Bruins must make playoff push without Brandon Carlo

By James O'BrienApr 3, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even when it seems like the Boston Bruins are getting healthy at the right time, they still have to shake off some serious injury woes.

The Bruins announced that defenseman Brandon Carlo is expected to miss three-to-four months recovering from a left ankle fracture, ruling him out for the playoffs. Carlo, 21, is expected to undergo surgery later this week.

Carlo suffered that pretty grisly-looking injury during this week’s 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers, as you can see in the video above this post’s headline.

With zero goals and six assists in 76 games this season, the Bruins won’t be missing Carlo’s offense. Instead, he’s the sort of player the team would lean on in key defensive situations during what they’re hoping will be a long postseason push.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Carlo averages 2:46 penalty kill time on ice per game, second on the Bruins behind Zdeno Chara‘s fairly ridiculous 3:41 average. Overall, Carlo averaged 19:14 TOI per night.

The good news is that Charlie McAvoy is back in the mix for the Bruins defense, possibly in time to shake off the rust. Still, it feels like one step forward, two steps back when it comes to this team actually being at full-strength.

At least they’re used to it?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Go in-depth on Vegas Golden Knights’ debut in ‘Knight Fever’

By James O'BrienApr 3, 2018, 9:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN is set to premiere “Knight Fever,” an inside look at the Vegas Golden Knights’ unlikely run to a playoff berth during their inaugural season, after tonight’s Boston Bruins – Tampa Bay Lightning game.

[CLICK HERE TO STREAM B’S – BOLTS]

You can get a little taste of what’s in store in a preview video above this post’s headline, with Deryk Engelland leading the way.

For a little more, check out how Vegas provides a one-of-a-kind home-ice advantage for the Golden Knights in the clip below.

Sports documentaries can provide the sort of behind-the-scenes views that fans rarely enjoy, so this should be a good time. Check it out on NBCSN.

WATCH LIVE: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning

Getty
By James O'BrienApr 3, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

Boston Bruins

Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak

Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciRyan Donato

Danton HeinenDavid BackesNoel Acciari

Tim Schaller — Colby Cave — Brian Gionta

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy

Torey KrugNick Holden

Matt GrzelcykKevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

[Bruins – Bolts preview]

Tampa Bay Lightning

Ondrej PalatBrayden PointNikita Kucherov

J.T. MillerTyler JohnsonCory Conacher

Yanni GourdeAnthony CirelliAlex Killorn

Chris KunitzCedric PaquetteRyan Callahan

Victor HedmanAnton Stralman

Ryan McDonaghDan Girardi

Braydon CoburnMikhail Sergachev

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

More injury news: Ducks lose Fowler for 2-6 weeks; Gibson day-to-day

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 3, 2018, 4:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

Another potential Western Conference playoff team has some significant injury news.

The Anaheim Ducks announced on Tuesday afternoon that defenseman Cam Fowler suffered a shoulder injury against the Colorado Avalanche over the weekend will be sidelined for the next two to six weeks.

Along with that the team also announced that starting goalie John Gibson, who also exited the game against Colorado with an upper-body injury, is currently listed as day-to-day. The team has since recalled goalie Reto Berra from the American Hockey League.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

The Ducks have been on a roll over the past couple of weeks (7-1-1 in their past nine games) but have not yet secured a playoff spot in the Western Conference, currently sitting in the first Wild Card spot with 95 points. They are two points ahead of Colorado in the second Wild Card spot and three points ahead of the St. Louis Blues who are currently on the outside of the playoff picture. Along with all of that the Ducks are just one point back of the Los Angeles Kings for the third spot in the Pacific Division.

Injuries are nothing new to the Ducks this season as they have spent most of the year without several of their top players at various times, including Fowler. When he has been in the lineup he is their ice-time leader and top offensive threat along the blue line. Not having for the remainder of the regular season and potentially for the first-round of the playoffs (and maybe beyond) could be a game-changer for their blue line.

The Gibson news is equally concerning, if only because he has already started to build a substantial injury history in his young career. Sunday’s game was the sixth time that Gibson has had to exit with an injury.

When healthy he has developed into one of the best goaltenders in the league and has a .926 save percentage in 60 games this season.

Fortunately for the Ducks they do have a quality backup in veteran Ryan Miller.

Miller has been outstanding this season when filling in for Gibson and boasts a nearly identical save percentage (.925) in his 25 appearances.

