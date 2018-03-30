NBC Sports Chicago

Semyon Varlamov helped off the ice after collision (video)

By Scott BilleckMar 30, 2018, 11:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

Uh oh.

Colorado Avalanche netminder Semyon Varlamov had to be helped off the ice in the third period on Friday in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Avs were leading 4-0 when Blackhawks forward Tomas Jurco blew a tire trying to put a deke on Varlamov. Instead of stopping the puck, Varlamov got drilled in the left leg by Jurco, who slid into him with some force.

As good as Nathan MacKinnon has been for the Avalanche, Varlamov’s play has also been instrumental in getting the Avs into a playoff spot (barring the outcome of the Anaheim Ducks-Los Angeles Kings and St.Louis Blues-Vegas Golden Knights matchups on Friday). The Avs shutout the Blackhawks 5-0 on Friday to move into the first wildcard spot in the West.

Jonathan Bernier would assume the starting role if Varlamov’s injury rules him out for any length of time.

Bernier hasn’t been great lately, posting a .900 or better in just one of his previous five appearences.

Lundqvist, rebuilding Rangers brace for rough road ahead

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 30, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

WASHINGTON — Henrik Lundqvist got an early glimpse into the New York Rangers’ rebuilding future.

It’s not pretty.

Lundqvist roiled with frustration after a rookie defensemen left an opponent wide open for a tying goal that led to New York’s 44th loss of a lost season. As Zen-like as he was earlier in the day about the new organizational direction toward youth and away from trying to win now, the face of the franchise for more than a decade was bothered by a mistake caused by inexperience that’s sure to be repeated over the coming years.

”So frustrating,” Lundqvist said.

When general manager Jeff Gorton committed the Rangers to a roster refresh that laid waste to 2018 playoff hopes and set the stage for pain that could last longer than Lundqvist’s prime, the star goaltender battled his own internal conflict. The 36-year-old from Sweden had never played in an NHL game with no chance of making the playoffs.

”As a competitor, you want to win, and I never experienced that before where you’re like, ‘We can’t go for this,”’ Lundqvist said Wednesday, hours after the Rangers were eliminated from contention but several weeks since it became clear they wouldn’t make the postseason. ”It was definitely a new experience. But we’re all on board in this.”

Lundqvist and his veteran Rangers teammates have two choices: get on board or be tossed overboard. When it became apparent this team didn’t have the stuff to compete for the Stanley Cup, Gorton traded captain Ryan McDonagh and forwards Rick Nash, J.T. Miller and Michael Grabner before the deadline and set a course for the future.

With three years left on Lundqvist’s contract at $8.5 million per season, how far away that future is remains painfully unclear. After 11 playoff appearances and a trip to the final with Lundqvist as the backbone, the Rangers may not get within reach of the Cup in his prime or even his career – but even current players see the need for change.

”I think it’s good for this organization to get some fresh air and some new young players and go from there,” 30-year-old winger Mats Zuccarello said. ”But it’s going to be a process.”

The process began last summer with the trade of veteran center Derek Stepan to Arizona for the seventh overall pick that turned into Lias Andersson and the selection of Filip Chytil later in the first round. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Brady Skjei are young building blocks already in place, and there’s hope that free agent addition Kevin Shattenkirk and trade acquisition Vladislav Namestnikov become part of the long-term solution.

When the Rangers played at Washington on Wednesday night in their first game with no hope of playoffs since 2004, they dressed 15 players age 26 and younger. New York’s future is its present, which can mean blunders like Neal Pionk‘s missed assignment in front, along with the excitement and potential of prospects like the 22-year-old defenseman, Andersson and Chytil.

”When you see the progress of the group, especially the young players, that gives you hope for what’s ahead of us,” Lundqvist said.

With a full no-movement clause and the equity he has built up with the Rangers, Lundqvist can choose his future. Others, like Zuccarello and coach Alain Vigneault, aren’t so fortunate.

In February, when he announced plans to go young, Gorton didn’t want to answer a question about whether Vigneault would be back next season other than to praise his coaching and say, ”We’re all responsible in some way here for what we’re seeing.” This spring will be the first time in a decade Vigneault hasn’t coached in the playoffs, a tough turn for the 56-year-old who almost certainly will be behind an NHL bench somewhere next season.

