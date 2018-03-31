Getty

Panthers struggle to handle bumps in the road

By James O'BrienMar 31, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
The Florida Panthers aren’t hopeless in their push to earn a playoff spot, but the Bruins beating them 5-1 in Boston served as a savage blow on Saturday.

As of this writing, the Panthers sit outside of the wild-card ranks with 86 standings points and only five games remaining. They’ll finish with a game in hand on the New Jersey Devils once they finish up against the Islanders tonight, but Taylor Hall & Co. could really beef up their lead being that they’re at 89 points in 77 games played.

If the Panthers end up falling out of the picture altogether – which is highly likely – many will wonder where it all went wrong, or at least wrong enough to fall behind the Blue Jackets, Devils, and Flyers.

The quick answer is that their dreams died on the road. As of this writing, here are the standings points and road records for each team:

Columbus (third in Metro): 94 points, 79 games played, 19-17-4 on the road

Philadelphia (first WC): 92 points, 78 GP, 20-12-8 on the road
NJ (second WC): 89 points, 77 GP, 20-14-5 on the road

Panthers: 86 points, 77 GP, 16-19-5 on the road

As you can see, the Blue Jackets have generated 42 points on the road, the Flyers 48, and the Devils 45. Meanwhile, Florida’s managed 37, so it’s probably good news that they only have one more away contest remaining during the regular season.

If the full season is too broad a view for you, the Panthers also stumbled during challenging stretches while others did a better job rolling with the punches.

  • The Devils faced a rough stretch pretty much since March 10, with a six-game road trip against playoff-caliber teams and some other tough matchups. They went 6-2-1 during what could have been a ruinous run.
  • It hasn’t always been pretty, yet the Flyers have managed at least one standings point in every road game since March 17 (2-0-2) and every game in general during that span (4-0-3).
  • The Blue Jackets have been on another plane, going 12-1-1 in their last 14 games.

Contrast those hearty runs with some stumbles from the Panthers, as they’ve lost three games in a row (0-2-1) and squandered much of the games in hand advantage that provided them optimism against the Devils and other teams in their range.

In the grander view, the Panthers have been fantastic lately, going 13-5-2 since Feb. 22, but perhaps they dug themselves simply too deep a pothole to navigate around and into the postseason.

At minimum, they’ll need to make the most of a four-game homestand that begins on Monday, hope for some help, and maybe even cross their fingers that the Bruins won’t have a ton to play for (as they face Boston on April 5 and 8.)

Ultimately, they’ll have to hope their game travels better if they make the playoffs, or failing that, in 2018-19.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins’ Brandon Carlo stretchered off ice following awkward fall

NESN/YouTube
By Adam GretzMar 31, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
The Boston Bruins, having been crushed at times by injuries over the past couple of months, entered Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers without their top two defensemen in Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy.

They lost another late in the third period of their 5-1 win when Brandon Carlo had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher following a fall along the boards.

While attempting to make a play on the puck, Carlo’s left leg gets twisted and bent in a rather awkward manner.

You can see the play here, but be warned before hitting play that it is kind of ugly.

With Chara and McAvoy still sidelined, Carlo was seeing an increased role in the Bruins’ lineup and was second among the team’s defensemen in ice-time on Saturday before leaving the game.

The Bruins have dealt with a ton of injuries throughout the season, and especially lately with Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug, Rick Nash, Jake DeBrusk, Chara and McAvoy all missing time over the past few weeks. DeBrusk returned to the lineup on Saturday and recorded three points (including two goals). Even with all of those injuries the Bruins have still been one of the best and most dominant teams in the league.

Their win on Saturday afternoon moved them back into first place in the Atlantic Division — and back into the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference — ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Back in mid-November the Bruins went through a stretch where they lost five out of six games (including four in a row) to fall to 6-7-4 on the season. Including Saturday’s win, they are 43-10-7 in the 50 games since. That would be a 127-point pace over an 82-game season.

As for the Panthers, Saturday’s loss is a huge one because they are starting to run out of games when it comes to making up that gap in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. It also means that the Pittsburgh Penguins can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday night with a win over the Montreal Canadiens. A win by the New Jersey Devils over the New York Islanders would also give them a five-point cushion over the Panthers in the playoff race. The Panthers still have to play the Bruins two more times this season, as well as a game against the Nashville Predators. It is not going to be an easy run for them.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ovechkin, a durable ‘Russian machine,’ reaches 1,000 games

Getty
Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) Alex Ovechkin is built like a linebacker with the motor of a steam engine and the mentality of a wrecking ball.

He can score like no other player of this generation and few in history and has the physicality to match. That was evident from his first NHL shift when he powered up ice and crushed Columbus defenseman Radoslav Suchy so hard it knocked out the stanchion between the panes of plexiglass.

Ovechkin at 32 is no longer the human bulldozer he once was, but his hard-hitting style never put a dent in his prime years as he became the fourth-fastest player to 600 goals . On Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Washington Capitals’ 2004 No. 1 pick will be the first player from that draft class to play 1,000 NHL regular-season games, a testament to his durability that is also difficult to duplicate in modern hockey.

“That he has reached 1,000 games this quickly is an amazing accomplishment with the way he plays,” Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said. “These are big men, and the league has gotten faster but it’s also gotten much more fit, and that Alex has been able to span those generations and continue to play and be incredibly productive is really a historic feat.”

In 13 seasons, Ovechkin has missed more than four games only once and never missed more than 10. Take out the eight games for suspensions and the Russian winger has only sat out for injury 21 times out of a possible 1,028.

“I heard a couple years ago that he said he’s the Russian Machine,” longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom said. “That probably has something to do with it.”

Ovechkin brushed off an injury in his second season with the now-famous line, “Russian machine never breaks.” Ovechkin has played through knee and back pain and finished one playoff series on a fractured foot, illustrating his pain tolerance while also avoiding the kinds of serious injuries that derail other players’ careers.

Goaltender Braden Holtby pointed out that it helps Ovechkin to not kill penalties and risk injuries in those situations while also marveling at how the Moscow native is built. His 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame gives him the tools to punish opponents with his body as much as his shot.

“When you’re big guy like Ovi, you’re not gonna be afraid to hit no one,” Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov said. “And when people gonna hit you, they’re gonna feel it, for sure.”

When Barry Trotz coached in Nashville, he remembered players seeing Ovechkin down the hallway cutting his stick and whispering about how big he was. Ovechkin had that intimidating presence to him.

“Trust me, we had a lot of nervous defensemen,” Trotz said. “We had a couple of nervous cats.”

Watching Ovechkin’s sometimes reckless play could have at one point made the Capitals nervous, too, because of how valuable he is and how important it is he stay healthy. In recent years, he has toned it down with age and as hockey has gotten faster with lower priorities on hitting.

“As soon as you get a little older, you realize when you have to get a hit and when you have to take a hit,” Ovechkin said. “You can see right now in the playoffs it’s different hockey. Of course, every shift you try to do something out there, but in the regular year you don’t have to run around and hit everybody because if a game is 5-2 or 4-1 you don’t have to do it. Obviously you have to play smarter and try to do different things.”

Evolving his game as a scorer and a power forward has helped Ovechkin get to this point where he’s on the verge of leading the league in goals for the seventh time and reach 50 for the eighth time.

If Ovechkin, who still has Stanley Cup aspirations and three years left on his contract, maintains this level of durability and wants to keep playing in North America toward age 40, reaching 1,500 games isn’t out of the question.

“There are a lot of players that have played 1,000 games but not as many players have scored 600 goals,” Leonsis said. “If he takes cares of himself – which he has been, he looks great – he can play a lot of years in the league.”

 

Avalanche lose Semyon Varlamov for season, Erik Johnson for 6 weeks

Getty
By Adam GretzMar 31, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
The Colorado Avalanche picked up a huge win on Friday night in their quest for a playoff spot, but it came with a pretty significant price.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon that starting goalie Semyon Varlamov will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a lower body injury. Varlmov was injured in the third period of the Avalanche’s 5-0 win over the the Chicago Blackhawks during a collision with Tomas Jurco.

Here is the play that took him out of the game and has now ended his season.

For as much attention as Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen have received for Colorado’s turnaround this season, improved goaltending thanks to a healthy Varlamov and a great backup in Jonathan Bernier have been just as responsible (if not more so) for their improvement. In 51 games this season Varlamov has a .920 save percentage for the Avalanche, his highest mark since the 2014-15 season.

With him done for the season that means the workload will fall on Bernier to try and get the team into a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Bernier has appeared in 33 games this season and has a .914 save percentage on the season. Together they have given the Avalanche a top-10 goaltending duo (based on save percentage), a massive improvement over what the team received a year ago when they were near the bottom of the league and ended with one of the worst records the NHL has seen in decades.

The Varlamov announcement is not the only bad injury news from the Avalanche on Saturday.

The team also announced that veteran defenseman Erik Johnson is going to be sidelined for six weeks (basically the rest of the regular season plus at least the first couple rounds of the playoffs, should Colorado make it and advance that far) due to a fractured patella.

Johnson did not play in Friday’s win.

He is Colorado’s ice-time leader this season, logging more than 25 minutes per game. He has nine goals and 15 assists in 62 games.

The Avalanche enter Saturday tied with the St. Louis Blues for 92 points in the standings, but the Blues currently hold the second wild card spot due to a tiebreaker. The Blues, after dropping an overtime decision in Vegas on Friday night, play in Arizona on Saturday. The two teams have one more head-to-head meeting remaining this season (the regular season finale for both teams) but Colorado’s path certainly gets a little bit tougher with this news.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

He’s in: Eeli Tolvanen to make debut for Predators on Saturday night

Getty
By Adam GretzMar 31, 2018, 12:50 PM EDT
The best team in the Western Conference — and arguably in the entire NHL — is officially getting a little extra help just in time for the start of the playoffs.

Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette announced on Saturday morning that 2017 first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen will be making his NHL debut on Saturday night when the team hosts the Buffalo Sabres.

Tolvanen took line rushes at the morning skate on the team’s top line alongside Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson.

The Predators selected Tolvanen with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He immediately made an impact in the KHL where he had a fantastic rookie season with Jokerit Helsinki, scoring 21 goals and adding 17 assists in 51 games. He finished as the team’s leading goal-scorer and was just one point back of the team lead in overall scoring even though he missed eight games and was by far the youngest player on the team. At 18, he was the only player on the roster under the age of 20 and one of only two players under the age of 23.

Once Jokerit’s season ended this past week the team and Tolvanen mutually agreed to terminate his contract due to an out-clause that he had.

He signed his entry-level deal with the Predators on Thursday.

Along with a great debut season in the KHL, Tolvanen was also one of the top players at the World Junior Championships where he finished with six points in five games then had nine points in five games at the Olympics.

With Tolvanen now officially in the mix the Predators’ lineup just looks downright scary on paper (and on the ice).

After reaching the Stanley Cup Final a year ago all the Predators have done since is add Nick Bonino and Scott Hartnell in free agency, trade for Kyle Turris and Ryan Hartman, bring Mike Fisher back out of retirement, and now bring over one of the more talented and intriguing prospects in the league. All of that for a team that already had a loaded roster led by Filip Forsberg, Johansen, Arvidsson, and the league’s best defense. Oh, and if that is not enough, their starting goalie is having a Vezina Trophy caliber season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.