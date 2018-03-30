PHT Morning Skate: Donato among Hobey Baker finalists; How good is Kopitar?

By Joey Alfieri Mar 30, 2018, 9:35 AM EDT
• NHLers Adam Gaudette, Henrik Borgstrom and Ryan Donato are the three finalists for the 2018 Hobey Baker Award. (HobeyBaker.com)

Drew Doughty has put together another terrific season for the Kings in 2017-18. He’s even on pace to set new career highs in many offensive categories. (NHL.com/Kings)

• The Columbus Blue Jackets have been outstanding as of late and their fans believe they’re ready for playoff hockey. (Jackets Cannon)

• Where does Anze Kopitar rank when it comes to the top two-way players in the league? (FanRag Sports)

• Even though their eight-game winning streak is a thing of the past, the San Jose Sharks have put themselves in a great spot. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The last few games of the season might not be meaningful for the Chicago Blackhawks, but at least they’ll get a good look at some of their young players. (NBC Sports Chicago)

• Jets rookie Kyle Connor has been able to put together an impressive first full year in the NHL. Can he sustain this type of offensive production? (Sportsnet)

• The Golden Knights’ play has dipped over the last few weeks and that has some people doubting their ability to go on a long playoff run. (The Hockey News)

• The Anaheim Ducks were pretty inconsistent during an important four-game road trip that saw them travel through Western Canada. (OC Register)

• Dobber Hockey hands out all the major NHL awards to players that have proven to be the best bargains in the league. (Dobber Hockey)

• The NHL is committed to fighting climate change and they’re hoping to implement innovations that will lower energy consumption. (USA Today)

• Find out how former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Charlie O’Brien used a goalie mask to change the game of baseball forever. (Puck Junk)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild.

Vanek acquisition has paid huge dividends for Blue Jackets

By Joey Alfieri Mar 30, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
When the Columbus Blue Jackets announced that they had acquired Thomas Vanek from the Vancouver Canucks, many immediately began to wonder how a relationship with demanding head coach John Tortorella would work. Not only has the partnership worked out just fine, Vanek has thrived as a member of the Jackets.

Vanek failed to register a point in his first four games with his new team, but he’s been terrific since then. The 34-year-old has picked up seven goals and seven assists (five primary) in his last 11 outings. With him in the lineup, they’ve gone 12-3-0, which has allowed them to move back into third place in the Metro.

The veteran has moved around a lot over the last five years (he’s suited up for eight teams during that stretch), but he finally appears to be comfortable in his current situation with a coach that not many people expected him to survive with.

His advanced stats would also suggest that he’s fit in really well with the Blue Jackets. He has a CF% over 50 (51.54 percent) for the first time since the 2010-11 season when he was a member of the Buffalo Sabres. His FF% is also higher than it’s ever been at 54.85 percent and when he’s on the ice, 85 percent of the goals scored are scored by Columbus. Yes, this is a small sample size, but this is a story about his immediate impact.

That’s some valuable production from a player that GM Jarmo Kekalainen didn’t even have to give up a draft pick for. Instead, he sent 23-year-old forward Tyler Motte and veteran journeyman Jussi Jokinen to the Canucks in exchange for Vanek. Motte has one goal in 13 games, while Jokinen has a respectable five points in 10 contests.

Of course, it’s also important to realize that Vanek’s current totals probably aren’t sustainable. His sky-high 1.129 PDO suggests that his numbers will regress at a certain point, but even that won’t take away from the contributions he’s made over his last 15 games.

We all know that he’s the kind of player that will look awesome for stretches and invisible during long periods of time, but all the Jackets have to do is ride the wave as long as they can.

The Buzzer: Two NHL debuts in the same net in the same game

By Scott Billeck Mar 30, 2018, 1:21 AM EDT
Players of the Night:

Scott Foster, Chicago Blackhawks: You will likely never see this name in this spot again, so you’re reading history. Foster stopped all seven shots he faced in an emergency relief appearance against the Winnipeg Jets. The 36-year-old accountant was summoned after Collin Delia was injured with 14:01 remaining in the third period. Anton Forsberg, who was supposed to get the nod, was injured in warmup. Enter the accountant by day, who stopped shots off the sticks of Dustin Byfuglien and Patrik Laine and was named the games first star.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus Blue Jackets: Dubois registered his first NHL hat trick and made some Blue Jackets history along the way. Dubois set a new Columbus rookie record for goals with 18, surpassing the previous mark of 17 set by Rick Nash during the 2002-03 season. If Dubois can finish out the season strong, he can pass the points mark of 47 set by Zach Werenski last season. Dubois has 44 points now.

Jeff Carter, Los Angeles Kings: Joining Dubois in the hat trick department was Carter, who potted three goals, one in each period, to help see of the Arizona Coyotes in a 4-2 win. The victory helped move the Kings two points head of the Anaheim Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division. On Friday, both teams will meet in what Carter called the “game of the year” following Thursday’s win.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild: Dumba scored and added three assists in the first four-point night by the Wild defenseman in franchise history. His production also propelling the Wild to a vital win as they try to lock down the third spot in the Central Division.

Highlight of the Night:

This, by far:

Other Highlights of the Night:

Poke check:

Rask throwing bombs:

Aw, man. This would have been incredible. It was already incredible.

Solid effort and feed from Granlund:

This is just getting silly now:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Blue Jackets 5, Flames 1

Blackhawks 6, Jets 2

Wild 5, Stars 2

Predators 5, Sharks 3

Senators 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

Penguins 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Red Wings 6, Sabres 3

Bruins 4, Lightning 2

Canucks 2, Oilers 1

Kings 4, Coyotes 2

Scott Foster, accountant by day, makes NHL debut with Blackhawks

By Scott Billeck Mar 29, 2018, 11:44 PM EDT
Scott Foster’s night probably started the same way it does every night there’s a Chicago Blackhawks game in the Windy City.

He arrived at the arena as the emergency goalie with his equipment in tow before depositing it somewhere for safe keeping. Then, he makes his way up to the press box, gets his free meal with a guest he brought and settles down to watch the game from high above the ice surface at United Center.

Rinse and repeat.

Except for Thursday.

All of that preamble likely happened for Foster. He probably arrived at the rink at the same time, ate a nice press box meal and then settled into his comfy seat. But it’s unlikely he ever thought he’d be throwing his gear on, nevermind stepping onto the ice in his first professional hockey game.

That dream got one step closer to become a reality when Anton Forsberg going down in warm up, Foster likely took the rest of his pre-game meal in a to-go bag.

And when Collin Delia (also making his first pro start) went down injured in the third period with a 6-2 lead against the Winnipeg Jets, Foster likely threw up whatever he ate into the nearest garbage bin and then put his mask over his face before walking down the tunnel, past names like Kane and Keith and onto the ice in front of 20,000-plus.

You could say he was ready:

Foster then had some fun with his post-game media scrum:

Foster isn’t an easy man to find with a Google search. His HockeyDB page is pretty much it. He’s listed as a 6-foot, 185-pound goalie from Sarnia, Ont., who hasn’t played a meaningful game since the 2005-06 season when he was at Western Michigan.

That was well over a decade ago.

As of Thursday, Foster now has an update to add to that website.

Foster made seven saves on seven shots in his 14:01 of fame.

Look at Joel Quenneville’s smile:

And guess who was the night’s No. 1 star.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Zach Parise notches pair, Wild down struggling Stars

By Scott Billeck Mar 29, 2018, 10:54 PM EDT
Four points separated the Minnesota Wild and two teams chasing them in the Central Division coming into Thursday’s action.

The Wild, who had lost two straight in overtime, weren’t in must-win mode by any means on Thursday. They’re holding down the third spot in the division and have for a while now. But the two points on the line would help them create some space between themselves and the idle St. Louis Blues (three points back, in the first wildcard) and the (also idle) Colorado Avalanche (four points behind, currently outside the playoff line).

So a 5-2 win against a division rival was just the thing the Wild needed against the Dallas Stars.

The Stars have lost nine of their past 10 games and have a snowball’s chance in hell of making the playoffs at this point.

Basically, for the Stars to make it, everyone else fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference has to lose and the Stars need to win their last four games.

They’re five points back with four games to play. For Dallas, it appears to be all over except for the mathematical formality.

The Stars began the game on the right foot, with Jamie Benn scoring a quick goal 2:51 into the first period for a 1-0 lead.

Instead of building off that momentum, however, they let Minnesota score late in the period to tie it shorthanded, a goal that began a series of three unanswered from the Wild.

Dumba’s power-play goal to make it 2-1 was pretty, a clean one-timer that beat Kari Lehtonen with precision. Lehtonen struggled, allowing four goals on 21 shots.

Devin Shore brought the Stars back to 3-2 on a deft little top from the slot, the type of goal that could ignite a possible comeback.

But a late power play for Minnesota turned into a late marker for Jason Zucker, who made it 4-2 on a one-timer with 11 seconds left in the second period.

Devan Dubnyk made 29 of 31 saves for the win.

Parise scored his second of the game into an empty net to seal it for the Wild.