”A tough decision was made for the long-term future of this organization and you have to respect it and you have to do your jobs,” Vigneault said Wednesday. ”That’s what I’m trying to do, that’s what my staff is trying to do and that’s what the players are trying to do.”

Try as they might to focus on the final few games of the season, the Rangers feel the threat of drastic change that hangs over them. Lundqvist said ”now is not the time” to talk about the bumpy road ahead.

Describing one of the most successful runs in franchise history, Zuccarello used words like lucky, fortunate and even spoiled. In a sport with a salary cap, it’s difficult to remain among the top teams for even this long, and now everyone is bracing for the uncertainty of what’s next.

”This is a new situation for most of the guys that have been here for a while, but you have to buy in, you know?” Zuccarello said. ”It is what it is. It’s nothing you can do about it. … Hopefully I have some good years – five, six good years – left and can be part of the rebuild and come to the good times again.”

USHL team invites Blackhawks’ Scott Foster to be their ’emergency accountant’

AP Photo
By Sean LeahyMar 30, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
3 Comments

Let’s hope that because it’s a holiday weekend Scott Foster was given Friday off, or at least allowed to leave early from his job at Golub Capital in order to recover and celebrate a pretty neat achievement from the night before.

On Thursday, Foster became a sensation when he was called into action by the Chicago Blackhawks. Serving as the team’s emergency backup goaltender, he was brought into the game when Collin Delia, starting in place of Anton Forsberg, who suffered a pre-game injury, started cramping in the third period.

Foster, an accountant and beer leaguer who played at Western Michigan over a decade ago, went from his spot in the Blackhawks’ press box to pulling on the pads and playing the final 14:01, stopping all seven shots he faced and earning first star honors during a 6-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

The Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League can’t sign Foster due to the fact that its a league for 16-21 year olds. Foster is 36, so the only way he can be part of the team is to put his skills from his day job to good use for the junior hockey team.

On Friday, the Steel proposed to Foster that he should come join the team as the their emergency accountant.

“If Scott can handle itemized deductions as well as he handles a Dustin Byfuglien slap shot, he’ll be a great asset,” said Steel President Dan Lehv in a release that is chock-full of accounting puns. “To perform like he did, in the height of tax season, really showed us how well he can balance things.”

If Foster prefers to remain at Golub Capital, the Steel are hoping he will at least accept their invitation to do the ceremonial face-off honors before their Fan Appreciation Night game on April 13. From the sounds of it, he appears to be someone who isn’t intimidated by many situations. That’d be a good asset for the Steel to add to their organization.

“You think there’d be a lot of pressure,” Foster said Thursday night. “But really, tomorrow, I’m going to wake up, I’m going to button up my shirt and I’m going to go back to my day job. What pressure is there for me?”

————

NHL Playoff Push: Blues go for 7 in a row; Ducks-Kings meet in huge game

Getty
By Adam GretzMar 30, 2018, 3:16 PM EDT
1 Comment

There are really only three playoff spots that are still up for grabs in the Western Conference (Minnesota and San Jose have not officially clinched, but their spots are pretty secure) with four teams — St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings — competing for them.

All four of those teams are in action on Saturday night.

Two of them, the Kings and Ducks, are playing each other in what might be one of the biggest games of the night.

Let’s take a look at the standings in the Western Conference before we dive into the games.

As mentioned above one of the biggest games of the night is Anaheim where the Kings are looking for their third win in a row. After going more than a month alternating wins and losses, the Kings have finally won consecutive games thanks to back-to-back wins over the Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes. That has helped them climb back into the third spot in the Pacific Division and put them three points clear of the first non-playoff team.

This is the classic “four-point game” in the standings because a regulation win for either team will have a pretty big impact on the playoff race. If the Kings win in regulation, it puts them four points clear of the Ducks with a week to go in the regular season. That is a tough gap to make up. A Ducks win pulls them back even and sets up what would be a frantic finish down the stretch.

Meanwhile, the suddenly surging Blues go for their seventh win in a row when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights. The Blues have won eight of their past nine and are 9-1-1 since snapping a seven-game losing streak that could have easily knocked them out of the race. Now they are sitting in the first Wild Card spot and look to keep things rolling on Friday night against a Vegas team that is still trying to wrap up the Pacific Division crown.

Colorado enters the day on the outside of the playoff picture sitting one point back of both the Blues and Ducks. The Avalanche have slumped a bit recently with losses in three of their past four games, a stretch that has seen them score just four goals in regulation (they have literally scored one goal every game. Their only win during this stretch has been  a 2-1 shootout win over Vegas).

Depending on what happens with their game and the St. Louis and Anaheim-Los Angeles games the Avalanche could either find themselves back in the first wild card spot or really facing a tough deficit down the stretch.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

As for the Eastern Conference.

The only thing really up for grabs on Friday night in the East is division titles.

The Capitals can take a big step toward securing their third consecutive Metropolitan Division crown with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes. They would give them a seven-point edge over the Pittsburgh Penguins with only four games remaining on each team’s schedule, including a head-to-head meeting on Sunday.

After losing to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night and falling into second place in the Atlantic Division the Tampa Bay Lightning have a chance to reclaim the top spot on Friday night if they can beat the New York Rangers.

If The Playoffs Started Today

Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils
Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks
Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues
Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild
San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Friday’s Key Games

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m ET
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. ET
St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 10:30 p.m. ET

————

2018 NHL Draft Lottery Watch: Hurricanes, Stars ready to enter the mix

AP Images
By Sean LeahyMar 30, 2018, 2:47 PM EDT
4 Comments

The end is near for the playoff chances of the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars. While it’s been pretty clear for a while the Canes wouldn’t be making it, the Stars have hung around long enough a few points away from a wild card spot to give off the appearance that a postseason berth could happen.

Thursday’s night’s loss to the Minnesota Wild brought the Stars’ tragic number down to two points with four games left to play. All four of those games, beginning with Saturday’s rematch with the Wild, come against teams sitting in playoff position. With a 1-7-2 record in their last 10 games and destiny out of their control, time to look forward to the June entry draft and what kind personnel changes — bye, bye Hitch!— are coming.

[The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 11 on the networks of NBC]

Same can be said for the Hurricanes, who take on the Washington Capitals Friday night holding a tragic number of one. We know a new general manager is coming at some point, but what of the status of head coach Bill Peters? He has a year left on his deal, but as Elliotte Friedman noted this week, it’s believed he has an “out” in his contract after this season. No word on how much of his $1.6 million salary he gets to keep should his activate that clause, but then again, new owner Tom Dundon may just decide to go for a fresh slate for ’18-19 and fire him.

Here’s what the draft lottery standings look like entering Friday’s games:

Tank watch
1 – Sabres (18.5 percent), 60 points, 77 games, 23 ROW
2 – Coyotes (13.5), 65 points, 78 GP, 25 ROW
3 – Senators (11.5), 65 points, 77 GP, 25 ROW
4 – Canucks (9.5) 67 points, 78 GP, 29 ROW
5 – Canadiens (8.5), 68 points, 77 GP, 26 ROW
6 – Red Wings (7.5) 69 points, 78 GP, 24 ROW
7 – Oilers (6.5) 74 points, 78 GP, 30 ROW
8 – Blackhawks (6.0) 74 points, 78 GP, 31 ROW
9 – Islanders (5.0) 74 points, 77 GP, 29 ROW
10 – Rangers (3.5), 75 points, 77 GP, 30 ROW
11 – Hurricanes (3.0) 79 points, 77 GP, 31 ROW
12 – Islanders (2.5) 80 points, 78 GP, 33 ROW (*Previously owned by CGY)
13 – Stars (2.0) 86 points, 78 GP, 35 ROW
14 – Panthers (1.5) 86 points, 76 GP, 36 ROW
15 – Avalanche (1.0) 90 points, 77 GP, 39 ROW

(The 2018 NHL Draft Lottery, to be held April 28, will consist of three drawings: the 1st Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the 2nd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting second overall and the 3rd Lottery Draw will determine the club selecting third overall.)

Time is running out to get yourself in a good position to have a shot to draft Rasmus Dahlin. The New York Islanders could certainly use the young Swedish defenseman; but then again, they traded away Travis Hamonic for that Calgary Flames pick. Probably would have been better for Doug Weight’s team to have Hamonic on the blue line this season, no?

Friday’s key games
Maple Leafs at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET
Lightning at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET
Hurricanes at Capitals, 7 p.m. ET
Blackhawks at Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET

————

