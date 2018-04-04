NHL Playoff Push: Ducks, Kings can clinch tonight

Only three games on the NHL schedule Wednesday night but all of them have some level of importance, even if it is for very different reasons.

When it comes to the playoff races all of the big games are taking place in the Western Conference with the St. Louis Blues hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (you can watch that game on NBCSN) and the Anaheim Ducks hosting the Minnesota Wild.

Let’s see why it all matters.

First, the standings.

After winning six in a row (and eight out of nine games) the St. Louis Blues have dropped three games in a row and really need to pick up two points against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. They are getting a bit of a break in that game because not only have the Blackhawks won just five of their past 17 games, they will be without Jonathan Toews on Wednesday night and will be starting Jean-Francois Berube in net.

Of the Blues’ remaining three games two of them are against this Blackhawks team (Wednesday and Friday) and then they close the regular season at Colorado (the team directly ahead of them in the standings for the second Wild Card spot as of Wednesday afternoon) on Saturday. They also still have that game in hand on the Avalanche. So while they open the day on the outside looking in, they are still in control of a lot. The matchups are also pretty favorable in the sense that they are getting two games against a struggling team and a head-to-head against the team they are chasing. The Avalanche are also without Semyon Varlamov and Erik Johnson in their remaining two games (as well as most, if not all, of the playoffs if they make it) due to injury.

For that reason the Avalanche will almost certainly be keeping a close eye on the outcome of the Blues-Blackhawks game on Wednesday.

They will not be the only team.

The Los Angeles Kings will be watching closely as well.

A Blues loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday night would officially clinch a playoff berth for the Kings.

A St. Louis loss would also open the door for the Ducks to get in as well if they can also beat the Wild. Anaheim is one of the teams that have been hit hard by injuries over the past few days and will be without its top defenseman, Cam Fowler, and starting goalie, John Gibson.

The Wild are also without, Ryan Suter, their top defenseman due to an ankle injury.

If The Playoffs Started Today

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Wednesday’s Key Games

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 8 p.m. ET

Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. ET

The Tank Watch!

Well, we said all three games on Wednesday are important, and that is kind of true. It is just that the third game is important because it could impact the NHL draft lottery. The two worst teams in the NHL — the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres — will be facing off in Buffalo and a Sabres loss would clinch the worst record in the league, guaranteeing them a top-five pick in the draft and the best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick and the right to select defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

It would be the third time in five years the Sabres would finish with the worst record in the league. The previous two times they did not win the draft lottery, ending up with the No. 2 pick both times. They selected Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel, missing out on Aaron Ekblad and Connor McDavid.

Maybe this will be the year, Buffalo. Maybe this will be the year.

