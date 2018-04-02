YouTube

Brad Marchand cross-checks MacDonald in the face, gets fined $5K (Video)

By Sean LeahyApr 2, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Brad Marchand has been disciplined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

This latest punishment for the Boston Bruins forward is a $5,000 fine after cross-checking Andrew MacDonald of the Philadelphia Flyers in the face, because you can’t do that.

If you’re keeping tabs, Marchand has now been fined five times and handed six suspensions in his career. All total, he’s lost out on $879,522.61 in salary since 2011. It’s been a busy 2017-18 season for the 29-year-old as he’s now been fined twice and suspended once.

[Why Brad Marchand is NHL’s most frustrating player]

Marchand’s rep is getting tired around the league, as Marcus Johansson of the New Jersey Devils expressed last week following his return to the ice after suffering a concussion in January due to an elbow from the Bruins forward.

“It was stupid. There’s nothing else to say about it. I think there was no point in doing that,” said Johansson. “There was no hockey play whatsoever there. It’s sad to see that there are still guys out there trying to hurt other guys… It’s sad. It’s stupid. I hope it doesn’t come to him ending someone else’s career before it’s enough. It’s not why we play the game.”

Given his history in this field, that $5,000 fine — the maxium allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement — certainly won’t be the tipping point to change the behavior of a player making $8 million this season. While we’ll all scoff at the dollar amount, those parameters given to the DoPS are collectively bargained by the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. The desire for stiffer fines and suspensions and “message sending” needs to come from both sides in order to give George Parros and his crew that power.

That fine money, by the way, will be put to good use as it benefits the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund, which the Boston Globe did a nice write up on in 2014.

Ducks may be forced to play without Gibson again

ALT
By Joey AlfieriApr 2, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
It’s been a tough year for Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, who has been sidelined by injury on three different occasions this year.

He missed one game because of a concussion on Nov. 9, he sat out four games because of a lower-body injury in early February and three more games for the same reason later on that month. Unfortunately for Gibson and the Ducks, he might be forced to miss more time after he suffered an injury in Sunday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Here’s how the injury happened:

As you can tell from the video above, Ryan Kesler pushed Gabriel Landeskog right into Gibson. Only Landeskog knows if he actually could have avoided the Ducks netminder or not, but Kesler seemed to believe that what the Avs forward did was intentional.

“[Landeskog] threw himself at (Gibson). I gave him a slight jab and he knows what he’s doing there, obviously,” Kesler said after the game, per Mike Coppinger.

Regardless of how or why he got injured, the Ducks will have to hope that he’s not out for an extended period of time. Not only is the end of the regular season less than a week away, the Ducks also haven’t clinched their spot in the playoffs.

There’s no denying that the 24-year-old has been the team’s most valuable player throughout 2017-18. He has a 31-18-7 record with a 2.43 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage this season. Backup Ryan Miller is a capable goaltender, too, but he can’t play at the same level (anymore) that Gibson has been playing at this year.

As if losing Gibson wasn’t enough, the Ducks also lost defenseman Cam Fowler last night. Here’s the only update that was provided after the game:

PHT Morning Skate: Golden Knights retire number 58; 16-year-old Jack Hughes turning heads

NHL
By Joey AlfieriApr 2, 2018, 9:38 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Tonight might just be Erik Karlsson‘s last home game as a member of the Ottawa Senators. (Ottawa Sun)

• The Detroit Red Wings have started winning games at the wrong time. Sure, it’s nice to see them end the season on a positive note, but their chances of winning the lottery have taken a serious hit. (MLive)

Thomas Vanek has been a great fit in Columbus, but John Tortorella would like him to shoot the puck a little more often. (Columbus Dispatch)

• Devils forward Marcus Johansson (concussion) has been activated off injured reserve. He didn’t play in last night’s game against Montreal, but it sounds like he’s close to coming back. (NHL.com/Devils)

• The one thing that could take the Bruins down is their hectic schedule. (NBC Sports Boston)

• It wasn’t too long ago that the Florida Panthers were surging. Now, they’ve seemed to hit a wall and their playoff hopes are badly damaged. How did this happen? (Sun-Sentinel)

• Like most coaches with teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joel Quenneville has done a lot of teaching this season. (Chicago Sun-Times)

• Beer league teammates and opponents react to Scott Foster making his NHL debut for the Blackhawks last week. (NBC Sports Chicago)

