PHT Morning Skate: Sedins remembered, praised after retirement announcement

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Sedins have secured their place among greatest NHL siblings (TSN.ca)
• Sedins through the years: NHL career of Canucks forwards, twin brothers marked by significant achievements, milestones (NHL.com)
• Brian Burke inextricably linked to Sedin fairytale (Calgary Sun)
• Fellow NHLers offer praise for Sedins after retirement announcement (Sportsnet)
• Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Claude Giroux, Evgeni Malkin rank highest for individual achievement in NHL this year (Edmonton Journal)
• Uncommon path should ease NHL learning curve for Tolvanen (The Canadian Press)
• Claude Giroux’s 2016-17 campaign had some questioning whether he was headed for further decline. The Flyers captain has proven he’s got a lot more to give with his performance this season, though. (The Hockey News)
• Meet the Traveling Crosby’s (Penguins.com)
• NHL report finds climate change hurts the sport (The Hill)
• A police officer, a bank manager and an accountant: NHL emergency goalie stories are the best (Washington Post)
• Kelly Sowatsky is a die-hard Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She’s also in need of a kidney. On Saturday night she took her fight to PPG Paints Arena where, with the help of a homemade sign, she told her story. (Pensburgh)
• Debate: Who is NHL’s Stanley Cup favorite? (USA Today)
• NHL’s stretch run offers plenty of intrigue (CBC)
• Hickey on Hockey: It’s all or nothing in coming draft for sinking Canadiens (Montreal Gazette)
• Saskatchewan hockey player told he can’t wear patch in honour of friend (CTV)
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck