PHT Morning Skate: Sedins remembered, praised after retirement announcement

Apr 3, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
• Sedins have secured their place among greatest NHL siblings (TSN.ca)

• Sedins through the years: NHL career of Canucks forwards, twin brothers marked by significant achievements, milestones (NHL.com)

• Brian Burke inextricably linked to Sedin fairytale (Calgary Sun)

• Fellow NHLers offer praise for Sedins after retirement announcement (Sportsnet)

Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Claude Giroux, Evgeni Malkin rank highest for individual achievement in NHL this year (Edmonton Journal)

• Uncommon path should ease NHL learning curve for Tolvanen (The Canadian Press)

• Claude Giroux’s 2016-17 campaign had some questioning whether he was headed for further decline. The Flyers captain has proven he’s got a lot more to give with his performance this season, though. (The Hockey News)

• Meet the Traveling Crosby’s (Penguins.com)

• NHL report finds climate change hurts the sport (The Hill)

• A police officer, a bank manager and an accountant: NHL emergency goalie stories are the best (Washington Post)

• Kelly Sowatsky is a die-hard Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She’s also in need of a kidney. On Saturday night she took her fight to PPG Paints Arena where, with the help of a homemade sign, she told her story. (Pensburgh)

• Debate: Who is NHL’s Stanley Cup favorite? (USA Today)

• NHL’s stretch run offers plenty of intrigue (CBC)

• Hickey on Hockey: It’s all or nothing in coming draft for sinking Canadiens (Montreal Gazette)

• Saskatchewan hockey player told he can’t wear patch in honour of friend (CTV)

The Buzzer: Wild clinch, Duchene hits 200, Burakovsky’s filthy goal

Apr 3, 2018, 1:17 AM EDT
Players of the Night:

Devan Dubnyk and Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild: Two goals by Parise and 22 saves by Dubnyk helped the Wild to a 3-0 shutout win against the Edmonton Oilers. The win was huge for the Wild, with both the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche losing. Minnesota is now five points clear of the Avalanche and six clear of the Blues in the race for third place in the Central Division.

William Nylander and Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs: Both Nylander and Matthews recorded three-point nights — each had two goals and an assist — as the Leafs trounced the Buffalo Sabres 5-2.

Matt Duchene and Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators: The Senators lost 6-5 in a goal-fest against the Winnipeg Jets. Like Nylander and Matthews for Toronto, both Senators listed here had two goals and an assist each. Duchene’s two markers brought him to the 200-goal milestone for his career.

Highlights of the Night:

This is unfair:

Even with no fans to witness it, this was a great goal:

Luongo knows:

What could it mean?

The face you make when you snap a 19-game goal-scoring drought:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Maple Leafs 5, Sabres 2

Jets 6, Senators 5

Panthers 3, Hurricanes 2

Capitals 4, Blues 2

Wild 3, Oilers 0

Kings 3, Avalanche 1

Erik Karlsson picks up puck after potential last home game as a Senator (video)

Apr 2, 2018, 11:09 PM EDT
If Monday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets was the last time Erik Karlsson will suit up for the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, he’ll have something to remember the occasion.

Jets forward Adam Lowry shot the puck into the empty net at the end of the game in a 6-5 loss for the Senators. After the final buzzer, Karlsson skated over to the net, fished the puck out of it, and put it into his hockey pants, perhaps foreshadowing an end of an era in Canada’s capital for the two-time Norris Trophy winner.

Karlsson’s future has been the focus of intense speculation for much of the season, and the thought is he will depart Ottawa at some point this offseason after a deal at the trade deadline didn’t come to fruition.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his contract.

Karlsson had three assists in the game, eclipsing the 60-point mark for the fifth straight season.

Ryan Suter to have surgery, done for the season

Apr 2, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
The Minnesota Wild are likely heading to the playoffs, but their top defenseman won’t be coming along.

The Wild announced that Ryan Suter, who was injured in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, will have surgery to repair a fracture in his ankle and is done for the season.

Suter had already set a career-high with 45 assists and tied his career-high in points with 51. He was also a force on the power play with 23 power-play points.

Production aside, Suter also commanded a ton of minutes at 26:46 per game, second highest in the NHL.

The Wild are currently third in the Central Division with 96 points and would play the Winnipeg Jets in the first round if the playoffs started today.

No matter how you look at it, it’s a huge blow to the Wild’s aspirations in the playoffs, even with the pending return of Jared Spurgeon.

2018 NHL Draft Lottery Watch: Should-lose games

Apr 2, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
By defeating the Wild 4-1 on Saturday, the Stars kept their very thin playoff hopes alive, most likely delaying the inevitable.

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers are in danger of falling out of the East playoff races after dropping three straight games. Losing to Carolina tonight wouldn’t mathematically eliminate Florida, but would almost guarantee that they’d start looking at the lottery rankings toward the end.

[Playoff push]

Tank watch
1 – Sabres (18.5 percent), 62 points, 78 games, 24 ROW
2 – Senators (13.5), 65 points, 78 GP, 25 ROW
3 – Coyotes (11.5), 67 points, 79 GP, 26 ROW
4 – Canadiens (9.5) 68 points, 79 GP, 26 ROW
5 – Canucks (8.5), 69 points, 79 GP, 30 ROW
6 – Red Wings (7.5) 71 points, 79 GP, 25 ROW
7 – Islanders (6.5) 74 points, 79 GP, 29 ROW
8 – Oilers (6.0) 74 points, 79 GP, 30 ROW
9 – Blackhawks (5.0) 74 points, 79 GP, 31 ROW
10 – Rangers (3.5), 77 points, 79 GP, 31 ROW
11 – Hurricanes (3.0) 81 points, 79 GP, 32 ROW
12 – Islanders (2.5) 82 points, 79 GP, 34 ROW (*Previously owned by CGY)
13 – Panthers (2.0) 86 points, 77 GP, 36 ROW
14 – Stars (1.5) 88 points, 79 GP, 36 ROW
15 – Blues (1.0) 92 points, 78 GP, 40 ROW

(The 2018 NHL Draft Lottery, to be held April 28, will consist of three drawings: the 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall and the 3rd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting third overall.)

The Devils are the most likely team to fall into the bottom 15 if Florida leaps over them, although there’s a slight chance that Columbus or Philly could fall instead. Still, the Panthers need a lot to go right for any of those scenarios to happen.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Out West, the Blues have a strong chance to get out of this mix and into the playoff picture. It could very well come down to the Avalanche or Blues.

***

As far as already-eliminated teams go, bottom dwellers are generally facing higher-end teams that, in some cases, might be winding down as much as battling for positioning.

The Sabres, for example, face the Maple Leafs in Toronto. While the Maple Leafs would prefer to go into the playoffs on a high note, they’re locked into the third spot in the Atlantic, so this isn’t huge for them. Ottawa’s in a similar situation in facing the Jets, although Winnipeg has a slight chance to win the Central.

Edmonton faces a team a little more in the middle, as the Wild are fairly comfortably in third in the Central, but they do have some incentive to get that settled.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Hurricanes face a desperate Panthers team. Carolina’s unlikely to improve its lottery odds, but a strong finish could really drop the Hurricanes.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.