “There hasn’t been much of a difference between the two of them, so we’re going that way. We’re going to need both goalies, and they’re both playing good right now, so I’m very happy with our goaltending situation.”

Hey, the Penguins used two goalies on their journey to winning two Stanley Cup titles, so maybe that’s the secret recipe for the Capitals, too.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Which NHL teams will make a coaching change after the season?

By Sean LeahyApr 5, 2018, 12:44 PM EDT
2 Comments

The 2017-18 NHL season will come to an end this weekend and barring some last-minute decision, no head coach will have been fired; that’s something that hasn’t happened since the league expanded in 1967.

It’s a rarity that no coach has been canned, despite the calls for management to take action in a handful of markets. But general managers have decided to use a little patience and ride out the full 82-game schedule without seeking a new voice behind their bench.

Patience can swing in different ways, however. Remember when Philadelphia Flyers fans were calling for Dave Hakstol’s head as the team went through a long losing streak earlier this season? GM Ron Hextall wasn’t having any of it, and now they’re on the verge of a playoff berth. Then there are places like Calgary, Dallas, New York and Carolina where head coaches stayed put and left fans wondering if their seasons would have gone in an opposite direction had a change been made.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

The NHL has seen 34 in-season coaching changes over the last nine years, and since we’re likely to see zero this regular season, what does that mean for next week once those teams who’ve missed out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs reassess their futures?

Darren Dreger was on the NBCSN pre-game show Wednesday night and listed 10 NHL head coaches whose seats are feeling pretty warm these days.

Glen Gulutzan, Calgary Flames – In a conversation with Eric Francis of the Calgary Sun, GM Brad Treliving wasn’t going to speculate on the future of his head coach after a season that saw the Flames tumble out of a playoff spot in the second half.

“That’s an easy thing in sports to do — the first thing is to look at the coach. I think we’ve got a good coach,” Treliving said. “We’ve got some good players, but we’re all subject to scrutiny when a season goes like this.”

Gulutzan has an 81-67-14 record in two seasons in Calgary. He only got two when he was in Dallas. Will Treliving give him a little more rope?

Bill Peters, Carolina Hurricanes – New owner Tom Dundon has already started making his mark on his team, moving Ron Francis from the GM’s chair to president of hockey operations. A search for a new GM is under way, but will Dundon wait until that position is filled before making a decision on Peters? Peters has one year left on his contract and reportedly has an “out” in his deal. It’s hard to believe he’d walk away from what’s believe to be a $1.6 million salary, but the new boss can’t be happy with the team’s lack of progress the last few seasons.

Joel Quenneville, Chicago Blackhawks – After a pair of first-round exits, the Blackhawks won’t be playing postseason hockey this spring. They last missed out in 2008, just before they hit elite status in the NHL. The veteran core isn’t old and gray just yet, and the organization still believes they can contend while Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews and others remain the leaders on the team. Quenneville is owed $12 million over the final two years of his deal, so cutting ties would be a pricey proposition. The 2017-18 season was a down year, but they didn’t have Corey Crawford, arguably the team’s MVP before he was injured, for most of the season. Will that be enough for president John McDonough to keep GM Stan Bowman and Quenneville around?

Ken Hitchcock, Dallas StarsAnother disappointing season in Dallas will lead with questions about the future of the head coach and GM Jim Nill. Since his first tenure with the Stars ended in 2002, Hitch has had a bit of a shelf life as he moved on to three other organizations before returning last summer. Is he a one-and-done? The Stars were expected to be improved this season but a second half collapse could change owner Tom Gaglardi’s plans.

Jeff Blashill, Detroit Red Wings – Three Detroit outlets reported last week that not only will GM Ken Holland be back next season, but so will Blashill, who has a 104-104-36 record and one playoff appearance in three seasons with the Red Wings. The franchise is in a bit of a transition phase right now and letting Blashill ride out his contract — he has one year remaining — might be the way to go.

Todd McLellan, Edmonton Oilers – Is it McLellan’s fault that Connor McDavid‘s all-world season is being wasted because of the lack of talent surrounding him? Nope. That blame falls on one person’s shoulders only.

Doug Weight, New York Islanders – Time after time, loss after loss, you can see the frustration in Weight’s face during his post-game media scrums. The Islanders can score at will, but can’t keep the puck out of their own net. There will be no playoffs for the second straight season and summer looms with John Tavares eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and a question of whether owners Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky will bring GM Garth Snow back.

Alain Vigneault, New York Rangers – The Rangers threw in the towel in February to let the kids get experience for the future. But with Henrik Lundqvist still under contract for three more seasons, now is not the time for a tear-it-all-down rebuild. With plenty of cap space to fill this summer, Vigneault could be given time to coach into next season, but possibly on a short leash.

Guy Boucher, Ottawa Senators – The Erik Karlsson decision is first and foremost for the Senators. Will he stay or does he want to go? Is he OK with Boucher returning as head coach? What is GM Pierre Dorion’s vision for the future and does it include being aggressive in free agency and the trade market this summer? There are many questions to be answered in Ottawa.

Barry Trotz, Washington Capitals – GM Brian MacLellan was quietly given an extension last month, but Trotz is still without one with an expiring deal after the season. What will keep him safe? Will reaching the conference finals be enough?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer forPro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line atphtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Emotional final drive for Sedins; Hall loving life in New Jersey

By Joey AlfieriApr 5, 2018, 9:35 AM EDT
1 Comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Taylor Hall has really appreciated playing in front of the hockey fans in New Jersey. “It feels like they’ve really embraced me as a player and it’s a great feeling. That’s something you’ll remember all your life. Being on the bench after a goal and hearing MVP chants. It’s really cool.” (NJ.com)

• Flames GM Brad Treliving admitted that his team needs to be more emotionally engaged if they want to have success in the future. (Calgary Sun)

• In a league that puts an emphasis on youth and speed, Zdeno Chara has had to work extremely hard to stay productive. The lengths he’s gone to stay in shape are nothing short of incredible. (SI.com)

Steven Stamkos hasn’t been as productive offensively lately, but he’s still trying to lead by example on the ice by doing little things to help his team win. (Trentonian)

Adam Gaudette should be the one to take home the Hobey Baker Award this year because he led the nation in scoring and because he helped a limited Northeastern team reach the NCAA tournament. (College Hockey News)

• Henrik and Daniel Sedin will be driving to Rogers Arena for the final time in their careers. There’s a good chance that it’ll be an emotional car ride. (Sportsnet)

• What should the Oilers do with all their restricted free agents? Ryan Strome needs a new deal. (Oilers Nation)

• More scoring from their youngsters and an improved penalty kill are the reason for San Jose’s success this season. (NBC Bay Area)

Brandon Davidson, Ales Hemsky and Mark Streit weren’t important pieces of the Canadiens roster this season, but they affected the team in a meaningful way. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• Check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues. What a crushing ending for the Blues. (Top)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Blackhawks top Blues; Sabres clinch 31st; Ducks, Kings playoff-bound

AP Images
By Sean LeahyApr 5, 2018, 12:42 AM EDT
7 Comments

Player of the Night: Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

Before Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, DeBrincat said the Blackhawks wanted to “crush their hopes,” referring to the Blues’ playoff chances. Well, they did just that in dramatic fashion overcoming a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3. DeBrincat played a big role in the come back, scoring the game-tying goal with 11:30 to go and then assisting on Duncan Keith‘s winner with 8.5 seconds left.

Highlight of the Night: Duncan Keith, soul crusher:

MISC:

• Blake Hillman’s first NHL goal came shorthanded and helped cut the Blues’ lead to 3-2. He’s the fifth Blackhawks to record their first career goal this season.

• The Blackhawks win meant that the Los Angeles Kings clinched a playoff spot.

Alex Burrows and Ryan Dzingel each had a goal and an assist as the Ottawa Senators doubled up the Buffalo Sabres 4-2. Matt Duchene put home his team-leading 27th goal of the season.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

• With the loss the Buffalo Sabres secured 31st in the NHL and will now have the top odds (18.5 percent) in the NHL Draft Lottery, which will be held later this month. This is the third time in five years that Buffalo has finished in that position.

• Via the AP, the “Sabres’ league-worst 11 home wins matched a franchise low for any year, including the lockout-shortened 48-game 2012-13 season, when Buffalo went 11-10-3. Buffalo also went 11-19-9 during a 78-game season in 1971-72.”

Ondrej Kase put home a rebound with 3:56 left to snap a 1-1 tie and help give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. The victory also meant that Anaheim clinched a playoff spot for the sixth straight year.

• The Ducks now hold the third spot in the Pacific Division, one point behind the San Jose Sharks.

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:
Senators 4, Sabres 2
Blackhawks 4, Blues 3
Ducks 3, Wild 1

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Duncan Keith’s late winner helps strike blow to Blues’ playoff hopes

By Sean LeahyApr 4, 2018, 11:07 PM EDT
6 Comments

Duncan Keith‘s goal with 8.5 seconds to go broke a 3-3 tie and gave the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night.

The Blues are still in pursuit of a wild card spot in the Western Conference, but with the loss remain a point behind the Colorado Avalanche with two games to go, including a Saturday night tilt vs. the Avs.

Chicago wanted to play spoiler for their Central Division rivals, with Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat saying before the game, “They’re a good team and they’re fighting for a playoff spot right now. We’re not going out there and just letting them take it. We want to crush their hopes.”

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

It was looking good for the Blues early in the second period when Vladimir Tarasenko gave the home side a 3-1 lead. But St. Louis and Jake Allen began to falter minutes later. Blackhawks rookie Blake Hillman jumped into the rush and scored his first NHL goal with Chicago on a power play to cut the deficit to 3-2 midway through the period.

With DeBrincat wanting to “crush their hopes,” he backed up his words and tied the game with 11:30 to go, thanks to some more questionable goaltending by Allen.

The self-destruction of the Blues continued as Chris Butler took a holding penalty with two minutes to go. The Blackhawks waited until the very end of that power play to capitalize, with Keith finally notching his second goal of the season and also sending the Los Angeles Kings to playoffs in the process.

Your thoughts, Doug Armstrong?

And as if the Blues haven’t been demonized enough by the Blackhawks, the two teams meet again Friday night at United Center. How soon will St. Louis be able to erase this one from memory and focus on the two biggest games of their season this weekend?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.