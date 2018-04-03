PHT Morning Skate: Sedins remembered, praised after retirement announcement

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Sedins have secured their place among greatest NHL siblings (TSN.ca)

• Sedins through the years: NHL career of Canucks forwards, twin brothers marked by significant achievements, milestones (NHL.com)

• Brian Burke inextricably linked to Sedin fairytale (Calgary Sun)

• Fellow NHLers offer praise for Sedins after retirement announcement (Sportsnet)

• Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Claude Giroux, Evgeni Malkin rank highest for individual achievement in NHL this year (Edmonton Journal)

• Uncommon path should ease NHL learning curve for Tolvanen (The Canadian Press)

• Claude Giroux’s 2016-17 campaign had some questioning whether he was headed for further decline. The Flyers captain has proven he’s got a lot more to give with his performance this season, though. (The Hockey News)

• Meet the Traveling Crosby’s (Penguins.com)

• NHL report finds climate change hurts the sport (The Hill)

• A police officer, a bank manager and an accountant: NHL emergency goalie stories are the best (Washington Post)

• Kelly Sowatsky is a die-hard Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She’s also in need of a kidney. On Saturday night she took her fight to PPG Paints Arena where, with the help of a homemade sign, she told her story. (Pensburgh)

• Debate: Who is NHL’s Stanley Cup favorite? (USA Today)

• NHL’s stretch run offers plenty of intrigue (CBC)

• Hickey on Hockey: It’s all or nothing in coming draft for sinking Canadiens (Montreal Gazette)

• Saskatchewan hockey player told he can’t wear patch in honour of friend (CTV)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck