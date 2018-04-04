Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Karlsson’s season over; Frozen Four Preview

By Joey AlfieriApr 4, 2018, 9:35 AM EDT
Erik Karlsson will not be heading on the road with the Ottawa Senators, which means his season is officially over. (TSN)

• Yesterday marked the start of the first ever Arab Club Cup Championship. The tournament, which will take place in Abu Dhabi, could help countries like Egypt fall in love with hockey. (ESPN)

Antti Raanta has been on a roll of late and the Arizona Coyotes would like to get him under contract in the near future. (Arizona Sports 98.7 FM)

• The Michigan Wolverines have been riding their top line through the NCAA Frozen Four Tournament. They’ll take on Notre Dame for a spot in the title game. (USCHO.com)

• Despite losing five or their top six scorers from last year, Minnesota-Duluth has managed to to make it back to the Frozen Four. They’ll have to get through Ohio State to make it to the final. (College Hockey News)

• Predators forward Filip Forsberg is getting hot at the perfect time. “When he’s going, he’s a big-time threat out there,” Ryan Johansen said. “Great time for him to start ramping his game up. … He’s a motivated player right now.” (Tennessean)

 • USA Today breaks down Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton, Henrik Lundqvist, Jaromir Jagr, Henrik Zetterberg, Roberto Luongo and Patrick Marleau‘s chances of making the hall of fame. (USA Today)

• Avs first-rounder Cale Maker has decided to return to UMass for another year. He was drafted fourth overall last June. (Mile High Hockey)

• Amanda Kessel discussed beating Canada at the Olympics, obstacles she got through in her career, the cool things she got to do after winning gold, and more in this Q & A. (Athletes Quarterly)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Lightning and Bruins.

NHL on NBCSN: Blues need to pick up valuable points against Blackhawks

By Joey AlfieriApr 4, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Wednesday night, as the St. Louis Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.

This game means much more to the Blues than it does to the ‘Hawks. Chicago heads into tonight’s game 19 points away from a playoff spot, which is telling.

The Blackhawks have done their best to play spoiler, but that hasn’t necessarily worked out well either. They’ve lost seven of their last nine games, including a 5-4 OT decision at home to the Blues on Mar. 18. These two teams will go head-to-head again on Friday night in Chicago.

Captain Jonathan Toews (upper body) will miss a sixth consecutive game tonight.

‘‘It’d be nice to see them miss the playoffs,’’ winger Patrick Kane said of the Blues, per the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘So it would be nice to have a hand in that.’’

Erik Gustafsson didn’t mince words either.

‘‘I don’t like them,’’ Gustafsson said with a laugh, according to the Sun-Times. ‘‘It’s a fun team to play against, though. There’s always a lot of hits and scrums after every [whistle]. We have that kind of irritating [rivalry] with them, so it’s fun.’’

The Blues will look to avoid falling into that trap. They need all the points they can get if they want to get back to the playoffs. Heading into tonight’s action, they find themselves one point behind the Colorado Avalanche with a game in hand. So tonight’s tilt is huge.

“We’ve got to find points,” goalie Jake Allen said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Overtime point, obviously a win is the goal, but points right now. It doesn’t matter how. We just have to find a way to make some positive ground here.”

The Blues are coming off a disappointing 4-2 loss to the Capitals, who had played an emotional division-clinching game the night before against the Penguins. Since coming away with a huge OT win over the Sharks late last month, St. Louis has dropped three consecutive games to Vegas, Arizona and Washington.

They’ll finish the season off with a pair of games against the ‘Hawks before taking on the Avalanche in what will likely be a major showdown for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Buzzer: Hall of a night

By James O'BrienApr 4, 2018, 2:35 AM EDT
Players of the Night:

Taylor Hall: There are some great choices from Tuesday, but when you consider overall output and the importance of such production, Hall is up there. He extended his current point streak to nine games with a splendid two-goal, two-assist performance, greatly improving the Devils’ chances of making the playoffs.

Will Butcher was impressive in his own right, collecting two goals.

Also great scorers for teams in the hunt: Artemi Panarin scored one goal and two assists for the Columbus Blue Jackets, playing an integral role in their comeback win against Detroit. (Seth Jones also collected three assists). It’s only taken Panarin one season to set quite the milestone for the Blue Jackets franchise.

William Karlsson continues his sensational season for the Golden Knights, generating a goal and two assists of his own. He now has 43 goals and 78 points in 2017-18, and is heating up toward the postseason with an absurd 12 points in his last five contests.

Finally, Kyle Connor continues his fantastic work as a rookie for the Jets. Like Karlsson and Panarin, Connor collected a goal and two helpers, pushing his season total to 30. Maybe he can at least grab a slice of Patrik Laine‘s limelight?

Goalies impress: With 33 saves, Andrei Vasilevskiy collected his eighth shutout of 2017-18, tying Pekka Rinne for the NHL lead. Read more about his win with the Lightning here.

Roberto Luongo stopped 45 of 46 shots to keep Florida’s slim hopes alive tonight. Of course, some believe that he actually allowed two goals. That’s a whole thing. Finally, Antti Raanta continues his great work in “garbage time,” making 42 saves in Arizona’s win against Calgary.

(One guy who’s still absorbing being in “garbage time” who had a strong night was Jamie Benn. He generated a hat trick in the Stars’ rally against the Sharks.)

Highlights

A day after the Sedins announced their retirement, they received a great ovation from Canucks fans. This is their second-to-last home game in Vancouver.

No surprise that other teams tip their caps to the Sedins.

Max Domi seems to be improving lately, and his mind games are on point.

Scores

Devils 5, Rangers 2
Islanders 5, Flyers 4
Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 4 (OT)
Jets 5, Canadiens 4 (OT)
Lightning 4, Bruins 0
Panthers 2, Predators 1
Coyotes 4, Flames 1
Golden Knights 5, Canucks 4 (SO)
Stars 4, Sharks 2

Even Carrie Underwood is ‘livid’ about goalie interference

By James O'BrienApr 3, 2018, 11:05 PM EDT
Look, the Nashville Predators are probably still going to win the Central Division, and the Florida Panthers face long odds to ride tonight’s regulation victory to a playoff spot out East.

Even so, the Predators seemed to score a goal that would send Tuesday’s game into overtime. Instead, it was waved off for goalie interference as the Panthers prevailed 2-1.

Take a look at the would-be goal while we wait for the league’s typically nondescript reason why Filip Forsberg‘s tally didn’t count:

Search the Internet and you’ll find plenty of rage on this goal, even by “goalie interference infuriates all hockey fans at some point” standards. In fact, Carrie Underwood couldn’t help but chime in. She might be a little biased considering the fact that she’s married to Predators center Mike Fisher, but still.

(This would be a good time to reference one of her songs. Should Gary Bettman worry about his car getting keyed?)

Kiefer Sutherland shared a similar sentiment, prompting thoughts of Solid Snake infiltrating “the war room” in Toronto for answers.*

* – A “24” reference would have been more understandable, but “Metal Gear Solid V” deserves a plug.

To be fair to Underwood, she’s far from alone in being flabbergasted by the call.

Forsberg voices an opinion many seem to hold: that there’s a lack of clarity regarding what is or is not goalie interference.

“Either the refs don’t know or Toronto doesn’t know,” Forsberg said, via the Tennessean’s Adam Vingan. “They’re definitely not on the same page.”

Regardless, the Winnipeg Jets still have an outside chance at winning the Central, as they trail Nashville by three standings points as both teams have two games left.

Again, it’s not likely that the Jets will take it. That said, it’s worth monitoring, as the winner of the Central will hold home-ice through at least the West playoffs, and might win the Presidents’ Trophy. So there’s a worst-case scenario beyond the NHL drawing Underwood’s ire.

It’s probably a bigger deal that the Panthers won, although they still will need quite a bit of good fortune to earn a playoff bid.

Elsewhere in the East, the Blue Jackets rallied for a 5-4 overtime win against the Red Wings. The Devils also took care of business, beating the Rangers 5-2. The Flyers almost managed a rally like Columbus, yet Mathew Barzal‘s second goal of the night proved to be the spoiler as the Islanders won in regulation.

Overall, it’s still gloomy for the Panthers, who might actually need to cross their fingers that the Flyers slip after seemingly being focused on the Devils. Here’s an updated look:

Third Metro spot: Blue Jackets, 96 points, 2 games remaining, 39 ROW

First WC: Devils, 95 points, 2 GR, 38 ROW
Second WC: Flyers, 94 points, 2 GR, 38 ROW

Panthers, ninth place: 90 points, 3 GR, 38 ROW

The Panthers face the Bruins twice to close out the season with a game against the Sabres sandwiched in between. If they won all three of those games, they’d max out at 96 standings points, so you can see how slim their odds might be.

Still, their hope is alive after Tuesday, and some might argue that they can partially thank the NHL’s polarizing process for that.

Update: Hey, credit the league for at least going a little more in-depth with their explanation:

Lightning blast Bruins, Atlantic race heats up

By James O'BrienApr 3, 2018, 10:14 PM EDT
The Boston Bruins have been skyrocketing up the ranks while the Tampa Bay Lightning have been sagging with the finish line in view, to the point that Boston seemed likely to win the Atlantic Division.

Tonight injected some serious doubt into that situation.

Tampa Bay took charge of the game virtually from the time the puck dropped, ultimately cruising to a 4-0 win against Boston. The Bolts generated an impressive 33 shots on goal through the first two periods. While Tuukka Rask was able to hold off their bids in the opening frame, the Lightning made quick work of this one by rattling off a 3-0 deficit in the second period.

Now, just like that, a healthy Bruins lead for the division title is now rail-thin:

Bruins: 49-18-12, 110 points with three games remaining, 46 ROW
Lightning: 53-23-4, 110 points with two games left, 47 ROW

This outcome could be significant for the Florida Panthers, who face the Bruins twice. Here’s the final three games for Boston:

Thu, Apr 5 @ Florida
Sat, Apr 7 vs Ottawa
Sun, Apr 8 vs Florida

The Lightning, meanwhile, face two teams eyeing vacations, the draft lottery, and other off-season considerations. They host the Sabres in Tampa Bay on Friday and then take on the Hurricanes on Saturday.

You’d have to give the Bruins the edge down the stretch thanks to the advantage of having a game in hand. Still, they might face a tougher run if Florida has something to play for, especially if the Cats improbably give themselves a chance to earn a playoff spot during that make-up game on Sunday.

Even if the Lightning finish second in the Atlantic and draw a tough opponent in the Toronto Maple Leafs, this could be the sort of game that gets them back on track. They came into tonight’s game having lost four of their last five games and dropping six of their last 10, with Andrei Vasilevskiy admitting some fatigue.

(Vasilevskiy made some big early saves to earn his eighth shutout of the season, moving into a tie with Pekka Rinne for the NHL lead.)

The Lightning could have kept sinking, especially with Steven Stamkos out of the lineup nursing what’s allegedly a minor injury. Instead, the Lightning flexed their muscles in a way that’s heartening, and also gives them a very real chance at winning the Atlantic.

