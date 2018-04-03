Even Carrie Underwood is ‘livid’ about goalie interference

By James O'BrienApr 3, 2018, 11:05 PM EDT
4 Comments

Look, the Nashville Predators are probably still going to win the Central Division, and the Florida Panthers face long odds to ride tonight’s regulation victory to a playoff spot out East.

Even so, the Predators seemed to score a goal that would send Tuesday’s game into overtime. Instead, it was waved off for goalie interference as the Panthers prevailed 2-1.

Take a look at the would-be goal while we wait for the league’s typically nondescript reason why Filip Forsberg‘s tally didn’t count:

Search the Internet and you’ll find plenty of race on this goal, even by “goalie interference infuriates all hockey fans at some point” standards. In fact, Carrie Underwood couldn’t help but chime in. She might be a little biased considering the fact that she’s married to Predators center Mike Fisher, but still.

(This would be a good time to reference one of her songs. Should Gary Bettman worry about his car getting keyed?)

Kiefer Sutherland shared a similar sentiment, prompting thoughts of Solid Snake infiltrating “the war room” in Toronto for answers.*

* – A “24” reference would have been more understandable, but “Metal Gear Solid V” deserves a plug.

To be fair to Underwood, she’s far from alone in being flabbergasted by the call.

Forsberg voices an opinion seem to hold: that there’s a lack of clarity regarding what is or is not goalie interference.

“Either the refs don’t know or Toronto doesn’t know,” Forsberg said, via the Tennessean’s Adam Vingan. “They’re definitely not on the same page.”

Regardless, the Winnipeg Jets still have an outside chance at winning the Central, as they trail Nashville by three standings points as both teams have two games left.

Again, it’s not likely that the Jets will take it. That said, it’s worth monitoring, as the winner of the Central will hold home-ice through at least the West playoffs, and might win the Presidents’ Trophy. So there’s a worst-case scenario beyond the NHL drawing Underwood’s ire.

It’s probably a bigger deal that the Panthers won, although they still will need quite a bit of good fortune to earn a playoff bid.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Elsewhere in the East, the Blue Jackets rallied for a 5-4 overtime win against the Red Wings. The Devils also took care of business, beating the Rangers 5-2. The Flyers almost managed a rally like Columbus, yet Mathew Barzal‘s second goal of the night proved to be the spoiler as the Islanders won in regulation.

Overall, it’s still gloomy for the Panthers, who might actually need to cross their fingers that the Flyers slip after seemingly being focused on the Devils. Here’s an updated look:

Third Metro spot: Blue Jackets, 96 points, 2 games remaining, 39 ROW

First WC: Devils, 95 points, 2 GR, 38 ROW
Second WC: Flyers, 94 points, 2 GR, 38 ROW

Panthers, ninth place: 90 points, 3 GR, 38 ROW

The Panthers face the Bruins twice to close out the season with a game against the Sabres sandwiched in between. If they won all three of those games, they’d max out at 96 standings points, so you can see how slim their odds might be.

Still, their hope is alive after Tuesday, and some might argue that they can partially thank the NHL’s polarizing process for that.

Update: Hey, credit the league for at least going a little more in-depth with their explanation:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Lightning blast Bruins, Atlantic race heats up

Getty
By James O'BrienApr 3, 2018, 10:14 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Boston Bruins have been skyrocketing up the ranks while the Tampa Bay Lightning have been sagging with the finish line in view, to the point that Boston seemed likely to win the Atlantic Division.

Tonight injected some serious doubt into that situation.