[NHL Playoff Push: Eastern Conference field could be set on Tuesday]

The Ducks still have three more games remaining in the regular season, hosting the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night and then the Dallas Stars on Friday night. They close the regular season on Saturday night by visiting the Arizona Coyotes.

The Ducks’ injury news comes not long after the Avalanche, one of the teams the Ducks are in competition with for a playoff spot, lost starting goalie Semyon Varlamov for the remainder of the season and defenseman Erik Johnson for several weeks.

On Monday night the Minnesota Wild announced that Ryan Suter will be out for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL Playoff Push: Eastern Conference playoff field could be set tonight

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 3, 2018, 3:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

It is entirely possible that when Tuesday’s schedule of games is completed all eight playoff spots in the Eastern Conference will be set.

At the moment there are still three spots up for grabs with four teams competing for them. All four teams are in action on Tuesday night and if the Florida Panthers are unable to defeat the Nashville Predators it opens the door for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, and New Jersey Devils to all clinch spots in the playoffs.

Here is a look at the Eastern Conference standings entering the day.

So here is what is at stake for Tuesday.

  • If Columbus beats the Detroit Red Wings and the Panthers lose to the Predators then the Blue Jackets are in. If Columbus loses to Detroit in overtime or a shootout and the Panthers lose to the Predators in regulation that will also clinch a spot for the Blue Jackets. A Columbus win would also move it into a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division.
  • The Flyers are facing the exact same scenario as the Blue Jackets. A win over the New York Islanders, combined with a Panthers loss, puts them in the playoffs. An overtime or shootout loss combined with a regulation Panthers loss does the same thing. A Flyers win combined with a Blue Jackets loss (or a Flyers point and the Blue Jackets getting no points) would also move them into a tie with Pittsburgh for the second spot in the Metropolitan Division.
  • The Devils need to beat the New York Rangers and get a loss from the Panthers in regulation.

The other big game in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night is of course the one in Tampa Bay where the Bruins have a chance to open up a four-point lead over the Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division and for the top spot in the conference.

You can catch that game on NBCSN.

The big news for the Bruins on Tuesday is that they are getting Charlie McAvoy, one of their top defenseman, back in the lineup as they continue to get all of their top players back at just the right time of the season. Without him and Zdeno Chara over the past couple of weeks the Bruins still found a way to keep collecting points. With them in the lineup they have been nearly unstoppable.

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the only clinching scenario in play relates to the Predators and their quest to wrap up the Central Division and the No. 1 seed in the West.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Here are the standings entering the night.

The Predators have three different paths to clinching the division.

A regulation win over the Panthers, or a regulation loss by the Winnipeg Jets to the Montreal Canadiens, or the Predators losing in overtime or a shootout combined with a Jets regulation loss would all produce the same result: A division title for the Predators.

A win will also clinch the top spot in the West. If they lose in regulation a Jets regulation loss combined with a Vegas Golden Knights loss to the Vancouver Canucks would also do the trick.

When it comes to the other playoff races in the Western Conference none of the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings or Anaheim Ducks are in action on Tuesday night.

The San Jose Sharks, however, could take another step toward securing home-ice advantage in the first-round with a win over the Dallas Stars. The Sharks enter the day two points ahead of the Kings and three points ahead of the Ducks.

If the Playoffs Started Today

Tuesday’s Important Games

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET
Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET
Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. ET
Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET
Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers, 7:30 p.m. ET
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m. ET
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Tank Watch!

The Canucks and Red Wings have been trending in the wrong direction over the past week or so as it relates to improving their draft lottery odds. The Canucks enter Tuesday’s game against Vegas having won four in a row and five of their past six, while the Red Wings are taking a three-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game against Columbus. The Canucks are currently sitting in 27th place in the NHL, two points back of the Red Wings. Montreal, hosting Winnipeg on Tuesday, is just behind them.

The other team that has been slowly climbing the standings recently has been the Arizona Coyotes, a team that has jumped out of the basement with a strong fourth quarter of the season. It is possible that they could find themselves tied with Vancouver after Tuesday’s game. The Coyotes are in Calgary on Tuesday night to play a Flames team that  has been tumbling down the standings for a couple of weeks now. That has been great news for the New York Islanders who own their first-and second-round picks as a result of the past summer’s Travis Hamonic trade.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.