Kyle Okposo played football and basketball, but he quickly fell in love with the game of hockey even though his parents forbid him from playing after the Christmas tree incident. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• Nobody from the Islanders organization benefits from the situation between the organization and prospect Josh Ho-Sang. (The Sports Daily)

• What does San Jose’s road record say about their chances of making some noise in the playoffs? (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Capitals have put Tom Wilson in a position to succeed offensively, and he’s done just that. (Nova Caps Fans)

• Now that Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins share a line together, it’s time for the the Oilers to find someone to play with Leon Draisaitl. Whether that’s via free agency or with a trade, it has to be done. (Oilers Nation)

• 16-year-old Jack Hughes looks like a star in the making. TSN hockey analyst Craig Button has already referred to Hughes as “one of the most exciting players I’ve seen in a long time.” (USA Today)

• NHL referee Dave Jackson took part in his final game last Thursday. He worked over 1600 games in 25 years of work. (Scouting the Refs)

• The Vegas Golden Knights retired no. 58 in honor of those who passed away during the Vegas shooting in October:

The Buzzer: Giroux, Hall, Kase provide heroics; Caps claim Metro again

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 2, 2018, 12:08 AM EDT
Player of the Night: The Philadelphia Flyers put themselves on the verge of a playoff berth with a 4-3 overtime win against the Boston Bruins. After blowing a 3-1 lead and watching Patrice Bergeron force OT with 3.8 seconds left, captain Claude Giroux snatched the extra point with this beauty of a goal for his second of the afternoon:

Highlight of the Night: You could give this award to Giroux for that nasty goal, but let’s spread the love and allow Taylor Hall to take home tonight’s honors. With the game tied at one late in the third period and the New Jersey Devils killing off a 5-on-3, Hall exited the penalty box and took a Travis Zajac pass and beat Carey Price to earn a huge 2-1 victory:

Bizarre Goal of the Night: Alexander Kerfoot got credit for this weird one:

MISC:

• The Flyers doubled their lead thanks to some nifty stick work from Travis Konecny:

Filip Forsberg scored twice and assisted on another as the Nashville Predators dispatched the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1. Tampa’s power play couldn’t capitalize on any of their five opportunities. As if things haven’t been bad enough for the Bolts (four losses in five games), captain Steven Stamkos left the game and didn’t return after suffering a lower-body injury.

Philipp Grubauer was tremendous for the Washington Capitals, stopping 36 shots in a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The victory meant that the Caps clinched the Metropolitan Division title for the third straight season. Alex Ovechkin was pointless in his 1,000th NHL game.

Adam Henrique and Ryan Kesler scored in a span of 1:36 to erase a 3-1 deficit and force overtime against the Colorado Avalanche. In the extra period, it was Ondrej Kase earning the extra point for the Anaheim Ducks and eliminating the Dallas Stars from playoff contention in the process:

Factoid of the Night:

Scores:
Flyers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
Devils 2, Canadiens 1
Capitals 3, Penguins 1
Predators 4, Lightning 1
Ducks 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

Capitals best Penguins, clinch third straight Metro Division title

By Sean LeahyApr 1, 2018, 10:34 PM EDT
The Washington Capitals clinched their third straight Metropolitan Division title with a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday night.

Philipp Grubauer, who’s been tremendous while giving head coach Barry Trotz something to think about as the playoffs approach, made 36 saves, including a couple of beauties in the third period to keep the Penguins at bay.

T.J. Oshie opened the scoring 6:25 into the game and extended his point streak to five games. Pittsburgh tested Grubauer, firing 26 shot his way in the opening 40 minutes, but he denied them all. Dmitry Orlov would double the Capitals’ lead late in the second period with his 10th of the season.

The Penguins have five wins this season when trailing entering the third period, and coupled with their personnel, they had to be feeling confident that they could find a way to solve Grubauer over the final 20 minutes. That confidence was short-lived as Tom Wilson, via a great deflection, needed just 23 seconds to extend their lead to 3-0.

Playing on Washington’s top line with Alex Ovechkin, Wilson is experiencing a career season with 14 goals and 34 points, 32 of them coming at even strength.

Patric Hornqvist would ruin Grubauer’s shutout attempt with a goal four minutes from time. Then, since these two are hated rivals, things began to boil over. Evgeni Malkin was ready to fight the entire Capitals team.

Penguins assistant coach Mark Recchi was also given the heave-ho after chirping the officials.

This is the last meeting between these two teams in the regular season, but the bad blood will not be forgotten should they see one another yet again sometime in the next month.