Tampa Bay took charge of the game virtually from the time the puck dropped, ultimately cruising to a 4-0 win against Boston. The Bolts generated an impressive 33 shots on goal through the first two periods. While Tuukka Rask was able to hold off their bids in the opening frame, the Lightning made quick work of this one by rattling off a 3-0 deficit in the second period.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Now, just like that, a healthy Bruins lead for the division title is now rail-thin:

Bruins: 49-18-12, 110 points with three games remaining, 46 ROW
Lightning: 53-23-4, 110 points with two games left, 47 ROW

This outcome could be significant for the Florida Panthers, who face the Bruins twice. Here’s the final three games for Boston:

Thu, Apr 5 @ Florida
Sat, Apr 7 vs Ottawa
Sun, Apr 8 vs Florida

The Lightning, meanwhile, face two teams eyeing vacations, the draft lottery, and other off-season considerations. They host the Sabres in Tampa Bay on Friday and then take on the Hurricanes on Saturday.

You’d have to give the Bruins the edge down the stretch thanks to the advantage of having a game in hand. Still, they might face a tougher run if Florida has something to play for, especially if the Cats improbably give themselves a chance to earn a playoff spot during that make-up game on Sunday.

Even if the Lightning finish second in the Atlantic and draw a tough opponent in the Toronto Maple Leafs, this could be the sort of game that gets them back on track. They came into tonight’s game having lost four of their last five games and dropping six of their last 10, with Andrei Vasilevskiy admitting some fatigue.

(Vasilevskiy made some big early saves to earn his eighth shutout of the season, moving into a tie with Pekka Rinne for the NHL lead.)

The Lightning could have kept sinking, especially with Steven Stamkos out of the lineup nursing what’s allegedly a minor injury. Instead, the Lightning flexed their muscles in a way that’s heartening, and also gives them a very real chance at winning the Atlantic.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Go in-depth on Vegas Golden Knights’ debut in ‘Knight Fever’

By James O'BrienApr 3, 2018, 9:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN is set to premiere “Knight Fever,” an inside look at the Vegas Golden Knights’ unlikely run to a playoff berth during their inaugural season, on April 3 at 11 p.m. ET.

[CLICK HERE TO STREAM B’S – BOLTS]

You can get a little taste of what’s in store in a preview video above this post’s headline, with Deryk Engelland leading the way.

For a little more, check out how Vegas provides a one-of-a-kind home-ice advantage for the Golden Knights in the clip below.

Sports documentaries can provide the sort of behind-the-scenes views that fans rarely enjoy, so this should be a good time. Check it out on NBCSN at 11 p.m. ET.

Bruins must make playoff push without Brandon Carlo

By James O'BrienApr 3, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even when it seems like the Boston Bruins are getting healthy at the right time, they still have to shake off some serious injury woes.

The Bruins announced that defenseman Brandon Carlo is expected to miss three-to-four months recovering from a left ankle fracture, ruling him out for the playoffs. Carlo, 21, is expected to undergo surgery later this week.

Carlo suffered that pretty grisly-looking injury during this week’s 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers, as you can see in the video above this post’s headline.

With zero goals and six assists in 76 games this season, the Bruins won’t be missing Carlo’s offense. Instead, he’s the sort of player the team would lean on in key defensive situations during what they’re hoping will be a long postseason push.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Carlo averages 2:46 penalty kill time on ice per game, second on the Bruins behind Zdeno Chara‘s fairly ridiculous 3:41 average. Overall, Carlo averaged 19:14 TOI per night.

The good news is that Charlie McAvoy is back in the mix for the Bruins defense, possibly in time to shake off the rust. Still, it feels like one step forward, two steps back when it comes to this team actually being at full-strength.

At least they’re used to it?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning

Getty
By James O'BrienApr 3, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

Boston Bruins

Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak

Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciRyan Donato

Danton HeinenDavid BackesNoel Acciari

Tim Schaller — Colby Cave — Brian Gionta

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy

Torey KrugNick Holden

Matt GrzelcykKevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

[Bruins – Bolts preview]

Tampa Bay Lightning

Ondrej PalatBrayden PointNikita Kucherov

J.T. MillerTyler JohnsonCory Conacher

Yanni GourdeAnthony CirelliAlex Killorn

Chris KunitzCedric PaquetteRyan Callahan

Victor HedmanAnton Stralman

Ryan McDonaghDan Girardi

Braydon CoburnMikhail Sergachev

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy