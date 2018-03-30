PHT Morning Skate: Donato among Hobey Baker finalists; How good is Kopitar?

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• NHLers Adam Gaudette, Henrik Borgstrom and Ryan Donato are the three finalists for the 2018 Hobey Baker Award. (HobeyBaker.com)

• Drew Doughty has put together another terrific season for the Kings in 2017-18. He’s even on pace to set new career highs in many offensive categories. (NHL.com/Kings)

• The Columbus Blue Jackets have been outstanding as of late and their fans believe they’re ready for playoff hockey. (Jackets Cannon)

• Where does Anze Kopitar rank when it comes to the top two-way players in the league? (FanRag Sports)

• Even though their eight-game winning streak is a thing of the past, the San Jose Sharks have put themselves in a great spot. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The last few games of the season might not be meaningful for the Chicago Blackhawks, but at least they’ll get a good look at some of their young players. (NBC Sports Chicago)

• Jets rookie Kyle Connor has been able to put together an impressive first full year in the NHL. Can he sustain this type of offensive production? (Sportsnet)

• The Golden Knights’ play has dipped over the last few weeks and that has some people doubting their ability to go on a long playoff run. (The Hockey News)

• The Anaheim Ducks were pretty inconsistent during an important four-game road trip that saw them travel through Western Canada. (OC Register)

• Dobber Hockey hands out all the major NHL awards to players that have proven to be the best bargains in the league. (Dobber Hockey)

• The NHL is committed to fighting climate change and they’re hoping to implement innovations that will lower energy consumption. (USA Today)

• Find out how former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Charlie O’Brien used a goalie mask to change the game of baseball forever. (Puck Junk)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.